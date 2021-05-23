Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Stivers, Steven M., to Roman, Celia Ocampo/Ocampo, Celia Roman, 709 Madison Avenue, Kewanee; $25,000.
JICTB, to Davis, Marsha S., 406 Rice Street, Kewanee; $14,500.
Carlson, Kenneth L. Jr., to Habel, Jessica and Jamison J., 2517 N. 900th Avenue, Lynn Center; $125,000.
Lambin, Joseph T., to Kessinger, Caden L., 213 West D Street, Alpha; $93,000.
Seei, Curtis R.; Bockhouse, Donna K; Ronald A. Seei Revocable Living Trust, to Patton, Terence M. and Kelli K., 19150 N. 1600 Street, Geneseo; $65,000.
Terranova, Debra, to Melton, Brandon and Olivia S., 405 E. Park Street, Geneseo; $190,000.
Rexroat, Merwin K. and Kathleen A., to Junis, Carol J., Lot 3 in VanDeWoestyne subdivision located in the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 17 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry; $130,500.
Hartsock, Jerry A. and Jan L., to Carius, Henry L. and Katherine M., 16665 E. 1600 Street, Geneseo; $450,000.
Patton, Thomas M. and Gay L., to Payne, Randy E. and Kelly J., 4 Sunny Hill, Orion; $185,000.
Collins, Joseph A., to Smith, Shannon L., a part of the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 32, Township 18 N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County; $155,000.
Wexell, Jared and Stephanie, to Clemons, Larry R. II and June E., 410 Swank Street, Galva; $205,000.
Andress, Ricki D. and Kelly M., to Brinson, Brandon J. and Leigh T., 610 Lake Drive, Woodhull; $250,000.
Hancock, Jillane N. and Christopher/ Preston, Jillane N., to Hensley, Carl W. Jr., 718 Greenview Avenue, Colona; $133,500.
Favela, Pascual and Elizabeth, to Cortez, Amanda L., 731 Henry Street, Kewanee; $75,000.
Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Dryer, Ronald A., and Robertson, Jennifer L., 4067 E. 1950 Street, Galva; $27,000.
Cook, Bradley J., to Cook, James L. and Carol S., 8200 Timber Road, Kewanee; $75,000.
Vinavich, Shea A., to Whitmarsh, Mykel, 511 N. East Street, Cambridge; $80,500.
Kohout, Linda M., to Farley, George P. and Gail A., 25787 Angel Ferry Road, Geneseo; $430,000.
Wirth, Ki and WCKJJ, to Gainey, Bruce and Heather, 724 Mineral Creek Drive, Colona; $47,500.
Sherrard, David M. and David M. Sherrard Living Trust, to Taber, Carol J., 316 Edwards Street, Kewanee; $75,000.
Utsinger, Jeffrey S. and Lori N. Scardina, to Siwek, Alec and Jackson, Delia Dockery, 203 Stonebridge Place, Colona; $250,000.
Duwe, Brian W., to Leinbach, Trevor, 1300 13th Street, Orion; $149,000.
Padgett, Linda R. and Jeffrey A., to Brookhart, Joshua H. and Ashley F., 210 N. 1st Avenue, Colona; $210,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Nickerson, Santeeno E., Port Byron, to Roush, Andrea A., and Knox, Megan, East Moline; 2701 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $104,000.
Epperly, James D., Rock Island, to Quad City Hitmen Baseball and Softball Academy, Milan; 1715 78th Ave. W., Rock Island; $150,000.
Menting, Rivelli, trust, Moline, to Heinrich, Joseph, Moline; 2324 15th St., Moline; $77,300.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Nichols, Diondre, Moline; 1010 44th St., Rock Island; $800.
Tagtmeier, Judith M., trust, Moline, to Wallace, Harrison and Sarah, Moline; 3713 72nd St. Ct., Moline; $341,512.
Borkgren, Lori, Moline, to Diarra, Brahima, East Moline; 339 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $138,000.
Hamilton, Kevin and Courtney, Hampton, to Smith, Lucas C. and Erica L., Hampton; 1003 4th St., Hampton; $123,460.
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Ferreyra, Selena, East Moline; 2306 4th St. A, East Moline; $97,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Thomas, Marvin G., Davenport; 2404 5 1/2 St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $800.
Cowan, Dustin, Erie, to Swift, Justin A., Moline; 2334 31st St., Moline; $89,900.
McDermott, Birdie and William, Rock Island, to Valberg, Nicholas, Moline; 2335 4th St., Moline; $125,000.
Jones, George L., Hampton, to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 321 13th St., East Moline; $27,500.
Crispin, Laura, Davenport, to Tracy, Leroy A., East Moline; 2614 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $119,000.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Calderon, Luis Antonio, East Moline; 175 15th Ave., East Moline; $44,640.
McLaughlin Body, Moline, to Green Leaf Holding Group, East Moline; 1400 3rd St. and vacant lot, East Moline, industrial building; $1,400,000.
Nunez, Cesar C., Silvis, to Htoo, Che, Rock Island; 920 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $64,900.
Howard, James, Milan, to Algann, Angel, Rock Island; 16324 1/2 St., Rock Island; $86,000.
Shetler, Eli Stephon and Rebecca C., Coal Valley, to Crua, Laci N. and Alexander A., Moline; 4710 20th Ave., Moline; $199,900.
Gloria, Adam Seth and Alexis Kristine, Sterling, to Belcher III, Orville L., Bettendorf; 1324 Blue Spruce Drive, vacant lot; Cordova; $8,000.
Freedom Mortgage, Fishers, Ind., to Favela, Adan, Silvis; 705 14th St., Silvis; $125,000.
Frommelt, Odetta L., Hazel Green, Wis., to Stouffer, Andreya M., Hampton; 1011 4th St. A, Hampton; $120,000.
Tinker, Clara Faye, Geneseo, to Dyer, Gregory Alan, Bettendorf; 102 2n St., Carbon Cliff; $55,000.
Wynn, Kyle and Erin, Taylor Ridge, to McKinney, Bret, Davenport; 5 Parcels, vacant land, Andalusia; $90,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to SBD Property Acquisition, Blue Springs, Mo.; 1135 12th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Veasey, Carla M., Silvis, to Dingman, Darin and Nicole, Rock Island; 5809 17th St. W., Rock Island; $192,000.
Cartwright, Jacob, Union City, N.J., to Mack, Craig and Kathy, Moline; 1725 40th St. Ct., Moline; $75,000.
Carson, Larry D., trust, Moline, to Skinner, David, and Ramos, David, Milan; 3710 9th Ave., Moline; $142,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Esteemed Property Holdings, Hampton, Ga.; 923 21st St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Two Rivers Young Men' Christian Association, Moline, to Fuller, Jaimie and Jamie, Moline; 3 White Oak Ct., Moline, land/lot only; $17,500.
Andrews, Richard S. and Virginia C., Healdsburg, Calif., to Hughes, Kenneth, Stuart, Iowa; 1357 10th Ave., East Moline; $37,000.
First Christian Church of East Moline, East Moline, to The Frank G. Vretis Revocable Trust, East Moline; 3501 7th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $4,500.
First Christian Church of East Moline, East Moline, to Haney, Michael J. and Helen J., East Moline; 3501 7th St., East Moline, land/lot only, East Moline; $1,500.
Beyhl, Berniece L., trust, East Moline, to Goderis, Devin A., Moline; 5024 10th Ave., Moline; $115,500.
Hamerlinck, Mark and Ann, Milan, to Hamerlinck, Kelly, Milan; 14107 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $180,000.
Malmloff, Patricia S., trust, Bettendorf, to Lemke, Lee E., trust, Eustis, Fla.; 610 10th St. A Ct., Silvis; $200,000.
Ducoing, Beatrice, Moline, to Rabiela, Jennifer and Delfino, Moline; 421 48th St., Moline; $85,000.
O'Leary, Jerome D., Moline, to Green, Marvin J., Rock Island; 2803 30th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
Green, Marvin and Stacy, Hortense, Ga., to Rawings, Benjamin, Rock Island; 2803 30th Ave., Rock Island; $263,900.
Fisher, Charles and Renee, Milan, to Lin, Solomon, Milan; 1705 3rd St. W., Milan; $127,000.
East Moline Public Library, East Moline, to Day Investments, Moline; 740 16th Ave. and 729 17th Ave., East Moline, commercial building, public library; $125,000.