Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

McCollough, Kathy M., to Wiese, Wendy M., the north 80 feet of Lot 4 in Block 10 of the original town of Geneseo; $63,000.

Murray, Billy S. and Ginger R., to Lloyd, James A., and Kellogg, Lisa M., Lot 1 of Buysse's 3rd Addition, an addition located in the southwest quarter of Sect. 30, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $299,000.

Lawson, Lynn W., to Gainey, Diane K.; Westerlund, David A. and Michael J., the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 34, Township 16N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $235,000.

Deer Valley Properties, to Washburn, Toby, 119 Henry Drive, Orion; $162,500.

Oliver, Kreather, and Brown, Angela, to Cartre, David Thomas and Nichole, 43 Douglas Drive, Coal Valley; $165,000.

Anderson, Allison E./ Burger, Allison E., and Anderson, Todd D., to Weber, Candyce R. and Randy J., 127 New St., Cambridge; $113,000.

Cartwright, Carl J. and Barbara I., to Andrews, Stephen W. and Carley, Jon A., 402 E. Park St., Geneseo; $129,000.

Russell, Tyler J., to Garza, Delores L., 821 Beach St., Kewanee; $77,000.

Hernandez, Ethan M.; Dodd, Rebecca E.; Taylor, John R., to Swearingen, Cheryl J., 5 acres located in a part of the southwest quarter of Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $60,000.

Jackson, Jon A. and Cindy J., to Slusser, Paul Jr. and Julia, 11139 E. 1500 St., Cambridge; $342,000.

Bank of America, to Osborn, Jacob W. and Sara, 429 N. Aldrich St., Geneseo; $73,500.

Hughes, Cheryl L., to Ramirez, Genaro Diaz; Lopez, Jessica Judith Diaz; Lopez, Diego Alejandro Diaz, 619 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; $38,000.

DePorter, Brian L. and Julie A., to Martin, Marcus W. and Parrish, Kelsey M., 105 Briarwood St., Colona; $260,000.

Moisant, Michael, to Waibel, Cooper I., 12 N.E. 4th Ave., Galva; $195,500.

Wainwright, Kirk R., to Warkins, Timothy A. and Julie A., 21929 Moens Rd., Atkinson; $216,500.

Floming, Tina M.; Verstraete, Kimberly A.; Gripp, Brenda J.; Taber, Michael E.; Park, Anita K. Brieser; Ebbert, Lin A., to Warkins, Timothy A. and Julie A., 21929 Moens Rd., Atkinson; $486,500.

Taber, Mark A. to Warkins, Timothy A. and Julie A., 21929 Moens Rd., Atkinson; $81,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Doss, Todd and Pebble, Lynn Center, to Torres, Virginia, East Moline; 752 20th Ave., East Moline; $59,000.

Peterson-Frazier, Mary Jane, estate, Hampton, to Iams, Nicholas W. and Jill R., Hampton; 413 2nd Ave., Hampton; $105,000.

Bolding, William B. and Kearsten N., Moline, to Pandey, Paul and Kaelly, Moline; 3404 44th St., Moline; $270,000.

3D Visionz, Inc., Davenport, to Stephenson, Griffin R., and Mendoza, Olivia 2001 29th St., Rock Island; $153,000.

Jennings, Tina S., Lynn Center, to Campbell, Kenneth, Moline; 1113 3rd St. A, Moline; $100,000.

Brown, Mary Ann and Rodney S., East Moline, to Wright, Jeffrey A. and Vikki M., East Moline; 3024 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $160,000.

Hamilton, Lynne F., Milan, to Ingleby, Michael, Davenport; 508 E. 9th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $201,000.

Mehuys, Adam D., Coal Valley, to Walsh, Laurel, Moline; 511 22nd Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Voss, Anthony, Rock Island, to Garnica, Francisco J., Moline; 509 18th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Blair, Larry L. and Brenda K., Moline, to Mellinger, Jacob, Moline; 4710 47th St., Moline; $170,000.

Kinney, Brian M. and Heather C., Taylor Ridge, to Arnold, Thomas E., Rock Island; 1529 28th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Booth, Drew R., Moline, to Bender, Kirby, Rock Island; 8115 10th St. W., Rock Island; $161,500.

Waldbusser, Timothy L. and Lori S., Moline, to Theofilis, Kayla and Lecy, East Moline; 3505 5th St. A., East Moline; $280,000.

Muir Pass, LLC, San Diego, Calif., to Garcia, Ricardo, Moline; 4211 8th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Rummel, P.A., trust, Urbana, Ohio, to Brown, Carol, East Moline; 338 12th St., East Moline; $20,000.

Pierce, Mary Ann, estate, Nashville, Tenn., to Garcia, Sergio and Gricelda, Moline; 1027 18th Ave. A, Moline; $90,000.

Hill, Jerry L., Silvis, to Nunes, Jeffrey, Silvis; 205 15th St., Silvis; $80,000.

Curry, Keith E., trust, East Moline, to Jupic, Safet and Ajsa, Moline; 4400 12th Ave. and 4450 12th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $30,000.

Erdmann, Elizabeth A., estate, Bettendorf, to Garrett Upton, Inc., Rock Island; 633 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $48,500.

Natsis, Cleone C., trust, Moline, to Waldbusser, Timothy and Lori, Moline; 4711 50th St. Ct., Moline; $155,000.

Gerhardt, Suzann L., trust, Moline, to Bolding, William and Kearsten, Moline; 3859 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $375,000.

Daniels, Michael J., Rock Island, to Sims, Willie, Rock Island; 1067 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Freese, Barbara L. Milan, to Kump, Justin, Rock Island; 436 E. 5th St. and 440 E. 5th St., Milan; $30,000.

Nice Shoes, Reynolds, to ELS Properties, Blue Grass; 108 East Main St. and vacant lot, Reynolds, retail establishment; $180,000.

Hines, Terry A., trust, Hampton, to Arvanitis, Steve J. and Aimee L., Hampton; 104 9th St., Hampton; $535,000.

Johnson, Eugene E., estate, Muscatine, to Hollars, Patrick and Martie, Moline; 3333 3rd St., Moline; $115,000.

Ptak, Deanna, Milan, to Stonehouse, Jonathan, Rock Island; 6606 33rd St., Moline; $47,000.

R & J 8, LLC, Milan, to Frank's Mini Storage, Port Byron; 2261 E. 1st St., Milan, storage units; $460,000.

Stewart, James E. and Donna L., Illinois City, to MC Ziegenhorn Family Farms, New Boston; 103.33-acre farmland, Illinois City; $764,642.

Lackey, Sheryl A. and Dean V., Crawfordville, Fla., to Ehas, Christopher, and Schultz, Aaron, Rock Island; 11 Deer Run, Rock Island; $352,500.

Muir Pass, San Diego, Calif., to Raymac Properties, Rock Island; 1826 27th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.

Damewood, Andrew and Alyssa, Sherrard, to Jackson, Jerome Marquis, East Moline; 4240 4th Ave., East Moline; $233,500.

Pearson, Tyler, Geneseo, to Hendricks, Kyle, and Lockhart, Justice, Rock Island; 2530 29th St., Rock Island; $123,000.

Parkhurst, Cynthia L., Moline, to Paup, Tyler J., Moline; 5307 8th Ave., Moline; $75,000.

DLH Capital, Falcon, Colo., to Kouevi, Ayele Adeline Debora, East Moline; 737-739 24th St., East Moline; $123,000.

Farrance, Verna J. Rock Island, to Ohrstrom, Carl G. and Sherie, Rock Island; 820 43rd St., Rock Island; $55,780.

Williams, Nathan J., Davenport, to Fawks, Matthew, Rock Island; 2135 30th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Edwards, Alan A., Milan, to Gimbel, James T. and Katie N., Long Grove; 46.26-acre acres, Milan; $90,000.

Parallel Towers III, Charlotte, N.C., to Ranger Acquisition Sub, LLC, Little Rock, Ariz.; 1609 172nd St. N., East Moline, cell tower; $1,071,963.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, New York, N.Y., to Moline XI, LLC, Machesney Park, Ill.; 151 19th Ave., Moline, retail establishment, commercial building; $335,000.

Hughes, Jordan Parrish, Moline, to Sherbeyn, Kelly A. and Penny A., Geneseo; 29603 34th Ave. N. Hillsdale; $60,000.

Chandler, Viola Marlene, Lebanon, Tenn., to Klingborg, Robert, Rock Island; 3632 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $91,000.

Lund, Carolyn A., Davenport, to Whan, Rhonda and James, Taylor Ridge; 13117 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $279,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Summerville, S.C., to Greene, Adriana C., East Moline; 2360 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $107,000.

Heuer, Travis, Davenport, to Tunnell, Tiffany, East Moline; 1345 10th Ave., East Moline; $78,200.

VanDeVelde, Thomas M., trust, Rock Island, to James, Devin, Rock Island; 2505 26th Ave. Ct., Apt. H, Rock Island; $65,900.

Hayes, Daniel V. and Amy L., Rock Island, to Weir, Jeffrey and Rachel, Moline; 2103 53rd St., Moline; $120,000.

Sedam, Bryan K., Silvis, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 4206 7th St., East Moline; $267,000.

HSS QC Hotel, Greenwich, C.T., to Supreme Bright Illinois V., Grapevine, Texas; 4600 53rd St., Moline, hotel/motel commercial building; $7,400,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Everett, Shena, Rachael; Rock Island; 1920 16th St., Rock Island; $68,250.

Davidson, Earl Dee, trust, LaGrange, Ga., to Blair, Larry L. and Brenda K., Moline; 4624 55th Ave., Moline; $152,000.

Radochia, Maureen K., Somerville, Mass., to Kurz, Daniel and Leach, Moline; 3605 38th St., Moline; $162,000.

Catour, Jr., Joel Dean, Moline, to Wangler, Amanda, Moline; 1630 32nd St., Moline; $145,000.

Pinner-Carey, Karla A., East Moline, to Semus, Debra, Moline; 1207 35th St. Drive, Moline; $115,000.

The County of Rock Island, Moline, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, commercial building, State ROW; $1,300.

Viviani, Irene I., Granger, Ind., to Carnahan, Riley Frederick, Moline; 125 27th Ave., Moline; $240,000.

Muir Pass, San Diego, Calif., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1917 10th St., Moline; $140,000.

Moline Holdings, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2318 45th St., Moline; $40,000.

Cummings, Mark and Nancy Dee, Bixby, Okla., to Torres, Araceli, Silvis; 128 11th St., Silvis; $62,000.

Bush, Joyce M., Silvis, to Stinson, Rodney H. and Patsy Ann, Port Byron; 23000 Route 2 & 92, Port Byron; $512,000.

Paw, Ter, and Ler Say, Moo, Rock Island, to Calderon, Elmer Fuentes, and Fuentes, Nancy, Rock Island; 1819 45th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Harris, Holly M., Moline, to Otten, Matthew and Courtney, Carbon Cliff; 109 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $70,000.

Keller, Jim P., Winthrop, Iowa, to Rohrer, Cathy, Moline; 1441 34th St., Moline; $79,000.

SBD Property Acquistions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Voss, Anthony, Rock Island; 2705 25th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Pool, Zachary A. and Crystal M., Illinois City, to Prine, Jerry L., Jr., and Prine, Charles G., Milan; 209 East 2nd Ave., Milan; $135,000.

Clark, Stephen, Streamwood, Ill., to McMillan, Elina, Geneseo; 930 17th St., #15, Moline; $56,000.

US Bank Trust National Association, Farmington, Mich., to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1857 35th St., Rock Island; $34,900.

Bierman, Patricia, LeClaire, to Guzman, Alfredo, Rock Island; 2506 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Albrecht, Robert F. and Shirley J., trust, Rock Island, to Moore, Matthew and Brooke, Rock Island; 3108 35th St., Rock Island; $210,000.

Crabtree, Jerrilyn, Silvis, to Freeman, Trevaughn, Carbon Cliff; 223 Cherry Court, Carbon Cliff; $129,500.

Loftus, Steven A., Davenport, to Adams, Brian, Rock Island; 139 16th St., Unit #3, Rock Island; $85,500.

Doud, James W. and Mary Jo, trust, Florence, Ky., to Schock, William and Aweont, Silvis; 1000 16th St. Ct., Silvis; $273,000.

Norin, Kyle M. and Elizabeth, Colona, to Hutchinson, Timothy, Oshkosh, Wis.; 513 40th St., East Moline; $130,000.

Williamson, Voniciles L., Rock Island, to Tovar, Yolanda, East Moline; 1335 17th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,000.

Williamson, Voniciles L., Rock Island, to Bey, Darrell Lewis, Moline; land/lot only, East Moline; $10,000.

Lopeman, Richard L., Jr., East Moline, to Moore, Sandra, Milan; 718 9th St. W., Milan; $86,900.

Hemm, Lois P., estate, Milan, to Alvarez, Jose and Ana, Moline; 425 41st St., Moline; $37,500.

Lesage, Richard P., trust, Orion, to Valdes, Maria Del Carmen Ortega, and Castillo, Alberto Zamudio, Moline; 1730 12th St., Moline; $90,000.

Erickson, Larry E., Amelia, Ohio, to Roberts, Nickolas A., East Moline; 4319 8th St., East Moline; $132,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Hill, Jerry L, Silvis; 2410 13th St., Silvis; $253,500.

Boggs, Donald E. and Kathy M., Colona, to Horton, Alexx, Coal Valley; 140 1st St., Coal Valley; $124,975.

Gehlken, William D., Moline, to Pool, Zachary A. and Crystal, Illinois City; 17418 Brights Ct., Illinois City; $195,000.

Eggerichs, Allan L. and Christina J., Walcott, to Gutierrez, Oscar, Moline; 4620 47th St., Moline; $153,400.

Scherbring, Twyla Fran, Moline, to Funderburk, Melissa, Moline; 2435 23rd Ave. B., Moline; $135,000.

Hansen, Dora Jean; Hansen, David R.; Rosecrans, Jamie, and Campbell, Angela, Silvis; 2600 43rd St., Moline; $55,000.

Leavy, John J. and Marianne R., trust, San Diego, Calif., to McGinnis, Nancy L., Moline; 1932 12th St., Moline; $67,000.

Bentley, Robert, East Moline, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 2332 53rd St., Moline, salon retail establishment; $110,000.

Woeber, Darren M. and Theresa S., Andalusia, to Watznauer, Jay and Angela, Taylor Ridge; 7.65-acre vacant land, Andalusia, $35,000.

Moneymaker, Michael and Jody, Moline, to The Cage and Properties, Moline; 409 37th St., Moline; $45,000.

Lough, Donna Sue, Rock Island, to DeClerck, Derek, Rock Island; 3448 15th St., Rock Island; $260,000.

Brower Holdings, Marion, Ind., to Investments by L & E, Rock Island; 3100 3108 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, store fronts and apartments; $1,350,000.

Cantrell, Florence A., trust, East Moline, to Xtreme Properties, Port Byron; 135 2nd St., Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $17,500.

Wojcinski, Karl, Moline, to Carillo, Roberto, Moline; 328 Railroad Ave., Moline; $32,000.

Muir Pass, LLC, San Diego, Calif., to Watson, Alexis, and Johnson, Doris, Rock Island; 3403 14th Ave., Rock Island; $34,000.

Adamson, Jeffrey L. and Joan M., Moline, to Beeler, Michael, Moline; 3306 13th Ave. Ct., Moline; $232,000.

Kidangayll, Sebastian and Sherin, Bettendorf, to Piang, Lal, Silvis; 1809 13th St., Silvis; $204,000.

E&E Estates, Sherrard, to Robinson, Leslie, Rock Island; 4401 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.

Hitchcock, Michelle, Davenport, to Nunn, Yolanda, Milan; 921 10th Ave. W., Milan; $112,000.

Kiel, Brian R. and Dixie, Moline, to Mitchell, Ramont M., Silvis; 262 8th St., Silvis; $180,000.

Taylor, Robyn, Silvis, to Needham, Zoe, Silvis; 810 12th St., Silvis; $141,000.

Murray, Kathleen, Coal Valley, to Kuriger, John, Taylor Ridge; 10419 133rd St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $99,000.

Vermast, Alphonse and Jennifer, Coal Valley, to Chana, Jasdeep, Davenport; 514 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $100,000.

Viviani, Jack A., and Martin, Eric B., trust, Bettendorf, to Pellegrini, Vincent A., trust, Moline; 1014 27th Ave. Ct., Moline; $375,000.

Wendt IV, Earl L., Moline, to Hansen, Mary A., Moline; 3907 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $160,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Slusser, Carolyn, Moline; 3045 4th St. #2, Moline; $62,500.

Schweickhardt, Randy and Karen, Milan, to Wadham, Robert E., Milan; 7521 25th St., Milan; $80,000.

Elliott, Elmer, estate, Cambridge, to Coe Venture Group, Gurnee, Ill.; 919 35th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia, to Williams, Christian, Reynolds; 210 Edgington St., Reynolds; $129,000.

Ingram, Eloise, Roseburg, Ore., to Vavrosky, Tanya F., Milan; 1622 W. 3rd St. Ct., Milan; $150,000.

Gant, C. Eileen, Silvis, to Vos, Elyse A., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 12F, East Moline; $71,000.

Woller, Fred, Rock Island, to Lough, Donna, and Reier, Timothy, Rock Island; 1240 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $342,500.

Pieper, Hillary D., and Erb, John K., Jr., Moline, to Haberman, Hannah, Moline; 3421 15th St., Moline; $207,000.

Tacey, Jeanette A., Jensen Beach, Fla., to Jackson, Katie N., Rock Island; 2217 26th St. & 2219 26th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Hierseman, Wayne R., trust, Frisco, Texas, to Strickland, Robert and Dena, East Moline; 1830 1st St., East Moline; $6,500.

Gilbraith, Haley, Cordova, to Htoo, Jackson, and Win, Laylay Paw, Rock Island; 3218 36th Ave., Rock Island; $165,000.

Powell, Sherry L., Taylor Ridge, to Erickson, David W. and Tamera A.; Erickson, Bradley T. and Sarah M., and Erickson, Nicholas W. and Kelsey J., Milan, 120-acre farm, Milan; $1,320,000.

Cox, Laid C., Delray Beach, Fla., to Alexander, Hanna J., and Stern, Mathew, Rock Island; 1310 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.