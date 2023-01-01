Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Jan. 1, 2023

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

White Farm, to Blue Galva III, 4702 E. 1850 St., Galva; $2,308,500.

Gradert, Corey R. and Jennifer L., to Gradert, Reid Richard, and Montross, Katelynn Marie, 15377 E. 1900 St., Atkinson; $137,500.

VanDenDooren, Naida J. and Martha A. VanDenDooren Estate, to Gamboa, Raul, 315 E. 10th St., Kewanee; $20,000.

VanDenDooren, Naida J., to Woods, Jennifer L., 927 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; $43,000.

Knueppel, John Paul and Sandra, to Dobbels, Kippy, 7275 E. 1200 St., Cambridge; $100,000.

Wright, Thomas L., to Anderson, Allison and Todd, 13295 US 150, Orion; $160,000.

Rodriguez, Micky Javier and Alison, to Salazar, Alejandro and Jessica, 280 Briargate Drive, Colona; $237,000.

Johnson, Samantha J./ Phillis, Samantha J., and Johnson, Michael L. Jr., to Neumann, Mary, 404 N. Ridge St., Cambridge; $67,000.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association and Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2019 RPL3, to Bakener Rental Properties, 708 10th Ave., Orion; $77,000.

Kramer, Robert J., to Robinson, Jerald L. and Roberta, 514 N.W. 8th St., Galva; $25,000.

Hall, Michael S., to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 237 W. Church St., Kewanee; $285,000.

Bumann, Shannon and James M., to Bumann, Jon M., 341 4th St., Andover; $44,000.

Roots Home Buyers, to Webster, Brenda S., 513 S. 2nd St., Colona; $81,000.

Carlson, James and Lanette, to Doddroe, Patrick, 14910 Osco Rd., Osco; $400,000.

Meyer, Elizabeth E., to Zimmerman, Randall L. and Jean M., 115 N. 2nd St., Cambridge; $159,000.

Larson, Michael P., to Schumaker, Robert A. and Debra J., 402 Minuet Drive, Cambridge; $116,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Lopez, Maria Banda, Moline, to Butler, Shrhetti, East Moline; 319 17th Ave., East Moline; $53,000.

Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline, to Gonzalez, Daniel, and Lopez, Griselda, East Moline; 1418 18th St., East Moline; $70,000.

Wolfram, Scott and Tamala, West Des Moines, Iowa, to Allen, Holly, Rock Island; 4311 12th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

VenHuizen, Jeffrey R. and Jamie K., Erie, to Limani, Olloman and Lulije, Rock Island; 8104 Highland Drive, Rock Island; $340,000.

Breitbach, Chris W. and Judith J., Prophetstown, to Huntley, Amanda, Milan; 421 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $99,900.

Kooi, Logan M., Camanche, Iowa, to Flores, Emiley, Hampton; 628 13th Ave., Hampton; $164,900.

Kreger, Christopher, Dixon, to Gillenwater, Megan, Rock Island; 4504 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $102,000.

Jett, Sean M. and Racheal, Davenport, to Schmitt, Mandi Jean, and McClintock, John Michael, Moline; 4833 50th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Black, Eric and Jessica, Milan; 11252 31st St. Drive W., Milan; $420,993.63.

Hanegmon, David L., and Cynthia M., Rock Island, to Masterman, Jory, Rock Island; 2213 24th St., Rock Island; $148,500.

Long, Martin G., East Moline, to Kincaid, Hilary M. and Charles J., Moline; 5240 8th Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Bahoun, Joceline A. Akoele Wilson, East Moline, to Ackerland, Jonathan, and Yingling, Lashay, Rock Island; 1516 12th St., Rock Island; $77,355.

Ryckaert, Harold L., trust, Milan, to Newton, Chaeys A., Milan; 7316 W. 78th Ave., Milan; $198,500.

Dean, Travis E. and Stacie K., Taylor Ridge, to Wenstrup, Kelly, Reynolds; 205 Williams St., Reynolds; $179,000.

Workheiser, Kathryn M., Venice, Fla., to Adkins, Brandon and Breanna, Silvis; 1107 6th Ave., Silvis; $227,500.

Cottage Homes, Moline, to Hopkins, Donna E., East Moline; 2343 7th St., East Moline; $100,000.

Gasca, Pedro, Rock Island, to Alfaro, Jesus, Jr., Rock Island; 815 5th Ave., Rock Island; $77,900.

Baker, Theodore J. and Melissa R., Coal Valley, to DeBlaey, Cole and Hanah, Coal Valley; 827 W. 5th St. Lane, Coal Valley, 5.11-acre land; $140,000.

Toppert, Debra J., East Moline, to Schreiber, Garrett B., Cordova; 23823 178th Ave. N., Cordova; $265,000.

Bridge, Artis, Marco Island, Fla., to Preston, Sam and Brittany, Taylor Ridge; 19806 148th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $235,000.

Johnson, Del, Lynn Center, to Johnson, Camilla, Moline; 1705 14th Ave., Moline; $114,900.

Tady, Michele, Davenport, to Gomez, Oscar, Lompoc, Calif.; 5015 48th St. A, Moline; $175,500.

Liddell, Darleen, Rockford, to Logsdon, Paula, Moline; 1907 46th St., Moline; $146,000.

Leibovitz, Norman E., Colona, to Jacobsen, Steven A., Jr., East Moline; 1316 18th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Briaz, Jamie M., Rock Island; 584 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $90,799.

Brock, Donald and Connie, Andalusia, to Avalos, Haydee, Andalusia; 203 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $121,000.

Bielema, Dorathy J., trust, East Moline, to Tschappat, Duane L. and Patricia A., Illinois City; vacant farmland, Illinois City; $237,402.

Schwager, Gary, Andalusia, to Ponce, Nicholas and Kilie, Andalusia; 613 5th Ave. Pl. W., Andalusia; $201,000.

Findley, Laurence and Beverly, Milan, to Kyles, Stephanie J., Rock Island; 16 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $122,000.

Kahler, Karin R., estate, Hudson, Ill., to Pena, Gilberto and Federico, East Moline; 1138 45th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.

Weber Auto Group, Silvis, to Bermes Properties, Davenport; 301-306 Larson Ct., Hillsdale, 23-unit apartment building; $1,265,000.

Plumb Capital & Holdings, Northridge, Calif., to Hakemian, Abigail L., Moline; 3250 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $170,000.

Griffin, Greg G., Silvis, to Williams, Mark, Silvis; 325 1st Ave., Silvis, auto repair business; $120,000.

McAdam, Rollin and Tammy, Coal Valley, to Ramirez, Jose, and Carranza, Delmis, Coal Valley; 3214 67th Ave., Moline; $37,500.

Jacks, LaVerne E., Jr., and Susan, Bettendorf, to Dansby, Mark E., and Page, Herbert N., Moline; 4432 51st St., Moline; $170,000.

Wright, Max D., Rock Island, to AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf; 3101 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $41,000.

Max, LLC, Rock Island, to AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf; 725 E. 1st Ave., Milan, warehouse; $190,000.

Jalloh, Alpha, Rock Island, to Reading, Jayovonte and Isha, Rock Island; 1832 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Anderson, Patricia A., Rock Island, to Chameco, Miguel Jose, Rock Island; 931 15th Ave., Rock Island; $78,500.

Haney, Cathleen A., Moline, to McGee, Wesley, Moline; 1924 34th St., Moline; $113,000.

Young, Lance W. and Laura M., Rock Island, to Williams, Connie and Larry, Rock Island; 2016 12th St., Rock Island; $152,000.

Wilson, Robert A., Port Orange, Fla., to Wethington, Genna Y., Silvis; 1120 22nd Ave., Silvis; $121,325.

White, Christyne L., Rock Island, to Braddy, Michael A. and Andrea L., Rock Island; 4506 25th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $159,900.

Saldana, Travis, Davenport, to Gesler, William, Rock Island; 2311 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $146,000.

Totedo, Jace A. and Alyssa R., Cape Coral, Fla., to Ruffcorn, Sandra and David, East Moline; 2223 5th St., East Moline; $184,000.

Hansen, Elise M., trust, Carefree, Ariz., to Windmill Hill, Davenport; 1 River Bend Place, Rapids City; $835,000.

Hexom, Christopher and Mindy, West Paducah, Ky., to Schmook, Michelle Lee, Rock Island; 4429 46th Ave., Rock Island; $142,000.

Rogenski, Steven W., Jr. and Laurel L., trust, Moline, to Cullen trust, Moline; 3640 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $230,000.

Murdock, Betty Z., Milan, to Heady, Cora A., Taylor Ridge; 13603 139th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $100,000.

Fetes, Daniel P., Davenport, to Simpson, Elaine D., Rock Island; 3930 38th St., Unit F, Rock Island; $149,000.

Lundquist, Erryn, Clarksville, Tenn., to Lundquist, Jane E., Hillsdale; 11026 317 Street N., Hillsdale, 113.76-acre farm; $265,457.50.

Lawrence, Michael E., trust, Rock Island, to Dornfeld, Charles F., Geneseo; 815 2nd Ave. N., Carbon Cliff, 4.458-acre land; $54,500.

McKinnie, Thomas M., and Pinto-McKinnie, Philana E., St. Charles, Mo., to Smith, Michael and Rhonda, Rock Island; 3932 12th St., Rock Island; $97,000.

Wallace, Thomas B., trust, Moline, to Lahl, Thomas and Joan, Blue Grass; 2518 28th St., Moline; $265,000.

Berhenke, Michael J. and Tyler C., Andalusia, to Kerr, Lawrence and Rene; vacant land; Taylor Ridge; $37,800.

Ratcliff, Vicki E. and Scott, La Farge, Wis., to Cox, Tami and Thomas R., East Moline; 570 31st Ave., East Moline; $133,000.

Harrington, Elroy and Penny, Moline, to Scarff, Harry and Tracy, Moline; 478 Ridge Rd., East Moline; $46,000.

Cockran-Toliver, Janet L., estate, Rock Island, to Doran, Amber L., Rock Island; 4200 26th Ave., Rock Island; $135,000.

Abell, Hilarie L., Blue Grass, to Morales, Sabrina Ann, and Ferreira-Victorino, Bryan Gregario, Silvis; 1612 14th St., Silvis; $133,500.

Cooper, Joseph D. and Sylvia A., Moline, to Reddick, Julie, Rock Island; 1308 7th St., Rock Island; $61,000.

Cox, Thomas and Tami, East Moline, to Thornton, Matthew and Brandy, East Moline; 885 47th Ave., East Moline; $240,000.

Marine Credit Union, La Crosse, Wis., to Gorham, Maegan, Davenport; 10812 52nd St., Milan, land/lot only; $45,000.

Smith, Tanner Jefrey and Alexa Rae, Moline, to Clark, III, Fred S., Rock Island; 918 45th St., Rock Island; $149,500.

Terronez, Raymond L., Jr. and Cristal, Moline, to Contreras, Theodore Carl, Rock Island; 4547 14th Ave., Rock Island; $111,000.

Hooks, Thomas B. and Theresa, Davenport, to Jones, Casey, Moline; 3406 49th St., Moline; $261,000.

Kirk, Robert A., and Murphy, Kay L, Davenport, to Orr's Real Estate Holdings, Davenport; 1400 4th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $20,000.

Brooks, Mae Joanne, trust, New Liberty, to Petrick, Carl S. and Angela C., East Moline; 1105 48th Ave., East Moline; $84,000.

Dunn, Michael A. and Deborah A., Moline, to Vega, Howard and Beatriz, Moline; 4539 11th Ave. C., Moline; $269,900.

Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., to Bonilla, Norielys, Silvis; 619 17th Ave., Silvis; $274,298.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Miller, Dawne, Moline; 2332 48th St., Moline; $130,000.

Fiems, Gloria J., Carmel, Ind., to Ryan, Thomas and Debra M., Rock Island; 4137 27th Ave., Rock Island; $177,000.

Bambrick, John F. and Janet L., Maricopa, Ariz., to Mascari, Amanda and Codi, Andalusia; 903 9th St. Ct. E., Andalusia; $470,000.

Sovey, Randall B. and Karen L., Coal Valley, to Smith, Skye, and Day, Taylor Marie, Coal Valley; 209 E. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $135,000.

Reason, Ross A., Buffalo Prairie, to Mberikwazvo, Tawanda, Moline; 3069 4th St., Unit #9, Moline; $70,000.

Webster, Chadd, East Moline, to Riverview Property Group, Port Byron; 609 13th Ave., Hampton; $80,000.

Ellison Holdings, Moline, to Folsom Plaza, Beaumont, Texas; 1416 48th St. Pl., Moline, insurance agency; $350,000.

Dunton, Albert E., estate, Moline, to Rangel, Alejandro, Jr., Moline; 2404 18rh Ave. A, Moline; $135,000.

McGatha, Christopher S. and W. Anne, Big Sandy, Texas, to Graves, Deborah J., Rock Island; 1520 41st St., Rock Island; $65,500.

IL RS Postal, LLC, Cedarhurst, N.Y., to Postal Realty LP, Cedarhurst, N.Y.; 18617 1st Ave., Barstow, post office; $317,364.70.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to Dara, Chat Chai, Rock Island; 707 13th St., Rock Island; $30,000.

Berhenke, David, East Moline, to Ziegler, Derk and Mishelle, Milan; 1625 106th Ave. W., Milan; $283,000.