Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Sedlock, Kenneth J.; Lori L.; Amber R./ Miller, Amber R., Miller, Jacob, to Larson, Lester C. Jr. and Melissa E., 1006 8th Avenue, Colona; $60,000.

Sutton, Nancy, to Painter, Darryl, 140 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $81,000.

Larson, Randall W. and Janet G., to Murphy, Robert and Lisa Anne, 2409 N. 500 Avenue, Alpha; $195,000.

Garlick, Sue, to Carter, Steven/ Steven Dean, 717 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $173,000.

Carius, Henry L. and Wesley T. and Katherine M., to Berry, Michael David, 101 S. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $192,000.

Huffman, Luke and Janelle, to Dickey, Todd and Laura, 811 3rd Street, Colona; $105,000.

Ingels, Alex L. and Carol, to Humphrey, Jon A. and Rosemary A., 12 N.W. 5th Street, Galva; $24,500.