Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Lohmann, Peter O., and Wolfe, Janet L./ Lohmann, Janet L., to Mississippi Edge, 705 7th St., Colona; $165,000.

Kuhns, Robert A. and Barbara S., to Anderson, Sharon K., 630 E. North St., Geneseo; $186,000.

Boggs, Jerry L. and Vicky L., to Kehoe, Jacqueline and Brent, 724 9th St., Colona; $153,000.

Gutshall, Andrew S. and Rose W., to Sneed, Delayna R., 215 Misty Lane, Colona; $213,000.

Duytschaver, Michael, to Pereda, Jose, Lot 9 of Block 3 of Doye's subdivision of Lot 16 of Lot 6 of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 32, Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the city of Kewanee; $40,000.

Karau, Dennis P. and Jodi A./Hanson, Jodi A., to Williams, Tiffany, 103 Briarwood St., Colona; $247,500.

Schmedt, Dennis E. and Rosemarie, to Staley, Carrie Kristine, 211 W. South St., Cambridge; $89,500.

Pinkston, Nicholas J., to Lawrence, Rachel, 60 Crestview Circle, Geneseo; $210,000.

Bryant LLC, to Smith, Natasha, 137 W. Division St., Kewanee; $115,000.

VanWaes, William, to Burress, Andrew and Amber, 731 Cambridge Rd., Kewanee; $24,000.

Asay, Gary L. and Barbara J., to Wildermuth Farms, a tract of land located in a part of the northwest quarter of Sect. 14, Township 16 North, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $900,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, to Murphy, Erica D., 407 Warren St., Colona; $89,000.

Pointer, Gordon M., to Rasmussen, Jerry A. and Jodi L., 26864 N. 830 Ave., Kewanee; $70,000.

Steimle, Faith J. and Michael O. and Patrick H. Steimle Estate, to Sotelo, Daniel and Maricela, 1702 Burlington Ave., Kewanee; $55,000.

Davis, Marsha S., to Wyant, Dylan P., 406 Rice St., Kewanee; $14,500.

Abilities Plus, to Kewanee Community Unit School District 229, 12.87 acres farmland, Kewanee; $165,500.

Atwell, Marlene, to Evans, David, Lot 5 in Block 2 of McMullen's 1st Addition to the city of Kewanee; $18,000.

Elgin, Martin P. and Jack D. and Janet Elgin Estate, to Cantwell, Danny L. and Vicky J., 436 Pine St., Kewanee; $52,000.

Rogers, Robert E., to Gates, Douglas S., 133 Rita Drive, Colona; $165,000.

Nathan, Catherine J. and F. Jack, and Volk, Lisa M. and Ronald R., to Swan, Joseph B. and Bailey R., Lots 5 & 6 in Block 11 of Lloyd Higgins & Trego's Addition to the original town, now the village of Orion; $100,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Lage, Margaret D., Preemption, to Gelaude, Madelynn A., Rock Island; 4217 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.

Crail, Rea W., estate, Las Vegas, N.V., to Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra, Moline; 4519 50th St., Moline; $88,500.

EZ Housing Concepts, Hampton, to Harris, Carrie, Moline; 1841 5th St., Moline; $84,900.

Wright, Todd L. and Tamara L., Aledo, to Mittman, Sarah K., Moline; 5009 50th St., Moline; $169,900.

Calsyn, Raymond J., Jr., Mineral, Ill., to Marquiez-Carlos, Javier, and Marquez, Alexis, Moline; 722 17th Ave., Moline; $65,500.

Blankenship, David A., Rock Island, to Zayas, Danielle and Coty, Coal Valley; 8313 55th St., Coal Valley; $215,000.

Plak, Deanna, Milan, to Swanson, Craig A. and Celica M., Moline; 431 50th St., Moline, land/lot only; $4,000.

C J Real Estate Investment, LeClaire, to Stopoulos, John, East Moline; 635 15th Ave., East Moline, restaurant; $140,000.

Ogden, Patricia, East Moline, to Ejjrefi, Khalid, Moline; 3225 2nd St., East Moline; $55,500.

Nelson, Kaleb S., Silvis, to PBT Investments, Yorkville, Ill.; 320 17th Ave., Moline; $50,000.

RACOM Corporation, Marshalltown, Iowa, to BLM-RACOM Properties, Marshalltown, Iowa; 4871-4873 41st St., Moline, office/retail space; warehouse; $925,000.

Gragg, Stephenson and Karen M., trust, Bettendorf, to Blumer, Brendan, Cedar Rapids; 3120 27th St. Drive, Moline; $520,000.

Weis, John P., trust, Davenport, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 717 25th St., Moline; $50,000.

Grudzinski, Douglas J. and Vicki L., trust, Apache Junction, Ariz., to McGinty, Daniel L. and Renee S., LeClaire; 4111 4th Ave. B, East Moline; $75,000.

McGinty, Daniel L. and Renee S., LeClaire, to Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island; 4111 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $25,000.

Bible Holiness Church, Milan, to Pete Norwood Family Trust, Rogers, Ariz.; 336 31st Ave., East Moline; $89,000.

Grayceland Rei Series, LLC, Coal Valley, to Vitran Properties, Warren, Mich.; 2206 5th St. Rear, Rock Island, land/lot only; $30,000.

Parchert, Darren, Andalusia, to Keith, William R., Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Andalusia; $5,000.

Genac, Cheryl L., Moline, to Bailey, Lydia, Moline; 2137 15th St. A, Moline; $120,000.

Petrick, Carl and Angela, East Moline, to Friel, Ann, East Moline; 1800 7th St. 3C, East Moline; $58,000.

Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to Sunderbruch, Quinn, Milan; 25 Suburban Heights, Milan; $110,000.

Store Capital Corporation, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ivory Reit, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 4610 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, automotive repair and maintenance building; $410,000.

Store Capital Corporation, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ivory Reit, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 690 Mill St., Rock Island, machinery, equipment & Supply building; $9,270,000.

Cobblestone Milan, LLC, Andalusia, to Haven At Parkway, LLC, Dallas, Texas; 1911 & 1921 Cobblestone Lane, Milan, 48-unit apartment building; $3,950,000.

DeWitte, Karen M., Lakeland, Fla., to Winkel, Angela R., Moline; 1171 24th St., Moline; $105,000.

Walker, Joel J. and Rae Ellen C., Cedar Rapids, to Whicher, Candace and Joshua, Rock Island; 1505 37th St., Rock Island; $174,900.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 602 13th Ave., Rock Island; $21,500.

Murphy, Betty J., Orion, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 436 12th St., Silvis; $70,000.

Muerhoff, Tammy L., Moline, to Baker, Katie A., Moline; 4115 18th Ave., Moline; $175,500.

Hvitlok, Ryan Clark and Kelly A., Moline, to Baldwin, James Osieris, Moline; 1515 34th St., Moline; $112,500.

Kearns, Luke A. and Jennifer, Linton, Ind., to Chanthavong, Soulinha and Ashley, Port Byron; 2203 Timber Ridge Rd., Port Byron; $380,000.

Pysson, Chad L. and Amanda, Woodhull, to Thang, David, Moline; 2426 31st St., Moline; $106,000.

Moore, Bradley J. and Patricia A., Yorktown, Va., to Martin, Jordyn, Rock Island; 2525 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.

Rath, Jeffrey A. and Caralee D., Moline, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 807 19th Ave., Moline; $43,500.

5 & 15 TC, Davenport, to K2 Towers III, Chagrin Falls, Ohio; 501 15th St., Moline, commercial building; $20,000.

Wilson, Donna M., Rock Island, to Wilson, Joseph M., Rock Island; 3815 26th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Real Estate Rehab Associates, Rapids City, to Prichard, Nicholas, Rock Island; 1529 42nd St., Rock Island; $112,000.

Arrington, Wilma F., estate, Panama City, Fla., to Jones, William N., Rock Island; 1120 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $59,900.

Vazquez, Jose, Davenport, to Farmer, Xavier, Rock Island; 915 14th St., Rock Island; $95,000.

Duran, Gonzelo J., estate, Coal Valley, to Castillo, Tomas Miranda, and Caballero, Guadalupe J. Fillo, Moline; 616 44th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

Schmid, Margaret E., trust, Moline, to Stoll, Scott B., and Morago, Carmen Jimenez, Moline; 3657 70th St. Ct., Moline; $350,000.

Patch, Jessica, South English, Iowa, to United Storage Association, East Moline; 521 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $65,000.

Mittman, Sarah K. and Aaron J., Moline, to Ceballos, Veronica A., and Tovar, Jose Juan, Moline; 4218 18th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Barbosa, Raul, Jr. and Maria Luz, Silvis, to Velasco, Magdalena, Moline; 2509 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $145,000.

Brooks, Mark Alan, East Moline, to Brooks, Jessica L., East Moline; 702 21st Ave., East Moline; $54,000.

Callahan, Matthew D. and Rebekah Anne, Flower Mound, Texas, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 3720 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Baylor, Amy, Rock Island, to Guerrevo, Fidel, Moline; 4434 10th Ave., Rock Island; $44,000.