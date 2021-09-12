Real estate transactions for Sunday, Sept.12, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Herd, Kenneth, to Welch, Michael and Kelsey, the north 71 feet of Lots 20 and 21 in Block 20 of Lloyd, Higgins and Trego's Addition to the original town now village of Orion; $126,000.
Benoodt, Cheryl A., to Waller, Bruce, the west 40 acres of the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 12, except the north 16.5 feet thereof, in Township 16 N, Range 3 E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $595,000.
DeLoose, Michael L. and Lisa R., to McAfee, Michelle, 1209 14th St., Orion; $215,000.
Coomes, David R. and Elaine L., to Carey, Payton Jon and Ballegeer, Megan Katherine, the south 244 feet of Lot 160 in the village of Andover; $200,000.
Brown, Ford M., to Williams, Jeffrey R. and Jennifer K., 8910 E. 2700 St., Kewanee; $205,000.
Ehnle, Cheryl A. and Robert P., to Oswald, Joline A. and Dean R., rural route, Kewanee; $297,000.
Wigant, Jerod and Rebecca, to Tholin, Twyla K., 820 N. Center Ave., Galva; $60,000.
Larson, Randall W. and Janet G., to Sankovich, Maegan, 2233 N. 500 Ave., Alpha; $90,000.
Edge, David E.; Lynn L. and Linda F., to Meyer, Robert E., 826 Page St., Kewanee; $130,000.
Angelcyk, Daisy F., to Rocha, Tania A. and Alejandrina E., 300 E. Central Blvd., Kewanee; $12,000.
Nylin, Richard Allen and Debbie, to Blick, Peter Joseph, 814 8th St., Colona; $119,500.
Hook, Cory L., to Johnson, Scott Alan, and Watkins, Katelyn N., 503 E. South St., Geneseo; $120,000.
Moore, Amanda, to Kuchle, Kurt R. and Carolyn J., 208, 217 and 218 N. Jackson St., Kewanee; $37,000.
Muhleman, Rick A., to Hoke, Joe, 307 South St., Lynn Center; $7,500.
Rehn, Gordon D. and Nikki L., to Flores, Anthony, 404 Cedar St., Andover; $175,500.
Johnson, Florence and Ray S., to Johnson, Brenton M., 619 N. Center Ave., Galva; $32,500.
Muse, Michael Ray; Muse, David Anthony; Muse, Donald Lee; Muse, Robert Leland; Muse, Stephen Davis, to Strope Properties, the west 29 feet of Lot 2 and all of Lot 3, Block 6 of Lloyd, Higgins and Trego's Addition to the original town, now village of Orion; $50,000.
VanKerrebroeck, Drew R.J. and Amy E., to Reschke, Ethan L., and Podosek, Joanna W., 59 White Pine Road, Geneseo; $274,000.
Erickson, Brandon and Rachel/ Mueller, Rachel, to Noyd, Michael A., Linda L. and Travis C., 120 3rd St., Andover; $142,500.
Hawkinson, Arlene Y., to Sides, Sara A., 311 Exchange St., Colona; $95,000.
Steinert, William L., to Swift, Melissa L., 905 Cypress Drive, Colona; $235,000.
Lund, Wayne R., to Eilers, Mark A. and Lorie K., 217 W. Central Blvd, Kewanee; $72,000.
Ogle, Deana L., to Hunter, Benjamin D., 314 S. Acorn St., Kewanee; $117,000.
Elsasser, Elizabeth/ Elasasser, Elizabeth, to Meirsonne, Benjamin C. and Angela Marie, 1200 14th St., Orion; $170,000.
Rylander, Gregory L./ Rylander, Gregory S., to Summers, Terry, 819 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; $32,000.
Barto, John and Gina, to Mercer, Nicholas, 900 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $30,000.
Stropes, Chad C., to Lees, Daniel J., Lots 3, 4 & 5 and the south 13 feet of Lot 2 in Block 5 of Andrew McWhinney's Addition to the town, now village of Orion; $37,000.
Suncrest Properties, to Pantoja, Fernando and Letilia, 825 Ash Drive, Colona; $124,000.,
ROCK ISLAND WARRANTY DEEDS
Two Rivers YMCA, Moline, to Fues, Gary L. and Misty, Taylor Ridge; Lot 1 92nd Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $75,000.
Chuich, Christine S., Moline, to Chuich, Ethan, Silvis; 324 14th St., Silvis; $130,000.
Lewis, Karl R., Davenport, to Simlin, Michael and Michelle, Moline; 6 Timberwood Court, Moline; $398,000.
Anderson, Michael D. and Teresa J., trust, Osage Beach, Mo., to Longley, Lorraine J., trust, Moline; 2905 27th St. Court, Moline; $215,000.
Vandaele, Andrew, and Long, Chelsea, Moline, to Taylor, Kelin, Moline; 5024 52nd Ave., Moline; $149,900.
Alvarez, Alexander, Moline, to Davis, Precious, Silvis; 507 8th Ave., Silvis; $57,000.
Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia, to Shull, Tyler, and Ness Rebecca, Andalusia; 9721 115th St. W., Andalusia; $370,000.
Laermans, John E., Port Byron, to Tuttle, Dylan, Silvis; 1530 13th St., Silvis; $99,000.
Dahal, Devi Lal; Dahal, Harka Bahadur, and Dahal, Chandra M., Brook Park, Ohio, to Bert, Dale Z., and Mitchell, Brandy, Moline; 605 24th Ave., Moline; $114,500.
Greko, Jeffrey, Moline, to Missihoun, Yaovi, East Moline; 4529 9th St. Ct., East Moline; $230,000.
Terry, Joshua Allen, League City, Texas, to SR Sames, LLC, Cordova; 520 N. Main St., Port Byron; $93,500.
Wilson, Joseph M. and Lindsey B., Rock Island, to Williams, Julia Rose and Grant Michael, Rock Island; 921 45th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Shenoy, Arjun, Austin, Texas; 1616 29th St., Rock Island; $107,500.
RBH Resources, Colona, to Flores, Yesenia M., and Calderon Lopez, Rosa D., Silvis; 2417 11th St., Silvis; $105,000.
Bennett, Lori M., Colona, to Reese, Benjamin H., Coal Valley; 128 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $118,600.
Spinello, Jack, Moline, to Fulkerson, John and Jaianne, Coal Valley; 2816 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $200,000.
Komadino, Beverely A., trust, Moline, to George, Erika Summer, and Hankins, Vikki Denise, Moline; 951 24th St., Moline; $129,500.
Cornelius E. Kline Family Limited Partnership, Highlands Ranch, Colo., to Fischer Sawmill, La Moille, Ill.; 183 acres vacant land, farm; Carbon Cliff; $247,960.
Nonnenmann, Adrienne O., Rock Island, to Fishcer Sawmill, La Moille, Ill.; 183 acres, vacant land, farm; $247,960.
JBK Leasing, Goodfield, Ill., to SV Properties, Port Byron; 1801 179th St. N., East Moline, industrial building; $570,000.
Hoerrmann, Christine E., East Moline, to Phillips, Kenneth and Janet, Moline; 2600 38th St., Moline; $169,000.
Alta Reo, Greenville, S.C., to Coon, Robert, Barstow, Ill.; 17 185th St., Barstow; $11,000.
Boisvert, Donald D., Moline, to Bogosian, David, Moline; 3116 16th St., Moline; $129,900.
Cannon, Robert E. and Carole S., Moline, to Berglund, Rebecca, Moline; 3635 15th Ave. Court, Moline; $119,900.
Alpha Assets, Rock Island, to Edasity Rentals, Macomb; 1500 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $74,300.
Plescher, Frederick W., estate, Colona, to Greko, Jeff, Moline; 2727 16th St., Moline; $94,700.
Cotton, Tommy C., Cambridge, to Redmann, Christopher E., Milan; 537 W. 12th Ave., Milan; $162,000.
Hodge, Warren F. and Susan J., Eldridge, to Tipton, Richard and Margaret C., Moline; 2619 1st St. Ct., Moline; $169,900.
Olvera-Fout, Nicole, Moline, to Vandersnick, Caitlin, Moline; 5239 26th Ave. A Court, Moline; $75,500.
Jarrin, Nelson A. and Georgette, trust, Bettendorf, to Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra D., Moline; 3107 27th Ave., Moline; $246,057.
Johnson, Michele A., Moline, to Dolan, Daniel R., and Martinez, Ellie R., Coal Valley; 406 W. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $87,000.
Phillips, Kenneth, Moline, to McClean, Gloria, Moline; 2606 38th St., Moline; $139,000.
Auction Flippers, Frisco, Texas, to US Prime Land, Tampa, Fla.; 104 High St., Hillsdale; $667.
England, Corey J. and Deborah J., Bettendorf, to Verbeke, Christopher and Janice, Milan; 12926 25th St. Court, Milan; $394,900.
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Congregation of East Moline, to Ortiz, Juan, Moline; 1908 - 1909 13th St., East Moline; $35,000.
Vinzant, Kenneth R., trust, Scottdale, Ariz., to Johnson, Kathleen, trust, Rock Island; 3405 21st St., Rock Island; $164,900.
Roman, Kevin, Silvis, to Hartzell, Alicia, East Moline; 2319 5th St., East Moline; $150,000.
Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Raya, Laura, Moline; 1709 13th St., Moline; $89,000.
Harker, Dennis G. and Alicia, trust, Rock Island, to McGhee, Tonisha, Rock Island; 847 21st St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Engels, Julie, Rock Island, to Bermes Properties, Silvis; 706, 708, 710 18th Ave., Moline; stores 1st Floor/apartments 2nd Floor, $150,600.
Gas & Electric Credit Union, Rock Island, to Mountain West IRA, Boise, Ind.; 4501 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $63,000.
Hazen, Myron, trust, Milan, to My Property Holdings, Westmont, Ill.; 1200 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, auto repair commercial building; $63,000.
Hazen, Myron, trust, Milan, to My Property Holdings, Westmont, Ill.; 1200 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, auto repair commercial building; $3,037,000.
Lee, John Patrick, Galva, to Stone, Rodger, Rock Island; 1810 86th Ave. W., Rock Island; $142,000.
Goetz III, Norman D. and Kelli M., East Moline, to Laferrara, Amber R., East Moline; 2602 2nd St. Court, East Moline; $137,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Neely, Deborah, Rock Island; 3106 10th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $800.
Broadus Properties, Moline, to Cox, Arlan D. and Debra L., trust, Port Byron; farm, 49.643 acres, Port Byron; $362,100.
Rockwell, Mary Lou, trust, Moline, to Grafft, Luke and Megan, Moline; 1011 and 1015 52st St., Moline; $135,000.
Vroman, Thomas J. and Daniel H., Hillsdale, to Falk, Alan L. and Christal D., Hillsdale; 11309 303rd St. N., Hillsdale; farm, 117.7 acres; $1,100,000.
Christie, Joan A., Milan, to Becker, Jason John, Milan; vacant lot, Milan; $7,000.
Zamora, Glenda Sue, and Betts, Robert Lee, trust, Galesburg, to Karman, Garrett and Kathleen, Erie; 440 2nd Ave. D, Silvis; $145,000.
Village of Hillsdale, Hillsdale, to Black, Alan, Hillsdale; 307 Main St., Hillsdale, land/lot only; $1,065.
Gonzalez-Serrato, Jose L., Moline, to Gonzalez-Serrato, Eric, Moline; 719 25th St., Moline; $50,000.
Casel, Ed and Beth A., Moline, to Allison, William M. and Amanda L., Moline; 910 36th St., Moline; $270,000.
O'Donnell, James P. and Sally A., Moline, to Herrera, Oscar, Rock Island; 16 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $265,600.
Crocker, James Bernard, and Lindsey, Bridget Nicole, Sherrard, to Hernandez-Sandoval, Cecelia, Moline; 1301 53rd St., Moline; $105,000.
Stuckel-Jones, Stephanie, and Gonzalez, Casey, Davenport, to Morals, Claudia and Ricardo, Rock Island; 2949 14th Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Lara-Guerrero, Guadalupe Y., Moline; 2111 7th St., Moline; $72,900.
Anderson, Cleat, Rock Island, to Vanhyfte, James A., Rock Island; 1403 43rd St., Rock Island; $67,500.
Morrissey, Frances L., trust, Moline, to Geisler, Jerry, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 4D, Rock Island; $80,000.
Allison, William and Amanda, Moline, to Keag, Shea, Moline; 901 36th St., Moline; $186,900.
Lenger, Audrey J.; Ernat, Melissa J., and Ernat, Adam J., Muscatine, to DeWilde, Darci J., Milan; 304 W. 2nd St., Milan; $103,000.
Overton, Mary, estate, Rock Island, to Sanchez, Samuel and Jessica, Coal Valley; 12121 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley; $173,500.
Gordon, Ethan J., Milan, to Meier, Emily, Rock Island; 2524 28th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Arya, Rock Island, to Taylor, Cynthia, Milan; 266 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $162,000.
McClean, Gloria J., Moline, to Watson Freeman, Jeremy, Moline; 1630 24th St., Moline; $128,500.
Boyle, Karen A., Rock Island, to Gale, Brandon and Patricia, Rock Island; 20 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $115,000.
Glenn, Jeremy, Bettendorf, to Verbeke, Robert and Lakkenn, Moline; 2518 30th St., Moline; $220,000.
Panuganti, Santhosh R. and Swanthi, Moline, to Williams, Latonya, Moline; 3554 56th St. Place, Moline; $164,900.
Pauley, Steven C. and Kathryn D., Crossville, Tenn., to Boland, Joseph P. and Gina L., Milan; 12921 25th St. Court, Milan; $419,000.
Mott, Stephen A. and Pamela A., Bettendorf, to DeBaillie, Carlyn, Moline; 2369 29th St., Moline; $130,000.
Bender, Randy J. and Cindy Sue, Rock Island, to Soell, Austin, and Moscirella, Katie, Milan; 828 N. Ave., Milan; $230,000.
AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf, to Ashby, Frank A., Jr. and Michelle K., Rock Island; 1111 W. 95th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Conley, Delphine, Rock Island, estate, to Appel, Tonya Lynn, Rock Island; 3210 39th Ave., Rock Island; $98,000.
Frank, Stanley E., Aledo, estate, to Park, Gary and Constance, East Moline; 1227 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $155,000.
Lovested, Jennifer L., Carbon Cliff, to Wagner, Joseph and Deborah, East Moline; 3220 Archer Drive, East Moline; $107,900.
Steele, Wendy J., Milan, to Sedam, Charles R., Jr., Rock Island; 4215 8th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.
Karic, Sanela and Dado, Moline, to Stinocher, Jennifer, Moline; 3708 10th Ave. Court, Moline; $122,000.
Williams, Robert and Cheryl, Vernon Hills, Ill., to Reynolds, Cheyenne, East Moline; 3823 4th Ave., East Moline; $76,600.
Scarff, Harry C., Moline, to Smith, Joshua M., Coal Valley; 280 Island Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $10,000.
Schnepple, James C. and Rebecca L., Galva, to Andrews, Suzanne M., Silvis; 600 11th St., Silvis; $80,000.
Armstrong, Charles A. and Betty A., trust, East Moline, to Elliott, Nicholas James, Rock Island; 616 41st St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Karzin, Connie, Monmouth, to Rugagaza, Hagai, and Fashingoma, Mugisha, Rock Island; 1402 8th St., Rock Island; $43,000.
Htoo, Sau, Aurora, Ill., to Hunter, Andrew, East Moline; 631 17th Ave., East Moline; $88,000.
Pan, Xiaoyu, and Zheng, Jian, Toledo, Ohio, to McCaulley, Grant, Rock Island; 1531 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Htoo, Mya and May, Milan, to Beierlein, Andrew, Rock Island; 2518 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $68,000.
Guzman, Olga, Moline, to Sunnybrook, LLC, Rock Island; 713 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
DeGreve, Brittni and Adam, Bettendorf, to Bravos, LLC, Rock Island; 1437 41st St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Pena, Federico and Robin, East Moline, to Barbosa, Claudio, Moline; 2328 47th St., Moline; $91,000.
Hecker, Nicholas C., Moline, to Valdez, Gabriela, and Patch, Robert, East Moline; 1820 28th Ave., East Moline; $133,000.
AK Properties, Blue Grass, to Snead, Jacob, Moline; 249 45th St., Moline; $125,000.
Mosa, Diaaeldeen, Chicago, to Tapia, Juan Isaiah, and Thompson, Debrajoe Casper, East Moline; 439 40th St., East Moline; $82,900.
Hillbloom, James, Moline, to Mayorga, Yaneli R. and Javier, Moline; 3717 37th Ave., Moline; $340,000.
Knudsen, Charles T., San Antonio, Tex., to Issifou, Bassirou, East Moline; 2933 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $170,000.
Herrera, Oscar, Rock Island, to Byczynski, Jessica, Rock Island; 1317 45th Ave., Rock Island; $102,000.
Stone, Chelsy M., Milan, to Cotton, Mackenzie, Moline; 2453 32nd St., Moline; $108,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Skoug, Jason and Priscilla, Dubuque; 1800 7th St., Unit 9F, East Moline; $58,000.
Brew Group, Grand Junction, Colo., to RABOW, Rock Island; 1413-1415 5th Ave., Moline, restaurant/bar; $424,000.
VanDePutte, Dorothy M., Moline, to Jenkins, Courtney, Moline; 1818 45th St., Moline; $141,000.
Rush, Natalie, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 8114 10th St. W., Rock Island; $33,000.
Nitchman, Patricia J., trust, Boise, Idaho, to O'Donnell, James and Sally, Moline; 411 29th Ave. Dr., Moline; $175,000.
Tri City Blacktop, Bettendorf, to Langman Construction, Rock Island; 71 31st Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $400,000.
Gould, Ryan W. and Meghin A., Moline, to Forsythe, Zoeann, Moline; 4815 27th Ave., Moline; $170,000.
McKay, Daniel W. and Barbara J., Taylor Ridge, to Strosche, Lois K., Taylor Ridge; 13609 139th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $100,000.
Serrano, Leonard and Dianna, Rock Island, to Serrano, Ceaser, Rock Island; 3757 5th St., Rock Island; $100.
U.S. Bank National Association, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Reeves, David L., Rock Island; 33 Velie Dr., Rock Island; $362,000.
Wray, Paula R., Apache Junction, Ariz., to Burkhead, Mary C., Rock Island; 3104 38th St., Rock Island; $179,900.
Mirell-Heaton, Allison Virginia, and Heaton, James W., LeClaire, to McManus, Michelle M., Rock Island; 2113 34th Ave., Rock Island; $225,000.
Becerril Lozano, Diego, and Lopez, Maria T. Martinez, Sherrard, to Chimal, Victor and Angelina, East Moline; 1507 9th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.
Weckerly, Dillon S. and Michelle A., Rock Island, to Prenevost, Emilee and Caleb, Davenport; 1323 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $124,000.
Monnier, Jack J., estate, Bettendorf, to Taets, Michele, Moline; 2508 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $244,000.
Taylor, Ronald, Hillsdale, to Ullinskey, Nelson Carbon Cliff; 16808 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $94,900.
Gottwalt, Mae L., Moline, estate, to Gottwalt, John C. and Christine, East Moline; 716 Mansur Ave., East Moline; $118,000.
Suncrest Properties, Sherrard, to Ward, Cameron J., Silvis; 2412 11th St., Silvis; $130,000.
Munoz, Olga Campos, East Moline, to Arcos, Karina, East Moline; 741 17th Ave., East Moline; $24,000.