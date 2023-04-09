Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Palmer Farms, to Grant, Dennis L. and Dennis L. Grant Trust, farmland, Clover Township; $463,500.

Palmer Farms, to Grant, Bennett L. and Patricia N., 10533 County Hwy. 19, Cambridge and farmland, Clover Township; $1,771,500.

Stickle, Bryan C. and Jackie, to Crownover, Kylie; 919 8th St., Colona; $135,000.

Grob, Justin P. and Shannon, to Bachman, Aaron Jr. and Brooke A., 14 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $175,000.

Ogden Fields LLC, to Sears, Jay and Virginia D., vacant land, Geneseo; $65,000.

Ogden Fields LLC, to Johnson, Dennis A., vacant land, Geneseo; $65,000.

Ansky, Carolyn J., to Reddick, Samuel R., a part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Sect. 4, Township 14 North, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $25,000.

Anderson, Larry A. and Dorothy A., to Baumgardner, Pamela S., 609 William St., Kewanee; $96,000.

Branham, Michael and Julianne, to Edward, Kale, south half of lot 5, Block 1, Riley's 2nd Addition to the town of Atkinson; $18,000.

Schiltz, Duane A. and Lavonne M., to Schiltz, Ronald D. and April L., 220 Fischer Ave., Kewanee; $45,000.

Kotaska, Justin T. and Christine R., to DNW Construction, 24165 N. High St., Colona; $100,000.

JANA Tax Liens, to Clevenger, Joseph D., and Sheffey, Theresa L., 15709 E. 150th St., Orion; $158,000.

Hurlbutt, Karen S., to Leemans, Matthew C., 315 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $65,000.

Robinson, Jerald L. and Roberta, to Croegaert, Rachel, 514 N.W. 8th St., Galva; $85,500.

Shannon, Carolyn S., to Kubicek, Kelly J. and Christina M., 404 E. Chestnut St., Geneseo; $95,000.

DSV SPV2, to Hai, Pervez, 310 5th Ave., Kewanee; $13,000.

Hardy, James L.; Moehring, Keri Jo A.; DeSmit, Diana L.; Hardy, Scott N., to DeSmit, Michael, and Cornic, Hannah, 12 N.E. 3rd St., Galva; $41,500.

Hall, Nathan M. and Cheryl J., to Larson, Neil J., 102 11th Ave., Orion; $185,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Arrington, Wilma F., estate, Panama City, Fla., to Jones, William N., Rock Island; 1120 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $59,900.

Vazquez, Jose, Davenport, to Farmer, Xavier, Rock Island; 915 14th St., Rock Island; $95,000.

Duran, Gonzelo J., estate, Coal Valley, to Castillo, Tomas Miranda, and Caballero, Guadalupe J. Fillo, Moline; 616 44th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

Schmid, Margaret E., trust, Moline, to Stoll, Scott B., and Morago, Carmen Jimenez, Moline; 3657 70th St. Ct., Moline; $350,000.

Patch, Jessica, South English, Iowa, to United Storage Association, East Moline; 521 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $65,000.

Mittman, Sarah K. and Aaron J., Moline, to Ceballos, Veronica A., and Tovar, Jose Juan, Moline; 4218 18th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Barbosa, Raul, Jr. and Maria Luz, Silvis, to Velasco, Magdalena, Moline; 2509 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $145,000.

Brooks, Mark Alan, East Moline, to Brooks, Jessica L., East Moline; 702 21st Ave., East Moline; $54,000.

Callahan, Matthew D. and Rebekah Anne, Flower Mound, Texas, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 3720 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Baylor, Amy, Rock Island, to Guerrevo, Fidel, Moline; 4434 10th Ave., Rock Island; $44,000.

Kouris, Thomas; Kouris, Andreas, and Kouris, Chris, Moline, to McGowan, Deborah, Moline; 428 46th St., Moline; $124,000.

Smith, Lorraine A., Rock Island, to JPTP, Moline; 3524 12th Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.

Cunningham, Rita Lee, Silvis, to Tharp, Dale, East Moline; 4647 9th St., East Moline; $102,500.

Pizano, Roberto and Shirley, Port Byron, to Pizano, Anna Marie L., Hampton; 1400 8th St. Ct., Hampton; $110,000.

Hemmen Properties, Bettendorf, to Midpoint Equity, Rock Island; 3807 16th St., Moline; $105,000.

Meeker, Alex and Abbigail, Port Byron, to Payden, Richard William, Port Byron; 21520 42nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $360,000.

Inman, Steven, Moline, to McCarthy, Shawn, Rock Island; 2343 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $105,000.

DeSchepper, B. Joan, estate, Streator, Ill., to Schulz, Pamela, Moline; 402 29th Ave. Drive, Unit 7 B, Moline; $145,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Petroff, Joseph R., East Moline; 1026 13th St., East Moline; $72,000.

Hatle, Joshua and Kirsten, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Slayden, Trenton and Abagail, Taylor Ridge; 8211 88th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $276,500.

Estes, Tate Z., Colona, to Scott, Garrett, Silvis; 715 11th Ave. B Ct., Silvis; $127,900.

Lawrence, Rachel A., Geneseo, to Polito, Jacob, Milan; 402 30th Ave. W., Milan; $129,900.

Strafford, Dorma D., Bonfield, Ill., to Hillsdale Investments, Coal Valley; rural route, 56.14-acre farm, Hillsdale, Ill.; $391,151.80.

Hernandez, Juan Sanchez, Davenport, to Kilker, Sokhom, East Moline; 1438 18th St., East Moline; $149,000.

Rauch, Kitty W., Taylor Ridge, to Hernandez, Alysia S., Rock Island; 826 22nd Ave., East Moline; $137,000.

Rogers, Darlene, East Moline, to Jones, Norma, East Moline; 1180 45th Ave., East Moline; $129,900.

Bocox, Benjamin P. and Jamie L, Moline, to Quad Cities Properties, Port Byron; 2920 4th St. A, East Moline; $35,000.

Gonzalez, Manuel G., Silvis, to Hunter, Mitchell L., Silvis; 321 8th St., Silvis; $107,900.

Kettelkamp, P. Gail, trust, Porter, Texas, to Prieto, Debra Lynne, East Moline; 15306 River Road, East Moline; $45,000.

Colbrese, Michael, Viola, to Assaf, Ibtissam, East Moline; 1249 48th Ave., Unit #23, East Moline; $72,000.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windser, Colo., to Expedition Equity, Rock Island; 2607 24th Ave., Rock Island; $61,000.