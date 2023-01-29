Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Jan. 29, 2023

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Bermudez, Jose A., and Cruz, Araceli Ochoa, 218 S. Cottage St., Kewanee; $17,000.

Rizzo, Thomas J., to Cooper, Ryan J., 102 W. North St., Cambridge; $114,500.

Daughenbaugh, James M., to Karras, Elaine M., 11 10th Ave., Orion; $84,000.

Berg's Towing and Automotive, to AA56 LLC, 20780 E. 550th St., Colona; $390,000.

Schmidt, Raymond C. and Susan J., to Deerview Holdings, 426 Locust St., Andover; $99,500.

Hines, Michael K., to Ibold, Jacqueline N., 311 N. Yates, Alpha; $58,500.

Mahnesmith, Michael and Marchele, to Ince, Gunner, and Crofton, Jessica, 246 Dwight St., Kewanee; $130,000.

Ellis Renovations, to Thornton, Dakota L., and Hammond, Peyton, 715 8th St., Colona; $129,000.

McClanahan, Gary and Kimberly J./ Jacobusse, Kimberly J., to Norin, Elizabeth and Kyle, 101 Rustic Lake Drive, Colona; $245,500.

Gochee, Jon R., and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Zelaya, Katie V., and Carranza, Alan J., Lot #1 in Glenwood Acres, situated in the village of Coal Valley; $31,500.

Daeron LLC, to Bravos LLC, 918 3rd St., Colona; $70,000.

Flowers, Ronald Timothy and Connie, to Cathcart, Lance W., 8030 N. 1700 Ave., Osco; $275,000.

Brown, Richard E. and Linda L., to Baugher, Lyndsay. 526 W. Wells St., Geneseo; $80,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Al-Suleiman, Sherry Shereene, East Moline; 2622 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $116,500.

Tingley, Richard L. and Pamela J., Silvis, to Mathias, Dylan, Moline; 1607 18th St. C., Moline; $135,000.

Baker, Cynthia L., Moline, to Williams, Darin and Tori, East Moline; 404 27th Ave., East Moline; $178,000.

Kilonzo, Brain Mbatha, Bettendorf, to Charlton, Lisa M., Moline; 1210 53rd St. Drive, Moline; $314,900.

Santiago, Monica L. and Samuel, Colona, to Miranda, Maria C. Ledezma, and Gomez, Javier Olea, East Moline; 1337 12th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Flecker, Gary, Leesburg, Fla., to Kirkle, Jason, Rock Island; 8808 20th St. W., Rock Island; $172,000.

Kolwey, Karen, Dixon, Ill., to Elshopali, Abdelaziz, Silvis; 626 16th St., Silvis; $130,000.

Hawkeye Real Estate Investment Company, Coralville, Iowa, to Dumke Holdings Rock Island, LLC, Oshkosh, Wis.; 7800 14th St. W., Rock Island, warehouse; $3,900,000.

Wright, Jeffrey A., Silvis, to Todzro, Kodzo, Silvis; 1405 10th St., Silvis; $170,000.

Scott, David and Vickie, Milan, to Kilmer, Danny D., Rock Island; 617 30th Ave., East Moline; $160,000.

Nelson, Douglas A. and Marcia L., Urbana, Ill., to Averaino, Lewis, Murphy, N.C.; 3005 37th Ave., Rock Island; $132,000.

Porter, Charles and Rose, Silvis, to Scott, David M. and Vickie L., Milan; 835 12th St. W., Milan; $130,000.

Clarke, Carol A., Bettendorf, to Jeanneau, Sheila and Jose, Rock Island; 4103 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $400,000.

Golden, Timothy, estate, Marietta, Ga., to Reyes-Cortez, Noel, Rock Island; 1015/1017 and 1019 5th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $2,500.

Anderson, Robert L., estate, Westminster, Colo., to Hathaway, Angela, Galva; 2905 27th Ave., Rock Island; $97,000.

Bartenhagen & Rogers Investment Properties, Muscatine, to Adlfinger, Brian, Rock Island; 1112 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.

Castan, Blanca G. Garces and Alberto Garces, Moline, to Adegbli, Komlan, East Moline; 125 41st Ave., East Moline; $165,000.

Klingborg, Robert and Anne, Rock Island, to Perry, Sarah, Moline; 3410 44th St., Moline; $267,000.

Woeckener, Bonnie G., estate, Warsaw, Mo., to Schwigen, LLC, Andalusia; 207 W. 7th St., Andalusia; $127,500.

Parallel Towers III LLC, Charlotte, N.C., to Ranger Acquisition Sub LLC, Little Rock, Ark.; 5909 27th St. W., Milan, cell tower; $694,212.

Miller, Jr., Fred W. and Myrna J., East Moline, to Carpenter, Tamika L., Rock Island; 1005 22nd St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Lundy, Richard, Des Moines, Iowa, to We Buy House QC, LLC, Rock Island; 1141 24th St., Moline; $65,000.

HSBC Bank USA, Highlands Ranch, Colo., to Larvenz, Mark and Julie, Moline; 1125 48th St., Moline; $68,250.

Brannen, Richard C. and Jan. M., Coal Valley, to Ali, Adam, and Kedia, Safia, East Moline; 4130 4th Ave., Moline, auto shop; $150,000.

Bradford, Belly, Moline, to Hayes, Lisa, Moline; 4202 21st Ave., Moline; $220,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Vick, Timothy, Rock Island; 942 29th Ave., Rock Island; $43,000.

Angel, Donna, Winston Salem, N.C., to Fillman, Dale K., Silvis; 2312 11th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Price, Randy A. and Emilie J., Clarksville, Tenn., to Hayes, Nicole and Philip, Port Bryon; 1102 4th Ave., Port Byron; $365,000.

Narske, Elizabeth D., Rock Island, to Guy, Patricia, Rock Island; 1517 21st Ave. #9, Rock Island; $110,000.

Schomer, Terry A. and Terry D., Milan, to Ahlgren, Joseph C., Milan; 1624 116th Ave., Milan; $100,880.

Frey, Jack W., estate, East Moline, to Lao, Matilda, Rock Island; 3048 37th Ave., Rock Island; $139,999.

VanThorre, Shirley M., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Weaver, Jonathan R., East Moline; 156 39th Ave., East Moline; $155,000.

Beyer, Shelby Lynn, Bettendorf, to Swinney, Dustin and Sylvia, Taylor Ridge; 10324 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $334,500.

Informed Property Solutions, Elk Grove Village, Fla., to Payne, Nicholas, Moline; 914 25th St., Moline; $61,500.

McCorkle, Bradley, Riverview, Fla., to DE Lewis-Bey Properties, Moline; 3566 49th St., Moline; $385,000.

Heydeman, Kyle and Amy, Moline, to Cebulski, James A., Moline; 2028 14th St., Moline; $118,800.

BE2, Inc., Milan, to Winstead, Daniel, Galt, Ill., 226 1st Ave. E., Milan, land/lot only; $77,500.

Perkins, Rosemary L, trust, Girard, Ill., to Heydeman, Kyle and Amy, Moline; 4814 27th Ave., Moline; $175,000.

Park, William G., trust, Moline, to Catour, Sr., Joel Dean, Moline; 1400 29th St., Moline; $215,000.

Callahan, Matthew and Rebekah, Flower Mound, Texas, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1122 16th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Royal, Rachel F., trust, Rock Island, to Cole, Duncan, Rock Island; 1306 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $48,000.

Girot, James, estate, Moline, to Gilbert, William James, Rapids City; 323 15th St., Rapids City, Hampton; $154,900.

Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; land/lot only, Silvis; $48,000.

Luebke, Shirley J., trust, Rock Island, to Allen, Scott, East Moline; 3445 3rd St. C, East Moline; $104,000.

Gravitt, Patricia, North Liberty, to DeBlieck, Marcel and Amber, Coal Valley; 10123 114th St., Coal Valley; $259,000.

Cunningham, Gerard, Rock Island, to Ehlers, Ken, Rock Island; 36 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $189,000.

Bouzegou, Kamal, Moline, to Kurtz, Amanda, Moline; 2014 9th St., Moline; $115,500.

Steinbaugh, Maria, Rock Island, to Mathews, Charles, Rock Island; 1503 24th St., Rock Island; $135,000.

Matlick, Sideny Junior, Coal Valley, to Poston, Michael, Rock Island; 1927 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $49,000.

3C's Equity, Bettendorf, to PBL Properties, Moline; 822 15th Ave., East Moline, retail building; $110,000.

Johnson, Nathaniel and Melissa, Silvis, to MND LLC, Mediapolis, Iowa; 510 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $370,000.

Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 412 15th St., Rock Island, State ROW; $300.

The City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Illinois Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill; 201 15th St., Rock Island, State ROW; $300.

Griffin, Claudia M., trust, Coal Valley, to Griffin, Sydney, and Schwartz, John, Milan; 304 17th Ave. W., Milan; $110,000.

Wilson, David H., Rock Island, to Wilson, Justin E., Rock Island; 1405 33rd St., Rock Island; $58,000.

McGee, Dorothy, Rock Island, to Butler, Nicole, Milan; 1106 10th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $2,500.

Mercy Vineyard Church, Moline, to Jochim, Mike, Viola; 1718 - 1720 10th St., Moline, commercial building: lofts; $75,000.

Nicholson, Lorraine L., trust, Moline, to Humphreys, Julie K., Bettendorf; 1816 40th St. Ct., Moline; $130,000.

Langill, Michael E., trust, Hortonville, Wis., to Spinello, Jack J., Moline; 708 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $190,000.

Waldorf, Judy L., Silvis, to Heidrick, Jordan C., Cordova; 5 Sunset Drive, Cordova; $240,000.

Grage, Kenneth R., Eureka Springs, Ariz., to Duff, Carol J., Silvis; 1019 12th St., Silvis; $160,000.

Emmert, Robert Wayne, Coal Valley, to Johnson, Lauren, Moline; 2401 28th St., Moline; $169,800.

Six Point Corner, Bettendorf, to BP Retail Partners, Clinton; 300 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, commercial building, store; $640,000.

Thibodeaux, Amy E., Bettendorf, to Campos, Jaime Munoz, Moline; 1806 18th Ave. A., Moline; $125,000.

Illinois State Police, Springfield, Ill., to Debaillie, Richard J., Jr., East Moline; 1108 36th St. Ct., Moline; $143,000.

Kadriu, Nuredin, Silvis, to Kadriu, Medzit, Silvis; 1443 1st St., Silvis; 1443 1st St., Silvis, restaurant; $170,500.

Straw, Jessica, Davenport, to Williams, Ronald, Moline; 1511 9th Ave., Rock Island; $70,500.

Wright, Geoffrey T., Scarborough, Maine, to Williams, Ronald L., Jr. and Arnesia, Moline; 900 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Cook, Chad A., and Early, Stephanie D., Moline, to Rowe, Jason and Nicole, Moline; 1809 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $190,000.

Moline Holdings, Moline, to Suncrest Properties, Sherrard; 4315 4th Ave., Moline; $31,500.

Young, Pameal Jean, estate, Rock Island, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 940 23rd St. and 4306 19th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

Gillespie, Mary I., East Moline, to Sweat, Devin and Ashley, Moline; 1249 48th Ave., #19, East Moline; $72,500.

Boardman, Luann J., trust, Blue Grass, to Olson, Tyler and Allison, Moline; 1919 Glenwood Drive, Moline; $370,000.

DGOGMILANIL10202021, LLC, Springfield, Mo., to Exchangeright Net-Leased High LTV 2 DST, Pasadna, Calif.; 109 W. 3rd Ave., Milan, retail establishment; $1,450,000.

Olson, Ryan P. and Mindy S., Hampton, to Hines, Matthew S. and Terry A., Hampton; 100 9th St., Hampton; $650,000.

Dewey, Stafanie, Chattanooga, Tenn., to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 2211 44th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

King, Robert and Julie, North Liberty, Iowa, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1516 44th St., Rock Island; $63,400.

Davis, Jake Michael, Lynn Center, to Elkin, Mitchel, Coal Valley; 9012 86th Ave., Coal Valley; $138,000.

Mahieu, Jeffrey A., Moline, to Mendoza, Jeffrey A., Moline; 2022 15th St. A, Moline; $140,000.

The Judicial Sales Corporation, Chicago, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 523 15th Ave., East Moline; $18,301.

Cardoso, Victor A., Vernon Hills, Ill., to Steiner, Steven and Marjorie G., Rock Island; 2019 43rd St., Rock Island; $145,000.

McDonald, Steven G., Illinois City, to Blaser, Bradley C. and Penny F., Taylor Ridge; 42.32-acre farm, Illinois City; $780,368.

McDonald, Steven G., Illinois City, to Fuhr Family Farms, Illinois City; 38.23-acre farm; $617,414.50.

SBD Property Acquistions, Blue Springs, Mo., to McQuitty, Loryn, Moline; 1135 12th Ave., Moline; $127,000.

Beaver International, Longboat Key, Fla., to SKV Holdings, Davenport; land/lot only, Rock Island, total 7.994-acres; $300,000.

Inskeep, Constance, Keokuk, Iowa, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 2111 6th Ave., Moline; $31,500.

Franing, Richard E. and Judith A., trust, Central Valley, N.Y., to Williams, Devin, and Lesage, Brittany, Moline; 4812 48th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Warren, Cameron, Cordova, to Failing, David, Port Byron; 406 N. High St., Port Byron; $183,000.

Ziegler, Larry J. and Mary E., Moline, to Puebla, Amanda J., Moline; 1702 18th Ave. A, Moline; $72,900.

Espinal, Ana, Silvis, to Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline; 2013 3Y Ave., East Moline; $90,000.

Weber, Brian J. and Laci, Geneseo, to Johnson, Nathaniel G. and Melissa J., Silvis; 302 9th St., Silvis; $495,000.

Weber, Brian J. and Laci E., Geneseo, to Vallejo, Zeno, Silvis; 306 9th St., Silvis; $40,000.

Peters, Ronald L., Jr., and Wallace, Linda J., Kewanee, to Schadel Construction, Bettendorf; 173 15th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Nemerguth, Patricia L., trust, Moline, to Boone, Jeremiah D. and Justin R., Rock Island; 4512 24th Ave., Rock Island; $182,000.

Smith, Dillon and Mary, Rock Island, to Salmonson, Tyler, and Gomez, Ashley, Rock Island; 815 23rd St., Rock Island; $137,000.

Rada, Trista A. and Chris, Milan, to Sampson, Kimberly J., trust, East Moline; 819 22nd Ave., East Moline; $135,000.

Granet Real Estate, Rock Island, to Bethany Enterprises, Bettendorf, land/lot only, Milan; $200,000.

McAndless, Darcie, Coal Valley, to Loveless, Kristi Ann, Moline; 2012 3rd St., Moline; $140,000.

Branham, Larry G., Silvis, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 509 12th St., Silvis; $132,000.

Morse, Jenna M., and Christopher R., Preemption, to LaGrange, Timothy, Milan; 504 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $97,000.

DeSchepper, Robert J. and Mary A., East Moline, to Gowey, Steven D. and Julie L., Milan; 11718 6th St., Milan; $120,000.

Grems, Sharon K., Colona, to Hillyer, Sharon K., Rock Island; 3413 25th St., Rock Island; $142,500.

Holliday, Justin A., Monroe City, Mo., to Derrick, Karin L., Rock Island; 3532 22nd St., Rock Island; $200,000.

Gremanis, James, Hernando, Fla., to 1728 Properties, Rock Island; 1728 9th St., Rock Island, retail establishment; $80,000.

Atnip, Brenda, Illinois City, to Durham, Carl, Rock Island; 1838 10th St., Rock Island; $25,000.