Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Aug. 28, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Daniels, Kimberly A., to Daniels, Kellen J., 129 Dwight St., Kewanee; $75,000.

Jackson, Rae Lynn, and Zahari, Catherine Jo, and Phillips, Kenneth Lee, to Chandler, Jordan, 119 S. Park Ave., Geneseo; $172,000.

DeWolfe, Betty L., to Rocha, Alejandrina E., 825 Wilson St., Kewanee; $29,000.

Swaim, Diane L. and Lauren L. and David D. and Allison, Virginia A., to Miller, Jacob G. and Jacquelyn R., 124 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $45,000.

Bell, Scott B. and Julie A., to Reckers, Wendy and William, 201 N. Park St., Alpha; $53,000.

Schultz, Fred A. and Helen Rosemary, to Hemphill, Dawn M., 102 N. 3rd St., Colona; $250,000.

Stone, Larry J., to Pratt, Eric S. and Allison L., Lot 5 W. Meadow Creek Lane, Lynn Center; $15,000.

Koning, Mary Ann and James M., to Klockenga, Mark and Stacy, 15323 E. 2400th St., Annawan; $125,000.

DeJaeger, Thomas L., to Peterson, Madeleine, 305 S. East St., Annawan; $96,000.

Alpha Feed Mill, to Weber, Jeff, 2741 N. 150th Ave., Alpha and 2413 N. 1400 Ave., Orion; $83,500.

Alpha Feed Mill, to Weber, Jeff, a part of the east half of the northwest quarter of Sect. 28, Township 16N, Range 1 East of the 4th Prime Meridian; $110,500.

Peterson, Dana and Manthe, Kevin and Lynette, to Pence, Timothy J. and Kelleen M., 4475 U.S. Hwy 34, Kewanee; $100,000.

Wangelin, Johnathan J., to Lindberg, Kyle and Lynne, 109 S.W. 6th St., Galva; $40,000.

Westefer, Kenneth A., to Lynes, David C.and Candice, 556 Commercial St., Kewanee; $13,000.

Janik, Robert B. and Colleen F., to Schultz, Frederick A. and Helen Rosemary, 604 E. Pearl St., Geneseo; $230,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Vanhorn-Saybold, Debra M., and Seybold, Stephen, East Moline; 514 16th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Jaskula, Adam, Rock Island; 1211 29th St., Rock Island; $115,000.

Key, Amy and Christina, Coal Valley, to Schuler, Allison and Philip, Moline; 2744 14th Ave., Moline; $163,500.

Schoeck, James E. and Cynthia K., Rock Island, to Tank, Eric, Rock Island; 15 College Hill Circle, Rock Island; $250,000.

Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Lofty Holding, Miami, Fla.; 1106 29th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Lofty Holding, Miami, Fla.; 703 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $76,000.

Sierra, Alex, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Hollenback, Brendon, Moline; 2519 29th St., Moline; $233,000.

Ferris, Crystal A., trust, Coal Valley, to Hodge, Dylan J., Moline; 3510 35th St., Moline; $217,000.

Milloy, Jared, Eureka, Ill., to Cruz, Erica M., Silvis; 1617 12th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Geal Investments, East Moline, to Jacinto, Pablo Perez, Moline; 3708 13th Ave., Moline; $119,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Silapachairueng, Anuchart, Rock Island; 2205 16th St., Rock Island; $43,900.

Miller, Linda, Aledo, to Mauch, Joan A., trust, Moline; 146 15th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Rosenthal, James E. and Michelle A., Rock Island, to SFR3-050, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1178 26th St. A, Moline; $60,000.

Thompson, Laura C., Moline, to Furniss, Jay B., East Moline; 3533 3rd St. C., East Moline; $120,000.

Dubil, Nick and Bradley J., Bettendorf, to EFH, LLC, Bettendorf; 1040 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, mobile home park; $1,500,000.

Janes, Edith M., estate, Coal Valley, to Greubel, John F., Moline; 2949 12th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Smith, Brian S. and Valerie A., Davenport, to Hall, Duwayne, Silvis; 1408 Colona Rd., East Moline; $185,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Bock, Alex, Tucson, Ariz.; 1015 14th St., Moline; $42,000.

Bock, Alex, Tucson, Ariz., to HWC Homes, Las Vegas, Nev.; 1015 14th St., Moline; $48,000.

Barnett, Melissa C., East Moline, to Barnett, Austin, Moline; 4812 49th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Nelson, Thomas H., estate, Geneseo, to Dussliere, Martha A., East Moline; 2617 1st St. Ct., East Moline; $95,000.

Brugger, Michael V., trust, Las Vegas, Nev., to Schofield, Carlie and Sarah, East Moline; 2218 3rd Ave., East Moline; $97,500.

Edwards, Patricia E., trust, Moline, to Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard; 5.15 acre vacant lot, Moline; $50,000.

Pond, Georgia M., East Moline, to Horton, Bryan and Michelle, East Moline; 837 - 839 15th Ave., East Moline, office building; $28,000.

Stanton, Gregory B. and Margaret A., Urbana, Ill., to Scranton, Steven R. and Patricia Ann, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $9,500.

Davis, Tim Gerald and Brenda Elizabeth, Quincy, Ill., to Dail, Zachary D. and Lisa, Moline; 3015 36th St., Moline; $279,900.

Murphy, Jeffrey and Christine, Centennial, Colo., to Carothers, Samuel, Moline; 404 24th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Furniss, Evan, Silvis, to Lopez, Taelor M., East Moline; 933 34th Ave., East Moline; $140,100.

Engstrom, David D. and Staci, trust, Destin, Fla., to Fritch, David and Sarah, East Moline; 579 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $325,000.

Duran, Joseph and Kimberly, Carbon Cliff, to Furniss, Evan, Silvis; 1112 8th Ave., Silvis; $183,000.

Vandervoorde, Lisa M. and Timothy, Milan, to Powell, John, Milan; 3228 106th Ave. W., Milan; $200,000.

Meier, Curtis and Kimberly, DeWitt, to Inskeep, Silas, and Parkin, Alexa, Moline; 2401 18th St. B., Moline; $129,900.

Glynn, Michael, Moline, to Glynn, Taylor, Moline; 4716 50th Ave., Moline; $100,000.

Darr Investments, East Moline, to EWC Investments, Davenport; 917 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.

Darr Investments, East Moline, to EWC Investments, Davenport; 948 29th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Adkins, William and Theresa, Honolulu, Hawaii, to AACE Real Estate, Coal Valley; 1121 14th St., Moline; $86,500.

Duyvejonck, Abigail, Eldridge, to Duyvejonck, Janet, Moline; 2398 27th St., Moline; $150,000.

Coberly, Curtis Lee; Coberly, Glen C.; Williams, Linda L., and Newton, Helen M., Windsor, Colo., to Bugenhagen, Taylor Lea, and Thurston, Stephanie, Taylor Ridge; 13809 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $118,000.

Campbell, Betty J., estate, Milan, to Dzido, Emmanuel, and Kassegne, Holali, Moline; 4918 44th Ave., Moline; $150,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Shillingford, Dawud and Stacia E., Chantilly, Va.; 3907-09 7th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.

Gierut, Peter G., Bettendorf, to Rising Sun, Davenport; 5211 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $282,000.

Doug Strand Holdings, East Moline, to Pollock, Jonathan A., East Moline; 3613 19th St., East Moline; $115,000.

Cabrales, Araceli R., East Moline, to Lozoya, Maribel, and Garcia, Paola, East Moline; 1315 17th St., East Moline; $51,000.

Dasso, Frederick C., and Davis-Dasso, Joy D., Rock Island, to Miller, Kevin and Geri, Moline; 5208 44th Ave., Moline; $89,750.

Huff, Kim, Rock Island, to Htoo, Gay, Rock Island; 902 21st Ave., Rock Island; $57,200.

Rade, Timothy and Dalla, Rock Island, to Harmon, Amanda, Rock Island; 1844 39th St., Rock Island; $128,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Qualls, Sydney, Rock Island; 1519 42nd St., Rock Island; $94,000.

Kerofsky, Timothy L. and Jill J., Deming, N.M., to Deblaey, James, Moline; 1702 27th Ave., Moline; $148,000.

Hall, Tanner, Fulton, to Davis, Kristina, Cordova; 212 10th St. N., Cordova; $158,000.

Lenger, Jeremy and Shannon, Coal Valley, to Jones, William and Mari, Moline; 1237 12th Ave., Moline; $168,000.

Braet, Ricky and Julie, East Moline, to Norville, Caleb, Colona; 226 7th St., East Moline; $27,000.

Sullivan, Gregory L., and Graham-Sullivan, Lori, Davenport, to Davis, Michael and Jessica, Moline; 3423 14th St., Moline; $165,000.

Blondell, Steven and Kelly, Moline, to Polrajac, Kelly, Coal Valley; 938 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $288,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Taylor, Freddie L., Davenport; 2035 34th St., Rock Island; $93,500.

Taylor, Freddie L., Davenport, to Evans, Darnell S., Rock Island; 2035 34th St., Rock Island; $134,000.

Strafford, David, Moline, to Dowd, Greg L. and Rebecca, Rock Island; 1611 28th Ave., Moline; $35,000.

Tregoning, Luann C., trust, Milan, to Chandler, Brian, Milan; 323 2nd St. W., Milan; $55,000.

Macerich South Park Mall, Santa Monica, Calif., to Rhino Holdings Moline, Henderson. Nev.; 4401 27th St., Moline, retail establishment; $950,000.

Alicic, Almir and Vahida, Moline, to Chapman, Todd, Moline; 1315 9th St. #B, Moline; $55,000.

Jones, William Matthew and Mari D., Moline, to Preston, Gabriel, Port Byron; 203 Bluff St., Port Byron; $120,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 2317 28th St., Moline; $58,900.

Perry, Rebecca Lynne, trust, Polk City, Iowa, to Lira, Jorge and Yolanda, Port Byron; 1012 S. High St., Port Byron; $402,000.

Snyder, Elizabeth K. and Drew, Macomb, to Green, Doug and Joanna Sue, Moline; 3221 9th St., Moline; $140,000.

Bausch, Ryan M., Illinois City, to Means, Aaron W. and Allison T., Lone Tree, Iowa; 23415 122nd Ave. W., Illinois City; $40,000.

Crawford, Jacob, Milan, to McLaughlin, Matthew, Moline; 1152 25th St., Moline; $138,500.

Anderson, Trevor and Whitney, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Mundorf, Sheri, Moline; 2360 31st St. A., Moline; $131,600.

Heuer, Brandon, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Maday, Vivian, Moline; 5315 34th Ave., Moline; $265,000.

WC Realty, Burr Ridge, Ill., to DuTrac Community Credit Union, Dubuque, Iowa; 3145 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $200,000.

McLaughlin, Matt P., Plano, Ill., to Jones, Paula D., Moline; 1617 4th St., Moline; $105,000.

Isaacson, Chris A. and Teresa L., Milan, to Stacy, Larry E. and Deborah S., Moline; 4128 24th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Mercer, Kayla J. and Kirk D., Moline, to Johnson, W. Roy and Bonnie L., Moline; 3708 5th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Johnson, Mary, estate, Richton Park, Fla., to Ochoa II, Andres P., Moline; 3507 15th St. A, Moline; $175,000.

Marine, Benjamin M. and Lora L., Coal Valley, to Grubaugh, Jessica, Moline; 2330 11th St., Moline; $307,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Scarsella, Dan, Moline; 1419 11th St. A, Moline; $80,000.

Perry, David J. and Jackson-Perry, Kristin A., Rock Island, to Killinger, Kai S. and Madelaine A., Rock Island; 3905 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.

Elsbury, Terry and Catherine, Taylor Ridge, to Lopez, Candy, Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Road #701, Rock Island; $165,000.

Blue House Properties, Aledo, to Herrington, Amanda Marie, Rock Island; 4210 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.

True, Richard W. and Janice L., Coal Valley, to Williams, Elizabeth, Silvis; 814 13th St., Silvis; $175,000.

VanOpdorp, Michelle Lee, and Taets, Daniel Eugene, Colona, to Taets, Tyler E., Moline; 1711 South Shore Drive, Moline; $109,000.

Wadsworth, Mark S., Coal Valley, to Norman, William P., Rock Island; #8 Hawthorne Road, Rock Island; $250,000.

Morton Drive Partners, Silvis, to Hammond Enterprises Unlimited, Ocala, Fla.; 1777 2nd Ave. N., Silvis, 5 acres land/lot only; $435,600.

Devinney, Marjorie I., trust, LeClaire, to Milam, Michael and Gina, LeClaire; vacant land, 180th St. N., East Moline; $27,200.

Lorenz, Gary and Mary Ellen, Moline, to Salmon, Matthew J., East Moline; 4505 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $475,000.

Stanley, Travis D., Thomson, Ill., to Piper-Bleuer, Roseanne and Amanda, East Moline; 2505 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $117,500.

Curtis Investment Firm, Davenport, to Raya, Edward E., Moline; 1850 18th Ave., Moline; $102,000.

Hogan, Elayne G., trust, Davenport, to Jensen, Randall D. and LaDonna M., Davenport; 4460 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $100,000.

Vroman, Roger A., Rock Island, to Vroman, Douglas R. and Sheri Lynn, Taylor Ridge; 5422 11th Ave. B, Moline; $170,000.

Allen, Christopher, Merced, Calif., to Beale, Dalton E., Cordova; 104 4th St. S., Cordova; $155,000.

Gnatovich, Mark, Moline, to Case, Edward D., Rock Island; 2041 35th St., Rock Island; $12,000.

Hammen, Henry, trust, Bettendorf, to Camillo, Maria, and Morales, Adrian, Rock Island; 10 Deer Run, Rock Island; $284,900.

Chambers, Colette Marie, Davenport, to Rangel, Shaylina, Rock Island; 1604 37th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Northwest Bank and Trust, Davenport, to Schneekloth, Estela G., Rock Island; vacant lot Huber Ct., Rock Island; $10,000.

Mower, Mark, and Pitman-Mower, Jean, Rock Island, to Robinson, Michael J. and Sally A., Rock Island; 1513 12 1/2 St., Rock Island; $119,000.

Fiscus, Allan J., estate, Moline, to Gustafsun, David A. and Patricia A., Moline; 2912 26th Ave. A, Moline; $180,000.

Lian, Ngun, Indianapolis, Ind., to Crane, Steven E., Moline; 3172 13th Ave. Ct., Moline; $169,500.

Hess, Casey L., Colona, to Matson, Brian and Jennifer, Silvis; 317 12th Ave., Silvis; $128,000.

McIntyre, Nathaniel E. and Kathleen M., Deland, Fla., to DeJaeger, Kathryn L., Moline; 920 17th St. #28, Moline; $160,000.

Christensen, Dana and Amy, Milan, to Parrott, Joyce A., Moline; 4714 50th St. Ct., Moline; $210,000.

Parrott, Jayce A. and Marissa, Moline, to Parrott, Jeffrey L. and Denise A., Silvis; 1849 35th St., Moline; $120,000.

Moline Airport Hotel, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., to Moline Bell, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.; 2501 52nd Ave., Moline, hotel/motel; $1,326,000.