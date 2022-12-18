Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Dec. 18, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Craddock, Roger and Elizabeth, to Peterson Health Systems, 814 Sunset Drive, Kewanee; $139,500.

Wilkinson, Diana L., to Knueppel, John and Sandra, 306 E. Illinois St., Cambridge; $100,000.

Witte, Pamela, to Herrera, Mariazel Damas, 827 N. Elm St., Kewanee; $50,000.

WCKJJ LLC, to Ogle, Zachary T. and Caylie L., 623 Rock Point Rd., Colona; $39,500.

Nielson, Brent C.; Behrends, J. Lesa; Nielsen Brent C. Trust, J. Lesa Behrends Revocable Living Trust, to Sharp, Daniel Lange and Woody, Katherine Theresa, 1604 8th St., Orion; $215,000.

Sharp, Maryann L., to Swanson, Dustin Scott and Autumn Annem, 400 N. West St., Cambridge; $105,000.

Porter, Renae M., to Vigliano, Marina, 615 N.E. 3rd Ave., Galva; $98,000.

Allen, Shawn D. and Karly B.; Johnston, Karly B., to Pintoy, Stephen III and Snyder, Lisa M., 716 N.W. 4th Ave., Galva; $79,000.

Schieler, Harold and Karyl, to Kopp, Brent and Rena, 510 College St., Kewanee; $215,000.

Churling, Jean L., to Wiggins, Sandra L., 445 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $65,000.

Bruce, Karen Hultgren; Hultgren, Brian, to Yarger, Rick A. and Lisa K., 21456 Illinois Highway 81, Kewanee; $250,000.

Stumphy, David L. and Jennifer L., to Gann, Sydnee, 112 W. Garfield, Kewanee; $42,500.

Burwell, Gary A. and Kathy L., to Susac, Alicia Abbott and Susac, Dennis, 4098 Smith Rd., Colona; $250,000.

HD Capital LLC, to CK Homes LLC, 103, 105, 107 4th St., Colona; $310,000.

Turnbull, Rex D., to Liby, Kevin Z. and Amber L., 1009 W. Division St., Galva; $58,000.

LR Asset Holdings, to Right Pocket LLC, 310 Tenney St., Kewanee; $188,500.

Wildemuth, Heidi E./Fleming, Heidi E. and Adam, to Palace Holdings, 206 Melvin Lane, Geneseo; $51,500.

Matherly, Jason M. and Keerstyn E., to Young, Lance William and Laura Marie, 204 Central Park Ave., Geneseo; $189,000.

Youngren, Jan. V.; Brewerton, Kimberlee J.; Doubler, Chad M., to McIntire, Thomas J. and Williams, Aubrey, 412 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $92,500.

Whalen, Judith L.; Henness, Susan L./ McCormick, Susan L.; Lauber, Patricia R.; Corn & Beans LLC, to Saddel Club Farms Corporation, the south half of the northwest quarter of Sect. 35, the southwest quarter of Sect. 35, a part of the northeast quarter of said Sect. 35 in Township 18N, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $1,575,000.

Green, Christopher D. and Tricia E., to Alexander, Danny L. and DeBlieck, Kathleen A., Lot 122 of Stonebridge Crossing subdivision phase 1 being part of the west half of the southeast quarter of Sect. 13, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the city of Colona; $281,000.

Stackhouse, Vernon L. and Linda Susan, to Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home, Lots 2 & 3 in Block 34 of Gould's Addition to the original town, now village of Cambridge; $100,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Ross, Andrew, Bettendorf, to Stafford, Janet Ellen and Christopher Ronald, Moline; 3111 4th St., Moline; $93,000.

Smith, Tammy R., Moline, to Reynolds, Roger, Moline; 3045 4th St. #8, Moline; $70,000.

Alexander, Jackie, trust, San Diego, Calif., to Caballero, Elvia Filio, and Navarro, Luis M. Filio, Wheeling, Ill.; 229 14th Ave., Moline; $60,000.

Franks, Joyce Y., estate, Moline, to Bunton, Glenda N., trust, Moline; 3642 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $123,190.

Collins, Mervyn L. and Carol A., trust, to Ditto, Chuck, Hillsdale; 109 - 111 41st Ave., East Moline; $160,000.

Michael, Jeremy and Johanna, Elkhart, Ill., to Reyes, Kristoffer, Silvis; 244 Greenwood Ave., Silvis; $137,000.

Lee, John, Milan, to Debrouwer, Michael and Mary, Milan; 7508 25th St., Milan; $172,500.

Johnson, Gabriel P. and Marisa V., Sherrard, to Carrillo, Andres, East Moline; 3025 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $230,000.

Hartman, Laura J., Moline, to Powell, James and Angela, Rock Island; 850 27th St., Rock Island; $127,000.

Stender, Steward, and Maas, Travis A, East Moline, to Smith, Iletha and Reatha L., East Moline; 2914 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $73,707

Dickens, Patrick J. and Danielle L., Moline, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 3200 16th Ave., Rock Island; $114,500.

Cooper, Quentin D., Jonesboro, Ga., to Beard, Denton C. and Brittany N., Moline; 4212 16th Ave., Moline; $200,000.

Johnson, Yong A., Fredericksburg, Va., to Heaton, Dawn, Taylor Ridge; 8310 149th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $310,000.

Butts, G.L., trust, Moline, to Carbajal, Alvino and Bethany, Moline; vacant land, Moline; $10,000.

Keeven, Ann, Saint James City, Fla., to Keimig Family Trust, LeClaire; 3105 24th St., Rock Island, 18-unit apartment building; $405,000.

Keimig Family Trust, LeClaire, to JPTP, Moline; 3105 24th St., Rock Island, 18-unit apartment building; $800,000.

Maeglin, Brandon O., Colona, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 3415 7th Ave., Rock Island; $232,500.

Bodenbener, Arthur E., Moline, to Granado, Emmett, Moline; 811-815 12th Ave., Moline; $23,500.

Mondragon, Leslie M., East Moline, to Taylor, Robert Jr., East Moline; 456 16th Ave., East Moline; $81,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Green, Mindy E., Moline; 1841 32nd St., Moline; $108,000.

Urban Rehab, Davenport, to Wisocki, Nicole, East Moline; 1850 15th St., Moline; $37,625.

Cook, Stanley L., Rock Island, to Gonzalez, Jorge Arreguin, Rock Island; 1633 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $82,400.

Mulcahy, Richard R., trust, East Moline, to Byrd, Fredrick, Moline; 4918 49th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Bloomfield, Dale, E. and Cheri S., Aledo, to Conway, William Charles, Gilroy, Calif.; 605 9th Ave. W., Milan; $50,000.

Greene, Rob't A. and Ellen G., trust, Moline, to Poterack, John, and Ridgeway, Angela, Moline; 4004 River Drive, Moline; $390,000.

Heimann, Kenneth L. and Sandi K., Davenport, to Kiel, Brian R., Moline; 4728 51st Ave., Moline; $175,000.

Davis, Michael C., Moline, to Schmidt, Christopher and Nicole, Moline; 2925 28th Ave. A, Moline; $265,000.

Rowell, Eric, trust, Davenport, to McDavitt, Wendy, Rock Island; 4400 26th Ave., Rock Island; $153,000.

Morales, Adrian, Rock Island, to Gasca, Pedro, Rock Island; 1549 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Groene, Susan L., Blue Grass, to Stecher, Louann, and Lindburg, Joseph, Milan; 1921 190th Ave. W., Milan; $320,000.

Church, Robert A., and Boyette-Church, Jodi J., Moline, to Schwenn, Stacy, Moline; 4309 26th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Narske, Karen A., trust, Rock Island, to Htay, Myint, Rock Island; 3501 21st St., Rock Island; $185,000.

Millard, Gerald and Dorothy, trust, Boone, Iowa, to Galley, Solzama Samah, Silvis; 2018 12th St., Silvis; $215,000.

Lillybeck, Steven P. and Susan L., Moline, to Goke, Steven, Port Byron; vacant land, Port Byron; $6,000.

Bost, Norman B and Joan D., trust, Moline, to Ludvicek, Thomas and Jill, East Moline; 416 27th Ave., East Moline; $191,000.

Hanig, Thomas J. and Patricia L., Morrison, to Hansen, Tykeyah, Moline; 2323 11th St., Moline; $174,000.

Atherton, Stephen V. and Dawn I., Rock Island, to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 428 19th Ave., Moline; $35,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 1608 11th St., Moline; $35,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 701 12th Ave., Rock Island; $18,000.

Today Property Holdings, Saco, Maine, to Hair Gallery 812, Davenport; 734 25th St., East Moline; $61,000.

Saddle Club Farms Corp, Cordova, to MidAmerican Energy, Des Moines; vacant land, Cordova; $1,743,600.

Bush, Darrell and Nancy, Bettendorf, to Cullen, Jack, and Ontiveros, Maria, Rock Island; 2411 38th St., Rock Island; $544,000.

Johnapelte, Ndayiragije, Rock Island, to Venasiya, Bahati, and Piyo, Nzeyimana, Rock Island; 645 14th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Hancock, Michael, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Stapf, Richard, Hampton; 212 1st Ave., Hampton; $295,000.

White, Evelyn R., Rock Island, to Cleaveland, Martha F., and Smith, David E., Rock Island; 1014 21st St., Rock Island; $120,000.