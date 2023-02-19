Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Snell, M. Dale, to Mabeus, Leroy, 306 East St., Lynn Center; $36,500.

Lewis, Dawn C., to G & N Properties, 113 W. South St.., Geneseo; $84,000.

Anderson, Chad T. and Amber M., to Fargher, Mark W. and Christine K; Mark W. Fargher Revocable Trust; Christine K. Fargher Revocable Trust, 51, 52 & 53 Pine Tree Road, Kewanee; $20,000.

Bair, Samuel J. and Victoria R., to Bates, Levi, 205 W. North Ave., Annawan; $127,000.

Virtue Farms LLC, to LMRT LLC, 497 acres, rural route, Kewanee; $2,852,000.

Virtue Farms LLC, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings, rural route, Kewanee; $4,540,000.

Rasmussen, Jerry A. and Jodi L., to Bumphrey, Clayton, 1222 E. 10th St., Kewanee; $80,000.

Olson, Dustin C. and Melissa R., to Gerber Properties, 25331 E. 2600th St.. Prophetstown; $410,000.

Oney, Robert W. and Paula L., to Bentley, David, and Ward, Emily, 425 S. Center St., Geneseo; $370,000.

Ohlsen, Robert W. and Jean M., to Simosky, Michael J. and Paula E., 213 W. 1st St., Geneseo; $135,000.

Ayres, William A., to Johns, Zachary, 409 E. South St., Geneseo; $120,000.

Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, to DLM Holdings of Wyoming, 5 Sawgrass Drive, Coal Valley; $25,000.

Campbell, Terrence M. and Jessica J., to Garretson, Alan D. and Karmen, 29898 N. 2700th Ave., Tampico; $390,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Hall, Lester, Davenport; 701 12th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Cullen, Jack, and Ontiveros, Maria, Rock Island, to Pace, Lester and Michelle, Moline; 2434 30th St., Moline; $239,900.

Buckwalter, Martyn S. and Lisa M., Moline, to Head, Mackenzie, and McCollum, Timothy, Moline; 4108 18th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Martinez, Jesus, Moline, to Lopez, Cesar, and Selena, Andalusia; 614 Edgehill Ct., Andalusia; $290,000.

Evans, Lynn, East Moline, to Parker, Matthew and Catherine, East Moline; 3658 1st St., East Moline; $300,000.

Lund, Richard Lee, Jr., Port Byron, to Rhine, Courtney R., Silvis; 622 17th St., Silvis; $142,000.

Durbin, Michelle R., Fort Myers, Fla., to Greer, Ashley, Silvis; 711 5th Ave., Silvis; $142,000.

Curry, James W., and Donna L., Milan, to Snyder, Evan, Moline; 1176 25th St., Moline; $155,000.

Roth, Ashley A., Rock Island, to Lange, Benjamin T., and Williams, Breanna R., Rock Island; 3335 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $178,000.

Silvis Retail, Mill Valley, Calif., to First American Bank, West Dundee, Ill.; 1312 John Deere Expressway, Silvis, retail establishment; $4,075,000.

DeGeeter, Patricia A., Davenport, to Nikiema, Wendkouni H., and Ouedraogo, Rabakian S., East Moline; 4639 11th St., East Moline; $176,000.

Olson, Tyler and Allison, Moline, to Binkley, Matthew, and Gorzney, Justine, Moline; 320 26th Ave. Ct., Moline; $220,000.

Quidort, Judith M., trust, Windham, N.H., to Williams, Aukey, Moline; 4624 50th St., Moline; $125,000.

VandeGejuchte, Stephen and Nancy, Milan, to Walton, Stefanie and Tommie, Milan; 2200 Big Island Pkwy, Milan; $148,559.

Calhoun, Eric C. and Margerite E., Senton, Ill., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 454 Docia St., Hillsdale; $50,000.

McQuitty, Loryn N. Moline, to Stanley, Isaac, Moline; 2410 48th St., Moline; $104,900.

CTL Property Management, East Moline; AA56, LLC, Davenport, and T.R. Holdings, Davenport; to Lemaster, Sandy and Ken, Moline; 2102 47th St., Moline, office; $160,000.

Amy, Richard H., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Carlson, Dawn, Milan; 40 acres of farmland in Rock Island County, Milan; $265,000.

B&L Development at The Quarter, East Moline, to Swift, Gary and Vickie, East Moline; 131 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $239,900.

Batterson, Michelle and Daren, Davenport, to IBOLYA Properties, Moline; 1842 4th St., Moline; $114,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Hai, Pervez, Northbrook, Ill.; 3136 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $28,001.

Finch, Kelly, Colona, to Doonan, Eric, Moline; 2731 12th Ave., Moline; $164,000.

Ohana Capital Investments, Moline, to Morrell, Madeline Paige, Moline; 1804 24th Ave., Moline; $104,000.

McKenney, Patricia A., Moline, to Aldridge, Travon, Bettendorf; 1839 15th St., Moline; $105,000.

Hatfield, Melissa S. and Michael, Cordova, to Hernandez, Heriberto Lopez, and Lopez, Sandra Ivet, Moline; 735 18th Ave. A, Moline; $147,500.

Tripilas, Gus K. and Virginia A., Rock Island, to Ornelis, Sarah Rock Island; 2608 24th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

Perez, Eric and Sarah A., Rock Island, to Say, Moo, Rock Island; 2307 39th St., Rock Island; $142,000.

Supler, Ethan A., and Moira, Bolingbrook, Ill., to Powers, Catlin and Veronica, Moline; 1601 33rd St., Moline; $195,000.

SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Smet, Kellie, Moline; 4921 5th Ave., Moline; $197,000.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 618 11th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $11,666.68.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 602 11th St., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 1016 6th Ave., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Bowling, Robert J., Moline, to Schmits, Jackson, Moline; 102 18th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Vallen Distribution, Belmont, N.C., to Sedam, Bryan K., Rock Island; 7920 14th St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $925,000.

Wadham, Robert E., Milan, to Smith, Darren L., East Moline; 4341 8th St., East Moline; $119,000.

Elliott, Steven P., Moline, to Amery, Donald and Janet, Erie; 25010 1s Ave. N., Hillsdale; $40,000.

Strife, Melissa and Ron, Remsen, N.Y., to Price, Tobias, and Reynolds, Khrystina, East Moline; 647 18th Ave., East Moline; $72,500.

Martin, Darlene L., Silvis, to Olsen, Kase A., and Malmgren, Hannah B., East Moline; 1105 34th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.

Silvermoon Rental, Bettendorf, to Watchtower Real Estate, Rock Island; 1142 45th St., Rock Island; $177,500.

Hernandez, Fernando, Bettendorf, to Stealy, Jacob, East Moline; 2226 4th St. A, East Moline; $87,500.

Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis, to Jarrin, Alexander M., Silvis; 524 14th St., Silvis; $179,000.

Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton, to Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis; 2218 8th St., Silvis; $75,000.

Hierseman, David W., trust, Frisco, Texas, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1323 25th St., Moline; $54,100.

Clower, Shannon, estate, East Moline, to Henson, Stevie, East Moline; 1907 4th St. A, East Moline; $138,000.

Doss, Todd and Pebble, Lynn Center, to Torres, Virginia, East Moline; 752 20th Ave., East Moline; $59,000.

Peterson-Frazier, Mary Jane, estate, Hampton, to Iams, Nicholas W. and Jill R., Hampton; 413 2nd Ave., Hampton; $105,000.

Bolding, William B. and Kearsten N., Moline, to Pandey, Paul and Kaelly, Moline; 3404 44th St., Moline; $270,000.

3D Visionz, Inc., Davenport, to Stephenson, Griffin R., and Mendoza, Olivia 2001 29th St., Rock Island; $153,000.

Jennings, Tina S., Lynn Center, to Campbell, Kenneth, Moline; 1113 3rd St. A, Moline; $100,000.

Brown, Mary Ann and Rodney S., East Moline, to Wright, Jeffrey A. and Vikki M., East Moline; 3024 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $160,000.

Hamilton, Lynne F., Milan, to Ingleby, Michael, Davenport; 508 E. 9th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $201,000.

Mehuys, Adam D., Coal Valley, to Walsh, Laurel, Moline; 511 22nd Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Voss, Anthony, Rock Island, to Garnica, Francisco J., Moline; 509 18th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Blair, Larry L. and Brenda K., Moline, to Mellinger, Jacob, Moline; 4710 47th St., Moline; $170,000.

Kinney, Brian M. and Heather C., Taylor Ridge, to Arnold, Thomas E., Rock Island; 1529 28th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Booth, Drew R., Moline, to Bender, Kirby, Rock Island; 8115 10th St. W., Rock Island; $161,500.

Waldbusser, Timothy L. and Lori S., Moline, to Theofilis, Kayla and Lecy, East Moline; 3505 5th St. A., East Moline; $280,000.

Muir Pass, LLC, San Diego, Calif., to Garcia, Ricardo, Moline; 4211 8th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Rummel, P.A., trust, Urbana, Ohio, to Brown, Carol, East Moline; 338 12th St., East Moline; $20,000.

Pierce, Mary Ann, estate, Nashville, Tenn., to Garcia, Sergio and Gricelda, Moline; 1027 18th Ave. A, Moline; $90,000.

Hill, Jerry L., Silvis, to Nunes, Jeffrey, Silvis; 205 15th St., Silvis; $80,000.

Curry, Keith E., trust, East Moline, to Jupic, Safet and Ajsa, Moline; 4400 12th Ave. and 4450 12th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $30,000.

Erdmann, Elizabeth A., estate, Bettendorf, to Garrett Upton, Inc., Rock Island; 633 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $48,500.

Natsis, Cleone C., trust, Moline, to Waldbusser, Timothy and Lori, Moline; 4711 50th St. Ct., Moline; $155,000.

Gerhardt, Suzann L., trust, Moline, to Bolding, William and Kearsten, Moline; 3859 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $375,000.

Daniels, Michael J., Rock Island, to Sims, Willie, Rock Island; 1067 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Freese, Barbara L. Milan, to Kump, Justin, Rock Island; 436 E. 5th St. and 440 E. 5th St., Milan; $30,000.

Nice Shoes, Reynolds, to ELS Properties, Blue Grass; 108 East Main St. and vacant lot, Reynolds, retail establishment; $180,000.

Hines, Terry A., trust, Hampton, to Arvanitis, Steve J. and Aimee L., Hampton; 104 9th St., Hampton; $535,000.

Johnson, Eugene E., estate, Muscatine, to Hollars, Patrick and Martie, Moline; 3333 3rd St., Moline; $115,000.

Ptak, Deanna, Milan, to Stonehouse, Jonathan, Rock Island; 6606 33rd St., Moline; $47,000.

R & J 8, LLC, Milan, to Frank's Mini Storage, Port Byron; 2261 E. 1st St., Milan, storage units; $460,000.

Stewart, James E. and Donna L., Illinois City, to MC Ziegenhorn Family Farms, New Boston; 103.33-acre farmland, Illinois City; $764,642.

Lackey, Sheryl A. and Dean V., Crawfordville, Fla., to Ehas, Christopher, and Schultz, Aaron, Rock Island; 11 Deer Run, Rock Island; $352,500.

Muir Pass, San Diego, Calif., to Raymac Properties, Rock Island; 1826 27th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.

Damewood, Andrew and Alyssa, Sherrard, to Jackson, Jerome Marquis, East Moline; 4240 4th Ave., East Moline; $233,500.

Pearson, Tyler, Geneseo, to Hendricks, Kyle, and Lockhart, Justice, Rock Island; 2530 29th St., Rock Island; $123,000.

Parkhurst, Cynthia L., Moline, to Paup, Tyler J., Moline; 5307 8th Ave., Moline; $75,000.

DLH Capital, Falcon, Colo., to Kouevi, Ayele Adeline Debora, East Moline; 737-739 24th St., East Moline; $123,000.

Farrance, Verna J. Rock Island, to Ohrstrom, Carl G. and Sherie, Rock Island; 820 43rd St., Rock Island; $55,780.

Williams, Nathan J., Davenport, to Fawks, Matthew, Rock Island; 2135 30th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Edwards, Alan A., Milan, to Gimbel, James T. and Katie N., Long Grove; 46.26-acre acres

, Milan; $90,000.

Parallel Towers III, Charlotte, N.C., to Ranger Acquisition Sub, LLC, Little Rock, Ariz.; 1609 172nd St. N., East Moline, cell tower; $1,071,963.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, New York, N.Y., to Moline XI, LLC, Machesney Park, Ill.; 151 19th Ave., Moline, retail establishment, commercial building; $335,000.

Hughes, Jordan Parrish, Moline, to Sherbeyn, Kelly A. and Penny A., Geneseo; 29603 34th Ave. N. Hillsdale; $60,000.

Chandler, Viola Marlene, Lebanon, Tenn., to Klingborg, Robert, Rock Island; 3632 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $91,000.

Lund, Carolyn A., Davenport, to Whan, Rhonda and James, Taylor Ridge; 13117 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $279,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Summerville, S.C., to Greene, Adriana C., East Moline; 2360 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $107,000.

Heuer, Travis, Davenport, to Tunnell, Tiffany, East Moline; 1345 10th Ave., East Moline; $78,200.

VanDeVelde, Thomas M., trust, Rock Island, to James, Devin, Rock Island; 2505 26th Ave. Ct., Apt. H, Rock Island; $65,900.

Hayes, Daniel V. and Amy L., Rock Island, to Weir, Jeffrey and Rachel, Moline; 2103 53rd St., Moline; $120,000.

Sedam, Bryan K., Silvis, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 4206 7th St., East Moline; $267,000.

HSS QC Hotel, Greenwich, C.T., to Supreme Bright Illinois V., Grapevine, Texas; 4600 53rd St., Moline, hotel/motel commercial building; $7,400,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Everett, Shena, Rachael; Rock Island; 1920 16th St., Rock Island; $68,250.

Davidson, Earl Dee, trust, LaGrange, Ga., to Blair, Larry L. and Brenda K., Moline; 4624 55th Ave., Moline; $152,000.

Radochia, Maureen K., Somerville, Mass., to Kurz, Daniel and Leach, Moline; 3605 38th St., Moline; $162,000.

Catour, Jr., Joel Dean, Moline, to Wangler, Amanda, Moline; 1630 32nd St., Moline; $145,000.

Pinner-Carey, Karla A., East Moline, to Semus, Debra, Moline; 1207 35th St. Drive, Moline; $115,000.

The County of Rock Island, Moline, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, commercial building, State ROW; $1,300.

Viviani, Irene I., Granger, Ind., to Carnahan, Riley Frederick, Moline; 125 27th Ave., Moline; $240,000.

Muir Pass, San Diego, Calif., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1917 10thSt., Moline; $140,000.

Moline Holdings, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2318 45th St., Moline; $40,000.

Cummings, Mark and Nancy Dee, Bixby, Okla., to Torres, Araceli, Silvis; 128 11th St., Silvis; $62,000.

Bush, Joyce M., Silvis, to Stinson, Rodney H. and Patsy Ann, Port Byron; 23000 Route 2 & 92, Port Byron; $512,000.

Paw, Ter, and Ler Say, Moo, Rock Island, to Calderon, Elmer Fuentes, and Fuentes, Nancy, Rock Island; 1819 45th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Harris, Holly M., Moline, to Otten, Matthew and Courtney, Carbon Cliff; 109 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $70,000.

Keller, Jim P., Winthrop, Iowa, to Rohrer, Cathy, Moline; 1441 34th St., Moline; $79,000.

SBD Property Acquistions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Voss, Anthony, Rock Island; 2705 25th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Pool, Zachary A. and Crystal M., Illinois City, to Prine, Jerry L., Jr., and Prine, Charles G., Milan; 209 East 2nd Ave., Milan; $135,000.

Clark, Stephen, Streamwood, Ill., to McMillan, Elina, Geneseo; 930 17th St., #15, Moline; $56,000.

US Bank Trust National Association, Farmington, Mich., to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1857 35th St., Rock Island; $34,900.

Bierman, Patricia, LeClaire, to Guzman, Alfredo, Rock Island; 2506 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Albrecht, Robert F. and Shirley J., trust, Rock Island, to Moore, Matthew and Brooke, Rock Island; 3108 35th St., Rock Island; $210,000.

Crabtree, Jerrilyn, Silvis, to Freeman, Trevaughn, Carbon Cliff; 223 Cherry Court, Carbon Cliff; $129,500.

Loftus, Steven A., Davenport, to Adams, Brian, Rock Island; 139 16th St., Unit #3, Rock Island; $85,500.

Doud, James W. and Mary Jo, trust, Florence, Ky., to Schock, William and Aweont, Silvis; 1000 16th St. Ct., Silvis; $273,000.

Norin, Kyle M. and Elizabeth, Colona, to Hutchinson, Timothy, Oshkosh, Wis.; 513 40th St., East Moline; $130,000.

Williamson, Voniciles L., Rock Island, to Tovar, Yolanda, East Moline; 1335 17th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,000.

Williamson, Voniciles L., Rock Island, to Bey, Darrell Lewis, Moline; land/lot only, East Moline; $10,000.

Lopeman, Richard L., Jr., East Moline, to Moore, Sandra, Milan; 718 9th St. W., Milan; $86,900.

Hemm, Lois P., estate, Milan, to Alvarez, Jose and Ana, Moline; 425 41st St., Moline; $37,500.