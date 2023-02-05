Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Nordstrom, Martin E., to Thompson, Chris, 508 W. Court St., Cambridge; $55,000.

Sauer, Shelli, to Wager, David D., Douglas D., Wager Trust No. 1, 201 and 205 W. 6th St., Kewanee; $6,000.

Olson, Dustin C. and Melissa R., to Olson, Deric D. and Michele M., bare ground, Henry County; $565,000.

Gerber, Merle Ray and Gary Franklin, to Olson, Dustin C. and Melissa R., 25331 E. 2600 St., Prophetstown; $1,468,000.

Olson, Dustin C. and Melissa R., to Johnson, Michael A. and Stephanie K., 45.98 acres, Sect. 28, Yorktown Township; $366,500.

Olson, Dustin C. and Melissa R., to Olson, Deric D. and Michele M., a part of the southwest quarter of Sect. 29, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, 11.92 acres; $110,000.

Scott, Dennis L. and Deirdre, to Schwab, Isaiah, 712 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; $62,500.

Ryden2for1, to Woods, Charlene E., 16462 IL Hwy. 92, Geneseo; $28,500.

Ballard, Nicholas E., to Brody, Dalton E. and Anna, 411 N.W. 3rd Ave., Galva; $105,000.

Today Property Holdings, to Franklin, Tammy R., and Crosby, Kristi, 818 3rd St., Colona; $67,000.

Kolb, Brody D., to Sullivan, Jamie Lynn, 419 E. Palace Row, Geneseo; $160,000.

Brown, Mary L., to DeSchinckel, Donald L., 101 5th Ave., Colona; $75,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I, to Southern Cross Properties, 554 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $73,500.

Miller, Jerry, to Mallery, Jeffrey L. and Lisa, 326 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee; $20,000.

Cowley, Janene Felter, and Kroeger, Denise, to Moisant, Michael, 305 S.E. 4th Ave., Galva; $40,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Bouzegou, Kamal, Moline, to Kurtz, Amanda, Moline; 2014 9th St., Moline; $115,500.

Steinbaugh, Maria, Rock Island, to Mathews, Charles, Rock Island; 1503 24th St., Rock Island; $135,000.

Matlick, Sideny Junior, Coal Valley, to Poston, Michael, Rock Island; 1927 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $49,000.

3C's Equity, Bettendorf, to PBL Properties, Moline; 822 15th Ave., East Moline, retail building; $110,000.

Johnson, Nathaniel and Melissa, Silvis, to MND LLC, Mediapolis, Iowa; 510 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $370,000.

Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 412 15th St., Rock Island, State ROW; $300.

The city of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill; 201 15th St., Rock Island, State ROW; $300.

Griffin, Claudia M., trust, Coal Valley, to Griffin, Sydney, and Schwartz, John, Milan; 304 17th Ave. W., Milan; $110,000.

Wilson, David H., Rock Island, to Wilson, Justin E., Rock Island; 1405 33rd St., Rock Island; $58,000.

McGee, Dorothy, Rock Island, to Butler, Nicole, Milan; 1106 10th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $2,500.

Mercy Vineyard Church, Moline, to Jochim, Mike, Viola; 1718 - 1720 10th St., Moline, commercial building: lofts; $75,000.

Nicholson, Lorraine L., trust, Moline, to Humphreys, Julie K., Bettendorf; 1816 40th St. Ct., Moline; $130,000.

Langill, Michael E., trust, Hortonville, Wis., to Spinello, Jack J., Moline; 708 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $190,000.

Waldorf, Judy L., Silvis, to Heidrick, Jordan C., Cordova; 5 Sunset Drive, Cordova; $240,000.

Grage, Kenneth R., Eureka Springs, Ariz., to Duff, Carol J., Silvis; 1019 12th St., Silvis; $160,000.

Emmert, Robert Wayne, Coal Valley, to Johnson, Lauren, Moline; 2401 28th St., Moline; $169,800.

Six Point Corner, Bettendorf, to BP Retail Partners, Clinton; 300 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, commercial building, store; $640,000.

Thibodeaux, Amy E., Bettendorf, to Campos, Jaime Munoz, Moline; 1806 18th Ave. A., Moline; $125,000.

Illinois State Police, Springfield, Ill., to Debaillie, Richard J., Jr., East Moline; 1108 36th St. Ct., Moline; $143,000.

Kadriu, Nuredin, Silvis, to Kadriu, Medzit, Silvis; 1443 1st St., Silvis; 1443 1st St., Silvis, restaurant; $170,500.

Straw, Jessica, Davenport, to Williams, Ronald, Moline; 1511 9th Ave., Rock Island; $70,500.

Wright, Geoffrey T., Scarborough, Maine, to Williams, Ronald L., Jr. and Arnesia, Moline; 900 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Cook, Chad A., and Early, Stephanie D., Moline, to Rowe, Jason and Nicole, Moline; 1809 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $190,000.

Moline Holdings, Moline, to Suncrest Properties, Sherrard; 4315 4th Ave., Moline; $31,500.

Young, Pamela Jean, estate, Rock Island, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 940 23rd St. and 4306 19th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

Gillespie, Mary I., East Moline, to Sweat, Devin and Ashley, Moline; 1249 48th Ave., #19, East Moline; $72,500.

Boardman, Luann J., trust, Blue Grass, to Olson, Tyler and Allison, Moline; 1919 Glenwood Drive, Moline; $370,000.

DGOGMILANIL10202021, LLC, Springfield, Mo., to Exchangeright Net-Leased High LTV 2 DST, Pasadna, Calif.; 109 W. 3rd Ave., Milan, retail establishment; $1,450,000.

Olson, Ryan P. and Mindy S., Hampton, to Hines, Matthew S. and Terry A., Hampton; 100 9th St., Hampton; $650,000.

Dewey, Stafanie, Chattanooga, Tenn., to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 2211 44th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

King, Robert and Julie, North Liberty, Iowa, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1516 44th St., Rock Island; $63,400.

Davis, Jake Michael, Lynn Center, to Elkin, Mitchel, Coal Valley; 9012 86th Ave., Coal Valley; $138,000.

Mahieu, Jeffrey A., Moline, to Mendoza, Jeffrey A., Moline; 2022 15th St. A, Moline; $140,000.

The Judicial Sales Corporation, Chicago, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 523 15th Ave., East Moline; $18,301.

Cardoso, Victor A., Vernon Hills, Ill., to Steiner, Steven and Marjorie G., Rock Island; 2019 43rd St., Rock Island; $145,000.

McDonald, Steven G., Illinois City, to Blaser, Bradley C. and Penny F., Taylor Ridge; 42.32-acre farm, Illinois City; $780,368.

McDonald, Steven G., Illinois City, to Fuhr Family Farms, Illinois City; 38.23-acre farm; $617,414.50.

SBD Property Acquistions, Blue Springs, Mo., to McQuitty, Loryn, Moline; 1135 12th Ave., Moline; $127,000.

Beaver International, Longboat Key, Fla., to SKV Holdings, Davenport; land/lot only, Rock Island, total 7.994-acres; $300,000.

Inskeep, Constance, Keokuk, Iowa, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 2111 6th Ave., Moline; $31,500.

Franing, Richard E. and Judith A., trust, Central Valley, N.Y., to Williams, Devin, and Lesage, Brittany, Moline; 4812 48th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Warren, Cameron, Cordova, to Failing, David, Port Byron; 406 N. High St., Port Byron; $183,000.

Ziegler, Larry J. and Mary E., Moline, to Puebla, Amanda J., Moline; 1702 18th Ave. A, Moline; $72,900.

Espinal, Ana, Silvis, to Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline; 2013 3Y Ave., East Moline; $90,000.

Weber, Brian J. and Laci, Geneseo, to Johnson, Nathaniel G. and Melissa J., Silvis; 302 9th St., Silvis; $495,000.

Weber, Brian J. and Laci E., Geneseo, to Vallejo, Zeno, Silvis; 306 9th St., Silvis; $40,000.

Peters, Ronald L., Jr., and Wallace, Linda J., Kewanee, to Schadel Construction, Bettendorf; 173 15th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Nemerguth, Patricia L., trust, Moline, to Boone, Jeremiah D. and Justin R., Rock Island; 4512 24th Ave., Rock Island; $182,000.

Smith, Dillon and Mary, Rock Island, to Salmonson, Tyler, and Gomez, Ashley, Rock Island; 815 23rd St., Rock Island; $137,000.

Rada, Trista A. and Chris, Milan, to Sampson, Kimberly J., trust, East Moline; 819 22nd Ave., East Moline; $135,000.

Granet Real Estate, Rock Island, to Bethany Enterprises, Bettendorf, land/lot only, Milan; $200,000.

McAndless, Darcie, Coal Valley, to Loveless, Kristi Ann, Moline; 2012 3rd St., Moline; $140,000.

Branham, Larry G., Silvis, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 509 12th St., Silvis; $132,000.

Morse, Jenna M., and Christopher R., Preemption, to LaGrange, Timothy, Milan; 504 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $97,000.

DeSchepper, Robert J. and Mary A., East Moline, to Gowey, Steven D. and Julie L., Milan; 11718 6th St., Milan; $120,000.

Grems, Sharon K., Colona, to Hillyer, Sharon K., Rock Island; 3413 25th St., Rock Island; $142,500.

Holliday, Justin A., Monroe City, Mo., to Derrick, Karin L., Rock Island; 3532 22nd St., Rock Island; $200,000.

Gremanis, James, Hernando, Fla., to 1728 Properties, Rock Island; 1728 9th St., Rock Island, retail establishment; $80,000.

Atnip, Brenda, Illinois City, to Durham, Carl, Rock Island; 1838 10th St., Rock Island; $25,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to ASN Investment Properties, Silvis; 1221 10th St., Silvis; $125,000.

Haines, Lynne L., Moline, to Bender, Stephanie, Milan; 11608 27th St., W., Milan; $187,900.

Lindquist, Ricky A., Moline, to Ashby, Christine M., Rock Island; 4105 13th St., Moline; $33,094.

Doran, Linda K., Cape Coral, Fla., to Pollock, Brian S. and Lindsay M., Moline; 2414 5th Ave., Moline; $98,000.

CC Stores Limited Partnership, Cedar Knolls, N.J., to Gainesville Holdings, Woburn, Mass.; 2617 18th Ave., Rock Island, retail establishment; $3,358,681.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Morales, Robert, Moline; 2412 32nd St., Moline; $131,000.

Weiss, Valerie C., Ellijay, Ga., to Tapia, Alex, Hampton; 704 6th Ave., Hampton; $180,000.

Raymond, P. Cox, estate, Moline, to Pearce, Fred H. and Mary E., Moline; 1182 26th St., Moline; $88,000.

Tredrea, Nancy C., trust, Iowa City, to Case, Jerome, Port Byron; 505 9th St. Ct. N., Port Bryon; $264,000.

Del-Co-West, Ince, East Moline, to Jamo Properties, Moline; vacant land, Moline; $50,000.

Torres, Araceli, East Moline, to Gamon, Amavi, East Moline; 1502 23rd Ave., East Moline; $110,000.

Berg, Betty Jane, estate, Blue Grass, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 1711 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Palar, Bryce A. and Jennifer M., Coal Valley, to Nazeer, Seema F., East Moline; 455 38th Ave., East Moline; $323,500.

Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Hall, Lester, Davenport; 701 12th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Cullen, Jack, and Ontiveros, Maria, Rock Island, to Pace, Lester and Michelle, Moline; 2434 30th St., Moline; $239,900.

Buckwalter, Martyn S. and Lisa M., Moline, to Head, Mackenzie, and McCollum, Timothy, Moline; 4108 18th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Martinez, Jesus, Moline, to Lopez, Cesar, and Selena, Andalusia; 614 Edgehill Ct., Andalusia; $290,000.

Evans, Lynn, East Moline, to Parker, Matthew and Catherine, East Moline; 3658 1st St., East Moline; $300,000.

Lund, Richard Lee, Jr., Port Byron, to Rhine, Courtney R., Silvis; 622 17th St., Silvis; $142,000.

Durbin, Michelle R., Fort Myers, Fla., to Greer, Ashley, Silvis; 711 5th Ave., Silvis; $142,000.

Curry, James W., and Donna L., Milan, to Snyder, Evan, Moline; 1176 25th St., Moline; $155,000.

Roth, Ashley A., Rock Island, to Lange, Benjamin T., and Williams, Breanna R., Rock Island; 3335 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $178,000.

Silvis Retail, Mill Valley, Calif., to First American Bank, West Dundee, Ill.; 1312 John Deere Expressway, Silvis, retail establishment; $4,075,000.

DeGeeter, Patricia A., Davenport, to Nikiema, Wendkouni H., and Ouedraogo, Rabakian S., East Moline; 4639 11th St., East Moline; $176,000.

Olson, Tyler and Allison, Moline, to Binkley, Matthew, and Gorzney, Justine, Moline; 320 26th Ave. Ct., Moline; $220,000.

Quidort, Judith M., trust, Windham, N.H., to Williams, Aukey, Moline; 4624 50th St., Moline; $125,000.

VandeGejuchte, Stephen and Nancy, Milan, to Walton, Stefanie and Tommie, Milan; 2200 Big Island Pkwy, Milan; $148,559.

Calhoun, Eric C. and Margerite E., Senton, Ill., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 454 Docia St., Hillsdale; $50,000.

McQuitty, Loryn N. Moline, to Stanley, Isaac, Moline; 2410 48th St., Moline; $104,900.

CTL Property Management, East Moline; AA56, LLC, Davenport, and T.R. Holdings, Davenport; to Lemaster, Sandy and Ken, Moline; 2102 47th St., Moline, office; $160,000.

Amy, Richard H., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Carlson, Dawn, Milan; 40 acres of farmland in Rock Island County, Milan; $265,000.

B&L Development at The Quarter, East Moline, to Swift, Gary and Vickie, East Moline; 131 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $239,900.

Batterson, Michelle and Daren, Davenport, to IBOLYA Properties, Moline; 1842 4th St., Moline; $114,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Hai, Pervez, Northbrook, Ill.; 3136 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $28,001.

Finch, Kelly, Colona, to Doonan, Eric, Moline; 2731 12th Ave., Moline; $164,000.

Ohana Capital Investments, Moline, to Morrell, Madeline Paige, Moline; 1804 24th Ave., Moline; $104,000.

McKenney, Patricia A., Moline, to Aldridge, Travon, Bettendorf; 1839 15th St., Moline; $105,000.

Hatfield, Melissa S. and Michael, Cordova, to Hernandez, Heriberto Lopez, and Lopez, Sandra Ivet, Moline; 735 18th Ave. A, Moline; $147,500.

Tripilas, Gus K. and Virginia A., Rock Island, to Ornelis, Sarah Rock Island; 2608 24th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

Perez, Eric and Sarah A., Rock Island, to Say, Moo, Rock Island; 2307 39th St., Rock Island; $142,000.

Supler, Ethan A., and Moira, Bolingbrook, Ill., to Powers, Catlin and Veronica, Moline; 1601 33rd St., Moline; $195,000.

SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Smet, Kellie, Moline; 4921 5th Ave., Moline; $197,000.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 618 11th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $11,666.68.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 602 11th St., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 1016 6th Ave., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Bowling, Robert J., Moline, to Schmits, Jackson, Moline; 102 18th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Vallen Distribution, Belmont, N.C., to Sedam, Bryan K., Rock Island; 7920 14th St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $925,000.

Wadham, Robert E., Milan, to Smith, Darren L., East Moline; 4341 8th St., East Moline; $119,000.

Elliott, Steven P., Moline, to Amery, Donald and Janet, Erie; 25010 1s Ave. N., Hillsdale; $40,000.

Strife, Melissa and Ron, Remsen, N.Y., to Price, Tobias, and Reynolds, Khrystina, East Moline; 647 18th Ave., East Moline; $72,500.

Martin, Darlene L., Silvis, to Olsen, Kase A., and Malmgren, Hannah B., East Moline; 1105 34th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.

Silvermoon Rental, Bettendorf, to Watchtower Real Estate, Rock Island; 1142 45th St., Rock Island; $177,500.

Hernandez, Fernando, Bettendorf, to Stealy, Jacob, East Moline; 2226 4th St. A, East Moline; $87,500.

Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis, to Jarrin, Alexander M., Silvis; 524 14th St., Silvis; $179,000.

Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton, to Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis; 2218 8th St., Silvis; $75,000.

Hierseman, David W., trust, Frisco, Texas, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1323 25th St., Moline; $54,100.

Clower, Shannon, estate, East Moline, to Henson, Stevie, East Moline; 1907 4th St. A, East Moline; $138,000.

Doss, Todd and Pebble, Lynn Center, to Torres, Virginia, East Moline; 752 20th Ave., East Moline; $59,000.

Peterson-Frazier, Mary Jane, estate, Hampton, to Iams, Nicholas W. and Jill R., Hampton; 413 2nd Ave., Hampton; $105,000.

Bolding, William B. and Kearsten N., Moline, to Pandey, Paul and Kaelly, Moline; 3404 44th St., Moline; $270,000.

3D Visionz, Inc., Davenport, to Stephenson, Griffin R., and Mendoza, Olivia 2001 29th St., Rock Island; $153,000.

Jennings, Tina S., Lynn Center, to Campbell, Kenneth, Moline; 1113 3rd St. A, Moline; $100,000.

Brown, Mary Ann and Rodney S., East Moline, to Wright, Jeffrey A. and Vikki M., East Moline; 3024 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $160,000.

Hamilton, Lynne F., Milan, to Ingleby, Michael, Davenport; 508 E. 9th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $201,000.

Mehuys, Adam D., Coal Valley, to Walsh, Laurel, Moline; 511 22nd Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Voss, Anthony, Rock Island, to Garnica, Francisco J., Moline; 509 18th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Blair, Larry L. and Brenda K., Moline, to Mellinger, Jacob, Moline; 4710 47th St., Moline; $170,000.

Kinney, Brian M. and Heather C., Taylor Ridge, to Arnold, Thomas E., Rock Island; 1529 28th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Booth, Drew R., Moline, to Bender, Kirby, Rock Island; 8115 10th St. W., Rock Island; $161,500.

Waldbusser, Timothy L. and Lori S., Moline, to Theofilis, Kayla and Lecy, East Moline; 3505 5th St. A., East Moline; $280,000.

Muir Pass, LLC, San Diego, Calif., to Garcia, Ricardo, Moline; 4211 8th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Rummel, P.A., trust, Urbana, Ohio, to Brown, Carol, East Moline; 338 12th St., East Moline; $20,000.

Pierce, Mary Ann, estate, Nashville, Tenn., to Garcia, Sergio and Gricelda, Moline; 1027 18th Ave. A, Moline; $90,000.

Hill, Jerry L., Silvis, to Nunes, Jeffrey, Silvis; 205 15th St., Silvis; $80,000.

Curry, Keith E., trust, East Moline, to Jupic, Safet and Ajsa, Moline; 4400 12th Ave. and 4450 12th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $30,000.

Erdmann, Elizabeth A., estate, Bettendorf, to Garrett Upton, Inc., Rock Island; 633 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $48,500.