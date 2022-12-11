Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Dec. 11, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Williams, Janet K., and Donehower, John L., to Dierikx, Michael S. and Jennifer A., 525 Greenway Ave., Colona; $125,000.
Clifton, James A. and Mary Ann, to McDonald, Merrill M. and Sally B., 213 E. South St., Geneseo; $125,000.
Reclaimed Salvage, to Allen Brothers Property, 136 W. Center St., Cambridge; $48,500.
Pine, William J. and Heather, to Weber, Jaycob Ryan and Colleen L., 1 Chapel Court, Andover; $172,000.
Oberle, Daniel J., to Miller, Justin, 105 N. Depot St., Annawan; $46,000.
Mugrage, Sherry A., to Houston, Halle, 304 W. Exchange St., Geneseo; $75,000.
Mallum, David P. and Brianna L., to Krause, Steven L. and Teresa A., Lot 4 of Dilenbeck's subdivision of Block 7 of Outlets 5 & 6 of Pierce's Addition and a part of Block 6 of Pierce's Addition to the city of Geneseo; $265,000.
Cottage Homes, to Arnold, Sarah, 913 4th St., Colona; $100,000.
LaCamera, James, to ACG Holding, 102 W. D Street, Alpha; $60,000.
Colter, Gary W. and Rebecca L., to Karnal, Inc., 108 W. Court St., Cambridge; $45,000.
Lensing, Nicholas J. and Molly M., to Wright, Taylor, 223 E. Pearl St., Geneseo; $140,000.
Bryan, James R. and Tamara Saey, to Humphrey, Jesse J. and Paige E., #2 Whispering Oaks, Kewanee; $325,500.
Schwenn, Leroy R. and Margaret A., to Foltz, Zachary R., and McKee, Elizabeth, 103 Mariane Drive, Alpha; $250,000.
WSP LLC, to Henson, Jeffrey J. and Christine D., 101-103 Stonebridge Court, Colona; $21,000.
WSP LLC, to Henson, Jeffrey J. and Christine D., 105-107 Stonebridge Court, Colona; $21,000.
Grice, Jason S. and Dede J., to Brody, Matthew P., 627 E. 5th St., Kewanee; $78,000.
Bockhouse, Donna, to Timmerman, Jonathan, 26377 E. 1200 St., Geneseo; $226,000.
Clark, Alexandria J., and Wright, Taylor W., to Lambin, Ronald L., 121 S. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $100,000.
Bomleny, Jeff R., to Anderson, Nickolas Gerry and Madison Marie, 408 W. 2nd St., Atkinson; $158,000.
Wittland LLC, to Tumbelson, Michael, 112 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $16,000.
Mortensen, Kevin S. and Jodie B., to Carranza, Erica, 5 Windcrest Lane, Coal Valley; $422,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Pasvogel, Norman D., trust, East Moline, to Sevier, Steven K. and Patricia A, Silvis; 5407 Pollentier Lane, East Moline; $45,000.
Wissing, Nick J. and Logan, Moline, to Martel, Justin Elias, Moline; 2331 31st St. A, Moline; $133,000.
Tuttle, Garrett, Moline, to Nouvi, Yawo, East Moline; 3440 3rd St. B, East Moline; $173,000.
Burroughs, Richard L, estate, Davenport, to Assan, Alice, Moline; 4603 26th Ave., Moline; $130,000.
Pulford, Pauline J., Davenport, to McMillen, Devin, East Moline; 4005 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $167,000.
Larson, Cameron, Moline, to Evans, Preston and Madeline Cathelyn, Moline; 3527 38th St., Moline; $165,000.
Hoskins, Willie, trust, Rock Island, to Ramirez, Eric, Rock Island; 1104 19 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.
Ramirez, Rafael V., Moline, to Vega, Patricia Vargas, Moline; 311 4th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Proctor, Joseph W. and Sharon D., Milan, to Slach, John, Rock Island; 1007 W. 10th Ave., Milan; $95,000.
Breheny, Melisa A., Moline, to Miller, Cody A., Rock Island; 2329 20th 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $122,400.
Thornbloom, Paul J., trust, Geneseo, to Payden, Richard William, Moline; 4902 35th Ave., Moline; $330,000.
Kenny, Raymond E., Sr., and Kenny, Loretta D., Lansing, Mich., to Schrup, Nicholas, East Moline; 3701 Hazelcrest Drive, East Moline; $262,000.
Briscoe Financial, Minooka, Ill., to Hennelly, John and Kerry, Moline; 2011 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $280,850.
Chaser Capital Group, Chicago, to Twisted Madrone Iowa, Grass Valley, Calif.; 310 17th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
Bridgford, Kenneth L. and Carole S., Coal Valley, to Raun, Paul R., East Moline; 179 16th Ave., East Moline; $36,000.
Gutting, Donald, estate, Rock Island, to Vyncke Family LLC Series 5, Moline; 1712 Big Island Parkway, Rock Island; $28,400.
Simpson, Julie, Rock Island, to Hughes, Kirby and Jordan, Moline; 1202 3rd St., Silvis; $5,000.
Simpson, Julie, Rock Island, to Vyncke Family LLC Series 5, Moline; 720 21st St., Rock Island; $50,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Sequoia Real Estate, Moline; 2416 45th St., Moline; $35,700.
Huntoon, Andrea D., trust, Pawley's Island, S.C., to Adamson, Jeffrey L. and Joan M., Moline; 3536 49th St., Moline; $400,000.
Cheesman, Carson Templeton, Peoria, to Simpson, Julie L., Rock Island; 23 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $109,900.
Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 2550 26th St., Rock Island; $78,000.
Ashpaugh, Geraldine E., Moline, to Elceser, Olivia, and Pearson, Courtney, Rock Island; 924 10th St. W., Rock Island; $143,250.
Harroun, Charles E. and Tammi L., Reynolds, to McFadon, Luke L., Taylor Ridge; 7000 121st Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $357,500.
Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon; 1400 5th Ave., Rock Island, commercial building, State ROW; $300.
Nixon, James E. and Beverly S., Rock Island, to Schrock, Steven J. and Cynthia E., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 4D, East Moline; $139,900.
Goffrier, Jeremy L., Kewanee, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 1835 27th St., Moline; $106,000.
Warren, Timothy E. and Teresa Ann, Moline, to Franklin-Clark, Tangela D., Rock Island; 1522 30th St., Rock Island; $71,900.
Palmer, Bradley A. and Teresa J., East Moline, to Smith Revocable Trust, East Moline; 15810 Route 84 N., East Moline; $350,000.
Hennenfent, Adam C., and Piner, Amanda, Springfield, to Smith, Gina Lopez, Rock Island; 2911 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $207,000.
Kiel, Brian, Silvis, to Sutton, Dewayne, Moline; 4710 51st Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $15,500.
Ferris, Kent R., and Patricia A., Moline, to Rasheed, Amir, Rock Island; 2908 12th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $3,000.
Yasoda, Inc., Bettendorf, to BBR Oil VII, LLC, Iowa City; 900 4th St. W., Milan, shopping center; $4,000,000.
Jones, Paul H., Jr., trust, Port Byron, to Enright Enterprises, Port Byron; 1407 N. Shore Drive, Port Byron; $209,000.
Rosas, Miguel A., Bettendorf, to Adams, Elijah L., Rock Island; 1630 31st St., Rock Island; $90,950.
Ramirez, Jose O., Moline, to MT Property Investments, Moline; 1328 10th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Gutting, Donald, estate, Rock Island, to Vyncke, Jacob, Moline; 3116 7th Ave., Rock Island; $34,000.
Cook, Rose M., Moline, to Johnson, Deedee, Moline; 3809 15th St. C, Moline; $117,500.
Schrock, Steven J. and Cynthia E., East Moline, to Liebbe, Gregory, and Buchan, Kristen, Louisville, Ky.; 1622 18th Ave., Suite 22, Rock Island; $80,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Harvey, Geroge and Jodi, Moline; 5323 12th Ave., Moline; $39,200.
Fleck III, Julius C., and Karlie, Rock Island, to Foster, Wesley, Bettendorf; 4512 25th Ave., Rock Island; $165,000.
Halverson, Troy T. and Dawn E., Moline, to Johnson, Harley, Moline; 910 37th St., Moline; $285,000.
Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to Hunt, Sierra, Rock Island; 920 14th Ave., Rock Island; $59,700.
Lian, Van T., and Nei, Sui, East Moline, to Bawi, Cung, East Moline; 2821 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $97,000.
Kessler, Cheri L., Morrison, to Bland, Sr., Harvey, Moline; 420 51st St., Moline; $133,000.
Beeding, Donna, Davenport, to Erichsen, Autumn E., Rock Island; 22 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $126,000.
Switzer, April D., Colona, to Pankey, Ashley and Ryan, Moline; 427 14th Ave., Silvis; $67,000.
Schulz, Eric A. and Diane M., Dubuque, to Nino, Alexander H., Moline; 1154 19th St., Moline; $60,000.
Hauck, Marceleen T., trust, Moline, to Capital Resources Investment Corp., Carefree, Ariz.; 3738 53rd St., Moline; $200,000.
Rosas, Antonio, and Carmen, East Moline, to Mosley, Timothy and Melyssa, Geneseo; 1423 - 1425 18th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.
Raney, Vicki M., trust, Moline, to Lewis, Ryan, Moline; 2533 29th St., Moline; $155,000.
Brandenburg, Hannah E., Rock Island, to Kimbel, Marsha, Rock Island; 1831 40th St., Rock Island; $126,400.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, Ohio, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 13926 137th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $139,000.
Freedom Investment Team, Meridian, Idaho, to Bell, Lorie Ann M., Moline; 1312 25th St., Moline; $76,000.
Bealer, Brandon L., Orion, to Adams, Bailee, Moline; 176 14th Ave., Moline; $72,000.
Lage, Myra J., East Moline, to Zmuda, Mark, East Moline; 4714 9th St., East Moline; $168,000.
Verstraete, Gerald R. and Sharon D., Moline, to Perez, Jessica C. and Ramon, Jr., 4729 48th St. A, Moline; $158,000.
Moyer, Jeffrey C. and Linda L., St. Pete Beach, Fla., to Meersman, David K. and Christine A., Moline; 1314 23rd Ave., Moline; $270,000.
Wardlow, Michael E., Jr. and Amy, Milan, to Johnson, Carl, and Glessner, Allison, Moline; 12620 48th St. Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $1,000.
Daxon, Patricia A., Moline, to Leduc, Sandra J., Moline; 510 29th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Thang, Bawi L., and Tial, Siang T., Thornton, Colo., to Lage, Myra, East Moline; 539 31st Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Klu, Ta Klu, and Day, Toe, Saint Paul, Minn., to Medina, Tony, Rock Island; 1023 15th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Davis, William R., Jr., trust, Moline, to Puig, Rachel, Moline; 169 16th Ave., East Moline; $102,500.
Hultgren, Jeffrey T., Dadeville, Ala., estate, to Storar, Kade L., Milan; 412 29th Ave. W., Milan; $112,300.
CMN Partnership, Moline, to Fay, Brian, Moline; 3000 16th St., Moline, office; $280,000.
Strader, Scott, Taylor Ridge, to Rottman, Andrew, Grand Mound, Iowa; 2100 11th St., Rock Island, service station; $50,000.
River City Investment Group, Eldridge, to Remington, Mary, East Moline; 1417 18th Ave., East Moline; $52,000.
Croxton, W. Kimbrough and Ana L., Chesterton, Ind., to DLM Holdings, Moline; 2544 23rd Ave. A, Moline; $112,500.
Rochester-Wal Company, Falls Church, Va., to SP Florida Holdings, Miami, Fla.; 3100 11th St., Rock Island, retail establishment; $2,800,000.
Sahebji Inc., Bettendorf, to 52nd Ave. Properties, Chicago; 2600 52nd Ave., Moline, hotel/motel; $2,725,000.
Pallock, Theodore D., Itasca, Ill., to McWilliams, Allen, East Moline; 2514 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $111,000.
Debord, Michael J. Suffolk, Va., to Shilling, Eric, Moline; 702 18th Ave. A., Moline; $82,000.
Friel, Rickey L. and Debra K., trust, Rock Island, to Atherton, Dawn I. and Stephen V., Rock Island; 9013 34th St. Ct. W., Rock Island; $225,000.
Suyama, Chiharu, Kanagawa-Ken, Japan, to Vroman, Kelly, Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave., Unit 302, Rock Island; $129,000.
Gamez, Raquel G., Milan, to Wood, Jeremy H., Rock Island; 2005 17th St., Rock Island; $127,000.
Siegert, Pamela F., trust, Davenport, to Schmid, Margaret E., trust, Moline; 3630 71st St. Ct., Moline; $525,000.
American Dog QC, Illinois City, to Rosas, Miguel, Bettendorf; 1622 & 1628 15th St. Place, Moline, dog grooming building; $295,000.
VanSpeybroeck, Eric and Lauren A., Bettendorf, to Tuttle, Garrett, Moline; 1158 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $230,000.
Enburg, Morgan, Maquoketa, Iowa, to Barta, Sydney, Moline; 1311 17th St., Moline; $159,500.
Nelson, Deana K. and Terry R., Sherrard, to Conger, William, Milan; 15508 13th St., Milan; $129,000.
Camacho Ojeda, Francisco O., Moline, to Bonjour, Emily, Moline; 816 47th St., Moline; $187,000.
Lindy, Melinda, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 2306 9th St., Silvis; $54,000.
Talbott, Melinda K., Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 2306 9th St., Silvis; $54,000.
Fox, Matthew C. and Christy L., Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3204 16th Ave., Rock Island; $8,000.
Hemphill, Amber K., Geneseo, to Miller, Brandi, East Moline; 2108 3rd St. B, East Moline; $185,900.
Quillin, Kelly J., trust, East Moline, to Aragon, Matias V., Moline; 5417 7th Ave., Moline; $115,000.
McCalla, C. Michael and Virginia, New Tazewell, Tenn., to QC General, Rock Island; 1616 29th St. Drive, Moline; $135,000.
Gorzney, Kevin L., Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 418 7th St., East Moline; $16,000.
Hathaway, Lorraine D., Leawood, Kans., to Rempe, Brittany Anne, and McKeag, Nicholas David, Taylor Ridge; 6229 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $185,500.
Slater, Thomas R. and Vera J., Moline, to Coil, Alyssa, Moline; 1115 48th St., Moline; $127,500.
Quad City Bank & Trust, Bettendorf, to Chase, Drake and Sydney, Rapids City; 13 Frontier Ct., Rapids City, land/lot only; $33,000.
Saling, Nancy, Lakewood, Colo., to Sedlak, Tim, Moline; 1856 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $160,000.
Castillo, Adan, Moline, to Frommelt, Matthew, Moline; 836 15th St., Moline; $110,000.
Armstrong, William N., Rock Island, to Appelquist, William D. and Carrie S., Reynolds; 710 W. Edgington, St., Reynolds; $149,900.
Newton, Chaeys, Milan, to Tague, Lauren, East Moline; 2146 18th St., East Moline; $130,000.
George, Patrick J., Wichita, Kan., to Bermes Properties, Davenport; 918 172nd St., East Moline; $50,000.
Wilson, Christopher J., and Stockwell, Kirby E., Rock Island; 3003 42nd St., Rock Island; $170,500.
Brakhage, Lien B., trust, Silvis, to Brakhage, Hugh C., Coal Valley; 304 E. 1st Ave., Coal Valley; $80,000.
Alpha Group International, Glendale, Calif., to Johnston, Corey R., and McCullough, Ashley M., Moline; 1823 4th St., Moline; $130,000.
Flick, James A., Coal Valley, to Neese, Randy E., Coal Valley; 9024 86th Ave., Coal Valley, garage; $24,500.
Gottman, Linnea, Silvis, to Weimer, Laurence O., Jr., East Moline; vacant land, Silvis; $5,000.
Heaton, Arlyn E. and Dawn, Taylor Ridge, to Zuniga, Alvaro A. Velasquez, Hampton; 76 Kennelworth Circle, Hampton; $295,000.
Anderson, Margaret E., Chicago, to Snodgrass, David G., Moline; 1101 22nd St., Moline; $140,000.
Moseley, Bernie and Carol, Albany, to Geiger, Robert Lon, Rock Island; 2401 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $120,000.
Ross, Andrew, Bettendorf, to Stafford, Janet Ellen and Christopher Ronald, Moline; 3111 4th St., Moline; $93,000.
Smith, Tammy R., Moline, to Reynolds, Roger, Moline; 3045 4th St. #8, Moline; $70,000.
Alexander, Jackie, trust, San Diego, Calif., to Caballero, Elvia Filio, and Navarro, Luis M. Filio, Wheeling, Ill.; 229 14th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Franks, Joyce Y., estate, Moline, to Bunton, Glenda N., trust, Moline; 3642 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $123,190.
Collins, Mervyn L. and Carol A., trust, to Ditto, Chuck, Hillsdale; 109 - 111 41st Ave., East Moline; $160,000.
Michael, Jeremy and Johanna, Elkhart, Ill., to Reyes, Kristoffer, Silvis; 244 Greenwood Ave., Silvis; $137,000.
Lee, John, Milan, to Debrouwer, Michael and Mary, Milan; 7508 25th St., Milan; $172,500.
Johnson, Gabriel P. and Marisa V., Sherrard, to Carrillo, Andres, East Moline; 3025 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $230,000.
Hartman, Laura J., Moline, to Powell, James and Angela, Rock Island; 850 27th St., Rock Island; $127,000.