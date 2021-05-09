 Skip to main content
Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 9, 2021
Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Yager, Stephen A., to Hoon, Maguire S., 529 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $142,000.

Wates, Shirley P., to Lundeen, Vincent G., 307 N. Pleasant Street, Cambridge; $41,000.

Mapes, Andrew F., to Verscheure, Jay, 211 E. Henry Street, Atkinson; $35,000.

Dietsch, Michael C. and Ashley K., to Mercer, Ryan B., 511 2nd Street, Colona; $160,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, to Osborn, Jacob William, 510 E. Locust Street, Geneseo; $84,000.

Shaver, Kay A., to Peterson, Dana, rural route, Kewanee; $150,000.

Daily, Thomas E., to Fritz, Kevin D., 138 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $123,000.

Davis, Andrew and Brittany, to Lavine, Abby C., 1016 10th Avenue, Orion; $153,500.

Estes, Michael T., to Moraski, John W., 1212 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $58,000.

Tracy, Colene; Noe, Todd; West, Deanna; Nelson, Chris, to Kirkhove, Kelly L., and VanWassenhove, Zachary A., 2 Chapel Court, Andover; $152,500.

Bartz, Denny R. and Tamera J., to Wannemacher, John T. and Sally, 23937 Kings Drive, Colona;; $500,000.

Yager, Timothy M. and Kelly M., to Yager, Stephen A. and Lisa M., 16751 Ford Road, Geneseo; $150,000.

Rashid, Lisa M., to Rashid, Nathaniel P., 534 E. McClure Street, Kewanee; $236,000.

McClay, Christina; Bliss, Joshua; Bliss, Jason; Bliss, Diana L., Estate, to Barragan, Cyndia, 323 W. Oak Street, Kewanee; $25,000.

Liljeroot, Ruth P., to Davis, Marsha S., 516 W. First Street, Kewanee; $49,000.

Anderson, Lonnie J.; Keller, Kathryn M.; Gentry, Kari K.; VanVooren, Kristine L., to Farber Russell Living Trust, 507 N. Hamilton Street, Atkinson; $18,000.

Coppejans, James and Darlene, to Abbott, Benjamin T. and Kathryn L., 11 Pine Ridge Lane, Geneseo; $171,500.

Timmerman, John T. and Jackie L., to Minnaert, Jerrod R. and Veronica L., GST Single Fund Trust, Clyde E. Minnaert Trust, 22687 East 1200 Street, Geneseo; $316,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

White, Natalie, Vancouver, Wash., to Anderson, Zachary, East Moline; 4321 5th St., East Moline; $99,000.

Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline, to Sels, Gloria, Silvis; 1112 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $257,781.

Guro Nanak Save More, Inc., Moline, to Jass Food Mart, Franklin, Wis.; 625 26th St., Rock Island, grocery commercial building; $1,050,000.

Bassford, Richard S., trust, Moline, to Whelchel, Gerald and Rachael, Rock Island; 8308 Ridgewood Drive, Rock Island, land/lot only; $10,000.

Harty, Timothy P. and Inga M., LeClaire, to Whelchel, Gerald and Rachael, Rock Island; 3 Partridge Circle, Rock Island; $335,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Atlas Real Estate, Bettendorf; 2750 11th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

S & J Properties, Davenport, to Morgan, Jeffrey, Rock Island; 1319 12th St., Rock Island; $49,900.

Sampson, Kimberly J., Inverness, Fla., to Taghon, Jordan R., and Frye, Kara L., Moline; 2322 5th St., Moline; $121,500.

Thompson, Thomas L., Rock Island, to Mmelwa, Bzbocha, and Abwe, Albetine, Rock Island; 4510 8th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Avila, Eric N., East Moline, to Sniadach, Matthew David and Sara Lynn, East Moline; 2886 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $267,000.

Kave, Colin and Alyssa, Moline, to Thomas, Christopher, Moline; 1003 12th Ave., Moline; $134,000.

Arrowhead Ranch, Coal Valley, to Breiby, Michael D., Milan; vacant land, 132.02 acres, Coal Valley; $1,175,000.

Kunan, Thomas; Kurian, Agnes T., and Kunan, Alex, Elburn, Ill., to Yegge, Kylie D., Rock Island; 1224 - 31st St., Rock Island; $118,500.

Cady, Jane E., trust, Kansas City, Kans., to Lawson, Ann, Hampton; 327 2nd Ave., Hampton; $120,000.

McCarrell, John R., McCausland, Iowa, to Villalpando, Alejandro, Moline; 2601 4th St., Moline; $116,500.

Yuskis, Charles Keith and Glenna M., trust, Silvis, to Welge-Snare, Lucinda L., Silvis; 1013 18th Ave., Silvis; $190,000.

Seet, Hay, and Htoo, Moo Nae, Moline, to Bartlett, Steve, Moline; 2505 46th St., Moline; $100,000.

Mathias, Charles K. and Lynette A., East Moline, to Mathias, Ryan P. and Melissa E., East Moline; 125 40th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.

DeVoss, Christine M., Rock Island, to Breitbach, Judith and Chris, Prophetstown; 421 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $75,000.

Tacey, Joshua A., estate, Moline, to Tacey, Maden, Moline; 515 20th Ave., Moline; $83,000.

Mattson, Aaron and Alanna, Moline, to Angelo, Regina M., Milan; 8520 78th Ave. W., Milan; $42,000.

Jones, Kassie, Rock Island, to Jones, Kenneth, Rock Island; 4417 17th Ave., Rock Island; $77,900.

Huber, Joshua and Carissa, Knoxville, Tenn., to Arya, Rock Island; 622 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $75,000.

Maere, Jeremy and Hilane, Silvis, to Gustman, Maressa B., Moline; 5022 45th Ave. Ct., Moline; $139,000.

Van Camp, Diane, Omaha, Neb., to Vallejo, Chad and Melanie, East Moline; Lot 409 3 East 19th St., vacant lot, Coal Valley; $40,000.

Pena, Federico, East Moline, to Cooley, John, East Moline; Lot 5 Block 2, vacant/garage; $11,000.

Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Ndikumagenge, Auguste, Rock Island; 1046 19th St., Rock Island; $105,000.

Hayes, Aaron M. and Nina M., Bettendorf, to Debus, Allison, Rock Island; 8005 W. 8th St., Rock Island; $122,500.

NIP LLC Series 17, Rapids City, to Holman, Kenneth L., Moline; 4700 39th St, Moline; $67,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Castle 2020, West Harrison, N.Y.; 404 20th Ave., Moline; $22,000.

Cilici, LLC, Seattle, Wash., to Hylton, A. Christine, Rock Island; 2322 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $60,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Morehart, Nathan and Sarah, Rock Island; 301 8th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,130.

Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Crandall, Barbara J. Rock Island; 1400 45th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.

Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Rosales, William R., Rock Island; 1214 37th St., Rock Island; $39,000.

Latta, Judith, trust, Coal Valley, to Hall, Patty J., Moline; 7343 34th Ave., Moline; $136,400.

Smaha, Kristi, Park City, Utah, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3907 3909 7th Ave., Rock Island; $154,000.

Christofferson, Irene V., trust, Moline, to Paulsen, Bryan M., Moline; 4412 River Drive, #303, Moline; $189,900.

Andersen, Gary and Kathleen, Moline, to Bacom, Joel and Julie, East Moline; 524 48th Ave., East Moline; $243,000.

Fox Holdings, Taylor Ridge, to Quality Control Restoration, Bettendorf; 1810 4th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Little III, Ike D., Moline; 426 - 428 42nd St., Moline; $81,000.

Sniadach, Matthew, East Moline, to Smith, Gerard, Milan; 3722 Flora Dr., Milan; $377,500.

Fetter, Brett and Monica, Moline, to Etheridge, Steven and Hanna, Moline; 1714 56th St. Ct., Moline; $412,250.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 920 7th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $842.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Vogel, Colten E. and Joseph N., Moline; 3404 11th Ave., Moline; $115,600.

Lees, Brian t. and Joyce E., Milan, to Gwin, David J. and Emily S., Rock Island; 1419 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $194,500.

Leonard, Cynthia J., Rock Island, to Lee, Erica M., Rock Island; 8104 10th St. W., Rock Island; $155,000.

Hintermeister, Donna J., trust, Alpha, to Leonard, John L. and Cynthia J., Rock Island; 8805 20th St. W., Rock Island; $145,000.

Vogler, Sean, Moline, to Whelchel, Gerald, Rock Island; 1 Partridge Circle, Rock Island; $20,000.

