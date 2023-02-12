Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wilamoski, Patricia J. and Peter, to Chrome Gypsy Compound, 625 Madison Ave., Kewanee; $25,000.

Francis, Edward W. and Linda K., to Decker, Linda Quinn, 630 N. State St., Geneseo; $150,000.

Montgomery, Elizabeth E., to Holcomb, Victoria Jeanne, and Holcomb, Lisa Conrad, 11567 N. 1500th Ave., Cambridge; $105,000.

Blaser, Scott T. and Nichole L., to Eastburn, Jacob, and Bohlman, David, 126 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $205,000.

Frank, Bryan A. and Angela M., to Bair, Samuel J. and Victoria R., 28137 E. 2900 St., Prophetstown; $220,000.

Clark, Jerry L. and E. Patsy, to Pollard, Christopher T. and Jennifer E., 149 N. Ward St., Geneseo; $65,000.

DeSmit, Robert A. and Ashley E., to Evan, David E., 1131 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; $28,000.

Ralston, Jebadiah T., to Stead, Timothy A., 203 S. Vine St., Kewanee; $16,000.

Crowe, Gary, to 4 Auto Partners, 3 acres, more or less, part of the northwest quarter of Sect. 28, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $250,000.

Nguyen, Toan, to Thompson, David, 6257 Dayton Corner A Street, Colona; $65,000.

Burroughs, Marty, and Pool, Deborah S., to MOC3 LLC, 303 W. Front St., Annawan; $90,000.

Shehorn, Nicholas A. and Lyndsey R., to Lance, James M. and Megan, 627 E. Main St., Geneseo; $180,000.

Holke, Nick and Jacque, to Delgado, Alisha and Christopher, 24819 E. 1280 St., Geneseo; $345,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Olson, Ryan P. and Mindy S., Hampton, to Hines, Matthew S. and Terry A., Hampton; 100 9th St., Hampton; $650,000.

Dewey, Stafanie, Chattanooga, Tenn., to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 2211 44th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

King, Robert and Julie, North Liberty, Iowa, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1516 44th St., Rock Island; $63,400.

Davis, Jake Michael, Lynn Center, to Elkin, Mitchel, Coal Valley; 9012 86th Ave., Coal Valley; $138,000.

Mahieu, Jeffrey A., Moline, to Mendoza, Jeffrey A., Moline; 2022 15th St. A, Moline; $140,000.

The Judicial Sales Corporation, Chicago, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 523 15th Ave., East Moline; $18,301.

Cardoso, Victor A., Vernon Hills, Ill., to Steiner, Steven and Marjorie G., Rock Island; 2019 43rd St., Rock Island; $145,000.

McDonald, Steven G., Illinois City, to Blaser, Bradley C. and Penny F., Taylor Ridge; 42.32-acre farm, Illinois City; $780,368.

McDonald, Steven G., Illinois City, to Fuhr Family Farms, Illinois City; 38.23-acre farm; $617,414.50.

SBD Property Acquistions, Blue Springs, Mo., to McQuitty, Loryn, Moline; 1135 12th Ave., Moline; $127,000.

Beaver International, Longboat Key, Fla., to SKV Holdings, Davenport; land/lot only, Rock Island, total 7.994-acres; $300,000.

Inskeep, Constance, Keokuk, Iowa, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 2111 6th Ave., Moline; $31,500.

Franing, Richard E. and Judith A., trust, Central Valley, N.Y., to Williams, Devin, and Lesage, Brittany, Moline; 4812 48th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Warren, Cameron, Cordova, to Failing, David, Port Byron; 406 N. High St., Port Byron; $183,000.

Ziegler, Larry J. and Mary E., Moline, to Puebla, Amanda J., Moline; 1702 18th Ave. A, Moline; $72,900.

Espinal, Ana, Silvis, to Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline; 2013 3Y Ave., East Moline; $90,000.

Weber, Brian J. and Laci, Geneseo, to Johnson, Nathaniel G. and Melissa J., Silvis; 302 9th St., Silvis; $495,000.

Weber, Brian J. and Laci E., Geneseo, to Vallejo, Zeno, Silvis; 306 9th St., Silvis; $40,000.

Peters, Ronald L., Jr., and Wallace, Linda J., Kewanee, to Schadel Construction, Bettendorf; 173 15th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Nemerguth, Patricia L., trust, Moline, to Boone, Jeremiah D. and Justin R., Rock Island; 4512 24th Ave., Rock Island; $182,000.

Smith, Dillon and Mary, Rock Island, to Salmonson, Tyler, and Gomez, Ashley, Rock Island; 815 23rd St., Rock Island; $137,000.

Rada, Trista A. and Chris, Milan, to Sampson, Kimberly J., trust, East Moline; 819 22nd Ave., East Moline; $135,000.

Granet Real Estate, Rock Island, to Bethany Enterprises, Bettendorf, land/lot only, Milan; $200,000.

McAndless, Darcie, Coal Valley, to Loveless, Kristi Ann, Moline; 2012 3rd St., Moline; $140,000.

Branham, Larry G., Silvis, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 509 12th St., Silvis; $132,000.

Morse, Jenna M., and Christopher R., Preemption, to LaGrange, Timothy, Milan; 504 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $97,000.

DeSchepper, Robert J. and Mary A., East Moline, to Gowey, Steven D. and Julie L., Milan; 11718 6th St., Milan; $120,000.

Grems, Sharon K., Colona, to Hillyer, Sharon K., Rock Island; 3413 25th St., Rock Island; $142,500.

Holliday, Justin A., Monroe City, Mo., to Derrick, Karin L., Rock Island; 3532 22nd St., Rock Island; $200,000.

Gremanis, James, Hernando, Fla., to 1728 Properties, Rock Island; 1728 9th St., Rock Island, retail establishment; $80,000.

Atnip, Brenda, Illinois City, to Durham, Carl, Rock Island; 1838 10th St., Rock Island; $25,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to ASN Investment Properties, Silvis; 1221 10th St., Silvis; $125,000.

Haines, Lynne L., Moline, to Bender, Stephanie, Milan; 11608 27th St., W., Milan; $187,900.

Lindquist, Ricky A., Moline, to Ashby, Christine M., Rock Island; 4105 13th St., Moline; $33,094.

Doran, Linda K., Cape Coral, Fla., to Pollock, Brian S. and Lindsay M., Moline; 2414 5th Ave., Moline; $98,000.

CC Stores Limited Partnership, Cedar Knolls, N.J., to Gainesville Holdings, Woburn, Mass.; 2617 18th Ave., Rock Island, retail establishment; $3,358,681.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Morales, Robert, Moline; 2412 32nd St., Moline; $131,000.

Weiss, Valerie C., Ellijay, Ga., to Tapia, Alex, Hampton; 704 6th Ave., Hampton; $180,000.

Raymond, P. Cox, estate, Moline, to Pearce, Fred H. and Mary E., Moline; 1182 26th St., Moline; $88,000.

Tredrea, Nancy C., trust, Iowa City, to Case, Jerome, Port Byron; 505 9th St. Ct. N., Port Bryon; $264,000.

Del-Co-West, Ince, East Moline, to Jamo Properties, Moline; vacant land, Moline; $50,000.

Torres, Araceli, East Moline, to Gamon, Amavi, East Moline; 1502 23rd Ave., East Moline; $110,000.

Berg, Betty Jane, estate, Blue Grass, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 1711 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Palar, Bryce A. and Jennifer M., Coal Valley, to Nazeer, Seema F., East Moline; 455 38th Ave., East Moline; $323,500.

Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Hall, Lester, Davenport; 701 12th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Cullen, Jack, and Ontiveros, Maria, Rock Island, to Pace, Lester and Michelle, Moline; 2434 30th St., Moline; $239,900.

Buckwalter, Martyn S. and Lisa M., Moline, to Head, Mackenzie, and McCollum, Timothy, Moline; 4108 18th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Martinez, Jesus, Moline, to Lopez, Cesar, and Selena, Andalusia; 614 Edgehill Ct., Andalusia; $290,000.

Evans, Lynn, East Moline, to Parker, Matthew and Catherine, East Moline; 3658 1st St., East Moline; $300,000.

Lund, Richard Lee, Jr., Port Byron, to Rhine, Courtney R., Silvis; 622 17th St., Silvis; $142,000.

Durbin, Michelle R., Fort Myers, Fla., to Greer, Ashley, Silvis; 711 5th Ave., Silvis; $142,000.

Curry, James W., and Donna L., Milan, to Snyder, Evan, Moline; 1176 25th St., Moline; $155,000.

Roth, Ashley A., Rock Island, to Lange, Benjamin T., and Williams, Breanna R., Rock Island; 3335 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $178,000.

Silvis Retail, Mill Valley, Calif., to First American Bank, West Dundee, Ill.; 1312 John Deere Expressway, Silvis, retail establishment; $4,075,000.

DeGeeter, Patricia A., Davenport, to Nikiema, Wendkouni H., and Ouedraogo, Rabakian S., East Moline; 4639 11th St., East Moline; $176,000.

Olson, Tyler and Allison, Moline, to Binkley, Matthew, and Gorzney, Justine, Moline; 320 26th Ave. Ct., Moline; $220,000.

Quidort, Judith M., trust, Windham, N.H., to Williams, Aukey, Moline; 4624 50th St., Moline; $125,000.

VandeGejuchte, Stephen and Nancy, Milan, to Walton, Stefanie and Tommie, Milan; 2200 Big Island Pkwy, Milan; $148,559.

Calhoun, Eric C. and Margerite E., Senton, Ill., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 454 Docia St., Hillsdale; $50,000.

McQuitty, Loryn N. Moline, to Stanley, Isaac, Moline; 2410 48th St., Moline; $104,900.

CTL Property Management, East Moline; AA56, LLC, Davenport, and T.R. Holdings, Davenport; to Lemaster, Sandy and Ken, Moline; 2102 47th St., Moline, office; $160,000.

Amy, Richard H., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Carlson, Dawn, Milan; 40 acres of farmland in Rock Island County, Milan; $265,000.

B&L Development at The Quarter, East Moline, to Swift, Gary and Vickie, East Moline; 131 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $239,900.

Batterson, Michelle and Daren, Davenport, to IBOLYA Properties, Moline; 1842 4th St., Moline; $114,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Hai, Pervez, Northbrook, Ill.; 3136 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $28,001.

Finch, Kelly, Colona, to Doonan, Eric, Moline; 2731 12th Ave., Moline; $164,000.

Ohana Capital Investments, Moline, to Morrell, Madeline Paige, Moline; 1804 24th Ave., Moline; $104,000.

McKenney, Patricia A., Moline, to Aldridge, Travon, Bettendorf; 1839 15th St., Moline; $105,000.

Hatfield, Melissa S. and Michael, Cordova, to Hernandez, Heriberto Lopez, and Lopez, Sandra Ivet, Moline; 735 18th Ave. A, Moline; $147,500.

Tripilas, Gus K. and Virginia A., Rock Island, to Ornelis, Sarah Rock Island; 2608 24th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

Perez, Eric and Sarah A., Rock Island, to Say, Moo, Rock Island; 2307 39th St., Rock Island; $142,000.

Supler, Ethan A., and Moira, Bolingbrook, Ill., to Powers, Catlin and Veronica, Moline; 1601 33rd St., Moline; $195,000.

SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Smet, Kellie, Moline; 4921 5th Ave., Moline; $197,000.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 618 11th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $11,666.68.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 602 11th St., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 1016 6th Ave., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Bowling, Robert J., Moline, to Schmits, Jackson, Moline; 102 18th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Vallen Distribution, Belmont, N.C., to Sedam, Bryan K., Rock Island; 7920 14th St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $925,000.

Wadham, Robert E., Milan, to Smith, Darren L., East Moline; 4341 8th St., East Moline; $119,000.

Elliott, Steven P., Moline, to Amery, Donald and Janet, Erie; 25010 1s Ave. N., Hillsdale; $40,000.

Strife, Melissa and Ron, Remsen, N.Y., to Price, Tobias, and Reynolds, Khrystina, East Moline; 647 18th Ave., East Moline; $72,500.

Martin, Darlene L., Silvis, to Olsen, Kase A., and Malmgren, Hannah B., East Moline; 1105 34th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.

Silvermoon Rental, Bettendorf, to Watchtower Real Estate, Rock Island; 1142 45th St., Rock Island; $177,500.

Hernandez, Fernando, Bettendorf, to Stealy, Jacob, East Moline; 2226 4th St. A, East Moline; $87,500.

Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis, to Jarrin, Alexander M., Silvis; 524 14th St., Silvis; $179,000.

Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton, to Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis; 2218 8th St., Silvis; $75,000.

Hierseman, David W., trust, Frisco, Texas, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1323 25th St., Moline; $54,100.

Clower, Shannon, estate, East Moline, to Henson, Stevie, East Moline; 1907 4th St. A, East Moline; $138,000.

Doss, Todd and Pebble, Lynn Center, to Torres, Virginia, East Moline; 752 20th Ave., East Moline; $59,000.

Peterson-Frazier, Mary Jane, estate, Hampton, to Iams, Nicholas W. and Jill R., Hampton; 413 2nd Ave., Hampton; $105,000.

Bolding, William B. and Kearsten N., Moline, to Pandey, Paul and Kaelly, Moline; 3404 44th St., Moline; $270,000.

3D Visionz, Inc., Davenport, to Stephenson, Griffin R., and Mendoza, Olivia 2001 29th St., Rock Island; $153,000.

Jennings, Tina S., Lynn Center, to Campbell, Kenneth, Moline; 1113 3rd St. A, Moline; $100,000.

Brown, Mary Ann and Rodney S., East Moline, to Wright, Jeffrey A. and Vikki M., East Moline; 3024 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $160,000.

Hamilton, Lynne F., Milan, to Ingleby, Michael, Davenport; 508 E. 9th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $201,000.

Mehuys, Adam D., Coal Valley, to Walsh, Laurel, Moline; 511 22nd Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Voss, Anthony, Rock Island, to Garnica, Francisco J., Moline; 509 18th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Blair, Larry L. and Brenda K., Moline, to Mellinger, Jacob, Moline; 4710 47th St., Moline; $170,000.

Kinney, Brian M. and Heather C., Taylor Ridge, to Arnold, Thomas E., Rock Island; 1529 28th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Booth, Drew R., Moline, to Bender, Kirby, Rock Island; 8115 10th St. W., Rock Island; $161,500.

Waldbusser, Timothy L. and Lori S., Moline, to Theofilis, Kayla and Lecy, East Moline; 3505 5th St. A., East Moline; $280,000.

Muir Pass, LLC, San Diego, Calif., to Garcia, Ricardo, Moline; 4211 8th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Rummel, P.A., trust, Urbana, Ohio, to Brown, Carol, East Moline; 338 12th St., East Moline; $20,000.

Pierce, Mary Ann, estate, Nashville, Tenn., to Garcia, Sergio and Gricelda, Moline; 1027 18th Ave. A, Moline; $90,000.

Hill, Jerry L., Silvis, to Nunes, Jeffrey, Silvis; 205 15th St., Silvis; $80,000.

Curry, Keith E., trust, East Moline, to Jupic, Safet and Ajsa, Moline; 4400 12th Ave. and 4450 12th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $30,000.

Erdmann, Elizabeth A., estate, Bettendorf, to Garrett Upton, Inc., Rock Island; 633 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $48,500.

Natsis, Cleone C., trust, Moline, to Waldbusser, Timothy and Lori, Moline; 4711 50th St. Ct., Moline; $155,000.

Gerhardt, Suzann L., trust, Moline, to Bolding, William and Kearsten, Moline; 3859 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $375,000.

Daniels, Michael J., Rock Island, to Sims, Willie, Rock Island; 1067 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Freese, Barbara L. Milan, to Kump, Justin, Rock Island; 436 E. 5th St. and 440 E. 5th St., Milan; $30,000.

Nice Shoes, Reynolds, to ELS Properties, Blue Grass; 108 East Main St. and vacant lot, Reynolds, retail establishment; $180,000.

Hines, Terry A., trust, Hampton, to Arvanitis, Steve J. and Aimee L., Hampton; 104 9th St., Hampton; $535,000.

Johnson, Eugene E., estate, Muscatine, to Hollars, Patrick and Martie, Moline; 3333 3rd St., Moline; $115,000.

Ptak, Deanna, Milan, to Stonehouse, Jonathan, Rock Island; 6606 33rd St., Moline; $47,000.

R & J 8, LLC, Milan, to Frank's Mini Storage, Port Byron; 2261 E. 1st St., Milan, storage units; $460,000.

Stewart, James E. and Donna L., Illinois City, to MC Ziegenhorn Family Farms, New Boston; 103.33-acre farmland, Illinois City; $764,642.

Lackey, Sheryl A. and Dean V., Crawfordville, Fla., to Ehas, Christopher, and Schultz, Aaron, Rock Island; 11 Deer Run, Rock Island; $352,500.

Muir Pass, San Diego, Calif., to Raymac Properties, Rock Island; 1826 27th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.

Damewood, Andrew and Alyssa, Sherrard, to Jackson, Jerome Marquis, East Moline; 4240 4th Ave., East Moline; $233,500.

Pearson, Tyler, Geneseo, to Hendricks, Kyle, and Lockhart, Justice, Rock Island; 2530 29th St., Rock Island; $123,000.

Parkhurst, Cynthia L., Moline, to Paup, Tyler J., Moline; 5307 8th Ave., Moline; $75,000.

DLH Capital, Falcon, Colo., to Kouevi, Ayele Adeline Debora, East Moline; 737-739 24th St., East Moline; $123,000.

Farrance, Verna J. Rock Island, to Ohrstrom, Carl G. and Sherie, Rock Island; 820 43rd St., Rock Island; $55,780.

Williams, Nathan J., Davenport, to Fawks, Matthew, Rock Island; 2135 30th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Edwards, Alan A., Milan, to Gimbel, James T. and Katie N., Long Grove; 46.26-acre farmland, Milan; $90,000.

Parallel Towers III, Charlotte, N.C., to Ranger Acquisition Sub, LLC, Little Rock, Ariz.; 1609 172nd St. N., East Moline, cell tower; $1,071,963.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, New York, N.Y., to Moline XI, LLC, Machesney Park, Ill.; 151 19th Ave., Moline, retail establishment, commercial building; $335,000.