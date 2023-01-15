Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Jan. 15, 2023

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Lee, Cynthia L.; Favre, Connie S.; Wethington, Terry L., to Johnson, Brenda C. and Carl L. Jr., 536 E. Park St., Geneseo; $150,000.

Sears, Frank S. Farm Partnership, to Boelens, Brad C. and Hilary L., 18246 N. 1200 Ave., Cambridge; $1,700,500.

Johnson, Carl L. Jr. and Brenda C., to Cantu, Teresa, 533 E. Park St., Geneseo; $110,000.

Bebber, Patricia S., to Amble, Lester D. and Patricia A., 420 E. Pearl St., Geneseo; $142,000.

Borota, Kathleen M.; McKenna, William R. and James E.; Mitro, Cheryl A.; McKenna, Rose M. Estate, to Orvis, Jennifer C., 835 Franklin St., Kewanee; $65,000.

Jamison, Patrick V., to Martinez, Tito A., 615-617 E. 3rd St., Kewanee; $25,000.

Charlet, Heather D., to Hartman, Cole S., 216 S. Spring St., Geneseo; $125,000.

Wolfe, Terri L., to Moore, Tabatha, 714 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $94,000.

Damewood, Jason and Mindy, to Kitterman, Jamey J. and Thurman, Shelli A. Dearing, 10198 E. 2720 St., Kewanee; $323,000.

Boggs, Jerry L. and Vicky L., to Cecil, Nicholas, 215 4th St., Colona; $150,500.

McCallum Real Estate, to New Capital Group, 516 N. State St., Geneseo; $75,000.

Thurman, Shelli A. Dearing, to Clucas, Michael J. and Jacqueline A., 307 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $124,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Congdon, Bonnie, Rockford, Ill., to Fain, Sheila, Moline; 5112 26th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $165,000.

Striblin, Barry, Mauldin, S.C., to ROI Capital, Davenport; 501 15th St., Silvis; $60,000.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to Davis, William R. and Kelly J., Moline; 501 15th St., Silvis; $84,000.

Tomlin, Debra, Taylor Ridge, to Begyn, Patrick M., Taylor Ridge; 0.71-acre farmland, Taylor Ridge; $8,520.

Unity Church of Christianity, Moline, to West Wind Corners, Sherrard; 5102 47th Ave., Moline, church; $125,000.

Moran, Elizabeth A., trust, Chicago, to Culbertson, Aaron, Rock Island; 3637 35th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $265,000.

Bielema, Dorathy J., trust, East Moline, to Stewart, Eric L.; Stewart, Ryan M., and Stewart, William H.E., Taylor Ridge; 79.05-acre vacant farmland, Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; $438,727.50.

Bielema, Dorathy J., trust, East Moline, to Mueller, Jason A., Taylor Ridge; 42.03-acre vacant farmland; Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; $382,832.

Clark, Estella, estate, East Moline, to Clark, Charles, East Moline; 327 13th St., East Moline; $50,000.

Bracke, Deborah H., trust, Bettendorf, to Orf, Joseph and Lindsey, Moline; 2960 15th Ave. and 1601 31st St., Moline; $495,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Hernandez, Jose M., Contreras, Rock Island; 2424 18th Ave., Rock Island; $47,000.

Urban Revival, Rock Island, to Little, Alice M., Rock Island; 1362 26th Ave., Rock Island; $300,000.

Bloemer, Emily Nicole, Davenport, to Barenthin, Jessica L., Moline; 2307 14th Ave., and 1920 13th Ave., Moline; $221,000.

Miller Living Trust, Hampton, to Foster, Steven and Jackie, trust, Sterling; 19 Villa Drive, Hampton; $437,000.

Castillo-Varela, Adan, Moline, to Wright Way Rentals, Taylorville, Ill.; 1037 22nd St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Holmquist, Matthew J. and Amanda M., West Union, S.C., to Myers, Hayley and Kristopher, Andalusia; 918 Edgehill Ct., Andalusia; $275,000.

Martin, Laura M., trust, Davenport, to Tittsworth, Cassandra L., Milan; 7609 24th St., Milan; $63,000.

West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline; 5102 47th Ave., Moline, church; $125,000.

Krebs, Evelyn M., estate, Denver, Iowa, to Fritch, Mary, Reynolds; 1304 4th St. W., Milan; $162,000.

Morris, Richard W., Davenport, to Francis, Logan M., East Moline; 3627 9th St., East Moline; $127,000.

Connect 2 Holdings, Laguna Niguel, Calif., to Property Solutions Unlimited, Moline; 933 21st Ave., East Moline; $66,000.

Poshard, Drew R., Morton, Ill., to Norville Enterprises, Colona; 2214 - 2216 7th Ave., Moline; $94,500.

Chance, Richard P., Port Byron, to Chance, Garrett, Port Byron; 606 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $170,000.

Hall, Gail M., Molne, to Cage & Properties, Moline; 1015 12th Ave., Moline; $25,000.

Foy, Shirley K., Rock Island, to Pitman, Kyle P. and Stephanie Y., West Allis, Wis.; 1701 89th Ave. W., Rock Island; $184,900.

Hearn, Betty L., estate, Lawrenceville, Ill., to Benson, Jim E., Moline; 1623 12th Ave., Moline; $111,000.

Vertical Bridge Holdings, Boca Raton, Fla., to Trident Acquisition, LP, Boca Raton, Fla.; 9910 239th St. N., Port Byron, infrastructure; $146,000.

Huber, Alfred P., estate, Rock Island, to Huber II, Alfred, Rock Island; 1702 & 1704 3rd Ave., Rock Island, retail establishment; $100,000.

Hurlbut, Jared, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Powell, Tara Elizabeth, Hillsdale; 5718 320th St. N., Hillsdale; $272,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Richard, Marie, Silvis; 1032 16th St., Rock Island; $35,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Sanchez, Adiran, Moline; 2322 7th Ave., Moline; $27,500.

Mower, Susan J., Milan, to Miller, Eric C. and Karlee K., Woodhull; 6405 153rd Ave. Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $115,000.

Myers, Kristopher and Hayley, Andalusia, to Bausch, Amber M., and Pearce, Kyle, Andalusia; 307 7th Ave. E., Andalusia; $151,500.

Yelton, Stephanie, Champaign, Ill., to Zimmerman, Kristina and Grant, East Moline; 518 46th Ave., East Moline; $185,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Overmann, Jackson, Moline; 2619 39th Ave., Moline; $125,000.

Roberts, Dale J. and Cindy M., Rock Island, to Vize, John M. and Marie T., East Moline; 4120 6th St., Rock Island; $20,000.

Hall, Charles W. and Dianne M. St. Augustine, Fla., to Zealand Property Management, Bettendorf; 435 W. 4th St.; 415 W. 4th St.; 448 W. 3rd St.; Milan, storage commercial building; $395,000.

Girt, Karen and Richard, Cape Coral, Fla., to York, Sarah, Moline; 5405 17th Ave., Moline; $315,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2403 18th St. B, Moline; $37,000.

McBride, Richard, and Moreno, Constance, Davenport, to Danielsen, Jordan D. and Amber K., Moline; 1901 Glenwood Drive, Moline; $220,000.

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to MT Property Investments, Moline; 2125/2127 5th Ave. and 419 22nd St., Moline; $160,000.

Finley, Clifford E., estate, Silvis, to Julson, Mary, East Moline; 3338 2nd St., East Moline; $85,000.

Stone, Todd A., Colona, to Mang, Thia, and Sung, Sui Nawn, Moline; 5019 34th Ave. A., Moline; $226,000.

Hutton, Shari L., Moline, to Lambert, Jeffry Adam, Milan; 611 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $120,000.

Marshall, Lewis, Jr. and Shirley A., Silvis, to Jones, Tyrone G. and Mary, Moline; 5102 25th Ave. Ct. #201, Moline; $45,000.

Cooke, Richard and Linda L., Moline, to Waddell, Dennis trust, Milan; 3418 Meadow Circle E., Milan; $320,000.

Bunton, Glenda, Moline, to Seymour, Clarence and Barbara, Moline; 3810 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $121,750.

Whitcomb, Megan, Farmington, Ill., to Bohl, Lindsey I., East Moline; 1249 48th Ave. #18, East Moline; $76,500.

Edwards, Dustin, Moline, to Lorenz, Alex, Silvis; 1121 33rd St. Ave. Ct., Silvis; $169,900.

Sitler, Edward T., and Sitler, John A., trust, Washington, Ill., to Garcia Tapia, Salvador, and Villagomez, Olga Cruz, Moline; 4505 48th St. A., Moline; $105,000.

Auction Flippers, Frisco, Texas, to Hayden, Joseph Alexander, Baltimore, Md.; 2629 15th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $349.

Hernandez, Elias and Eva, Rock Island, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1007 4th St., Moline; $55,000.

Crane, Jaci M., Davenport, to Pickett, Tara, Moline; 1028 25th St., Moline; $134,000.

Harper, Nile D., Moline, to Adams, William L. and Mary K., Moline; 1538 36th Ave., Moline; $116,000.

Boultinghouse, Anne Marie, Rock Island, to Chestney, Steven B. and Elizabeth M. Rock Island; 3303 25th Ave., Rock Island; $154,900.

Meersman, David K. and Christine A., Moline, to Beck, Mitchell and Andrea, Moline; 2321 13th St., Moline; $250,000.

Sutton, Jennifer L. and Jordan, High Ridge, Mo., to Martin, Brandon R., Rapids City; 1513 1sst Ave. A, Rapids City; $109,000.

Daugherty, Angela M., and Ted Childs, Jr., to Jensen, Sara C., Moline; 2029 15th St., Moline; $131,000.

Tyler, Peter, Rock Island, to Vale, Edwin, Rock Island; 2502 23rd 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $127,000.

Layer, Thomas J. and Joyce A., trust, Milan, to Alvin, Gerald R. and Joanne, and Alvin, Curtis G. and Tammy, Midland, Texas; farm, Sherrard; $292,390.

Holladay, Theresa L., and Elliott, Kathleen A., Milan, to Alvin, Gerald R. and Joanne, and Alvin, Curtis G. and Tammy; Midland, Texas; farm, Sherrard; $584,780.

DAERON, LLC., Davenport, to Marquis, Timothy A. and Kathllen R., Milan; land/lot only; Milan; $2,500.

The County of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island; commercial building, State ROW; $600.

Eagle's Nest of Q.C., Rock Island, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 1430 4th Ave., Rock Island, commercial building, State ROW; $300.

Dang, Thinh X. and Thao, Davenport, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill; 520 16th St., Rock Island; $300.

Jensen, Randall D. and LaDonna M., Eldridge, to Hanegmon, David L. and Cynthia M., East Moline; 4460 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $326,000.

Sims, June A., estate, Eden Prairie, Minn., to Model P Inc., Rock Island; 2619 31st St. Ct., Rock Island; $150,000.

Schneider, Becky, trust, Davenport, to Argo Storage Solutions, Bettendorf; 104 10th St., Rock Island, industrial building; $850,000.

Nordholm, Mary A., Coal Valley to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 134 W. 5th St., Coal Valley; $77,000.

Strother, Ronald, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 3615 22nd Ave., Moline; $45,000.

ViPond, Richard B. and Pamela S., Rock Island, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 2507 47th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Willard, M. Willadean, trust, Preemption, to Hillyer, Kevin J., Moline; 4320 16th Ave., Moline; $126,000.

Alvin, Curtis and Tammy, Midland, Texas, to Larsen Properties, Moline; 21.12-acre vacant land, farm, village of Oak Grove, Milan; $315,950.

Harlan, Justice II, Moline, to Yang, Debra, Moline; 423 20th Ave., Moline; $100,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corp., Rock Island, to Montford, Carolyn R., Chicago; 110 19th St., Unit 202, Rock Island; $111,000.

Waddell, Dennis D., trust, Milan, to Foster, Heather and Todd, Rock Island; 2119 21st St., Rock Island; $258,000.

Stanford-Duytschaever, Carol Jean, and Duytschaever, Peter David, Coal Valley, to Igou, Sandra, Milan; 713 10th St. W., Milan; $54,700.

Northwest Bank & Trust Company, Davenport, to Ballet Quad Cities, Rock Island; 1611 5th Ave., Moline, ballet studio; $309,000.

Wilmington Trust Company, Coral Gables, Fla., to JW28 LLC, Claymont, Del.; 1556 29th Ave., Moline; $35,500.

Dickens, Stephen L. and Carol A., Rock Island, to Dickens, Patrick and Danielle, Moline; 2630 45th St., Moline; $160,000.

Neighbour, Hubbard B., trust, Moline, to McMeekan, Timmie A., Moline; 2201 Barnard Ct. & 2250 9th Ave., Moline; $180,000.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to Di Pietro, Ronaldo, Littleton, Colo.; 719 11th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.

Jacobs, Dakoetah T., and Bromley, Kennedy T., Davenport, to Stange, Jacob, Milan; 325 17th Ave. W., Milan; $144,500.

Connemara Revocable Living Trust, Sumter, S.C., to Maynard, Phyllis Angel, Rock Island; 1616 18th Ave., Unit 33, Rock Island; $23,000.

Austin, Ann, Rock Island, to Klingborg, Robert and Anne, Rock Island; 4001 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $299,900.

Fry Property Development, Colona, to Hartman, Conner, Moline; 3224 11th St., Moline; $224,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Rice, Keith, Rock Island; 3204 16th Ave., Rock Island; $21,000.

Eldridge, Linda Rae, estate, Silvis, to Sossou, Mawoulawoe, East Moline; 926 38th Ave., East Moline; $111,000.

Lance, Lily M., Moline, to Lambert, Michael, Moline; 3411 53rd St., Moline; $175,000.

Miller, Fred W. and Myrna J., East Moline, to Hammons, Amy M., East Moline; 902 19th St., East Moline; $85,000.

Fecht, Mitchell and Hillary, Muscatine, to Neeld, Michael A., Milan; 5123 69th Ave., Milan; $130,000.

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to Sanchez-Lopez, Cristina, Moline; 2121 5th Ave., Moline; $60,000.

McCall, James and Elizabeth, Rock Island, to Enyama, Makyambe Lazaro, and Witangela, Biangwa, Rock Island; 1519 10th Ave., Rock Island; $85,500.

Berry, Joyce A., estate, Colona, to TCBK Acres, Davenport; 2027 1st St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Lathan, Trechiondria, Milan; 525 28th Ave. W., Milan; $169,900.

Camlin, Wade W., estate, Rock Island, to Barrera-Lopez, Julio, Moline; 539 20th St., Rock Island, mechanic shop; $105,000.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 2916 4th St. A., East Moline; $56,000.

McGrath, Laurie M., Bettendorf, to Krapfl, Matthew, and Kimbell, Stacey, Moline; 3105 11th Ave. A, Moline; $310,000.

Alguire, Charles L. and Linda J., Englewood, Fla., to Flynn, Michael and Bernadetta, Port Byron; 1931 Brierwood Lane, Port Byron; $378,000.

Simpson, Elaine D., trust, Rock Island, to Jamieson, Mandy Jo., Rock Island; 1224 34th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $179,000.

Dehner, Joseph A. and Heather, Superior, Colo., to Taylor, JoAnn, Taylor Ridge; 13229 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $237,000.

Southwell, Patrick and Kourtney, Illinois City, to Sedam, Wes, Andalusia; 702 Wood Park Ct., Andalusia; $227,500.

Morris, Stephen, Moline, to Baldwin, Timothy, Jr., Port Byron; 8205 239th St. N., Port Byron; $300,000.

Graber, Andrian A. and Angela D., Denton, Texas, to Gordon, Randall and Aubrey, Milan; 12828 25th St. Ct., Milan; $416,500.

Kincaid, Hilary M. and Charles, Moline, to Dickens, Stephen and Carol, Rock Island; 2507 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Jones, Casey B., Moline, to Brinkman Rentals Series, Mount Pleasant, Iowa; 2467 31st St. Ct., Moline; $91,000.

McDonald, Merill M. and Sally B., Geneseo, to Gutierrez, Grant, Hillsdale; 2908 265th St. N., Hillsdale; $360,000.

Beam, Matthew, Rock Island, to DuPrey, Amanda J., LeClaire; 801 - 803 5th Ave., Rock Island; $86,500.

Daniel, Theresa E., Moline, to Stiner, William Thomas, Moline; 537 27th Ave., Moline; $109,000.

Castaneda, Salvador and Teodora, Milan, to Moo, Paw Say, Rock Island; 2414 10th St., Rock Island; $139,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Black, Kevin E. and Marsha J., Rock Island; 31 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $86,874.

Black, Kevin and Marsha, Jefferson, Mo., to Oliver, Carla, Rock Island; 31 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $130,000.

Castenada, Julia and Rafael, West Saint Paul, Minn., to Carothers, Robert L., Rock Island; 2021 42nd St., Rock Island; $155,000.

Ziel, Sharron K., Mundelein, Ill., to Hoots, Cheryl L. and Steven M., Rock Island; 3617 34th St., Rock Island; $220,000.

Nylin, Richard Allen and Debbie, Blue Grass, to Peh, Tah, Rock Island; 4310 26th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.

Ventura, Maria E., East Moline, to Whitcanack, Brenden, Silvis; 417 9th St., Silvis; $103,000.