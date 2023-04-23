Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Osborne, Daniel, to Pimentel, Gilberto, and Cano, Fidela, 623 N. West St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Riggs, Stacy, to Gonzalez, Anthony, 726 Morton Ave., Kewanee; $78,000.

Linn, Irvin R. and Beverly A., to Weber, Doris J., 1305 12th Ave., Orion; $238,000.

Nickason, Brady L., to Decker, Austin and Schmidt, Debra, 202 S. Spring St., Geneseo; $138,000.

Rudsell, Ross L., to Hebert, Loretta, 9770 Wolf Rd., Geneseo; $160,000.

Bridge City Mechanical, to JHHC LLC, 777 E. Culver Ct., Geneseo; $550,000.

Palmer Farms, to Borkgren, Jason; Kyle and Alex, farmland, Clover and Andover Townships; $2,824,500.

Wigant, Cody, to Morrone, Michael S., 815 S.E. 1st St., Galva; $92,500.

Weber, Marie, to Flowers, Ronald T. and Connie J., East 400 St., Coal Valley; $88,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Estes, Tate Z., Colona, to Scott, Garrett, Silvis; 715 11th Ave. B Ct., Silvis; $127,900.

Lawrence, Rachel A., Geneseo, to Polito, Jacob, Milan; 402 30th Ave. W., Milan; $129,900.

Strafford, Dorma D., Bonfield, Ill., to Hillsdale Investments, Coal Valley; rural route, 56.14-acre farm, Hillsdale, Ill.; $391,151.80.

Calderon, Uvaldo and Leonor, East Moline, to Arellano, Miguel Angel Navarette, East Moline; 1352 11th Ave., East Moline; $48,000.

Crippen, Kathryn M., estate, Andover, to Wallace, Marilyn J., Moline; 4632 11th Ave. D., Moline; $182,000.

Auction Flippers, Heath, Texas, to RJ Pristine Services, Oswego, Ill.; vacant lot, Barstow; $1,570.

Rossa, David R., and McClaine, Charles D., Jr., Moline, to Sorgenfrey, Rachel, Moline; 422-424 44th St., Moline; $140,000.

Carr, Blaze D., Milan, to Crownover, Alec M. Milan; 5911 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $117,900.

BTHP, Woodbury, Minn., to Ollie, Antoine and Teara, Rock Island; 907 24th Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windsor, Colo., to Black Tie Properties, Moline; 1804 14th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

Benjamin, Beau and Brooke, Arden, N.C., to Do, Alma; Do, Teresa, and Do, Hinh, Moline; 2307 19th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Leihsing, Christopher and Peggy, Coal Valley, to Schlue, Robert and Amber Rene Rhoads, Silvis; 320 17th St., Silvis; $144,500.

Appreciated Properties, Bettendorf, to Corrales, Jay L., Rock Island; 3416 9th St., Rock Island; $114,000.

Dirck, Polly, Milan, to Cravens, Amber L., Cordova; 1521 Elm Lane, Moline; $78,400.

Bealer, Donald R., Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Barnett, James M. and Cheryl L., Hampton; 1709 E. 6th St. A, Coal Valley; $40,000.

Dahlgren, Daniel K. and Christine L., Lawrence, Kans., to Frey, Jennifer L., Rock Island; 1400 33rd St., Rock Island; $112,978.

Hull, Belinda, and Quintanilla, Lucia F., Taylor Ridge, to Brandt, Ryan, and Hull, Isabel, Rock Island; 1418 39th St., Rock Island; $92,000.

Property Privacy Services, Las Vegas, Nev., to Ricco, Andrew, East Moline; 3125 11th Ave. C, Moline; $46,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Navarro, Michael, Moline; 5337 7th Ave., Moline; $123,000.

Waldbusser, Timothy L. and Lori S., Moline, to West, Troy and Rachelle, Rapids City; 6805 221st St N., Port Byron; $349,900.

Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb; vacant lot/residence, Silvis; $48,000.

Klahn, Kenneth R., estate, Davenport, to Malmstrom, Troy D. and Amy R., Port Byron; 4621 230th St. N., Port Byron; $185,000.

The Cage & Properties, Moline, to Williams, Sara, Moline; 1015 12th Ave., Moline; $135,000.

McLean, Kristen K., Silvis, to Melchi, Doris, Silvis; 2311 11th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Stoll, Scott B. and Carmen, Moline, to Dykhuizan, Barry and Tara, Moline; 2318 12th St., Moline; $267,500.

Ziegenhorn, Brandon J. and Leann D., New Boston, to Robinson, Austin Paul, Illinois City; 24228 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $185,000.

Kettering-Bryant, Jane, and Bryant, Kelly, Rock Island, to Hulett, Jaden, and Sanchez, Michelle Ann., East Moline; 3909 8th St., East Moline; $129,800.

Ruiz, Matthew, Rock Island, to Young, Seth T., and Vallejo, Isabel M., Moline; 832 17th Ave., Moline; $79,900.

Taets, Abigail, Davenport, to Hahn, Amanda L., Moline; 4315 26th Ave., Moline; $123,000.

Marier, Laura, and Jonathon S., Aledo, to Beverly, Sally A., Moline; 2413 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $92,000.

McKinney, Milton I., trust, Geneseo, to Fresh Beginning, Bettendorf; 1004 E. 3rd St. Ct., Coal Valley; $342,000.

Schnell, Ellen, estate, Coal Valley, to Schnell, Raymond, Coal Valley; 128 1st St., Coal Valley; $27,000.

Beltway Capital, Hunt Valley, Md., to Yuvan Premier Homes, Milan; 9430 13th St. W., Rock Island; $62,900.

MHB Homes, Eldridge, to Williams, Travontae, Rock Island; 2023 11th St., Rock Island; $88,300.

Dorr, Catherine D., trust, Moline, to Marana, Jeff and Megan, Moline; 4317 28th Ave., Moline; $150,000.

Diaz, Mary and Carlos M., Mobile, Ala., to Tuttle, Carson, Milan; 232 5th St. E., Milan; $93,000.

Kenney, Joellen, Rock Island, to Reed, Jacob, Rock Island; 1604 31st St., Rock Island; $44,000.

Hansen, Molly J. and Robbie D., Sherrard, to Wiggins, Chase, Rock Island; 1520 28th St., Rock Island; $127,000.

Rosas, Antonio and Carmen, East Moline, to Martinez, Miguel, and Flores, Violeta, Moline; 401 15th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.

Davis, Brenda and Timothy, Quincy, Ill., to Bowman, Jesse and Kristie, Moline; 1806 31st St. A, Moline; $131,700.

Wenzel, Gretchen M., Aledo, to Pena, Amelia I., and Gonzalez, Miguel S., Moline; 3800 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $123,000.

Dye, Edward Jr. and Stephanie K., Milan, to Schwigen, LLC, Andalusia; 1031 8th St. E., Andalusia, land/lot only; $15,000.

Wood, Joseph and Kimberly, Coal Valley, to Barton, Lauren, Rock Island; 3843 29th Ave., Rock Island; $156,000.

Larvenz, Mark, Moline, to Luna, Jose Canales, Moline; 5120 11th Ave., Moline; $162,900.

QC AIRBNB, Bettendorf, to Nicholson, Kellie, Rock Island; 2838 38th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Spyglass, Davenport, to AOC Center, Moline; 3009 18th Ave., Rock Island, strip mall; $275,000.

Carroll, Thomas and Elizabeth, Davenport, to AOC Center, Moline; 3009 18th Ave., Rock Island, strip mall; $275,000.

Gregory, Barbara K., and Gellerstedt, Kenneth T., Neenah, Wis., to Parrish, Thomas, Moline; 2467 33rd St., Moline; $120,000.

Silver Spur, Inc., Coal Valley, to All Fur Fun Dog Care, Geneseo; 1230 15th Ave., East Moline; $100,000.

Slusarski, Andrew, Eldridge, to Schneekloth, Estelle, East Moline; 802 21st Ave. A, East Moline; $115,000.

Mills, Gregory T.L., Tipton, Iowa, to Reynolds, Chris, Milan; 191 Sunshine Lane, Milan; $63,000.

Wince, Justin D., and Leemans, Emily J., Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Stephenson, Erik and Amber, East Moline; 2206 9th St., East Moline; $205,000.

Kester, Todd G., trust, Bettendorf, to Haynes, Jennifer K., Rock Island; 2245 38th St., Rock Island; $119,500.

Henderson, Delores, estate, East Moline, to Gbeddeh, Prince, Moline; 2023 15th St., Moline; $125,650.

Jimenez, Cristian O. Garcia, Moline, to Vieyra, Maria Angelica Jimenez, and Nunez, Jose Omar Garcia, Moline; 3230 11th Ave. C, Moline; $90,000.

Bohl, Carolyn J., trust, Moline, to Ade, Kara L., trust, Moline; 18307 13th St., Milan; $750,000.

1722 Moline, LLC, Cape Coral, Fla., to Sivertsen, Dwight A., trust, Moline; 1722 44th St., Moline; $355,000.

Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff, to United Storage Association, East Moline; 707 Foret Mansur Lane, Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $13,500.

Kent, Marian L., trust, Moline, to Wood, Bryan A. and Lori A., Moline; 2436 28th St., Moline; $148,000.

Huber, Jerry, Milan, to Reynolds, Christopher, Milan; 207 E. 14th Ave., Milan; $20,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Gonzalez, Eduardo, Moline; 4345 11th St., Rock Island; $23,000.

Rabe, Scott M., and Statz, Kristine C., Raleigh, N.C., to Fitzwater, Jake, Moline; vacant land, Moline; $5,000.

Maple Ridge MF I, LLC, Atlanta, Ga., to Oahs Maple Ridge, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; 3700 5th St., Rock Island, 162-unit apartment building; $14,500,000.

Leonhardt, Susan A., Cincinnati, Ohio, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3623 9th St., East Moline; $100,000.

England, Mary Jo, Highlands Ranch, Colo., to Slover, Diane M., trust, Moline; 3614 33rd St. Drive, Moline; $415,000.

Penguin Property Holdings, Bloomington, Minn., to Adcock, Eric, and Weed-Adcock, Samantha, Rock Island; 1232 15th St., Rock Island; $92,250.

Brackevelt, Jeffrey L. and Belinda M., Spring Hill, Fla., to Misfeldt, Larry A., Rapids City, Ill.; 21317 52nd Ave. N., Rapids City; $254,950.

Gates, Douglas S., Colona, to Fox, Brandon Michael and Kaitly A., Silvis; 621 18th St., Silvis; $178,400.

Flack, Brad and Karen, East Moline, to Doh, Kokou S., and Koulehome, Ablavi M., East Moline; 3419 4th St., East Moline; $200,000.

Bromley, Cynthia, Moline, to McClintock Group, Davenport; 2915 7th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.

Ganahl, Brent A. and Daphne D., Coal Valley, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 1516 39th St., Rock Island; $113,000.

DuBois, James E. and Brenda L., trust, Rock Island, to Wren, Joseph C., and Hummel, Julia M., Moline; 3402 79th St., Moline; $310,000.

Kennedy, Richard N., Davenport, to Peterson Brothers Real Estate Investments, Rock Island; 655 & 659 W. 10th Ave., Milan, restaurant; $150,000.

Greenwood Pointe, Davenport, to Mojo Associates, Moline; 7010 John Deere Parkway, Moline, land/lot only; $20,000.

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Parsar Investments, Orange, Calif.; 2311 6th Ave., Moline; $37,000.

Fitzpatrick, Janet, Cordova, to Fitch, Katharina, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave #10B, Rock Island; $95,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Aguilar, Jose Arturo Barajas, East Moline; 523 15th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Acree, Austin, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 3837 15th St. A, Moline; $70,000.

Calhoun, Thomas, estate, East Moline, to Rogers, Darlene and Bryan, East Moline; 248 31st Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Shelby Enterprises, Moline, to Copperline Properties, Eldridge; 6700 33rd St., Moline; $33,177.