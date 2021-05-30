Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Sedlock, Kenneth J.; Lori L.; Amber R./ Miller, Amber R., Miller, Jacob, to Larson, Lester C. Jr. and Melissa E., 1006 8th Avenue, Colona; $60,000.
Sutton, Nancy, to Painter, Darryl, 140 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $81,000.
Larson, Randall W. and Janet G., to Murphy, Robert and Lisa Anne, 2409 N. 500 Avenue, Alpha; $195,000.
Garlick, Sue, to Carter, Steven/ Steven Dean, 717 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $173,000.
Carius, Henry L. and Wesley T. and Katherine M., to Berry, Michael David, 101 S. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $192,000.
Huffman, Luke and Janelle, to Dickey, Todd and Laura, 811 3rd Street, Colona; $105,000.
Ingels, Alex L. and Carol, to Humphrey, Jon A. and Rosemary A., 12 N.W. 5th Street, Galva; $24,500.
Hetzel, Alicia A.; William M. and Theresa M., to Rangel, Jordan K. and Holly M., 901 Birchwood Drive, Colona; $151,000.
Anderson, Bruce D. and Angela S., to Irish Acre Farms, a part of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $262,500.
Perdue, Presley and Johnson, Karen, to Close, Dakoda, 901 Pleasant View, Kewanee; $39,000.
Pogorzelski, Phyllis and Breidenstein, Ann Marie, to Schuster, Brian D. and Heidi L., 601 E. Locust Street, Geneseo; $180,000.
Baratta, Filippo, Baratta Filippo Revocable Living Trust, to Prep Pharmacy, Kewanee, 500 S. Main, Kewanee; $3,100,000.
Miller, Crystal L. Eaton, to DeSplinter, Kelli, 206 S. Depot Street, Annawan; $57,500.
Peed, Georgia F., to Wiley, Toby R., 1200 W. 6th Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Long, Michelle J.; Glenn, Patrick D.; Glenn, Harold Eartie Estate; Gloria Jean Glenn Revocable Trust, to Grudzinski, Tully, 508 6th Street, Colona; $53,000.
West, Paul W. and Amanda B., to Youngers, Madelyn and Reschke, Jordan, 131 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $201,000.
Moran, Carolina, to Martinez, Angel F., John Carlos, Jesus S., Angel, the west 200 feet of the south one-half of Lot 18 of Elliott's Addition to the original town, now city of Kewanee, situated in the county of Henry; $42,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Cervantes, Omar; Salas, Gregorio De La Torre, De La Torre Guadelupe, 228 Willard Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Kwik Shop & Go, to Karnal Inc., 118 W. Court Street, Cambridge; $130,000.
Liichow, James K., to Kazubowski, Trey M., 529 Whitney Avenue, Kewanee; $82,500.
Thompson, Chris A. and Tobi M., to Trussen, Hope, 401 W. Court Street, Cambridge; $95,000.
Warner, Terri; DeBlieck, Lynne; Holtschult, Brean, to Segura Madison Costenson/Costenson Madison Segura, 330 Ridyard Avenue, Kewanee; $58,500.
Nanninga, Melissa K./ McBride, Melissa K.; McBride, Cameron; Conner, Haley, to Keel, Brackel P., 122 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $36,000.
Holst, Christopher P. and Leann K., to Stamer, Trenton Frederick and Kate, 805 12th Street, Orion; $245,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
King's Landscaping & Maintenance, Moline, to Edwards, Robert L., Silvis; 17406 Rt. 5, East Moline; $50,000.
Leon, Adam, North Little Rock, Ariz., to Stockwell, Nicole, Moline; 2540 33rd St., Moline; $161,000.
Heisel, Adrienne, Davenport, to New Horizon Acquisitions, Rock Island; 4805 50th Ave., Moline; $94,500.
Cruz, Francisco Jr. and Tara C., Colona, to Stone, Larry and Brittney, East Moline; 2536 7th St., East Moline; $129,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services, Anaheim, Calif., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 1018 172nd St. N., East Moline; $30,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Shelton, Wanda, Rock Island; 509 5th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $764.
Colley Properties, Rock Island, to HWC Homes, Mountain View, Calif.; 828 16th St., Moline; $70,000.
DeDecker, Dennis F., East Moline, to Mowers, Craig and Stephanie, Moline; 3706 77th St. Ct., Moline; $297,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Crotty, Daniel, and White, Benjamin, Rock Island; 1518 32nd St., Rock Island; $65,000.
McCorkle Enterprises II, East Moline, to Garton, Tommie R. and Leota M., Bettendorf; 4815 4th Ave., Moline, commercial building, car lot; $45,000.
McCorkle Enterprises II, East Moline, to Garton, Tommie R. and Leota M., Bettendorf; 4824 4th Ave., Moline; $96,750.
McCorkle Enterprises II, East Moline, to Garton, Tommie R. and Leota M., Bettendorf; 231 49th St., Moline; $83,250.
Rohr, Michael E., Olathe, Kans., to Miranda, Luis, Silvis; 2311 8th St., Silvis; $115,000.
Tew, Pernon R. and Joyce N., Rock Island, to Ladenberger, April J., Moline; 1851 30th St., Rock Island; $164,700.
Kovitz, Richard A., estate, Moline, to Dailey, Dustin and Katie, Rock Island; 3800 26th St., Rock Island; $178,000.
Miller Holdings, Silvis, to Votroubek, Pamela S., Rock Island; 6 & 8 College Hill Court, Rock Island, land/lot only; $10,000.
Wildermuth, Randy Lee, Port Byron, to Massa, James E. and Kathleen A., Hampton; 18 acres, 43rd Ave. N., land/lot only, Port Byron; $60,000.
Massa, James E. and Kathleen A., trust, Hampton, to Wildermuth, Sheila, trust, Port Bryon; 18 acres, 43rd Ave. N., land only, Port Byron; $126,000.
Hall, William and Jeffrey, Coal Valley, to Shutt, Colten, Port Byron; 3818 221st St. N., Port Bryon; $153,000.
McDaniel, Tiffany Wicall, Sherrard, to Bermes Properties, Silvis; 3400 36th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
RDB, Davenport, to Quick Wash Coin Laundry, Moline; 1506 17th Ave., Moline, laundromat; $135,000.
Sambdman, Sue Ann, trustee, of McGrath, Barbara, trust, Rock Island, to Hoegerl, Jacie, Rock Island; 2910 42nd St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Sappington, Scott, New Windsor, to Hardt, Tonya, Coal Valley; 8324 55th St., Coal Valley; $199,000.
Trust Bank successor by merger to Suntrust Bank, Richmond, Va., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 2326 11th St., Rock Island; $100.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Beam, James C., Milan; 526 31st St., Rock Island; $31,565.
Miller, Bruce A., Moline, to Hughs, Joshua, and Bybee, Kiley, Moline; 3605 36th St., Moline; $87,500.
Hakanson, Richard K., Silvis, to Golden, Linda K., trust, Carbon Cliff; 2003 Villa Pines Circle, Carbon Cliff; $147,500.
SENB Bank, trustee of Chance, Patsy M., trust, Bettendorf, to Duffey, Gail, East Moline; 3690 1st St., East Moline; $189,800.
Delille, Thomas Jr., Moline, to Zahn, Daniel, Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Rd., #602, Rock Island; $75,000.
Equity Trust Company, Westlake, Ohio, to Howard, Duane, Rock Island; 2414 28th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Johnson, Jerri L., Pleasanton, Texas, to DeVolder, Amanda, Rock Island; 3800 27th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.
Eliasen, Lonny J. and Shawnelle, LeClaire, to Waddle, Leslie, Burnside, Ky.; 102 N. High St., Port Byron; $199,000.
Piersall, Bryant, Rockford, Ill., to Dructor, Laura, and Myers, Kristine, Rock Island; 1506 33rd St., Rock Island; $99,900.
Calderon, Uvaldo, and Calderon, Leonor, East Moline, to Calderon, Daniel, and Diaz, Emily, East Moline; 1124 34th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $140,000.