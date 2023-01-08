Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Jan. 8, 2023

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Jamison, Joseph L. and Phyllis J. Huskey, to Montooth, Gary, 207 Elliott St., Kewanee; $37,000.

Pimentel, Jorge and Margarita, to Gomez, Alfredo, 227 Edwards St., Kewanee; $90,000.

Moisant, Michael, to Broady, Catheryn, 702 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; $72,000.

Macias, Jorge A. and Maria, to VanDusen, Helen L., 307 McKinley Ave., Kewanee; $97,000.

Miller, Mary A., to Gilbert, Kevin N. and Penny S., the north half of Lot 11 in Block 11 in Russell's Addition to the town, now city of Geneseo; $45,000.

Ainley, Ruth, and Morgan, Tiffany Ainley, to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 519 E. 9th St., Kewanee; $11,000.

Hand, Noel R. Jr., to VerHeecke, Robert L., 1315 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $21,000.

Mott, Christopher, and Miller, Maria T., to Dunn, Deborah A. and Michael A., 210 Melodie Lane, Colona; $182,000.

Parker, Marcella and Michael K., to Cravens, Katelynn, 331 W. Main St., Geneseo; $120,000.

Vetter, Diane K./ Verdick, Diane K., to Countryman, Aaron P., 219 McKinley St., Hooppole; $78,000.

Sandoval, Rudy A. and Topps, Maria, to Gutierrez, Ruben, 206 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; $7,000.

Arifi, Mendim, to Petty, Nolan W., 318 Main St., Galva; $10,000.

Vandemore, Sue Ann and Mark A., to Cocquit, Scott B. and Julie L., 207 E. 1st St., Geneseo; $103,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wood, Dwight M. and Martha E., Taylor Ridge, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1012 W. 7th St., Milan; $37,500.

O'Brien, Jeffrey John, and Biscontine-O'Brien, Jayne Annette, Rock Island; 915 23rd Ave., East Moline; $216,000.

Wheeler, Dianne L., Davenport, to Khalidi, Abdelghani, Moline; 1640 32nd St., Moline; $180,000.

Moore, Jane E., Davenport, to Mohamed, Abdelsalam, and Ibrahim, Faiza, Moline; 3147 4th St., Unit 270, Moline; $157,900.

Radue, Quentin, Geneseo, to Stahler, Carl R., Davenport; 421 39th St., Moline; $130,000.

Wallin, Jason and Julie, Coal Valley, to Smith, Tanner and Alexa, Moline; 848 17th St., Moline; $119,000.

Fisher, Pamela, Moline, to Santamour, Christian and Tracy, Coal Valley; 1520 6th Ave., Moline, multi commercial building; $180,000.

Klemme, Steven and Nicole, Andalusia, to Whiteman, Gentry, Taylor Ridge; 9020 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $128,000.

Kolospiks, LLC, Ramona, Calif., to Jackson, Madelyn R., Rock Island; 1833 13th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Robins, Nigel, Bettendorf, to Stichter, Cole, Hampton; 104 4th St., Hampton; $285,000.

Kelly, Brad, Cordova, to Smith, Bruce, Elk Grove Village; 1332 2nd St. S, Cordova, land/lot only; $73,000.

Moore, Nicholas I., Port Byron, to Dickhut, David and Karen, Hillsdale; 523 Main St., Hillsdale; $39,000.

Kain, Hannah R., Davenport, to Urrutia, Allexa, Rock Island; 3140 36th St., Rock Island; $170,260.

Zdziarski, Rebecca J., estate, Port Byron, to Hemm, Mary, Rapids City; 1003 16th St., Rapids City; $140,000.

Mascari, Amanda J. and Codi A., Andalusia, to Matherly, Jason and Keerstyn; 1418 18th Ave., Silvis; $185,000.

Great River Properties, Bettendorf, to MidAmerican Energy Company, Davenport; 10th St. and 22nd Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $50,000.

7-Eleven, Inc., Irving, Texas, to Singh, Dalbir, East Galesburg, Ill.; 1000 78th Ave. W., Rock Island; $215,000.

Wells, Robert M. and Pamela J., Port Byron, to Wells, Kyle B. and Samantha A., Port Byron; 1420 N. High St., Port Byron; $270,000.

Wells, Kyle B. and Samantha A., Port Byron, to Wells, Robert M. and Pamela J., Port Byron; 2332 Timber Lane Drive, Port Byron; $235,000.

Ibarra, Fernando, and bPaula Barria, Rock Island, to Schroeder, Morgan, Rock Island; 2114 12th Ave., Rock Island; $86,000.

Fitts, Sheila D., Rock Island, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 2511 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $96,000.

DeLeon, Joel, Punta Gorda, Fla., to Brewer, Kristopher D., Illinois City; 14003 238th St. W., Illinois City; $315,000.

Andrews, Gary, Galesburg, to Bosco, Nsengiyumva Jean, Moline; 1740 12th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Liebenow-Anttila, Ann, Plainview, Minn., to Heymann, Brian and Jamie, Taylor Ridge; 13810 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $62,000.

The Segal Family Foundation, Warren, N.J., to H.I.G. Realty IV - B&D Industrial Holdings, New York, N.Y.; 1000 E. 1st Ave., Milan, industrial building; $1,312,398.

Benson, James A. and Katrina E., Sewickley, Pa., to Lay, Salai, and Kay, Kay, Rock Island; 2745 30th Ave., Rock Island; $222,900.

Shannon, Rickey W., and Patrica L., Moline, to Sharer, Logan M. and Mathew J., Moline; 3108 15th St. A, Moline; $170,000.

Snyder, Ashley M. and Joseph R., Colona, to Johnson, Drake, Moline; 2419 12th Ave., Moline; $102,000.

Keim, Robert D. and Gladys H., East Moline, to Love, Andrew and Brandi, Rock Island; 3716 Woodland Ct. and 3720 Woodland Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $38,000.

Glidden, Steven D. and Marcia M., Hillsdale, to Davis-Neville, Danielle and Jason, Rock Island; 8109 8th St. W., Rock Island; $125,500.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Lantau, Rachel, Milan; 314 29th Ave. W, Milan; $163,500.

Fox, Jeremy and Jennifer, Oroville, Calif., to Flaugh Investment Properties, Coal Valley; 2017 17th St., Rock Island; $87,100.

Stockwell, Alaxander D., and Kirkbride, Jordan R., Colona, to Loeders, Joshua, and Dillenders, Kirsten, Rock Island; 2836 45th St., Rock Island; $152,000.

Balley, Gary V., estate, Streator, Ill., to Tompkins, Donald J., Rock Island; 3210 47th Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.

Jewell, Richard, Rock Island, to Sherman, Nathan, Moline; 1130 27th St., Moline; $180,700.

Sparks, Benjamin E. and Lonnita, Leesville, La., to Lopez, Donato Cardenas, Moline; 2711 12th Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Escuen, Ranulfo Franco, Rock Island; 1215 19th St., Rock Island; $47,000.

Wade, Connie, Muscatine, to Investments by L & E., LLC, Rock Island; 4708 8th St., Rock Island; $36,000.

Amundsen, John and Rita, Coal Valley, to Conway, William Charles, Gilroy, Calif.; 777 20th Ave. & 735 20th Ave., East Moline; 2-unit and 12-unit apartment buildings; $450,000.

Connect 2 Holdings, Laguna Nigel, Calif., to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 4231 13th Ave., Rock Island; $56,000.

Rutten, Linda K., Taylor Ridge, to Hickman, Robert, and Ralston, Daneeshea A., Rock Island; 4517 14th Ave., Rock Island; $144,500.

Nache, Cecillia, Rock Island, to Clay, Staci, Rock Island; 3116 15th Ave., Rock Island; $101,500.

Johnson, David J., Moline, to Montoya, Angelica Romero, Moline; 2413 48th St., Moline; $55,000.

Shepherd, Marguerite E., Columbus, Miss., to Lease, Connor, Rock Island; 1419 17th St., Moline; $50,000.

Terronez, Alvino, Jr., Rock Island, to Bowman, Reece, Silvis; 142 5th St., Silvis; $42,000.

Wendt, Coralie, Longboat Key, Fla., to Skalla, Daniel and Lynn, Moline; 2400 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $75,000.

Macdougall, Robb R. and Brooke N., Bettendorf, to ATMJ Tripleshot, East Moline; 3537 Archer Drive, East Moline; $186,778.

Mercer, Terry Joseph, Mount Airy, N.C., to Howard, Kendall, East Moline; 610 20th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $237,500.

Fisher, Pamela, Milan, to Shappard, Margaret, and Taylor, Susan, Rock Island; 1516 - 1518 6th Ave., Moline, resale store; $155,000.

Lubbe, Paula, Las Vegas, N.V., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 3204 9th St. Ct., East Moline; $90,000.

Kurland, Christina M., Silver Spring, Mo., to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 1221 10th St., Silvis; $90,000.

Lewis, Karl. R., Eldridge, to O'Bros, LLC, Davenport; 1305 W. 11th St., Milan, industrial building; $775,000.

Southern Cross Properties, Sherrard, to Booth, Micaela and Drew, Moline; 2018 14th St., Moline; $216,000.

Lewis, Kyle J. and Shelby L., Davenport, to Woodland, Julie, Moline; 2814 25th Ave. A, Moline; $244,900.

Smith, Ted E., Bettendorf, to Ehlers, Emily, Moline; 2924 24th Ave. A, Moline; $137,000.

Acri, Stephanie A., Milan, to Graham, Brandon, Moline; 3334 9th St. A, Moline; $302,000.

DeDecker, L. Elaine, trust, LeClaire, to Hemmer, Kristy A., East Moline; 3413 3rd St. B, East Moline; $142,500.

KK&J Property Management, Bettendorf, to Patterson, Mary, East Moline; 1008 37th Ave., East Moline; $119,900.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Tingley, Richard and Pamela, Silvis; 2404 13th St., Silvis; $252,500.

Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to Alvarez, Maria, Moline; 1230 8th St., Rock Island; $47,250.

Hudson, Melissa J., Riverside, Calif., to Neyrinck, Kelsey E., Moline; 1634 18th St. B, Moline; $142,000.

INGS CNI Ventures, Scottsdale, Ariz., to MLC Block, LLC, East Moline; 1650 1st Ave., Silvis, commercial building, bar; $100,000.

Congdon, Bonnie, Rockford, Ill., to Fain, Sheila, Moline; 5112 26th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $165,000.

Striblin, Barry, Mauldin, S.C., to ROI Capital, Davenport; 501 15th St., Silvis; $60,000.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to Davis, William R. and Kelly J., Moline; 501 15th St., Silvis; $84,000.

Tomlin, Debra, Taylor Ridge, to Begyn, Patrick M., Taylor Ridge; 0.71-acre farmland, Taylor Ridge; $8,520.

Unity Church of Christianity, Moline, to West Wind Corners, Sherrard; 5102 47th Ave., Moline, church; $125,000.

Moran, Elizabeth A., trust, Chicago, to Culbertson, Aaron, Rock Island; 3637 35th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $265,000.

Bielema, Dorathy J., trust, East Moline, to Stewart, Eric L.; Stewart, Ryan M., and Stewart, William H.E., Taylor Ridge; 79.05-acre vacant farmland, Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; $438,727.50.

Bielema, Dorathy J., trust, East Moline, to Mueller, Jason A., Taylor Ridge; 42.03-acre vacant farmland; Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; $382,832.

Clark, Estella, estate, East Moline, to Clark, Charles, East Moline; 327 13th St., East Moline; $50,000.

Bracke, Deborah H., trust, Bettendorf, to Orf, Joseph and Lindsey, Moline; 2960 15th Ave. and 1601 31st St., Moline; $495,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Hernandez, Jose M., Contreras, Rock Island; 2424 18th Ave., Rock Island; $47,000.

Urban Revival, Rock Island, to Little, Alice M., Rock Island; 1362 26th Ave., Rock Island; $300,000.

Bloemer, Emily Nicole, Davenport, to Barenthin, Jessica L., Moline; 2307 14th Ave., and 1920 13th Ave., Moline; $221,000.

Miller Living Trust, Hampton, to Foster, Steven and Jackie, trust, Sterling; 19 Villa Drive, Hampton; $437,000.

Castillo-Varela, Adan, Moline, to Wright Way Rentals, Taylorville, Ill.; 1037 22nd St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Holmquist, Matthew J. and Amanda M., West Union, S.C., to Myers, Hayley and Kristopher, Andalusia; 918 Edgehill Ct., Andalusia; $275,000.

Martin, Laura M., trust, Davenport, to Tittsworth, Cassandra L., Milan; 7609 24th St., Milan; $63,000.

West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline; 5102 47th Ave., Moline, church; $125,000.

Krebs, Evelyn M., estate, Denver, Iowa, to Fritch, Mary, Reynolds; 1304 4th St. W., Milan; $162,000.

Morris, Richard W., Davenport, to Francis, Logan M., East Moline; 3627 9th St., East Moline; $127,000.

Connect 2 Holdings, Laguna Niguel, Calif., to Property Solutions Unlimited, Moline; 933 21st Ave., East Moline; $66,000.

Poshard, Drew R., Morton, Ill., to Norville Enterprises, Colona; 2214 - 2216 7th Ave., Moline; $94,500.

Chance, Richard P., Port Byron, to Chance, Garrett, Port Byron; 606 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $170,000.

Hall, Gail M., Molne, to Cage & Properties, Moline; 1015 12th Ave., Moline; $25,000.

Foy, Shirley K., Rock Island, to Pitman, Kyle P. and Stephanie Y., West Allis, Wis.; 1701 89th Ave. W., Rock Island; $184,900.

Hearn, Betty L., estate, Lawrenceville, Ill., to Benson, Jim E., Moline; 1623 12th Ave., Moline; $111,000.

Vertical Bridge Holdings, Boca Raton, Fla., to Trident Acquisition, LP, Boca Raton, Fla.; 9910 239th St. N., Port Byron, infrastructure; $146,000.

Huber, Alfred P., estate, Rock Island, to Huber II, Alfred, Rock Island; 1702 & 1704 3rd Ave., Rock Island, retail establishment; $100,000.

Hurlbut, Jared, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Powell, Tara Elizabeth, Hillsdale; 5718 320th St. N., Hillsdale; $272,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Richard, Marie, Silvis; 1032 16th St., Rock Island; $35,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Sanchez, Adiran, Moline; 2322 7th Ave., Moline; $27,500.

Mower, Susan J., Milan, to Miller, Eric C. and Karlee K., Woodhull; 6405 153rd Ave. Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $115,000.

Myers, Kristopher and Hayley, Andalusia, to Bausch, Amber M., and Pearce, Kyle, Andalusia; 307 7th Ave. E., Andalusia; $151,500.