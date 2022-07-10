Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for July 10, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wachtel, Robert M. and Mary L., to Beasley, Ronnie D. and Mary M., 325 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $160,000.

Catour, Betsy J., to Ketelsen, Brandon and Kayla, 1415 6th St., Orion; $181,000.

Sattizahn, Kathy, to Helms, Randy Dean, 924 Ash Drive, Colona; $90,000.

Putnam, Grant R., and Willis, Garrett L., to Byers, Donald F. Jr. and Jessica K., U.S. Hwy 6, Coal Valley; $70,000.

Tigges, Holly, and Raya, Anselmo, to Schmidt, David P. and Heather R., 611 5th St., Colona; $38,000.

Buyer Accepted LLC, to Whitney, Melissa, 425 Overlook Court, Geneseo; $279,500.

Orr, Keith D. and Louise M., to Nimrick, Jeffrey, 519, 521, 523 and 529 W. 6th St., Kewanee; $25,000.

Blair, Kyle G. and Taylor E., to Wells, Daniel J. and Jasmine M., 504 E. McClure St., Kewanee; $175,000.

Kratzberg, Steve and Christina/Christine, to Boyd, Wesley J., and Thomasson, Boyd Myka L. and Boyd Family Trust, 20 Oakmont Drive, Coal Valley; $542,500.

Hembree, Wendy A., and Dowell, Edwina L., to ES2 Real Estate Holdings, 307 E. Henry St., Atkinson; $150,000.

Sanders, Maricella and Douglas, to Durkin, Brianna Elyssa, and Valentine, Mitchell E., 407 Maple St., Colona; $200,000.

Bussard, Nicole A., to Adams, Nicole M., and Hohl, Logan M., 16 Oakwood Court, Coal Valley; $235,000.

Houzenga, Scott A. and Rhonda J., to Benson, Angela and Connor, 109 Sherwood Drive, Andover; $245,000.

Potts, Carolyn J., to Spencer, Patrick R., and Marquez, Alyssa S., 413 Maple Street, Colona; $130,000.

Bates, Melissa R.; Minder, Carissa J.; John Patrick Lee Estate, to Gale, Dawn and Kraig, 607 S. Center Ave., Galva; $45,000.

DJ Props, to Anderson, Larry, 1318 4th St., Orion; $46,000.

Able, Jerone D. and Theresa L., to Bennink, Brieann, 313 S. Division St., Woodhull; $80,000.

Miller, Roger D. and Mary K., to DePauw, Jacob, 319 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $177,500.

Anderson, Duane E., to Reul, Donald T. and Renee C., 26 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $25,000.

Klatt, Eric M., to Tully, Elizabeth, 718 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $173,000.

Gentry, Devon R. and Brittany L., to Werderman, Branda, 309 and 315 Lyle St., Kewanee; $92,000.

Garcia, Jesus Rene, and Rodriguez, Imelda, to Corral, Jose L., and Banderas, Maria, 206 N. Burr, Kewanee; $5,000.

Grant, Tani R., to Snook, Carter A., 207 W. Locust St., Cambridge; $100,000.

Baele, Wendy S./ Wiesbrook, Wendy S., to Williams, Shane M., and Weimer, Susan D., 16498 County Hwy. 5, Atkinson; $185,000.

Zack, Linda L., to Gaines, Brandon, the west half of the east half of Lot 3 also 7 feet off of the west side of the east half of the east half of said Lot 3 all in Block 4 of the original town, now city of Geneseo; $52,500.

Stout, Terry L., to Turton, Philip A. and Stephanie S., 104 S. West St., Annawan; $130,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Benhart, Jacob P., Norwell, Mass., to Bockenstedt, Carley Michelle, Coal Valley; 12720 69th Ave, Coal Valley; $250,600.

Van Tieghem, Marilyn J., trust, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1837 33rd St., Moline; $40,000.

Cordes, David L., and Pattschull, Bryan W., Rock Island, to Payton, Zachary A., and Quick, Ayala J., Rock Island; 824 20th St., Rock Island; $2,500.

Blais, Jimmie, East Moline, to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1926 3rd St., East Moline; $17,000.

Rolax, Louisa A., Davenport, to Schwoebel, Brent, Rock Island; 2345 26th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Yoke, Jacob, Davenport, to Berget, Barbara and Scott, Milan; 8400 79th Ave. W., Milan; $214,900.

Veryzer, Sean C. and Penny L., Geneseo, to Schwigen, Chase, Andalusia; 1.61 acre vacant lot, Andalusia; $40,000.

Schwigen, Chase and Kristina, Andalusia, to Vroman, William J. and Laurie, Andalusia; vacant lot, Andalusia; $4,000.

Shehorn, Kendal Keith, estate, to Mohror, Lucas M., Illinois City; 12929 252nd St. W., Illinois City; $141,000.

Karn, Michael Raymond and Dee, Cambridge, to Cullen, Porschia, East Moline; 4110 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $135,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Perez, Johana, Rock Island; 1435 15th Ave., Rock Island; $92,000.

Klak, Rose E., estate, Geneseo, to Downing, Daniel and Sherri, Rock Island; 1309 43rd St., Rock Island; $95,000.

Almanza, Adam, Rock Island, to Wheeler Works, Moline; 2161 18th St., East Moline; $121,000.

Ziegler, Joseph E., Rock Island, to Krause, Laila K., Rock Island; 3122 25th Ave., Rock Island; $165,000.

Priceless Properties, Geneseo, to JAD Properties, Milan; 11600 14th St. W., Milan; $550,000.

Crusader Coating & Arms, Viola, to Spicer, Toby A. and Shelley, Coal Valley; 402 W. 4th Ave., Coal Valley; $275,000.

Hai, Pervez, Northbrook, Ill., to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1952 3rd St., East Moline; $51,500.

Claus, Chris and Heather, Rapids City, to Bruss, Tyler, and Whiting, Heather, Port Byron; 306 N. High St., Port Byron; $247,000.

Hickman, Annie M., estate, Rock Island, to Buchholz, Travis J., Rock Island; 1621 5th St., Rock Island; $43,500.

Wall III, Larry E. and Carrie A., Blue Grass, to Decker, Kelvin, and Burroughs, Aimee, Moline; 3436 52nd St., Moline; $325,000.

Lopez, James, Sr. and Teri R., Del Rio, Tenn., to McDonald, Johnathan T., Rock Island; 2415 13th Ave., Rock Island; $132,500.

Stoedter, Gary C. and Judy A., Silvis, to Heatherly, Devin, East Moline; 142 15th Ave., East Moline; $93,000.

Garatziotis, Peter, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Jager, Gary A., Andalusia; 228 8th Ave. E., Andalusia; $160,000.

Newswander, Patricia and William, Milan, to Raccone, Nancy, Coal Valley; 3427 Meadow Circle East, Milan; $25,000.

Cashman, Alan K., and Clark, Sonya A., Hillsdale, to Woepking, James V., Muscatine; 3815 289th St. N. and vacant lot, Hillsdale; $50,000.

Duncan, Cypriane N., Moline, to Edmondson, Alissa, Moline; 2134 15th St., Moline; $110,000.

Brown, David R., Moline, to Tessendorf III, Michael, Rapids City; 414 53rd St., Moline; $58,649.

Shetter, Steven S., Cleveland, Ill., to Yousfi, Abdellah, Moline; 2405 44th St., Moline; $115,000.

Clemmons, Joyce, Milan, to Sweat, Darryl and Kimberly, Moline; 911 14th Ave., Moline; $89,500.

Sweat, Kimberly and Darryl, Moline, to Cox, John and Cheryl, Moline; 911 14th Ave., Moline; $124,900.

Moody, Patrick and Melissa, Andalusia, to Bopes, Jessica, Andalusia; 304 7th St. W., Andalusia; $160,000.

Mayberry, Diane S., Silvis, to Price, Alexis, East Moline; 2906 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $93,000.

Neppl, Sheila Diane, Rock Island, to McKinley, Gary L. and Vicky L., trust, Rock Island; 2114 31st Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.

Haydon, Brent E., Hampton, to Zavala, Adrian S., East Moline; 427 32nd Ave., East Moline; $200,000.

Smith, Lyle Eugene and Gail Marie, trust, Port Byron, to Enloe, Katie, Port Byron; 216 3rd St., Port Byron; $250,000.

Johnson, Shawn C. and Charlotte A., Milan, to Lee, John and Crystal, Milan; 526 Bruce Ave., Milan; $279,000.

Miller, Jennifer L., Des Moines, to Geiger, Serene, Rock Island; 4533 13th Ave., Rock Island; $195,000.

Verbeke, Craig A., estate, Moline, to On Track Properties, Rock Island; 1115 17th St., Moline; $55,000.

Jacks, Timothy, Roc Island, to Clemons, Curtis and Patricia, Rock Island; 2204 46th St., Rock Island; $129,995.

Armstrong, Charles A., Moline, to Wilson, Jade and Alisia, East Moline; 2420 179th St. N., East Moline; $370,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-070 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1188 23rd St., Moline; $249,000.

Verbeke, Thomas and Theresa, Taylor Ridge, to Oliver, Terry, Rock Island; 971 40th St., Moline; $82,500.

Coil, Alyssa P., Moline, to Haigwood, Belinda Dianne, Moline; 1109 37th St. Ct., Moline; $113,500.

Zischke, Sandra L., Moline, to Slattery, Jennifer L. and Mark D., Moline; 2401 32nd St., Moline; $140,600.

Brandt, Michael R., trust, Port Byron, to Golden, Bretta, Port Byron; 308 N. High St., Port Byron; $70,000.

Bealer, Donald R., Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Roberts, Melinda, Coal Valley; 1800 - 1802 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $300,000.

Pena, Federico and Robin, East Moline, to Vasquez, Eduardo, East Moline; 709 41st Ave., East Moline; $157,500.

Berry, Robert L. and Jennie A., Seward, N.E., to Brown, Kirsten, and Wells, Justice, Rock Island; 2160 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Wages, Jordan and Timmy, Moline, to Mercer, Kirk and Kayla, Moline; 4827 48th Ave., Moline; $169,500.

Schellenberg, Judith J., estate, Bettendorf, to Hulett, Joshua A., East Moline; 4232 10th St., East Moline; $115,000.

Sierra Mejia, Rosa Elena, Moline, to Winterlin, Carter A., Silvis; 301 8th St., Silvis; $131,000.

Vroman, William J. and Laurie J., Andalusia, to Schwigen, LLC, Andalusia; vacant lots, Andalusia; $45,000.

Dilly, Cassandra, Milan, to Swanson, Daniel C., Milan; 1101 8th Ave. W., Milan; $110,000.

Morton, Ronald G., Coal Valley, to Schneider, Rosemarie and Diana, East Moline; 2229 Merry Oak Lane, East Moline; $305,713.

Ellis, Eloise C., trust, East Moline, to Ellis, Andrea, Silvis; 625 15th St., Silvis; $65,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 411 9th Ave., Silvis; $50,000.

Flagstick Holdings, Davenport, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 546 19th Ave., Rock Island; $39,000.

Flagstick Holdings, Davenport, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 722 9th Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.