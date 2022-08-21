Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Aug. 21, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Huffman, Jeffrey A., to Weathersby, Isis L., 1220 June St., Kewanee; $44,000.

Kurth, Mary Jane, to Gray, Susan, 306 E. Court St., Cambridge; $96,000.

PGL2, to Reeves, Riley Nelson and Randyll Kay, 24264 Ridge Road, Colona; $230,000.

Hillcrest Lanes, to Arcadia Family Fun Center, 925 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $315,000.

Larson, Bret M. and Heather M., to Lewis, Clint M., 1690 N. 1100th Ave., Lynn Center; $245,000.

Nordstrom Farms and Nordstrom, Michael, to Karau, Dennis P. and Jodi A., 8 Park View Drive, Annawan; $14,500.

Wade, Terry and Cheryl, to Lambert, Carter D. and Fitzsimmons, Gracie J., 219 N. Center Ave., Galva; $49,000.

Hayes, Ray E. Jr. and Penny M., to Nelson, Todd A., 1230 E. 10th St., Kewanee; $10,000.

Tanzillo, Kimberly K., to Bullock, Blair, and Shaw, Michael, 525 W. 1st St., Kewanee; $58,000.

Little, Mary E., and Dienst, Sandra L., to Thompson, William R. and Judith, 636 Mission Drive, Kewanee; $157,500.

Pence, Timothy J. and Kelleen M., to Verscha, Kelly and Jacob, 437 East St. South, Kewanee; $160,000.

Cerda, Agustin, to Hernandez, Joel Romero, and Romero, Gricelda Cerda, the west 42 feet of Lot 12 of Block 2 of Doye's subdivision of Lot 15 of Lot 6 of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 32, Township 15 N, Range 5 E of the 4th Prime Meridian situated in the city of Kewanee; $50,000.

Mascari, Rocci and Sharon M., to Martin, Richard and Daysi, 2 Colona Heights, Colona; $404,000.

Boutelle, Rhonda, to McCracken, Donald and Pamela, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 5 of Ryan Gardens in the city of Green Rock, now city of Colona; $67,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Dutton, David W., Virginia Beach, Va., to Lawson, Marybeth and Eric J., Milan; 12915 Rt. 67, Milan; $230,000.

Farley, Kent Gilmore, estate, Coal Valley, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 133 W. 4th St., Coal Valley; $100,000.

Farley, Kent Gilmore, estate, Coal Valley, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 121 W. 5th St., Coal Valley; $115,000.

Palmer, Daniel F., Davenport, to Kilbride, Thomas L. and Mary J., Moline; 1101 2nd St., Moline; $256,000.

Bisinger, John E., estate, Rock Island, to Bisinger, Robert G., Moline; 417 18th Ave., Moline; $45,000.

Grafton, Joel W., trust, Orion, to Grafton, Joel W. and Sheila, Orion; 13.01 acre land/lot, Orion; $30,000.

Bush, John and Kimberly, Coal Valley, to Anderson, Catherine, Coal Valley; 1712 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $270,000.

OHP 5, LLC, Davenport, to McElroy, Dorothy, Rock Island; 3158 10th St., Rock Island; $53,000.

McElroy, Dorothy, Rock Island, to Slavish, Shawn R., Rock Island; 3158 10th St., Rock Island; $54,000.

Templeton, David, estate, East Moline, to Armoska, Stephanie, Orion; 311 12th St., East Moline; $12,500.

Kelley, Kurt and Wanda, Owens Cross Roads, Ala., to Parker, Lester, Port Byron; 819 N. High St., Port Byron; $265,000.

Hausch Properties, Crystal Lake, Ill., to Jamo Properties, Moline; 1519 47th Ave., Moline; 1519 47th Ave., Moline; $205,000.

Brown, Melvin D. and Catherine G., trust, Mesa, Ariz., to Tillotson, Jacob and Jazmin, Rock Island; 2020 21st St., Rock Island; $223,000.

Moon, Sara L., and Grabau, Sue K., Kingston, Ill., to Howard, Dalton and Alexandra, Moline; 1531 36th Ave., Moline; $129,900.

Wogomon, Larry L., estate, Moline, to McVey, Erin, Moline; 2203 11th Ave. A, Moline; $100,000.

Williams, James R., Jr. and Patricia S., Silvis, to Zinke, Nathanial, East Moline; 1320 32nd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $150,000.

Darwin, Chelsea C., and Michael, Milan, to Haggerty, Amanda and Dustin, Rock Island; 3855 26th Ave., Rock Island; $166,500.

Robainas III, Luis and Elaine, Clarksville, Tenn., to Hartwick, Olivia, and Kramer, Matthew, Moline; 2525 23rd Ave. A, Moline; $218,000.

Tamm, Alan H. and Anne-Gurl E., Brookfield, Wis., to Liebe, Robert and Randa, Northglenn, Colo.; 111 S. Barrington Drive, Hampton; $305,000.

Guessford, Scott M., Chicago, to Gordon, Anisa, Rock Island; 1321 43rd St., Rock Island; $87,000.

Clark, Janet, East Moline, to Hansen, Mary, trust, Moline; 2721 30th Ave., Rock Island; $155,000.

Peters, Scott E., Hernando, Fla., to Dennison, Jennifer and Chad, Moline; 1541 29th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Arboleda, Remigia N., Rock Island, to Arboleda, Dante and Marivic, Rock Island; 4011 29th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.

Stevenson, Jordan C., Bothell, Wash., to Mayorga, Javier and Yaneli, East Moline; 1511 12th Ave., East Moline; $11,000.

Palumbo, Anne L., Elk Grove, Calif., to DeKeyrel, Andrew S. and Jodi L., Milan; 11905 56th St. W., Milan; $272,000.

Angel, John L., trust, East Moline, to Nounkounan, Kocou, and Atsou, Abran, East Moline; 2316 5th St., East Moline; $166,200.

Hayden, Laurence, and Feaster Hayden, Becky, Hillsdale, to Hackney, William L. and Cathy A., LeClaire; 177091 317th St. N., Hillsdale; $69,807.10.

Sidlinger, William, Moline, to Deadmond, Katherine, East Moline; 2202 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $107,000.

Clark, Ivory D. and Ana, Gilberts, Ill., to Conner, Kori, Rock Island; 626 10th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

MJ Storm Investments, Rock Island, to Little Gray JJ, LLC, Bettendorf; 1401 - 1403 5th Ave., Moline; $230,000.

Patel, Hitesh A., Bolingbrook, Ill., to Patel, Riya S., Moline; 3627 73rd St., Moline; $275,000.

Scully, Paul W. and Erica K., Bettendorf, to Axup, Alexandra, Rock Island; 20 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $185,000.

Fuller, Wess A., Casa Grande, Ariz., to Logan, Tanner, Moline; 4512 51st St., Moline; $137,600.

Moorhusen, James B.; Moorhusen, Michael J., and Moorhusen, Daniel J., Cordova, to Skafidas, Michael, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Apt. 9C, East Moline; $135,000.

Morgan, Sarah, Milan, to Bible Holiness Church, East Moline; 336 31st Ave., East Moline; $120,000.

Bruce III, Robert A., estate, Carlisle, Iowa, to Merrill, Dylan M., Hampton; 913 5th St. A, Hampton; $94,300.

Muller, Gordon L., Davenport, to Schabilion, Steven G., Cordova; vacant land, Cordova; $121,000.

McRell, Thomas, Prophetstown, to Minor, Bryan D., Hillsdale; 519 Main, Hillsdale; $105,000.

Wesolowski, Richard L. and Donna L., Miles, Iowa, to Abdould-Kadri, Djaparou, East Moline; 4057 4th St. B, East Moline; $243,000.

Greenley, George, Rock Island, to Frideres, Noel, Rock Island; 2506 17th St., Rock Island; $176,000.

Gibson, Maurice J. and Lori J., Traskwood, Ariz., to Coppejans, Jared L., Hillsdale; 450 Docia St., Hillsdale; $32,000.

Bodenhamer, Robert G., estate, Silvis, to Pankey, Ryan and Ashley, Moline; 1513 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $122,500.

Horton, Jack and Heather, Silvis, to Salifou, Sadath, East Moline; 2315 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $195,000.

Vanhorn-Saybold, Debra M., and Seybold, Stephen, East Moline; 514 16th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Jaskula, Adam, Rock Island; 1211 29th St., Rock Island; $115,000.

Key, Amy and Christina, Coal Valley, to Schuler, Allison and Philip, Moline; 2744 14th Ave., Moline; $163,500.

Schoeck, James E. and Cynthia K., Rock Island, to Tank, Eric, Rock Island; 15 College Hill Circle, Rock Island; $250,000.

Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Lofty Holding, Miami, Fla.; 1106 29th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Lofty Holding, Miami, Fla.; 703 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $76,000.

Sierra, Alex, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Hollenback, Brendon, Moline; 2519 29th St., Moline; $233,000.

Ferris, Crystal A., trust, Coal Valley, to Hodge, Dylan J., Moline; 3510 35th St., Moline; $217,000.

Milloy, Jared, Eureka, Ill., to Cruz, Erica M., Silvis; 1617 12th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Geal Investments, East Moline, to Jacinto, Pablo Perez, Moline; 3708 13th Ave., Moline; $119,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Silapachairueng, Anuchart, Rock Island; 2205 16th St., Rock Island; $43,900.

Miller, Linda, Aledo, to Mauch, Joan A., trust, Moline; 146 15th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Rosenthal, James E. and Michelle A., Rock Island, to SFR3-050, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1178 26th St. A, Moline; $60,000.

Thompson, Laura C., Moline, to Furniss, Jay B., East Moline; 3533 3rd St. C., East Moline; $120,000.

Dubil, Nick and Bradley J., Bettendorf, to EFH, LLC, Bettendorf; 1040 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, mobile home park; $1,500,000.

Janes, Edith M., estate, Coal Valley, to Greubel, John F., Moline; 2949 12th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Smith, Brian S. and Valerie A., Davenport, to Hall, Duwayne, Silvis; 1408 Colona Rd., East Moline; $185,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Bock, Alex, Tucson, Ariz.; 1015 14th St., Moline; $42,000.

Bock, Alex, Tucson, Ariz., to HWC Homes, Las Vegas, Nev.; 1015 14th St., Moline; $48,000.

Barnett, Melissa C., East Moline, to Barnett, Austin, Moline; 4812 49th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Nelson, Thomas H., estate, Geneseo, to Dussliere, Martha A., East Moline; 2617 1st St. Ct., East Moline; $95,000.

Brugger, Michael V., trust, Las Vegas, Nev., to Schofield, Carlie and Sarah, East Moline; 2218 3rd Ave., East Moline; $97,500.

Edwards, Patricia E., trust, Moline, to Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard; 5.15 acre vacant lot, Moline; $50,000.

Pond, Georgia M., East Moline, to Horton, Bryan and Michelle, East Moline; 837 - 839 15th Ave., East Moline, office building; $28,000.

Stanton, Gregory B. and Margaret A., Urbana, Ill., to Scranton, Steven R. and Patricia Ann, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $9,500.

Davis, Tim Gerald and Brenda Elizabeth, Quincy, Ill., to Dail, Zachary D. and Lisa, Moline; 3015 36th St., Moline; $279,900.

Murphy, Jeffrey and Christine, Centennial, Colo., to Carothers, Samuel, Moline; 404 24th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Furniss, Evan, Silvis, to Lopez, Taelor M., East Moline; 933 34th Ave., East Moline; $140,100.

Engstrom, David D. and Staci, trust, Destin, Fla., to Fritch, David and Sarah, East Moline; 579 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $325,000.

Duran, Joseph and Kimberly, Carbon Cliff, to Furniss, Evan, Silvis; 1112 8th Ave., Silvis; $183,000.

Vandervoorde, Lisa M. and Timothy, Milan, to Powell, John, Milan; 3228 106th Ave. W., Milan; $200,000.

Meier, Curtis and Kimberly, DeWitt, to Inskeep, Silas, and Parkin, Alexa, Moline; 2401 18th St. B., Moline; $129,900.

Glynn, Michael, Moline, to Glynn, Taylor, Moline; 4716 50th Ave., Moline; $100,000.

Darr Investments, East Moline, to EWC Investments, Davenport; 917 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.

Darr Investments, East Moline, to EWC Investments, Davenport; 948 29th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Adkins, William and Theresa, Honolulu, Hawaii, to AACE Real Estate, Coal Valley; 1121 14th St., Moline; $86,500.

Duyvejonck, Abigail, Eldridge, to Duyvejonck, Janet, Moline; 2398 27th St., Moline; $150,000.

Coberly, Curtis Lee; Coberly, Glen C.; Williams, Linda L., and Newton, Helen M., Windsor, Colo., to Bugenhagen, Taylor Lea, and Thurston, Stephanie, Taylor Ridge; 13809 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $118,000.

Campbell, Betty J., estate, Milan, to Dzido, Emmanuel, and Kassegne, Holali, Moline; 4918 44th Ave., Moline; $150,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Shillingford, Dawud and Stacia E., Chantilly, Va.; 3907-09 7th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.

Gierut, Peter G., Bettendorf, to Rising Sun, Davenport; 5211 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $282,000.

Doug Strand Holdings, East Moline, to Pollock, Jonathan A., East Moline; 3613 19th St., East Moline; $115,000.

Cabrales, Araceli R., East Moline, to Lozoya, Maribel, and Garcia, Paola, East Moline; 1315 17th St., East Moline; $51,000.

Dasso, Frederick C., and Davis-Dasso, Joy D., Rock Island, to Miller, Kevin and Geri, Moline; 5208 44th Ave., Moline; $89,750.

Huff, Kim, Rock Island, to Htoo, Gay, Rock Island; 902 21st Ave., Rock Island; $57,200.

Rade, Timothy and Dalla, Rock Island, to Harmon, Amanda, Rock Island; 1844 39th St., Rock Island; $128,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Qualls, Sydney, Rock Island; 1519 42nd St., Rock Island; $94,000.

Kerofsky, Timothy L. and Jill J., Deming, N.M., to Deblaey, James, Moline; 1702 27th Ave., Moline; $148,000.

Hall, Tanner, Fulton, to Davis, Kristina, Cordova; 212 10th St. N., Cordova; $158,000.

Lenger, Jeremy and Shannon, Coal Valley, to Jones, William and Mari, Moline; 1237 12th Ave., Moline; $168,000.

Braet, Ricky and Julie, East Moline, to Norville, Caleb, Colona; 226 7th St., East Moline; $27,000.

Sullivan, Gregory L., and Graham-Sullivan, Lori, Davenport, to Davis, Michael and Jessica, Moline; 3423 14th St., Moline; $165,000.

Blondell, Steven and Kelly, Moline, to Polrajac, Kelly, Coal Valley; 938 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $288,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Taylor, Freddie L., Davenport; 2035 34th St., Rock Island; $93,500.

Taylor, Freddie L., Davenport, to Evans, Darnell S., Rock Island; 2035 34th St., Rock Island; $134,000.

Strafford, David, Moline, to Dowd, Greg L. and Rebecca, Rock Island; 1611 28th Ave., Moline; $35,000.

Tregoning, Luann C., trust, Milan, to Chandler, Brian, Milan; 323 2nd St. W., Milan; $55,000.

Macerich South Park Mall, Santa Monica, Calif., to Rhino Holdings Moline, Henderson. Nev.; 4401 27th St., Moline, retail establishment; $950,000.

Alicic, Almir and Vahida, Moline, to Chapman, Todd, Moline; 1315 9th St. #B, Moline; $55,000.

Jones, William Matthew and Mari D., Moline, to Preston, Gabriel, Port Byron; 203 Bluff St., Port Byron; $120,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 2317 28th St., Moline; $58,900.

Perry, Rebecca Lynne, trust, Polk City, Iowa, to Lira, Jorge and Yolanda, Port Byron; 1012 S. High St., Port Byron; $402,000.

Snyder, Elizabeth K. and Drew, Macomb, to Green, Doug and Joanna Sue, Moline; 3221 9th St., Moline; $140,000.

Bausch, Ryan M., Illinois City, to Means, Aaron W. and Allison T., Lone Tree, Iowa; 23415 122nd Ave. W., Illinois City; $40,000.

Crawford, Jacob, Milan, to McLaughlin, Matthew, Moline; 1152 25th St., Moline; $138,500.

Anderson, Trevor and Whitney, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Mundorf, Sheri, Moline; 2360 31st St. A., Moline; $131,600.

Heuer, Brandon, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Maday, Vivian, Moline; 5315 34th Ave., Moline; $265,000.

WC Realty, Burr Ridge, Ill., to DuTrac Community Credit Union, Dubuque, Iowa; 3145 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $200,000.

McLaughlin, Matt P., Plano, Ill., to Jones, Paula D., Moline; 1617 4th St., Moline; $105,000.

Isaacson, Chris A. and Teresa L., Milan, to Stacy, Larry E. and Deborah S., Moline; 4128 24th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Mercer, Kayla J. and Kirk D., Moline, to Johnson, W. Roy and Bonnie L., Moline; 3708 5th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Johnson, Mary, estate, Richton Park, Fla., to Ochoa II, Andres P., Moline; 3507 15th St. A, Moline; $175,000.

Marine, Benjamin M. and Lora L., Coal Valley, to Grubaugh, Jessica, Moline; 2330 11th St., Moline; $307,000.