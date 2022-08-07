Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for August 7, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Egnor, Rodger, and Cowdery, Tully Kelli R., to First Schott Estates LLC, 517 S.E. 4th St., Galva; $31,000.

Liggett, Michael, and Reddig, Raymond, to Veloz, Milo N. Jr. and Behnke, Carolyn M., 105-107 5th St., Colona; $104,000.

Sorrells, Debra S., to Anderson, Debra K., 2002 Dartmouth Drive, Kewanee; $81,500.

Miller, Cheryl M., to VanKerrebroeck, Robert and Janet S., 1610 U.S. Hwy 6 East, Geneseo; $255,000.

Mathias, Ariel F., to Ruark, Cody F. and Taylor D., 132 Hillside Drive, Geneseo; $187,000.

Raccone, Nancy L. and Mark, to Shamsie, Candice, 6 Sawgrass Drive, Coal Valley; $567,000.

Gibbons, Jerry A., and Flota, Carrie L., to Wallace, Cody J., 528 Cedar St., Andover; $75,000.

Anderson, Shelley S. and Wayne R., to Six, Robert and Linda, 511 E. Prospect St., Geneseo; $268,500.

Lara, Roselia I. Velasquez, to Grajeda, Alma R., 508 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Mannon, Sandra L., to Petty, Jackie L. Jr., 212 Edwards St., Kewanee; $75,000.

WPPPAT, to Bentley, David, 7 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $80,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Bridgeway Properties, Galesburg, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 3913 15th St. D, Moline; $70,000.

Danielson, Robert C., The Villages, Fla., to Loveless, Brad and Lisa, Rock Island; 2921 30th Ave., Rock Island; $250,000.

Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Wildermuth, Jennifer M., Moline; 2329 5th Ave., Moline; $75,500.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Bivens, Audrey, Rock Island; 1317 94th Ave. W., Rock Island; $130,000.

Hogeboom, David S. and Julie M., Trego, Wis., to Sanchez, Nathan, and Ybarra, Sarah, Coal Valley; 704 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $312,500.

Brooks, Matthew E. and Trisha M., Milan, to Gladkin, Katherine and Kelly, Davenport; vacant land, Milan; $24,000.

Grafton, Joel W. and Sonia D., trust, Orion, to Crosby, Jason R., Coal Valley; land/lot only, Orion; $25,000.

Garner, Karen M., Hampton, to Slyter Professional Holdings, Silvis; 914 1st Ave., Silvis, land/lot only; $6,500.

Camarillo, Karina, Moline, to Sloan, David, and Hicks, Sarah, Moline; 4608 50th St., Moline; $160,150.

Hamilton, Carol J., trust, Milan, to DeSmet, Margaret and Dennis, Moline; 1010 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $187,000.

Wilson, James R., and SENB Bank, LeClaire, to Jones, Sara C., Moline; 3101 26th St., Moline; $235,000.

Skiles, Richard and Lynette, Joy, Ill., to Hughes, Kyle P., Taylor Ridge; 13423 1715th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $110,000.

Jones, Sara C., Moline, to Tagtmeier, John M., Moline; 1104 29th St., Moline; $110,000.

Belcher III, Orville L., Bettendorf, to Harrington, Brennan, Port Byron; 1324 Blue Spruce Drive, Cordova, land/lot only; $13,000.

Heidenreich, Andrea, Stockton, Ill., to Gomez, Martin, Rock Island; 2116 12th Ave., Rock Island; $91,000.

Ryder, Joseph C., Moline, to Masias, Joshua R., Moline; 1541 13th Ave., Moline; $63,000.

Duckett, Harold and Brenda, Moline, to Baumgardner, Paul and Jessica, Moline; 915 36th St., Moline; $375,000.

Immesoete, Frederick, Moline, to McKee, Michael and Jamie, East Moline; 130 7th St., East Moline; $75,000.

Oltman, Gary, Mercer Island, Wash., to Stottler, Nick and Lauren, Hampton; Lot 4 Block 30, 1st St., Hampton, land/lot only; $13,500.

Garrett, Frank L., trust, Hillsdale, to Swanson, Robin L., LeClaire; 15515 34th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.

Carlson, Marilyn G., trust, Erie, to Ballard, Janice, Colona; 531 15th Ave., Silvis; $44,500.

Carver, K-La, Moline, to Gillette, Don, Moline; 2202 Barnard Ct., Moline; $132,000.

DeMoulin, Priscilla, Illinois City, to DeMoulin, Terry, Illinois City; 17400 99th Ave. W., Illinois City; $18,000.

DeLoose, John Michael, estate, Viola, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 525 W. 28th Ave., Milan; $75,511.

Romero-Montoya, Felipe Agustin, and Gallegos-Garcia, Lizbeth, Moline; 155 16th Ave., Moline; $83,000.

Ickes, Karen, Milan, to Bert, Dale, Moline; 713 25th Ave., Moline; $159,000.

Diericx, Taylor W. and Amanda D., Geneseo, to Bishop, Colton, and Spence, Mariah, Milan; 1614 113th Ave., Milan; $130,000.

Carr, Roger D. and Charmzell, Geneseo, to Iams, Nick and Jill, Hampton; 115 8th St., Hampton; $32,500.

Callahan, Daniel P., Geneva, Ill., to Zacher, Eric M. and Mary M., Moline; 2118 14th St., Moline; $157,000.

Smith, Marilyn D.S.D., Granite Shoals, Texas, to Schmulbach, Thomas and Janet, Moline; 2810 32nd Ave. Drive, Moline; $235,000.

Ammeter, Tammy L., Silvis, to Couchman, Michael D., Silvis; 260 8th St., Silvis; $118,000.

Bivens, Richard, Milan, to Lundeen, Austin, Moline; 911 51st St., Moline; $145,000.

Rocha, John, Geneseo, to Monroy, Isaias, East Moline; 726 23rd St., East Moline; $15,000.

Valentin, Dolores, Rock Island, to Hartwig, Ashley, Rock Island; 2459 18th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.

Vertrees, William M., and Whayoung, Shin, Fort Smith, Ark., to Christensen, Dana and Amy, Milan; 2120 129th Ave. Ct., Milan; $396,500.

Grafton, Joel W., trust, Orion, to Ayers, Corbin, Rock Island; land/lot only, Orion; $25,000.

Ehlert Fuller, Carolyn, and Fuller, Chester, Naples, Fla., to Almanza, Hector and Adriana, Milan; 11211 31st St. Drive W., Milan; $535,000.

Lopez, David, Robstown, Texas, to Farber, Leonard R. and Kim, Geneseo; 3058 9th St., East Moline; $150,000.

Peve, Michelle, Moline, to Deleo, Alexis A. and Brett M., Hampton; 605 12th Ave., Hampton; $150,000.

Verbeke, Thomas and Theresa, Taylor Ridge, to Bentley, Calif., Moline; 3718 11th Ave., Moline; $110,000.

Ryan, Donna S., trust, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Wilson, Megan J., Moline; 1615 40th St. Ct., Moline; $210,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Raccone, Stacey, Moline; 310 30th Ave. Ct., Unit 1, Moline; $61,500.

Catapult Investments, Davenport, to Perez, Leydi Adilene Lopez, Moline; 1634 24th Ave., Moline; $99,900.

Wells, Tyler M., and Brittini M., New Windsor, to Deitz, Loretta N., Rock Island; 4301 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $133,000.

Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, to Boggs, John, Silvis; 602 17th Ave., Silvis; $271,952.

Kizer, Robin B., Aubrey, Texas, to Garcia, Gema, Moline; 1147 24th St., Moline; $59,100.

Fakas, John and Cynthia, Moline, to Condit, Johnathan and Alyssa, Moline; 4316 36th Ave., Moline; $225,872.

Deitz, Loretta N., trust, Rock Island, to Mayares, Maria D., Rock Island; 1925 16th St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Mayares, Maria D., Rock Island, to Friendship Manor Properties, Rock Island; 2130 12th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

McIntosh, Michael B. and Sheila, Silvis, to McIntosh, Michael and Stacey, East Moline; 353 33rd Ave., East Moline; $230,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to McIntosh, Michael B. and Sheila A., Silvis; 2322 13th St., Silvis; $249,900.

Johnson, David K., Dana Point, Calif., to Blanchard, Tim J., Moline; 2319 18th Ave. A, Moline; $38,000.

Dragonfly Endeavors, Geneseo, to Kelley, Cory L. and Keasha J., East Moline; 1121 1/2 1st Ave., Silvis, landscaping building; $55,000.

Bradley, John A. and Donnabell, Eldridge, to Vanzummeren, David A., Milan; 3312 W. 6th St., Milan; $125,000.

Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Rice, Alan, Port Byron; 207 S. High St., Port Byron; $62,250.

Revitalize and Develop East Moline, East Moline, to B & L Development at The Quarter, East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $168,000.

Stephenson, Nolan F. L., and Determan, Mikayla M., Davenport, to Hvitlok, Ryan and Kelly, Moline; 1515 34th St., Moline; $118,000.

McIntosh, Michael J. and Stacey A., East Moline, to Keeney, Melinda, and Lyord, Anthony, Silvis; 620 11th St., Silvis; $190,000.

Islas, Antonio, Oak Lawn, Ill., to Elias, Alexandra, Rock Island; 1520 12th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $10,000.

Grafton, Sonia D., trust, Orion, to Kuriscak, Micah S., Orion; vacant land, Orion; $20,850.

Deem, Gilbert A., Port Saint Lucie, Fla., to Rhoden, Monique, East Moline; 3943 3rd St. A Ct., East Moline; $270,000.

Wymore, Paul M., East Moline, to Midwest Land Development, Coal Valley; 9103 78th Ave., Coal Valley; $200,000.

Street, Lucas A. and Cynthia A., Rock Island, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 1000 22nd St., Rock Island; $65,600.

Patrick, Samantha J., Port Byron, to Clark, Nichole, East Moline; 158 16th Ave., East Moline; $118,000.

Jalin Properties, Moline, to Stephens, Michael B., and Tovrea, Judy A., Davenport; 1650 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, 6 unit apartment building; $245,000.

Watson, Jim, Moline, to Stephens, Michael, and Tovrea, Judy A., Davenport; 1620 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, 6 unit apartment building; $105,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Brooks-Madison, Terrance, Moline; 1803 18th Ave. A, Moline; $68,000.

Condit, Johnathan S. and Alyssa S., Moline, to Boetje, William, North Liberty; 1311 18th Ave., Moline; $142,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1817 16th St., Rock Island; $57,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 161 16th Ave., East Moline; $43,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1612 15th Ave., Moline; $71,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 114 15th Ave., East Moline; $58,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1915 11th St., Moline; $63,000.

May, Michele, Port Byron, to Christopher, James A., trust, Bettendorf; 107 S. High St., Port Byron; $180,000.

QCA Holdings LLC, Davenport, to Bahindulwa, Joshua E., Rock Island; 1838 37th St., Rock Island; $134,900.

Myers, Gary L. and Jamie E., Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1836 42nd St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Hughes, Kenneth W., Jr., Archer, Iowa, to Soto, Jorge, New Lenox, Ill.; 1529 13th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.

Martens, John D. and Marjorie A., Rock Island, to Dhooge, Ken J. and Peggy L., Rock Island; 1540 42nd St. (Part), land/lot only, Rock Island; $1,500.

Rocker, Steven and Albera, Belleville, Ill., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1631 13th Ave., Moline; $32,000.

Ferreyra, Jesus J. and Agapita, East Moline; 1613 28th Ave., Moline; $125,000.

Veys, Mary M., estate, Green River, Wyo., to Kongdousonh, Jimmy, Moline; 2210 6th St., Moline; $135,000.

Smith, Harold Daniel, estate, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Hughes, Anne and Michael, East Moline; 1685 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $218,000.

Slattery, Mark D. and Jennifer L., Moline, to Emendorfer, Lisa and Michael, Taylor Ridge; 6121 95th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $387,300.

Hitchcock, Ricky A., and Parrish, Kathy, Andalusia, to Donnelly, Miranda, Rock Island; 1436 43rd St., Rock Island; $127,500.

Ramos, Delia, estate, Rock Island, to Winters, Ashley A., and Ramos, Jose, Rock Island; 1529 12th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Roos, Benjamin and Rachel, Silvis; 330 14th St., Silvis; $88,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Johnson, Darin, East Moline; 2314 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $51,900.

Pearson, Keith and Kay, Taylor Ridge, to Chard, Darren, and Kane, Jean M., Roseville, Ill.; 13816 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $220,000.

DeVriendt, Ronnie J., and Darla J., Sherrard, to Butterfield, Matthew and Karen, Rock Island; 2006 46th St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Eckert, Diana, and Tysma, John A., Silvis, to Ling, Thawng, and Tial, Dawt, East Moline; 1200 45th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.

Lee, Calvin D., trust, Moline, to Hernandez Campillo, Juan Carlos, Moline; 1162 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $230,000.

Realtax Developers, Peoria, to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria; 17109 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $5,893.

Mink, James, Moline, to Ryder, Joseph, Moline; 721 26th Ave., Moline; $163,000.

4-L Properties, New Boston, to Remington Express Enterprises, Rock Island; 225 12th St., 235 12th St., 245 12th St., Silvis; $615,000.

Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif., to Lindbloom Properties, Davenport; 3400 14th Ave., Rock Island; $93,000.

Vincent, Michael, Geneseo, to Whitmer, Patrick and Angela, East Moline; vacant land, Port Byron; $29,900.

Cross, Timothy A., Eldridge, to Darnell, Ashton, Rock Island; 3301 11th St., Rock Island; $77,500.

NIP LLC Series 21, Rapid City, to Senodenos, Jack J., and Ramos, Inez, Rock Island; 1415 5th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

Iavarone, Nicholas P., South Elgin, Ill., to Ladwig, Steven, Rock Island; 151 16th St. #6, Rock Island; $75,000.

CTL Property Management, LLC, East Moline; and AA56, LLC, Davenport, and T.R. Holdings, L.C., Davenport, to Pax Holding QC, Moline; 2101 47th St., Moline, office; $410,000.

Deines, Cole, LeClaire, to Albert, Shane and Maryssa, Dixon; 29624 108th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $189,000.

Verbeke, Robert and Lakkenn, Moline, to Arce, Sergio, Moline; 2518 30th St., Moline; $236,900.

Mathews Enterprises, Rock Island, to American College Rentals, Roselle, Ill.; 4307 8th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Cleary, Jeanine, and Schoech, Lalen, Fitchburg, Mass.; 1409 Legends Drive, Milan; $15,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 2402 33rd St., Moline; $59,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 515 15th Ave., East Moline; $53,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1841 13th St., Moline; $65,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1210 11th St., Moline; $73,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 741 25th St., Moline; $63,000.

Upton, Thomas E. and Carol A., Colona, to Hedden, Jacob P., Moline; 1616 15th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Trask, Chelsie C. and Nicholas, Coal Valley, to Gengler, Kyle, Moline; 2344 28th St., Moline; $141,000.