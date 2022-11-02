River Bend Food Bank, area schools and students work to tackle nationwide needs

The need for food banks has increased significantly over the last year. At River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, that has translated to an increase by an estimated 1 million meals.

“Donations are down, and it’s not just here locally. It’s throughout the entire country,” said president Nancy Renkes.

The one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-high inflation set food banks back significantly. Last year, the food bank served about 17 million meals. This fiscal year it’s on track to serve 18 million.

Renkes said over the last 60 days, things have begun to stabilize but they are nowhere near as stable as they were before inflation hit. River Bend is down about 35% from what it normally has in stock to give out. Things got so hairy over the summer, the board voted to pull $500,000 out of the reserves to purchase food, she said.

“At that point, we felt we were going in the wrong direction,” she said. “We really felt like we needed to make sure we had food in our warehouse for our 400 partners who rely on us.”

So far, the food bank has spent about $100,000 of that money to help purchase food for the 23 counties it serves across both Illinois and Iowa. Despite the setbacks, things are slowly stabilizing. The warehouse is now at 71% capacity.

“That’s now where we want to be, but it’s not quite as alarming as it was in the summer,” she said.

Despite things slowly getting back on track, constraints like the supply chain are still putting a wrinkle in the works. Renkes said if consumers go to the store for a product and cannot find it, chances are, the food bank cannot get it either. Even though they are able to purchase things wholesale, much like a grocery store would, they are having the same issues of not being able to access food and other materials.

Despite this, numbers at the food pantries are increasing dramatically.

“When you see guests lined up down the sidewalk and around the building it reminds you we are in crisis,” she said.

Individual donations are much the same, but donations from major retailers are down significantly. Renkes said during the pandemic, the USDA increased the amount of food it allotted, but has since adjusted the amount.

For schools, River Bend offers a backpack program that allows students to take home a bag full of food on the weekends. Renkes said last year that 84,000 backpacks were distributed, but for the most part, that number has stayed consistent, said director of programs Belinda Mielenhausen.

Still, like nearly all industries, the economy presented several issues in implementing the program.

“Supply chain issues, the cost of the specific, kid-friendly foods used for the backpack program and food costs are higher in general, along with fewer large food donations from manufacturers and distributors,” Mielenhausen said. “Every set of backpack meals is packed by volunteers, and the space used in the warehouse to make the backpacks are limited, now that we have a total of 10,000 square feet dedicated to cooler/freezer space. We have to limit the number of volunteers coming in for each session.”

Mielenhausen said these roadblocks mean scheduling volunteer sessions more frequently compared to the past. Those interested can sign up through the River Bend’s website; its “Backpack Saturday” event on Nov. 12 currently has two volunteer shifts open from 8 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Limited volunteer space and economic disruptions means River Bend must lean on the annual Student Hunger Drive, a six-week competition between area high schools to raise food and funds for the food bank. Food collected from the competition typically lasts six months, according to Mielenhausen.

“But, we anticipate that it will go faster this year than it usually does due to the economic shortages that we’re facing. The food gathered is a vital part of our capacity to provide our hunger-relief partners with varieties of food,” she said. “When we receive large-scale food donations from manufacturers or distributors, it’ll be a truckload of canned goods that have mismatched labels or pallets of a product that didn’t sell well at stores. Smaller donations of wider varieties help ensure something for everyone at our partners’ pantries.”

This year, 16 schools across 12 different school districts from both Iowa and Illionis are are competing.

“The program continues to grow, thanks to the amazing student leaders who spearhead their schools’ events and activities,” Mielenhausen said. “Last year we implemented a Virtual Food Drive option, so folks who want to make a monetary donation to support a specific school can do so easily online.”

Bettendorf High School’s ambassador, senior Dillan Tholin, said his school’s hunger drive has seen notable success.

“This is my fourth Student Hunger Drive, and I’d say we’ve had extremely successful events so far, such as Fill the Truck and our annual silent auction, which had record-breaking numbers,” he said. “I’ve been able to see this before and after COVID, and one thing that’s been consistent the entire time is having great community sponsors and private donors.”

Tholin said the annual silent auction night raised over $2,800..

Bettendorf defeated Pleasant Valley at the annual Fill the Truck competition at the two school’s football game on Sept. 30. Through fan donations, Bettendorf raised over $7,500 and overflowed a standard pickup truck - donated by Lindquist Ford - with enough food to produce over 80,000 meals.

Noting how one in seven students deal with food insecurity on top of this year’s economic state, he and his peers have shifted their perspective on tackling the Student Hunger Drive.

“Looking at our numbers in the school district … this is a huge issue. So instead of looking at this as a competition against schools, we look at this as feeding our classmates. We think of it as feeding families in our community that need help,” he said. “We’ve done several things to raise awareness, mostly by spreading these statistics and telling students why this is so important.”

Tholin said he hopes Bettendorf comes together as a district to “defeat an unfortunate growing issue in our community.”

The annual ‘Loading Day’ event concludes the competition on Thursday, Nov. 10, where each school will bring its collected food and funds to the River Bend. Schools that raise the most for their division, based on student population, are announced and awarded at the Finale Rally that night.

“Loading Day is like, my favorite thing,” Rock Island High School’s ambassador, Kaiya McKinley, said. “Because it’s exciting to see how much we raised and how our hard work has paid off.”

She said her Student Hunger Drive team makes it a goal to beat the amount of goods or donations raised from the previous year.

“We’re really pushing students to just go through their cupboards for anything you have and don’t need — you don’t even have to spend money,” she said. “We communicate through daily announcements, we make infographics to post on social media and we make posters for around the school.”

McKinley feels this strategy has been successful in garnering student interest.

“Teachers get involved and will have incentives for their classes, whether it’s just a couple extra credit points on an assignment or dropping the lowest grade,” she said.

McKinley shared that they’ve raised funds or goods through their Powderpuff game, soliciting at football games and getting the district’s elementary schools involved.

Tomorrow, high school staff will participate in the “Hot Shakes Challenge,” tasting increasing levels of hot sauce while reading short Shakespearian excerpts. The cost for audience members is $1 or 2 non-perishable food items, all to benefit the Student Hunger Drive. On Sunday, Rocky Statium will host a drive-thru pickup to gather canned good donations.

Though River Bend’s support, Rocky also has its own food pantry in its “Rocky Resource Room”, which provides free, discreet and immediate support for vulnerable students and families district-wide.

Coordinator Kathy Lelonek said she’s seen an increase in those needing items stocked in the resource room — which extends beyond food to include school supplies, laundry detergent, shoes, socks, clothes, belts, personal care items, and warm or winter clothing items.

“I try to make sure we have the basic items, that definitely will be used, to ease the burden of parents who are trying to buy gas or groceries,” Lelonek said. “We have winter coats, which is a huge need right now, soft, warm socks, underwear–all things many just don't think about, and can buy. Students have been coming in that haven't had a new pair of shoes for over a year.”

Lelonek said its difficult to gauge just how many district students the resource room serves, but that she and the room’s volunteers have had to learn how to best address district needs as time passes.

“You learn some humbling things; you can offer groceries, but this boy was like ‘I don’t have a can-opener,’ so you learn as you go,” she said. “But River Bend always delivers what they offer, and we always get whatever we ask for.”

Construction at the high school has hindered their ability to do “food drops” to district families like past years, Lelonek said. Starting in the height of COVID-19, she said they delivered groceries twice a month to 30 families for 14 months. The resource room also supplements the district’s junior high and grade schools’ winter coat closets.

The resource room is funded through grants, notably through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, in addition to donations.

“Our staff is amazing. I sent an email out to the building, saying we're really short on goodies like warm clothes and gently used tennis shoes, and the response was just overwhelming,” Lelonek said. “I think it just makes people feel good to help in this way, There’s no red tape, and it happens right away.”

Extending another lifeline, River Bend hosts “pop-up” mobile food pantries monthly, targeting rural areas or food deserts.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the mobile pantry will distribute food at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Park View, through an ongoing partnership with the North Scott Community School District.

“We do this twice a year, close to Thanksgiving and Easter,” North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said. “Park View is interesting because I bet it classifies as a food desert on top of a number of subsidized apartments in that area. When you look at it being rural, but also having a population that can use that assistance, these factors are why we’ve done it as a school district in conjunction with the food pantries.”

Stutting said the district’s mobile pantry stops typically have a good showing, but it’s dwindled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re making an extra effort this year to get the word out, coming up on a holiday where food is a big part. We know there’s been a lot of inflation, so we believe the need is there and we’re hoping to get a bigger turnout,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the amount of district service projects that go on, and we don’t require it.”