Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Dec. 25, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Stackhouse Moore Properties, to Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home, Lots 1, 2 & 3 in Block 33 in the original town, now city of Galva; $75,000.

Jenkin, Matthew J., to Cernovich, John and Nicole, 611 Beach St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Edgell, Jessica, to Edgell, Theresa A., 611 S.W. 2nd Ave., Galva; $65,000.

Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Favre, Connie S., 518 Willard St., Kewanee; $74,000.

Favre, Connie S., to DeClercq, Kara B., 518 Willard St., Kewanee; $65,000.

Friedline, Abbey and Adam, to Shoemaker, Trevor J., 10009 Wolf Rd., Geneseo; $235,000.

DeBrock, Kari K., to DeBrock, Brian M. and Tricia M., 19250 1470 N Ave., Atkinson; $259,500.

Logue, Mark R. and Amber/ Crosby, Amber, to Carton, Dale, 213 6th St., Colona; $119,000.

Bielema, Vernon and Vern's Farm Systems of Hooppole, Illinois, to Church, Thomas J.; Stout, Bobbe J. and Pamela A., a part of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 18 N, Range 5 E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $4,000.

Brown, Michael E. and Michaelene R., to Murphy, Phillip Michael and Caitlin Patricia, 200 N. Holmes St., Cambridge; $104,000.

Covemaker, Steven N. and Jeri L., to Izral, Mary A. and William J. and Izral Revocable Trust, lot 35 in Heartland subdivision, a subdivision in the southeast quarter of Sect. 12, Township 17 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $255,000.

Moisant, Michael J., to Cleary, Diane, 15 Morgan Rd., Galva; $25,500.

Laube, Dale, to Witte, Evan, 240 W. McClure St., Kewanee; $45,000.

Union Federal Savings and Loan, to VanDeVoorde, Charles R., 190 W. South St., Kewanee; $28,000.

Skoglund, Delbert L. and Mary Jane, to Sauer, Shelli, 342 E. College St., Kewanee; $83,500.

Segura, Anthony J. and Abigail M., to Segura, Amy, 124 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $166,000.

Land Associates, to VenHuizen, John and Monty, unit D as shown on the plat of Sugar Maple Condominiums units C-D situated in a part of the southeast quarter of Section 27, Township 17N, Range 3East of the 4th Principal Meridian, city of Geneseo; $329,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Butts, G.L., trust, Moline, to Carbajal, Alvino and Bethany, Moline; vacant land, Moline; $10,000.

Keeven, Ann, Saint James City, Fla., to Keimig Family Trust, LeClaire; 3105 24th St., Rock Island, 18-unit apartment building; $405,000.

Keimig Family Trust, LeClaire, to JPTP, Moline; 3105 24th St., Rock Island, 18-unit apartment building; $800,000.

Maeglin, Brandon O., Colona, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 3415 7th Ave., Rock Island; $232,500.

Bodenbener, Arthur E., Moline, to Granado, Emmett, Moline; 811-815 12th Ave., Moline; $23,500.

Mondragon, Leslie M., East Moline, to Taylor, Robert Jr., East Moline; 456 16th Ave., East Moline; $81,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Green, Mindy E., Moline; 1841 32nd St., Moline; $108,000.

Urban Rehab, Davenport, to Wisocki, Nicole, East Moline; 1850 15th St., Moline; $37,625.

Cook, Stanley L., Rock Island, to Gonzalez, Jorge Arreguin, Rock Island; 1633 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $82,400.

Mulcahy, Richard R., trust, East Moline, to Byrd, Fredrick, Moline; 4918 49th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Bloomfield, Dale, E. and Cheri S., Aledo, to Conway, William Charles, Gilroy, Calif.; 605 9th Ave. W., Milan; $50,000.

Greene, Rob't A. and Ellen G., trust, Moline, to Poterack, John, and Ridgeway, Angela, Moline; 4004 River Drive, Moline; $390,000.

Heimann, Kenneth L. and Sandi K., Davenport, to Kiel, Brian R., Moline; 4728 51st Ave., Moline; $175,000.

Davis, Michael C., Moline, to Schmidt, Christopher and Nicole, Moline; 2925 28th Ave. A, Moline; $265,000.

Rowell, Eric, trust, Davenport, to McDavitt, Wendy, Rock Island; 4400 26th Ave., Rock Island; $153,000.

Morales, Adrian, Rock Island, to Gasca, Pedro, Rock Island; 1549 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Groene, Susan L., Blue Grass, to Stecher, Louann, and Lindburg, Joseph, Milan; 1921 190th Ave. W., Milan; $320,000.

Church, Robert A., and Boyette-Church, Jodi J., Moline, to Schwenn, Stacy, Moline; 4309 26th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Narske, Karen A., trust, Rock Island, to Htay, Myint, Rock Island; 3501 21st St., Rock Island; $185,000.

Millard, Gerald and Dorothy, trust, Boone, Iowa, to Galley, Solzama Samah, Silvis; 2018 12th St., Silvis; $215,000.

Lillybeck, Steven P. and Susan L., Moline, to Goke, Steven, Port Byron; vacant land, Port Byron; $6,000.

Bost, Norman B and Joan D., trust, Moline, to Ludvicek, Thomas and Jill, East Moline; 416 27th Ave., East Moline; $191,000.

Hanig, Thomas J. and Patricia L., Morrison, to Hansen, Tykeyah, Moline; 2323 11th St., Moline; $174,000.

Atherton, Stephen V. and Dawn I., Rock Island, to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 428 19th Ave., Moline; $35,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 1608 11th St., Moline; $35,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 701 12th Ave., Rock Island; $18,000.

Today Property Holdings, Saco, Maine, to Hair Gallery 812, Davenport; 734 25th St., East Moline; $61,000.

Saddle Club Farms Corp, Cordova, to MidAmerican Energy, Des Moines; vacant land, Cordova; $1,743,600.

Bush, Darrell and Nancy, Bettendorf, to Cullen, Jack, and Ontiveros, Maria, Rock Island; 2411 38th St., Rock Island; $544,000.

Johnapelte, Ndayiragije, Rock Island, to Venasiya, Bahati, and Piyo, Nzeyimana, Rock Island; 645 14th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Hancock, Michael, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Stapf, Richard, Hampton; 212 1st Ave., Hampton; $295,000.

White, Evelyn R., Rock Island, to Cleaveland, Martha F., and Smith, David E., Rock Island; 1014 21st St., Rock Island; $120,000.

Schroeder, Thad D. and Veronica K., Crawford, Colo., to Putnam, Grant R. and McKayla P., Sherrard; 12909 92nd Ave., Coal Valley; $325,000.

Miller, Nicholas S., Port Byron, to O'Connor, Kelly E., and Clifton, Thomas J., Coal Valley; 9007 86th Ave., Coal Valley; $120,000.

Palmer, Rex, Milan, to Roberston, Sean, Moline; 2614 17th Ave., Moline; $164,800.

Schilb, Lisa A., Rock Island, to Schroeder, Caleb and Kaitlyn, Rock Island; 2330 39th St., Rock Island; $112,000.

Welser, Harold C. and Rosann M., Bettendorf, to Peck, John and Cheryl, Moline; 3610 33rd St. Drive, Moline; $364,900.

Auction Flippers, Frisco, Texas, to Archibald, Akbar, Lancaster, Calif.; vacant land, Moline; $349.

Yeater, Kenneth E., trust, Reynolds, to Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia; 217 Edgington St., Reynolds; $80,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Pena, Isabella, Moline; 2005 14th St., Moline; $138,000.

SCQC, LLC, Chicago, to Sage, Niccole, Moline; 1215 4th St., Moline; $125,000.

Parer, Andrew T. and Andrea E., Rock Island, to Tatum, Colton T., Rock Island; 1528 21st Ave., Rock Island; $135,000.

Goode, Bruce W., Coal Valley, to Htoo, Tal Nay, Rock Island; 1541 43rd St., Rock Island; $118,000.

Freedom Mortgage, Anaheim, Calif., to Hai, Pervez, Northbrook, Ill.; 318 5th St. Ct., Silvis; $51,000.

Mourning, Elinor Jean, Sherrard, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 2721 9th Ave., Rock Island; $69,900.

Patterson, Mary Ella, East Moline, to Pedraza, Hector, Rock Island; 532 31st St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Calsyn, Zachary M., Milan, to Gamez, Raquel G., Milan; 605 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $160,000.

Klavohn, Jon E. and Michelle, Bourbonnais, Ill., to Meloy, Kevin and Jessica, Moline; 1710 56th St. Ct., Moline; $482,500.

Badtram, Patricia A., and Benedict, Michael A., Grand Mound, Iowa, to Atnip, Mark and Lori, Moline; 1110 39th St., Moline; $75,000.

Warrior Trail-DFW, LLC, Irvine, Calif., to Quapaw Investments, Tulsa, Okla.; 8001 and 8151 51st St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $19,600,000.

Kerfoot, Donna, Moline, to Dean, Willis; Dean, Lynne, and Dean, Malique, Davenport; 2207 - 2209 6th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Olson, Howard F., estate, Toulon, Ill., to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1908 10th St., Rock Island; $39,500.

Rogers, Elizabeth, East Moline, to Guinan, Brian and Julie, San Diego, Calif.; 613 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $34,900.

Kerfoot, Donna, Moline, to Willis, Lynn, and Dean, Malique, Davenport; 1500 31st St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Ide, Harvey R. and Linda V., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 2412 32nd St., Moline; $80,000.

Williams, Larry L. and Connie L., Rock Island, to Austin, Ann L., Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave. #11B, Rock Island; $130,000.

Sawmill Properties, LeClaire, to Solomon, Michael and Rebecca, Rapids City; 1734 7th Ave. & 1802 6th Ave., Rapids City; $370,000.

Abbitt, Kay, Moline, to Hummell, Michael and Patricia, Moline; 4020 32nd Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Frimpong, Erin, Galesburg, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 1216 46th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Henry III, William C., Moline; 417 40th St., Moline; $80,999.

Dream Real Estate Investment, Moline, to Ackerland, Joshua M., Moline; 3826 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $135,000.

Nache, Chaise, Moline, to Rohm, Alissa, Moline; 2901 30th St., Rock Island; $123,600.

Ruiz, Brian M., Bettendorf, to Hack, Alison R., Rock Island; 1540 44th St., Rock Island; $133,000.

Lopez, Maria Banda, Moline, to Butler, Shrhetti, East Moline; 319 17th Ave., East Moline; $53,000.

Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline, to Gonzalez, Daniel, and Lopez, Griselda, East Moline; 1418 18th St., East Moline; $70,000.

Wolfram, Scott and Tamala, West Des Moines, Iowa, to Allen, Holly, Rock Island; 4311 12th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

VenHuizen, Jeffrey R. and Jamie K., Erie, to Limani, Olloman and Lulije, Rock Island; 8104 Highland Drive, Rock Island; $340,000.

Breitbach, Chris W. and Judith J., Prophetstown, to Huntley, Amanda, Milan; 421 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $99,900.

Kooi, Logan M., Camanche, Iowa, to Flores, Emiley, Hampton; 628 13th Ave., Hampton; $164,900.

Kreger, Christopher, Dixon, to Gillenwater, Megan, Rock Island; 4504 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $102,000.

Jett, Sean M. and Racheal, Davenport, to Schmitt, Mandi Jean, and McClintock, John Michael, Moline; 4833 50th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Black, Eric and Jessica, Milan; 11252 31st St. Drive W., Milan; $420,993.63.

Hanegmon, David L., and Cynthia M., Rock Island, to Masterman, Jory, Rock Island; 2213 24th St., Rock Island; $148,500.

Long, Martin G., East Moline, to Kincaid, Hilary M. and Charles J., Moline; 5240 8th Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Bahoun, Joceline A. Akoele Wilson, East Moline, to Ackerland, Jonathan, and Yingling, Lashay, Rock Island; 1516 12th St., Rock Island; $77,355.

Ryckaert, Harold L., trust, Milan, to Newton, Chaeys A., Milan; 7316 W. 78th Ave., Milan; $198,500.

Dean, Travis E. and Stacie K., Taylor Ridge, to Wenstrup, Kelly, Reynolds; 205 Williams St., Reynolds; $179,000.

Workheiser, Kathryn M., Venice, Fla., to Adkins, Brandon and Breanna, Silvis; 1107 6th Ave., Silvis; $227,500.

Cottage Homes, Moline, to Hopkins, Donna E., East Moline; 2343 7th St., East Moline; $100,000.

Gasca, Pedro, Rock Island, to Alfaro, Jesus, Jr., Rock Island; 815 5th Ave., Rock Island; $77,900.

Baker, Theodore J. and Melissa R., Coal Valley, to DeBlaey, Cole and Hanah, Coal Valley; 827 W. 5th St. Lane, Coal Valley, 5.11-acre land; $140,000.

Toppert, Debra J., East Moline, to Schreiber, Garrett B., Cordova; 23823 178th Ave. N., Cordova; $265,000.

Bridge, Artis, Marco Island, Fla., to Preston, Sam and Brittany, Taylor Ridge; 19806 148th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $235,000.

Johnson, Del, Lynn Center, to Johnson, Camilla, Moline; 1705 14th Ave., Moline; $114,900.

Tady, Michele, Davenport, to Gomez, Oscar, Lompoc, Calif.; 5015 48th St. A, Moline; $175,500.

Liddell, Darleen, Rockford, to Logsdon, Paula, Moline; 1907 46th St., Moline; $146,000.

Leibovitz, Norman E., Colona, to Jacobsen, Steven A., Jr., East Moline; 1316 18th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Briaz, Jamie M., Rock Island; 584 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $90,799.

Brock, Donald and Connie, Andalusia, to Avalos, Haydee, Andalusia; 203 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $121,000.

Bielema, Dorathy J., trust, East Moline, to Tschappat, Duane L. and Patricia A., Illinois City; vacant farmland, Illinois City; $237,402.

Schwager, Gary, Andalusia, to Ponce, Nicholas and Kilie, Andalusia; 613 5th Ave. Pl. W., Andalusia; $201,000.

Findley, Laurence and Beverly, Milan, to Kyles, Stephanie J., Rock Island; 16 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $122,000.

Kahler, Karin R., estate, Hudson, Ill., to Pena, Gilberto and Federico, East Moline; 1138 45th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.

Weber Auto Group, Silvis, to Bermes Properties, Davenport; 301-306 Larson Ct., Hillsdale, 23-unit apartment building; $1,265,000.

Plumb Capital & Holdings, Northridge, Calif., to Hakemian, Abigail L., Moline; 3250 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $170,000.

Griffin, Greg G., Silvis, to Williams, Mark, Silvis; 325 1st Ave., Silvis, auto repair business; $120,000.

McAdam, Rollin and Tammy, Coal Valley, to Ramirez, Jose, and Carranza, Delmis, Coal Valley; 3214 67th Ave., Moline; $37,500.

Jacks, LaVerne E., Jr. and Susan, Bettendorf, to Dansby, Mark E., and Page, Herbert N., Moline; 4432 51st St., Moline; $170,000.

Wright, Max D., Rock Island, to AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf; 3101 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $41,000.

Max, LLC, Rock Island, to AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf; 725 E. 1st Ave., Milan, warehouse; $190,000.

Jalloh, Alpha, Rock Island, to Reading, Jayovonte and Isha, Rock Island; 1832 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Anderson, Patricia A., Rock Island, to Chameco, Miguel Jose, Rock Island; 931 15th Ave., Rock Island; $78,500.

Haney, Cathleen A., Moline, to McGee, Wesley, Moline; 1924 34th St., Moline; $113,000.