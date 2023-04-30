Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Elliff, Joseph H. and Theresa R., to Essig, Treycin M., 290 E. 4th Ave., Woodhull; $95,000.

Evans, Richard E. and Eric D. and Hickman, Gretchen S., to McClintic, Todd D. and Todd D. McClintic Revocable Trust, 511 E. Division St., Galva; $24,500.

West, Barry D., to Meldrum, Tristin, the south 10 feet of Lot 5 and all of Lot 6 in Block 23 of Ryan Gardens, a subdivision in Sect. 10, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian lying south of the Illinois and Michigan Canal, situated in the city of Green Rock, now annexed to the city of Colona; $45,000.

Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., to Ketelsen, Kirk L. and Renee A., 22525 E. 1720 St., Geneseo; $45,000.

Hodgson, Sandra J., to Robinson, Michael P. and Jennifer L., 335 S. Stewart St., Geneseo; $140,000.

U.S. Bank National Association, to Ruppert, John, 1015 Wilbur St., Kewanee; $18,000.

Schott, John D. and Beulah M., to Beam, Rodney M.; Michael R. and Jessica J., 7838 E. 1200 St., Cambridge; $85,000.

Lane, Kurt M. Sr. and Linda M., to Schott, Joellyn and John P., 215 E. Main St., Atkinson; $85,000.

Gandarilla, Lino and Maria, to Kewanee Community Unit School District 229, 1200 E. Third St., Kewanee; $170,000.

Charlet, Kendra A., to Heberer, Ryan and Annie, 416 Green St., Kewanee; $34,000.

Community State Bank of Rock Falls Sterling, to Corral, Israel, 926 N. Elm St., Kewanee; $15,000.

Brand, Cheryl and Louis, to Ward, Elaina V., 711 8th St., Colona; $74,000.

Kurrie, Chad J. and Colleen S., to Frank, Matthew J. and Mueller, Megan A., 11630 U.S. Hwy. 150, Orion; $410,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kester, Todd G., trust, Bettendorf, to Haynes, Jennifer K., Rock Island; 2245 38th St., Rock Island; $119,500.

Henderson, Delores, estate, East Moline, to Gbeddeh, Prince, Moline; 2023 15th St., Moline; $125,650.

Jimenez, Cristian O. Garcia, Moline, to Vieyra, Maria Angelica Jimenez, and Nunez, Jose Omar Garcia, Moline; 3230 11th Ave. C, Moline; $90,000.

Bohl, Carolyn J., trust, Moline, to Ade, Kara L., trust, Moline; 18307 13th St., Milan; $750,000.

1722 Moline, LLC, Cape Coral, Fla., to Sivertsen, Dwight A., trust, Moline; 1722 44th St., Moline; $355,000.

Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff, to United Storage Association, East Moline; 707 Foret Mansur Lane, Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $13,500.

Kent, Marian L., trust, Moline, to Wood, Bryan A. and Lori A., Moline; 2436 28th St., Moline; $148,000.

Huber, Jerry, Milan, to Reynolds, Christopher, Milan; 207 E. 14th Ave., Milan; $20,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Gonzalez, Eduardo, Moline; 4345 11th St., Rock Island; $23,000.

Rabe, Scott M., and Statz, Kristine C., Raleigh, N.C., to Fitzwater, Jake, Moline; vacant land, Moline; $5,000.

Maple Ridge MF I, LLC, Atlanta, Ga., to Oahs Maple Ridge, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; 3700 5th St., Rock Island, 162-unit apartment building; $14,500,000.

Leonhardt, Susan A., Cincinnati, Ohio, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3623 9th St., East Moline; $100,000.

England, Mary Jo, Highlands Ranch, Colo., to Slover, Diane M., trust, Moline; 3614 33rd St. Drive, Moline; $415,000.

Penguin Property Holdings, Bloomington, Minn., to Adcock, Eric, and Weed-Adcock, Samantha, Rock Island; 1232 15th St., Rock Island; $92,250.

Brackevelt, Jeffrey L. and Belinda M., Spring Hill, Fla., to Misfeldt, Larry A., Rapids City, Ill.; 21317 52nd Ave. N., Rapids City; $254,950.

Gates, Douglas S., Colona, to Fox, Brandon Michael and Kaitly A., Silvis; 621 18th St., Silvis; $178,400.

Flack, Brad and Karen, East Moline, to Doh, Kokou S., and Koulehome, Ablavi M., East Moline; 3419 4th St., East Moline; $200,000.

Bromley, Cynthia, Moline, to McClintock Group, Davenport; 2915 7th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.

Ganahl, Brent A. and Daphne D., Coal Valley, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 1516 39th St., Rock Island; $113,000.

DuBois, James E. and Brenda L., trust, Rock Island, to Wren, Joseph C., and Hummel, Julia M., Moline; 3402 79th St., Moline; $310,000.

Kennedy, Richard N., Davenport, to Peterson Brothers Real Estate Investments, Rock Island; 655 & 659 W. 10th Ave., Milan, restaurant; $150,000.

Greenwood Pointe, Davenport, to Mojo Associates, Moline; 7010 John Deere Parkway, Moline, land/lot only; $20,000.

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Parsar Investments, Orange, Calif.; 2311 6th Ave., Moline; $37,000.

Fitzpatrick, Janet, Cordova, to Fitch, Katharina, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave #10B, Rock Island; $95,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Aguilar, Jose Arturo Barajas, East Moline; 523 15th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Acree, Austin, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 3837 15th St. A, Moline; $70,000.

Calhoun, Thomas, estate, East Moline, to Rogers, Darlene and Bryan, East Moline; 248 31st Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Shelby Enterprises, Moline, to Copperline Properties, Eldridge; 6700 33rd St., Moline; $33,177.

Gallardo, Tabitha, Moline, to Malo, Kenneth J., Moline; 1628 25th Ave., Moline; $40,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Org., to Lopez, Griselda Castill, Moline; 818 18th Ave., Moline; $83,000.

Sonneville, Michael J., Lansing, Kans., to Parrish, Kathy J., Andalusia; 1827 46th St., Rock Island; $82,000.

Rebman, Charles L., Davenport, to Rebman, William, Moline; 2013 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $103,000.

Johnson, Brett and Daniel, Taylor Ridge, to Peterson, Lauren and Craig, Taylor Ridge; 11814 81st St. W., Taylor Ridge; $435,000.

BDT, Davenport, to Larvenz, Adam, Moline; 526 37th Ave., Rock Island; $7,500.

Conner Family Trust, East Moline, to Kittl, Elizabeth E., Moline; 3335 41st St., Moline; $207,000.

DeMarlie, Joseph E., Reynolds, to Lindberg, Nicholas and Lindsey, Reynolds; 303 N. Main St., Reynolds; $220,000.

Keller, Lila R., trust, Illinois City, to Belgian Field, LLC, Estero, Fla.; 77-acre farmland, Illinois City; $546,200

Keller, Lila R., trust, Illinois City, to Freyermuth, Tyson L. and Angela M., Illinois City; 27620 120th Ave. W., Illinois City, 78-acre farm; $553,800.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., Davenport, estate, to Garcen, Carlos Carranza, and Ramirez, Blanca Hibeth Yepez, Rock Island; 621 7th Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.

Angel-Maynard, Phyllis, Milan, to Dana Cooper Company, Chicago; 504 14th Ave., Rock Island; $32,400.

Covents, Lawrence R., and Blomberg-Covents, Kimberlee S., Moline, to Flynn, Brenda Y. and Mathew E., Moline; 4836 6th Ave. Drive, Moline; $190,000.

Hillyer, Kevin J., Moline, to McCalester, Michael and Rhonda, Moline; land/lot only, Moline; $20,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Garza, Alexia, East Moline; 1216 46th Ave., East Moline; $135,000.

Rabe, Scott M., and Statz, Kristine C., Raleigh, N.C., to Hodge, Benjamin, Milan; 604 40th Ave., East Moline; $130,000.

Engle, W. Jeanne, Davenport, to Cook, Melanie, Rock Island; 2446 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $135,500.

Byrd, Kristin, Nineveh, Ind., to The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Rock Island; 25 Watch Hill Rd., Rock Island; $220,000.

Smutzer, Dennis M. and Angela M., Sherrard, to Moo, Hsa, and Bu, Pah, Rock Island; 3424 21st St., Rock Island; $181,000.

Hefter, Wilfred and Pauline, Bettendorf, to Bentsen, Perry and Carol, Rock Island; 2134 31st Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.

Bull, Gary J. and Savanah M L, Silvis, to Did, Timothy, Silvis; 1403 5th Ave., Silvis; $119,000.

Eastburn, Jacob Lee, and Bohlman, David, Geneseo, to Newberry, Kyler J., Moline; 2755 12th Ave., Moline; $155,000.