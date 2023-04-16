Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Mitchell, Chris D., to Hall, Nathan M. and Cheryl J., 16060 Hwy. 150, Orion; $199,000.

Kleckner, Lance C. and Hilary A./ Hultman, Hilary A., to Boucher, Zachary and Diana, 201 E. Exchange St., Atkinson; $90,000.

McDanel, Michael S. and Mary L., to Platt, Savannah, and Coleman, Cortez, 703 8th Ave., Colona; $124,500.

Vail, Brandon M. and Addy J., to Kershaw, Arnold V. and Elzita, 329 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $170,000.

Deakin, Cynthia A., to Causemaker, Kane M. and Christina D., 115.3 acres in sections 7, 8, 17 and 18, Atkinson Township; $346,500.

King, Denise L./Furlong, Denise L./ Folger, Denise L., to Gandarilla, Lino and Maria, 510 Elliott St., Kewanee; $70,000.

Hillman, Jennifer J. and Rebekah J., to Briggs, Hannah Christine and Timothy Donald, 5319 E. High St., Colona; $382,500.

Briggs, Hannah Christine and Timothy D., to Crist, Aimee M., 601 2nd St., Colona; $90,000.

Leeper, Letitia; Dunlap, Robert; Jacobs, Lucinda, to Ehnle, Cheryl A. and Paul R., rural route, Kewanee; $2,677,500.

Curran, Kevin R. and Karen R., to McCadden, Charles B. and Sheri L., 301 W. Pritchard St., Annawan; $290,000.

Padilla, James M. and Jan C., to Martin, Anna L. and Ronald, 3 Waunee Estates, Kewanee; $220,000.

Zumber, Gregg S.; Sharon and Marilyn J., to Tucker, Lynne A., 446 Edwards St., Kewanee; $105,000.

Whitmore, Susan A., to Ritter, Joseph F. and Melissa A., 1202 W. 3rd St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Beauprez, Beverly A. Estate, and Whaley, Sherri, to Fitzgerrel, Jeanette E. and Paul L., 407 Green St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Gerard, Shawn M., to Nanninga, Larry Jr., 1117 Western Ave., Kewanee; $31,500.

Hauschild, Jeremiah and Austyn Rynae Lynn/ Larimer, Austyn Rynae Lynn, to Bump, Jessica Michelle, 729 S. Oakwood Drive, Geneseo; $117,500.

Clark, Beatrice K., to Sauer, Shelli, 418 E. South St., Kewanee; $30,000.

J.T. Hirsch, to Sallee, Jeffrey and Crable, Rachel, 286 S. Division St., Woodhull; $50,000.

Lenning, Robert E., to Davis, Taylor Scott, 1324 14th St., Orion; $126,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hernandez, Juan Sanchez, Davenport, to Kilker, Sokhom, East Moline; 1438 18th St., East Moline; $149,000.

Rauch, Kitty W., Taylor Ridge, to Hernandez, Alysia S., Rock Island; 826 22nd Ave., East Moline; $137,000.

Rogers, Darlene, East Moline, to Jones, Norma, East Moline; 1180 45th Ave., East Moline; $129,900.

Bocox, Benjamin P. and Jamie L, Moline, to Quad Cities Properties, Port Byron; 2920 4th St. A, East Moline; $35,000.

Gonzalez, Manuel G., Silvis, to Hunter, Mitchell L., Silvis; 321 8th St., Silvis; $107,900.

Kettelkamp, P. Gail, trust, Porter, Texas, to Prieto, Debra Lynne, East Moline; 15306 River Road, East Moline; $45,000.

Colbrese, Michael, Viola, to Assaf, Ibtissam, East Moline; 1249 48th Ave., Unit #23, East Moline; $72,000.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windser, Colo., to Expedition Equity, Rock Island; 2607 24th Ave., Rock Island; $61,000.

Lechmaier, Barbara, Milan, to Owen, Brandon and Jolee, East Moline; 606 40th St., East Moline; $60,000.

Schneekloth, Estela G., Rock Island, to Trevino, Mariela, Moline; 1421 14th St., Moline; $115,000.

McFarland, Jeffrey L. and Kevin D., Rapids City, to Beedlow, Melodie, and Anderson, Ryan R., Mesa, Texas; 431 45th St., Moline; $46,000.

Kouris, Thomas; Kouris, Andreas, and Kouris, Chris, Moline, to McGowan, Deborah, Moline; 428 46th St., Moline; $124,000.

Smith, Lorraine A., Rock Island, to JPTP, Moline; 3524 12th Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.

Cunningham, Rita Lee, Silvis, to Tharp, Dale, East Moline; 4647 9th St., East Moline; $102,500.

Pizano, Roberto and Shirley, Port Byron, to Pizano, Anna Marie L., Hampton; 1400 8th St. Ct., Hampton; $110,000.

Hemmen Properties, Bettendorf, to Midpoint Equity, Rock Island; 3807 16th St., Moline; $105,000.

Meeker, Alex and Abbigail, Port Byron, to Payden, Richard William, Port Byron; 21520 42nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $360,000.

Inman, Steven, Moline, to McCarthy, Shawn, Rock Island; 2343 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $105,000.

DeSchepper, B. Joan, estate, Streator, Ill., to Schulz, Pamela, Moline; 402 29th Ave. Drive, Unit 7 B, Moline; $145,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Petroff, Joseph R., East Moline; 1026 13th St., East Moline; $72,000.

Hatle, Joshua and Kirsten, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Slayden, Trenton and Abagail, Taylor Ridge; 8211 88th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $276,500.

Estes, Tate Z., Colona, to Scott, Garrett, Silvis; 715 11th Ave. B Ct., Silvis; $127,900.

Lawrence, Rachel A., Geneseo, to Polito, Jacob, Milan; 402 30th Ave. W., Milan; $129,900.

Strafford, Dorma D., Bonfield, Ill., to Hillsdale Investments, Coal Valley; rural route, 56.14-acre farm, Hillsdale, Ill.; $391,151.80.

Calderon, Uvaldo and Leonor, East Moline, to Arellano, Miguel Angel Navarette, East Moline; 1352 11th Ave., East Moline; $48,000.

Crippen, Kathryn M., estate, Andover, to Wallace, Marilyn J., Moline; 4632 11th Ave. D., Moline; $182,000.

Auction Flippers, Heath, Texas, to RJ Pristine Services, Oswego, Ill.; vacant lot, Barstow; $1,570.

Rossa, David R., and McClaine, Charles D., Jr., Moline, to Sorgenfrey, Rachel, Moline; 422-424 44th St., Moline; $140,000.

Carr, Blaze D., Milan, to Crownover, Alec M. Milan; 5911 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $117,900.

BTHP, Woodbury, Minn., to Ollie, Antoine and Teara, Rock Island; 907 24th Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windsor, Colo., to Black Tie Properties, Moline; 1804 14th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

Benjamin, Beau and Brooke, Arden, N.C., to Do, Alma; Do, Teresa, and Do, Hinh, Moline; 2307 19th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Leihsing, Christopher and Peggy, Coal Valley, to Schlue, Robert and Amber Rene Rhoads, Silvis; 320 17th St., Silvis; $144,500.

Appreciated Properties, Bettendorf, to Corrales, Jay L., Rock Island; 3416 9th St., Rock Island; $114,000.

Dirck, Polly, Milan, to Cravens, Amber L., Cordova; 1521 Elm Lane, Moline; $78,400.

Bealer, Donald R., Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Barnett, James M. and Cheryl L., Hampton; 1709 E. 6th St. A, Coal Valley; $40,000.

Dahlgren, Daniel K. and Christine L., Lawrence, Kans., to Frey, Jennifer L., Rock Island; 1400 33rd St., Rock Island; $112,978.

Hull, Belinda, and Quintanilla, Lucia F., Taylor Ridge, to Brandt, Ryan, and Hull, Isabel, Rock Island; 1418 39th St., Rock Island; $92,000.

Property Privacy Services, Las Vegas, N.V., to Ricco, Andrew, East Moline; 3125 11th Ave. C, Moline; $46,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Navarro, Michael, Moline; 5337 7th Ave., Moline; $123,000.

Waldbusser, Timothy L. and Lori S., Moline, to West, Troy and Rachelle, Rapids City; 6805 221st St N., Port Byron; $349,900.

Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb; vacant lot/residence, Silvis; $48,000.

Klahn, Kenneth R., estate, Davenport, to Malmstrom, Troy D. and Amy R., Port Byron; 4621 230th St. N., Port Byron; $185,000.

The Cage & Properties, Moline, to Williams, Sara, Moline; 1015 12th Ave., Moline; $135,000.

McLean, Kristen K., Silvis, to Melchi, Doris, Silvis; 2311 11th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Stoll, Scott B. and Carmen, Moline, to Dykhuizan, Barry and Tara, Moline; 2318 12th St., Moline; $267,500.

Ziegenhorn, Brandon J. and Leann D., New Boston, to Robinson, Austin Paul, Illinois City; 24228 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $185,000.