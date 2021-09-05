Real estate transactions for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Knutson, Carol V., to Miller, Anne Marie and Reiling, Cole Robert, 505 Hamilton St., Atkinson; $183,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, to Steines, Steven and Andrea, 103 N. 1st St., Alpha; $38,000.
Gochee, Jon R. and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Lowman, Trevor S., Lot 8 Glenwood Acres, Coal Valley; $90,000.
Ferkel, Richard J. and Brooke A., to Vasquez, Stephanie Rae, 343 E. Wells St., Geneseo; $219,500.
Anderson, Kerry D. and Cheryl S., to Anderson, Patrick J., 115 E. College St., Kewanee; $65,000.
Crabtree, Tyler G. and Anne M./ Barnett, Anne M., to Matuszyk, Timara B., 431 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $85,000.
Palmer, Bruce A., to Finin, Travis D. and Angela M., 104 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $12,500.
Prasad, Gopal P. and Leka Dr., to Kuethe, Tyler and Brittany, 720 Meadowlark Court, Geneseo; $240,000.
Uncle Walters Management Corporation, to BJS Rentals, 103 S. Main St., Kewanee and 111 W. 1st St., Kewanee; $20,000.
Capps, Denise M., to Dillbeck, William C., and Hilton, Katie, 415 N. Prospect St., Cambridge; $66,000.
Washburn, Mary E., to Lovett, Diana Lynn and Jeffery B., 1301 6th St., Orion; $105,000.
Maynard, Kayla, to Stilwell, Koren, 909 Ash Drive, Colona; $100,000.
Elden, John D. and Joan P., to Seyller, Paul T., 48 Meadowbrook Drive, Geneseo; $195,000.
CCC&L Properties, to DeSplinter, Jason and Kelli, 323 W. Front St., Annawan; $47,500.
BK3J Corporation, to Wheeler, Nathan T. and Pearl E. and Gerlich, Paul R. and Chon, James, 119 W. North St., Geneseo; $179,500.
Barner, Kacey L./ Fleshman, Kacey L.; Barner, Chad, to Haskins, Tannar and Brown, Jenna D., 813 3rd St., Colona; $140,000.
Elden, Greg W. and Lacricia D., to Erickson, Brandon J. and Rachel A., 31 Hickory Hills, Geneseo; $246,000.
Kennedy, Brandon and Nicole, to Holzman, Tyler S. and Otts, Kathleen M., 109 5th Ave., Colona; $184,000.
Kobernat, Joel R. and Taryn, to Thompson, Shawn K., 408 S. Spring St., Geneseo; $125,500.
Verbeke, Monac, to Gerhardt, Ruth G., 230 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $147,000.
Printy, Deanna L., to Sweat, Kimberly A., 209 W. 2nd St., Geneseo; $180,000.
McQuillan, Kevin and Jennifer L., to Lococo, Tonya L., 520 N. Meadow St., Geneseo; $243,500.
Gatehouse Media Illinois Holdings and Liberty Group Illinois Holdings, to Lyndar Innovations, Lot 13 of Block 18 of Gould's Addition to the town, now village of Cambridge; $5,000.
Marburger, Stasia L., to Hainline, Charles C. and Catherine J., 504 Fullerton Court, Kewanee; $73,000.
Moran, Carlos, to Perry, Patrick D., 206 E. 6th Street, Kewanee; $30,000.
Casteel, Derek A. and Angela C., to Clementz, Douglas A. and Heather M., 702 W. Center Street, Cambridge; $17,500.
Mols, Matthew and Emily, to Stanley, Alicen and Porter, Paul, 7 Pine Tree Court, Kewanee; $230,000.
Wells Fargo USA Holdings, to Krech, Larry W. and Maria E., 331 Elliott St., Kewanee; $54,000.
Brandmeyer, Thomas L. and Jaclyn, to Landrau, Carlos and Figuero, Nydia E., 259 Beach St. South, Kewanee; $80,000.
State Bank of Toulon, to DeReu Construction, 542 S. Tenney St., Kewanee; $110,000.
Smith, Lee K. and Lindsey, Randall B., to Mallery, Scott P., 806 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $70,000.
Miller, Patricia Chapman, to Gapinski, Micah A., and Erin L., 600 E. Walnut, Geneseo; $120,000.
Sedam, Frannie L., to Peacock, Shawn and Lyndsey, 1054 Meadow Lane, Colona; $185,000.
Knudtson, Darwin D.; Moller, Paula R.; Knudtson, Julie A.; Peugh, Sandra J., to Doescher, Robert and Gail S., and Doescher, Robert and Gail S. Living Trust, a tract of land located in Section 20, Township 18 N, Range 4 E of the 4th Principal Meridian containing 40.65 acres more or less; $224,000.
Sunken, Michael J. and Rebecca L./ Buller, Rebecca L. to ICC Properties LLC Series F., Lot 19 in Block 17 of Ryan Gardens, a subdivision in Section 10, Township 17 N, Range 1 E of the 4th Principal Meridian lying south of the Illinois and Michigan canal; $113,000.
ROCK ISLAND WARRANTY DEEDS
Girard, April F., North Little Rock, Ark., to Adkins, Frank, and Butler Adkins, Eddie Mae, East Moline; 3608 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $172,000.
RBH Resources, Colona, to Reeve, Seth, Moline; 2423 32nd St., Moline; $100,000.
Checkers of the Quad Cities, Davenport, to 4010 Blackhawk Road Rock Island LLC., Rock Island; 4010 Blackhawk Road, Rock Island, retail establishment; $300,000.
Samuel, Milan, to Vann, Austin, Moline; 3100 11th St., Moline; $415,000.
White, Aubry L., Channahon, Ill., to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 1717 25th St., Rock Island; $114,000.
Schoeck, Donna M., trust, Rock Island, to Peterson, Marilyn L., Moline; 1017 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $217,500.
Flores, Gregorio, Moline, to Bible Missionary Church, Rock Island; 3113 25th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Clearman, Julia, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1747 14th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Whan, Rhonda J., East Moline, to Kelley, Aaron C., East Moline; 1606 18th Ave., East Moline; $69,000.
Dembosky, Joel and Sarah, East Moline, to Dembosky, Sean, East Moline; 916 34th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.
Lenger, Robert L., trust, Rapids City, S.D., to Harris, William T. and Connie L., Aurora, Ill.; 2236 38th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Schueneman, Dee Ann, Hampton, to Dembosky, Joel and Sarah, East Moline; 3511 6th St., East Moline; $259,000.
Shooting Star Ranch, Bloomington, Ind., to Glazier, Justin, and Mulcahy, Kendra, Rapids City; 123 18th St. and 125 18th St., Rapids City; $136,640.
Murphy, Charles R. and Sharon J., Spring Hill, Tenn., to Espinoza Saldana, Jose A., Moline; 4913 51st Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Zmuda, Mark A. and Stacy L., Moline, to Briscoe Financial, Minooka, Ill.; 2011 South Shore Drive, Moline; $167,500.
Elliott IV, George F., Moline, to Pregnancy Resources, Moline; 3825 16th St., Moline, commercial building; $420,000.
Tidwell, Michael; Tidwell, Randall, and Tidwell, Brian, Moline, to Tidwell, Michael L., Moline; 4111 28th Ave., Moline; $142,000.
Stagman, Kenneth D., Hampton, to Uhle, Robert, Madrid, Iowa; 625 13th Ave., Hampton; $50,000.
Rockwell, Philip G. and Randi D., Rock Island, to Seet, Hay and Moo Nae, Rock Island; $135,900.
Bowling, Mildred M., Moline, to Zeidler, Nancy L., Moline; 403 29th Ave. Drive, Moline; $140,000.
Beshears Holdings, Sherrard, to Airport Road Mini Storage QC, Bettendorf; 3010 - 3030 E. 1st Ave., Milan, storage units commercial building; $725,000.
Sanchez Murillo, Jose, and Murillo, Maria, Dodge City, Kans., to Marceleno, Enrique Alba, Rock Island; 17 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $124,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Maple Cove Real Estate Holdings, Solon, Iowa; 1514 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Trimble, James R., Bella Vista, Ariz., to Usrey, James, Port Byron; 1611 Elm Shore Drive, Port Byron; $310,000.
Cox, Lisa, East Moline, to Miller, Kaye, Moline; 2906 4th St., Moline; $152,000.
Wright, Joseph E. and Vicki L., Geneseo, to Vyncke, Timothy, and George, Victoria, Silvis; 504 10th St., Silvis; $110,000.
Huston, Schuyler R. and Frances J., Colona, to Hillbloom, James, Moline; 4804 6th Ave. Dr., Moline; $190,000.
Boyle, Nancy A., Davenport, to Romeo, Jay, Rock Island; 2200 44th St., Rock Island; $55,500.
Fernandez, Rafael and Jennifer C., Coal Valley, to Wells, Stephen, and Wells, Brittney Stevens, Rock Island; 1 Watch Hill Rd., Rock Island; $295,000.
Blair, Zach A. and Heather, Bettendorf, to Green, Cassandra L., Port Byron; 911 N. High St., Port Byron; $126,000.
Beattie, Brian L., Ft. Wayne, Ind., to Fornero Green, Ethan, Rock Island; 2908 32nd St. Ct., Rock Island; $175,000.
Pongshaum, Wirat, Moline, to Carrillo, Jesus, Moline; 395 25th St., Moline; $55,000.
Dyer, Gregory Alan, Bettendorf, to Lambrecht, Tyler, Carbon Cliff; 102 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $115,000.
Sandoval, Edmund, estate, East Moline, to Hamm, Michele, East Moline; 446 34th Ave., East Moline; $148,000.
Parr, Melissa A., Knoxville, Tenn., to 2172 Stadium Drive, trust, Bettendorf; 2172 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $90,010.
Yodts, Kevin D. and Heather M., East Moline, to SNK Properties, Moline; 1637 34th St., Moline; $108,000.
Hunter, Timothy F. and Amy M., Lyndon, Ill., to Terronez, Ronald and Juanita, Moline; 3606 74th St., Moline; $318,500.
Holvoet, Chris, and Voss, Peter F., Davenport, to West, and Wyatt Kenneth, and Perez, Rowan Gabbriella, Hampton; 604 14th Ave., Hampton; $87,900.
Williams, John and Mary Louise, Milan, to McGory, Sally, Milan; 337 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Bolis, James E., and Anderson, Susan K., co-trustees for Bolis, Arlena J., trust, Milan, to Humility Homes & Services, Davenport; 535 - 537 23rd St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Black, Francis L. and Darlene J., Hampton, to Berhenke, David M. and Leslie R., Milan; Lot 2 Valley View Addition, Hampton, land/lot only; $65,000.
McCarty, Kyle B. and Arianna R., Port Byron, to Cromie, Justin, Port Byron; 616 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $169,000.
Huiskamp-Collins, Heidi and Richard S., Bettendorf, to Woods, Jeffry and Marquerite, Rock Island; 2138 31st Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.
Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to Viking Investments, Le Claire; 260 - 264 17th Ave., East Moline; $162,000.
Premier Carbon Cliff, Brookfield, Wis., to Rock River Harmony Housing, New York, N.Y.; 900 Crampton Ave., Carbon Cliff, 116 unit apartment building; $6,250,000.
Womack, Peggy J.; Womack, Scott A., and Womack, Steven A., Apache Junction, Ariz., to Herrera, Jose, Moline; 3715 35th St., Unit 4, Moline; $87,000.
Reger, Emily, Geneseo, to True, Zachary N., East Moline; 942 34th Ave., East Moline; $146,911.
Schumacher, Keenan, Colona, to Vincent, Michael, Geneseo; Lot 12 34th Ave., N., land only, Port Byron; $25,000.
Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Milan, to Karic, Dado, Moline; 3706 9th Ave., Moline; $216,000.
Nichols, Terry L., Viola, to Hernandez, Jonatan and Daniela, East Moline; 3621 8th St. Ct., East Moline; $156,500.
Irwin, Dawn M., trust, Milan, to Chase, Drake, Rapids City; 14 Frontier Dr., Port Byron; $680,000.
Property Solutions Unlimited, Moline, to Freeman, Glen Daniel, East Moline; 723 21st Ave., East Moline; $59,400.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Castillo, Carrie, Silvis; 511 14th Ave., Silvis; $59,900.
Keeney, Jolene M., Moline, to Irish, Thomas, Moline; 1235 11th Ave., Moline; $238,000.
Arnett, Jillian and Eric, Moline, to Geiger, Serene and Robert, Moline; 1616 40th St. Ct., Moline; $202,250.
Beaudry, Daniel N. and Casey, Rock Island, to Rockwell, Philip G. and Randi D. B., Rock Island; 3266 26th Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.
Peterson, Ellyn H., Orion, to Fernandez, Federico, and Escamilla, Astrid, Rock Island; 2130 28th St., Rock Island; $149,999.
Graber, Angela D., Milan, to Differenced Living, Rock Island; 1524 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $22,000.
Wiebenga, Todd A. and Mandy L, Eldridge, to Hester, Joseph, Port Byron; 1317 Hunter Drive, Port Byron; $298,000.
Geiger, Serene J. and Robert, Moline, to Townsend, Madison C., Silvis; 253 6th St., Silvis; $130,000.
Zaidi, Sibte and Esther, Lakewood, N.J., to Menting, Erin, and Michels, Trevyn; 3212 30th St. Ct., Moline; $161,000.
Morrison, Wendy, Rock Island, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 1071 15th St. A, Moline; $22,000.
Lane, Thomas, Lynn Center, to Pobanz, Angela, Rock Island; 2000 35th St., Rock Island; $64,000.
Wesemann, Lori E., Moline, to Hudson, Taylor C., Moline; 2444 33rd St., Moline; $107,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Carlton, Angela, Rock Island; 2223 39th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Rottman, Lee and Amanda, Sherrard, to Huffman, Jason, Coal Valley; 412 E. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $180,000.
Durey, Richard L. and Anna M., trust, Moline, to Sutor, Nicolas, Rock Island; 8214 7th St., Rock Island; $120,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Park, Penelope, Silvis; 521 14th St., Silvis; $74,900.
Lawton, Heather and Brendon, Andalusia, to Lopez, Adrian Miguel, Rock Island; 1526 42nd St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Meyer, Evan K., Moline, to Markus, Jennifer, Moline; 1828 12th St., Moline; $93,500.
Keppy, Dale B., trust, Coal Valley, to Ash, Steven M., and Mohr, Randyl, Moline; 2522-2524 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $167,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Howard, Brenton and James, Milan; 1114 8th Ave. W., Milan; $56,000.
Scott, Troy N., and Durham-Scott, LeAndrea K., Moline, to Lanum, Tyler, Moline; 2603 43rd St., Moline; $98,000.
Hernandez, Daniela and Jonatan, East Moline, to Neal, Skyler, East Moline; 915 3X Ave., East Moline; $105,000.
Robertson, Daniel J. and Holly M., Moline, to Howat, Terry, East Moline; 2315 10th St., East Moline; $205,000.
Gilmore, Lori L., Colona, to Rains, Emilee, Moline; 1906 30th St., Moline; $101,000.
Hartwick, Lauren J. and James E., Crestview, Fla., to Steadman, Jaden, Andalusia; 1005 3rd St. E., Andalusia; $215,000.
E&E Estates, Sherrard, to Wakeland, Joshua, Rock Island; 7904 8th St. W., Rock Island; $117,950.
Flynn, John P. and Rebecca A., Coal Valley, to Dubois, William, and Ku, Tdaw, Moline; 3526 35th St., Moline; $180,000.
Johnson, Jamie Lee, Rock Island, to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 2204 42nd St., $75,000.