Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Aug. 14, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Rider, Stephen L. and Karen S., to Lamb, Christopher and Tracy, 615 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $235,000.

Ufheil, Marie C., to Townsend, Michael J. and Verna L., 405 W. Patey St., Annawan; $135,000.

Catour, Laurie A., to STKD Farms, N. 1400th Ave., Orion, Sect. 22, Township 16 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $748,500.

Ball, Nancy M., to Stoner, Doyle T., Jr. and Glenda, 703 E. 8th St., Kewanee; $14,000.

VanAntwerp, Lynda J., and Damron, Leisa J., to Damron, Patrick A., Leisa J. and Gracey E., 414 Payson St., Kewanee; $46,000.

Parker, Philip C., to Skoglund, Mary Jane and Terri Kay, 549 Edwards St., Kewanee; $34,000.

Kehl, D. Bradley, to 4 Auto Partners, 502 Cambridge Road, Kewanee; $128,000.

Phelps, Shawna L., and Hawthorne, Thomas E., to Robertson, Jessica; 319 Willard St., Kewanee; $110,000.

DeCap, Jeffrey M. and Kelli L., to Dornfield, Joy A., 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $305,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Martens, John D. and Marjorie A., Rock Island, to Dhooge, Ken J. and Peggy L., Rock Island; 1540 42nd St. (Part), land/lot only, Rock Island; $1,500.

Rocker, Steven and Albera, Belleville, Ill., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1631 13th Ave., Moline; $32,000.

Ferreyra, Jesus J. and Agapita, East Moline; 1613 28th Ave., Moline; $125,000.

Veys, Mary M., estate, Green River, Wyo., to Kongdousonh, Jimmy, Moline; 2210 6th St., Moline; $135,000.

Smith, Harold Daniel, estate, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Hughes, Anne and Michael, East Moline; 1685 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $218,000.

Slattery, Mark D. and Jennifer L., Moline, to Emendorfer, Lisa and Michael, Taylor Ridge; 6121 95th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $387,300.

Hitchcock, Ricky A., and Parrish, Kathy, Andalusia, to Donnelly, Miranda, Rock Island; 1436 43rd St., Rock Island; $127,500.

Ramos, Delia, estate, Rock Island, to Winters, Ashley A., and Ramos, Jose, Rock Island; 1529 12th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Roos, Benjamin and Rachel, Silvis; 330 14th St., Silvis; $88,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Johnson, Darin, East Moline; 2314 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $51,900.

Pearson, Keith and Kay, Taylor Ridge, to Chard, Darren, and Kane, Jean M., Roseville, Ill.; 13816 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $220,000.

DeVriendt, Ronnie J., and Darla J., Sherrard, to Butterfield, Matthew and Karen, Rock Island; 2006 46th St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Eckert, Diana, and Tysma, John A., Silvis, to Ling, Thawng, and Tial, Dawt, East Moline; 1200 45th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.

Lee, Calvin D., trust, Moline, to Hernandez Campillo, Juan Carlos, Moline; 1162 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $230,000.

Realtax Developers, Peoria, to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria; 17109 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $5,893.

Mink, James, Moline, to Ryder, Joseph, Moline; 721 26th Ave., Moline; $163,000.

4-L Properties, New Boston, to Remington Express Enterprises, Rock Island; 225 12th St., 235 12th St., 245 12th St., Silvis; $615,000.

Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif., to Lindbloom Properties, Davenport; 3400 14th Ave., Rock Island; $93,000.

Vincent, Michael, Geneseo, to Whitmer, Patrick and Angela, East Moline; vacant land, Port Byron; $29,900.

Cross, Timothy A., Eldridge, to Darnell, Ashton, Rock Island; 3301 11th St., Rock Island; $77,500.

NIP LLC Series 21, Rapid City, to Senodenos, Jack J., and Ramos, Inez, Rock Island; 1415 5th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

Iavarone, Nicholas P., South Elgin, Ill., to Ladwig, Steven, Rock Island; 151 16th St. #6, Rock Island; $75,000.

CTL Property Management, LLC, East Moline; and AA56, LLC, Davenport, and T.R. Holdings, L.C., Davenport, to Pax Holding QC, Moline; 2101 47th St., Moline, office; $410,000.

Deines, Cole, LeClaire, to Albert, Shane and Maryssa, Dixon; 29624 108th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $189,000.

Verbeke, Robert and Lakkenn, Moline, to Arce, Sergio, Moline; 2518 30th St., Moline; $236,900.

Mathews Enterprises, Rock Island, to American College Rentals, Roselle, Ill.; 4307 8th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Cleary, Jeanine, and Schoech, Lalen, Fitchburg, Mass.; 1409 Legends Drive, Milan; $15,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 2402 33rd St., Moline; $59,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 515 15th Ave., East Moline; $53,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1841 13th St., Moline; $65,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1210 11th St., Moline; $73,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 741 25th St., Moline; $63,000.

Upton, Thomas E. and Carol A., Colona, to Hedden, Jacob P., Moline; 1616 15th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Trask, Chelsie C. and Nicholas, Coal Valley, to Gengler, Kyle, Moline; 2344 28th St., Moline; $141,000.

Zahn, David A. and Laurie A., Moline, to Rocca LLC, Davenport; 3816 10th Ave. Pl., Moline; $95,000.

Wynn, Eric and Valerie, Taylor Ridge, to Huston, Carl and Ronda, Andalusia; 1310 11th Ave. E., Andalusia; $675,000.

Sibling Group Inc., Rock Island, to Jones, Michael and Angie, Moline; 3401 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $60,000.

Soots, David E., Bettendorf, to DeBord, Renee, East Moline; 2560 7th St., East Moline; $168,000.

Davis, Stormie K. and Taylor S., Golconda, Ill., to Sappington, Bobby L., Silvis; 527 15th Ave., Silvis; $82,500.

Bowes, Nicholas, Rock Island, to Forest, Dustin, Moline; 2714 11th Ave. B, Moline; $165,000.

Agan, Olen, East Moline, to Markle, Thomas, East Moline; 1602 36th Ave., East Moline; $145,000.

CTL Property MGMT, East Moline, to Hernandez, Raul Romero, Moline; 204 Railroad Ave., Moline, industrial building; $180,000.

Deal, Wilma J. Silvis, to Duncan, Cypriane, Silvis; 813 13th St., Silvis; $182,000.

Loveless, Brad E. and Lisa M., Rock Island, to Alvarado, Armando, Rock Island; 2514 15th Ave., Rock Island; $123,000.

Glanz, David A. and Jean A., Bettendorf, to Valdez, Jorge, Moline; 2615 14th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Taskman Capital, Lakeside, Calif., to Bermes Properties Inc., Bettendorf; 420 16th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Charvos, Gregg, Moline; 3441 19th Ave., Moline; $138,250.

Beane, C. Ernest and Carol Ann, Rock Island, to Kerno, Brett S., Rock Island; 3250 36 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $181,350.

Elston Trust, Rock Island, to Jett & Droste Investments Properties, Coal Valley; 1327 38th St., Rock Island; $94,900.

Boetje Trust, Largo, Fla., to McGinnis, Cole, Milan; 521 12th Ave. W., Milan; $200,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Guelly, Koidjo, East Moline; 752 41st Ave., East Moline; $140,000.

First Central State Bank, DeWitt, to Stewart, Mark, Moline; 243 41st St., Moline; $15,000.

Hollenback, Brandon and Traci, Moline, to Davisson, John, East Moline; 3515 3rd St. B., East Moline; $180,000.

Guerrero, Dionicio D., Jr. and Angela R., Hampton, to Lingle, Jessica, Rock Island; 4426 16th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.

Holmes, Rebekah, Rice, Minn., to Baite, Komivi, Moline; 1878 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $164,000.

Bueser, Diana L., Rock Island, to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 4006 7th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Bell, Andrew, Davenport, to Stonskas, Eleanor, Rock Island; 1836 36th St., Rock Island; $194,975.

Dieterich, Richard A. and E. Geraldine, trust, Bettendorf, to Cornerstone Land, Mount Pleasant, Pa.; 125 19th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $2,750.

Dieterich, Geraldine E., Bettendorf, to Cornerstone Land, Mount Pleasant, Pa.; 125 19th St., East Moline; $2,750.

Wilmington Savings Fund, Chicago, to Cnady, LLC, Claymont, Del.; 1205 3rd St. A, Moline; $52,500.

Edmunds, Bryan G. and Jenny M., Colona, to Kirkland, Michael, Rock Island; 612 44th St., Rock Island; $89,700.

DeMink, Christopher, Sherrard, to Mahieu, Jeff, Moline; 940 17th St. #9, Moline; $44,000.

Morrisey, Rebecca A., Blue Grass, to Carrera, Andrea L. and Ruben N., Moline; 2130 14th St., Moline; $160,250.

Mann, Pardeep Singh and Rajbir Kaur, Rock Island; 1610 15th St. Pl., Moline; $35,000.

Dahlquist, Robert L., estate, Rock Island, to Carlson, Michael, Moline; 4119 26th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

Nesseler, Donna J. estate, Milan, to JPTP, Moline; 4300 13 1/2 St., Rock Island; $95,000.

Grage, Amber N. and Ryan C., Ellenton, Fla., to Baltisberger, Daniel, Port Byron; 2121 Ridgefield Drive, Port Byron; $414,000.

Sutter, Bradley S., Rock Island, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1206 W. 5th St., Milan; $62,100.

Brueggen, Joshua M. and Kelly A., Potosi, Mo., to Ballantyne, Kayla R., Rock Island; 930 20th St., Rock Island; $125,000.

Henderson, Alida Rose, estate, Aledo, to McMillin, Adam and Amanda, East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $8,500.

Fowler, Alec, Milan, to Hatcher, Jon and Desiree, Taylor Ridge; 13122 101st Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $450,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Hillyer, Lindsay, Moline; 1708 16th St., Moline; $80,200.

Nelson, Richard and Marjorie, Lawrence, Mich., to Carber, Duke, and Holley, Shelby, Silvis; 1218 14th St., Silvis; $120,000.

VanDolah, Rusty D., East Moline, to Mulica, Tysheonna, and Montoya, Alejandro, Moline; 4614 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $112,000.

Bleri, Peggy J., estate, Moline, to Bass, Kyle, Muscatine; 13924 311th St. W., Illinois City; $199,000.

Spillum, Lorraine, trust, Waconia, Minn., to Spillum, Dean, Moline; 4115 33rd Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Garza, Roy and Melissa, Rock Island, to Varnell, Damon, Moline; 339 14th Ave., Moline; $99,050.

Peterson, Diana L., estate, Port Byron, to Peterson, Derek, Port Byron; 205 Cherry St., Port Byron; $80,000.

Hunt, David A., trust, Moline, to Swanson, David A., Moline; 5440 1st Ave., Moline; $210,000.

Casillas, Gilbert, Moline, to Peterson, Mavis, Moline; 5221 26th Ave. Ct., A-4, Moline; $84,900.

Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to McGough, Mark, Moline; 4725 48th St. A, Moline; $108,650.

Conner, Mark D. and Magdalene M., Orion, to Velazquez, Kristina A., Coal Valley; 206 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $90,000.

Minnihan Family Trust, Batavia, Ill., to Fetter, Monica, Moline; 1818 55th St. Place, Moline; $340,000.

Rock, Gordon V., Jr., Andalusia, to Percak-Dennett, George, and Kendra, Taylor Ridge; 8215 147th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $180,000.

Benson, Kimberly, Moline, to Barnett, Melissa, East Moline; 722 51st Ave. #12, East Moline; $116,000.

Diaz, Eligio, Amherst, Colo., to Valle, Joel and Nora, East Moline; 3503 17th St., East Moline; $119,000.

Briggs, Jonathon R., Hampton, to Rodriquez, Alexis, and Williams, Emily J., Silvis; 630 17th St., Silvis; $142,000.

E&E Estates, Sherrard, to Stralka, Kristen, Milan; 516 31st Ave. W., Milan; $143,500.

Pitts, Jill, Moline, to Anderson, Conrad and Doris, Rock Island; 1216 45th St., Rock Island; $200,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to QC RES, LLC., Rock Island; 1206 5th St. W., Milan; $80,000.

Bennett, Joseph and Mary, Osco, to Payden, Brian and Adrienne, Port Byron; 7209 221st St. N., Port Byron; $412,000.

Ullmark, Joyce M., Davenport, to Holiday, Audree, and Maddox, Shawn, Moline; 3225 7th St., Moline; $125,000.

Rus, James B. and Erika L., trust, Albany, to Minor, Bryan and Rebekah, Cordova; 27421 135th Ave. N., Cordova; $230,000.

Ennis, Trevor J., Jr., Dacula, Ga., to Taylor, Rhea, Rock Island; 520 9th Ave., Rock Island; $92,000.

Hatfield, Tracy and Timothy, Davenport, to Humphreys, Gennifer Mina-Marie and Gage Allen, Coal Valley; 8016 49th St., Coal Valley; $254,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Isenberger, Adam, Moline; 4510 22nd Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Copperline Properties QCA, Eldridge, to Jones, Timauntay D., Moline; 737 25th St., Moline; $57,500.

Moline Christian Family Ministry, Carbon Cliff, to Moore, Thomas Arthur, Carbon Cliff; 116 5th St., Carbon Cliff; $10,000.

Nagovan II, Paul M. and Kristin, Coal Valley, to Boone, Tanner S., and Ori, Bianca, Coal Valley; 1711 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $205,000.

Delp, Rodney L., Sunrise Beach, Mo., to Harvey, Richard J. and Phyllis J., Moline; 4706 5th St. A., Moline; $275,000.

Clemons, Donald L., estate, Moline, to Albrecht Properties, Davenport; 3601 14th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Schwigen, Chase and Cole, Andalusia, to Londono, Stewart, Andalusia; 7806 101st St. W., Andalusia; $100,000.

Ferguson, Gregory, Colona, to Blessman, Brock A., Rock Island, 10 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $128,000.

Rydel, LLC, Davenport, to Miranda, Jonathan Garcia, Milan; 128 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $127,000.

Cresswell, Davina, estate, Rock Island, to Riley, Erin Joan, Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Rd., Unit #103, Rock Island; $116,500.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Martin, Michael, Moline; 830 15th St. A, Moline; $58,000.

Hingtgen, Carl R., Sussex, Wis., to Duffy, Michael J. and Darlene A., Moline; 7328 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $339,500.

Johnson, Richard, Rock Island, to Bohland, Kevin, Rock Island; 2613 38th St., Rock Island; $151,500.

Darr Investments, Milan, to Mac Homes, Bettendorf; 257 44th St., Moline; $45,500.

Morrissey, Mikki Teresa Cook, and Morrissey, John P., Davenport, to Gardner, Jonathan, Moline; 2383 30th St., Moline; $135,000.

Stout, Lila A., East Moline, to DeClercq, Paulette M., Hillsdale; 27616 80th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $190,000.

Murphy-Thomas, Betty J., Brookland Park, Minn., to Aguilera, Leonardo, Rock Island; 1025 12th Ave., Rock Island; $43,000.

Kosier, Karen M., estate, Lemont, Ill., to Mora Holdings, LLC, Rock Island; 4252 14th St., Rock Island; $32,500.

Fox, Mary Lee, East Moline, to Crowell, Mark, Moline; 1816 33rd St., Moline; $120,000.

Downing, Douglas and Lori, Rock Island, to Schoonmaker, Scott C. and Mattingly K., Rock Island; 3410 38th St., Rock Island; $133,000.

Neels, Brian C. and Heidi L., Aurora, Colo., to Ekoh, Regina Nadege, Moline; 4711 28th Ave., Moline; $240,000.

KB Props, Bettendorf, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 21 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $70,000.

Fuhr, George E., Jr. and Susan D., Yulee, Fla., to Arends, Thomas P. and Paula M., Moline; 3351 41st St., Moline; $175,000.

Cordes, David L., and Pattschull, Bryan W., Rock Island, to Schneider, Lowell, and Potratz, Jill, Rock Island; 824 20th St., Rock Island; $214,900.

McManus, Margaret, Taylor Ridge, to Quad City Bank & Trust, Milan; 11425 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 18.27 acre farm; $155,000.

Balma, Melissa Kay and Eric Joshua, Granville, Ill., to Carlson, Steven, Dixon; 3610 12th Ave., Moline; $129,999.

JJO, LLC, Davenport, to 850 43rd Ave., LLC, Davenport; 850 43rd Ave., Moline, office building; $3,980,000.

Jacquin, Joyce M., trust, Rock Island, to Jacquin, Charles R., Cornelius, N.C.; 914 54th St., Moline; $100,000.

DJ Props, Rock Falls, to Olson, Megan, Rock Island; 2012 31st St., Rock Island; $95,000.

First Central State Bank, DeWitt, to T & Z Rental Properties, Stockton, Iowa; 2804 8th Ave., Moline; $75,000.