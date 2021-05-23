Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Hartsock, Jerry A. and Jan L., to Carius, Henry L. and Katherine M., 16665 E. 1600 Street, Geneseo; $450,000.

Patton, Thomas M. and Gay L., to Payne, Randy E. and Kelly J., 4 Sunny Hill, Orion; $185,000.

Collins, Joseph A., to Smith, Shannon L., a part of the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 32, Township 18 N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County; $155,000.

Wexell, Jared and Stephanie, to Clemons, Larry R. II and June E., 410 Swank Street, Galva; $205,000.

Andress, Ricki D. and Kelly M., to Brinson, Brandon J. and Leigh T., 610 Lake Drive, Woodhull; $250,000.

Hancock, Jillane N. and Christopher/ Preston, Jillane N., to Hensley, Carl W. Jr., 718 Greenview Avenue, Colona; $133,500.

Favela, Pascual and Elizabeth, to Cortez, Amanda L., 731 Henry Street, Kewanee; $75,000.