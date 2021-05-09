Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Yager, Stephen A., to Hoon, Maguire S., 529 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $142,000.
Wates, Shirley P., to Lundeen, Vincent G., 307 N. Pleasant Street, Cambridge; $41,000.
Mapes, Andrew F., to Verscheure, Jay, 211 E. Henry Street, Atkinson; $35,000.
Dietsch, Michael C. and Ashley K., to Mercer, Ryan B., 511 2nd Street, Colona; $160,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, to Osborn, Jacob William, 510 E. Locust Street, Geneseo; $84,000.
Shaver, Kay A., to Peterson, Dana, rural route, Kewanee; $150,000.
Daily, Thomas E., to Fritz, Kevin D., 138 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $123,000.
Davis, Andrew and Brittany, to Lavine, Abby C., 1016 10th Avenue, Orion; $153,500.
Estes, Michael T., to Moraski, John W., 1212 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $58,000.
Tracy, Colene; Noe, Todd; West, Deanna; Nelson, Chris, to Kirkhove, Kelly L., and VanWassenhove, Zachary A., 2 Chapel Court, Andover; $152,500.
Bartz, Denny R. and Tamera J., to Wannemacher, John T. and Sally, 23937 Kings Drive, Colona;; $500,000.
Yager, Timothy M. and Kelly M., to Yager, Stephen A. and Lisa M., 16751 Ford Road, Geneseo; $150,000.
Rashid, Lisa M., to Rashid, Nathaniel P., 534 E. McClure Street, Kewanee; $236,000.
McClay, Christina; Bliss, Joshua; Bliss, Jason; Bliss, Diana L., Estate, to Barragan, Cyndia, 323 W. Oak Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Liljeroot, Ruth P., to Davis, Marsha S., 516 W. First Street, Kewanee; $49,000.
Anderson, Lonnie J.; Keller, Kathryn M.; Gentry, Kari K.; VanVooren, Kristine L., to Farber Russell Living Trust, 507 N. Hamilton Street, Atkinson; $18,000.
Coppejans, James and Darlene, to Abbott, Benjamin T. and Kathryn L., 11 Pine Ridge Lane, Geneseo; $171,500.
Timmerman, John T. and Jackie L., to Minnaert, Jerrod R. and Veronica L., GST Single Fund Trust, Clyde E. Minnaert Trust, 22687 East 1200 Street, Geneseo; $316,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
White, Natalie, Vancouver, Wash., to Anderson, Zachary, East Moline; 4321 5th St., East Moline; $99,000.
Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline, to Sels, Gloria, Silvis; 1112 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $257,781.
Guro Nanak Save More, Inc., Moline, to Jass Food Mart, Franklin, Wis.; 625 26th St., Rock Island, grocery commercial building; $1,050,000.
Bassford, Richard S., trust, Moline, to Whelchel, Gerald and Rachael, Rock Island; 8308 Ridgewood Drive, Rock Island, land/lot only; $10,000.
Harty, Timothy P. and Inga M., LeClaire, to Whelchel, Gerald and Rachael, Rock Island; 3 Partridge Circle, Rock Island; $335,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Atlas Real Estate, Bettendorf; 2750 11th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
S & J Properties, Davenport, to Morgan, Jeffrey, Rock Island; 1319 12th St., Rock Island; $49,900.
Sampson, Kimberly J., Inverness, Fla., to Taghon, Jordan R., and Frye, Kara L., Moline; 2322 5th St., Moline; $121,500.
Thompson, Thomas L., Rock Island, to Mmelwa, Bzbocha, and Abwe, Albetine, Rock Island; 4510 8th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Avila, Eric N., East Moline, to Sniadach, Matthew David and Sara Lynn, East Moline; 2886 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $267,000.
Kave, Colin and Alyssa, Moline, to Thomas, Christopher, Moline; 1003 12th Ave., Moline; $134,000.
Arrowhead Ranch, Coal Valley, to Breiby, Michael D., Milan; vacant land, 132.02 acres, Coal Valley; $1,175,000.
Kunan, Thomas; Kurian, Agnes T., and Kunan, Alex, Elburn, Ill., to Yegge, Kylie D., Rock Island; 1224 - 31st St., Rock Island; $118,500.
Cady, Jane E., trust, Kansas City, Kans., to Lawson, Ann, Hampton; 327 2nd Ave., Hampton; $120,000.
McCarrell, John R., McCausland, Iowa, to Villalpando, Alejandro, Moline; 2601 4th St., Moline; $116,500.
Yuskis, Charles Keith and Glenna M., trust, Silvis, to Welge-Snare, Lucinda L., Silvis; 1013 18th Ave., Silvis; $190,000.
Seet, Hay, and Htoo, Moo Nae, Moline, to Bartlett, Steve, Moline; 2505 46th St., Moline; $100,000.
Mathias, Charles K. and Lynette A., East Moline, to Mathias, Ryan P. and Melissa E., East Moline; 125 40th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.
DeVoss, Christine M., Rock Island, to Breitbach, Judith and Chris, Prophetstown; 421 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $75,000.
Tacey, Joshua A., estate, Moline, to Tacey, Maden, Moline; 515 20th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Mattson, Aaron and Alanna, Moline, to Angelo, Regina M., Milan; 8520 78th Ave. W., Milan; $42,000.
Jones, Kassie, Rock Island, to Jones, Kenneth, Rock Island; 4417 17th Ave., Rock Island; $77,900.
Huber, Joshua and Carissa, Knoxville, Tenn., to Arya, Rock Island; 622 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $75,000.
Maere, Jeremy and Hilane, Silvis, to Gustman, Maressa B., Moline; 5022 45th Ave. Ct., Moline; $139,000.
Van Camp, Diane, Omaha, Neb., to Vallejo, Chad and Melanie, East Moline; Lot 409 3 East 19th St., vacant lot, Coal Valley; $40,000.
Pena, Federico, East Moline, to Cooley, John, East Moline; Lot 5 Block 2, vacant/garage; $11,000.
Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Ndikumagenge, Auguste, Rock Island; 1046 19th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Hayes, Aaron M. and Nina M., Bettendorf, to Debus, Allison, Rock Island; 8005 W. 8th St., Rock Island; $122,500.
NIP LLC Series 17, Rapids City, to Holman, Kenneth L., Moline; 4700 39th St, Moline; $67,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Castle 2020, West Harrison, N.Y.; 404 20th Ave., Moline; $22,000.
Cilici, LLC, Seattle, Wash., to Hylton, A. Christine, Rock Island; 2322 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $60,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Morehart, Nathan and Sarah, Rock Island; 301 8th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,130.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Crandall, Barbara J. Rock Island; 1400 45th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Rosales, William R., Rock Island; 1214 37th St., Rock Island; $39,000.
Latta, Judith, trust, Coal Valley, to Hall, Patty J., Moline; 7343 34th Ave., Moline; $136,400.
Smaha, Kristi, Park City, Utah, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3907 3909 7th Ave., Rock Island; $154,000.
Christofferson, Irene V., trust, Moline, to Paulsen, Bryan M., Moline; 4412 River Drive, #303, Moline; $189,900.
Andersen, Gary and Kathleen, Moline, to Bacom, Joel and Julie, East Moline; 524 48th Ave., East Moline; $243,000.
Fox Holdings, Taylor Ridge, to Quality Control Restoration, Bettendorf; 1810 4th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Little III, Ike D., Moline; 426 - 428 42nd St., Moline; $81,000.
Sniadach, Matthew, East Moline, to Smith, Gerard, Milan; 3722 Flora Dr., Milan; $377,500.
Fetter, Brett and Monica, Moline, to Etheridge, Steven and Hanna, Moline; 1714 56th St. Ct., Moline; $412,250.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 920 7th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $842.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Vogel, Colten E. and Joseph N., Moline; 3404 11th Ave., Moline; $115,600.
Lees, Brian t. and Joyce E., Milan, to Gwin, David J. and Emily S., Rock Island; 1419 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $194,500.
Leonard, Cynthia J., Rock Island, to Lee, Erica M., Rock Island; 8104 10th St. W., Rock Island; $155,000.
Hintermeister, Donna J., trust, Alpha, to Leonard, John L. and Cynthia J., Rock Island; 8805 20th St. W., Rock Island; $145,000.
Vogler, Sean, Moline, to Whelchel, Gerald, Rock Island; 1 Partridge Circle, Rock Island; $20,000.