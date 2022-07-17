Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for July 17, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Damron, Patrick and Leisa, to the Downtown Eatery & Bakery, 206 N. Tremont St., Kewanee; $140,000.

Quanstrom, Sandra Sue; Huber, Deborah Kay; Huber, Jerrold Lester; Huber, Jacqueline Adair; Huber, Jeffrey Lynn; Beard, Sherry Ann and Flossie J., Huber Estate, to Arnold, Sarah L., 1416 McMullen Ave., Kewanee and 905 See St., Kewanee; $38,000.

Community State Bank, to Tumbleson, Michael, 816 Wilson St., Kewanee; $8,500.

Rankin, Raymond D. and Sandra A., to Coffey, John P. and Ramona L., 810 Martin Court, Geneseo; $301,000.

Jones, Theresa L., to Drake, Jamie R., 120 N. Hill St., Geneseo; $75,000.

Schultz, Edward Jr., to Baughman, Donovan and Mahler, Tracy, 5259 N. 600 Ave., Alpha; $155,000.

Fowler, Franklin D., to Shake, Michelle Elizabeth, 203 E. Upper St., Cambridge; $113,000.

Kidd, Gregory D., to Hillier, Robert G., 206 Henry Place, Orion; $131,000.

Germo, Dustin and Rebecca, to Dewsbury, Biljana and Frederick B., 466 N. 1225th Ave., Orion; $536,000.

Enderle, John A. and Nicole D., to Johnson, Jordan and Morgan, 800 Madison Ave., Kewanee; $48,000

Price, Sheri; Wallen, Debbie; Steven P. Dye Estate, to LNBGR Inc., 217 Edwards St., Kewanee; $65,000.

Beaman, Frieda L., to Beaman, John C. Sr., 821 Pleasant St., Kewanee; $100,000.

DeBrock, Brian M. and Kari Gradert, to Hutchinson, Darren F., 116.13 acres farmland; $1,463,500.

Viane, Terry G., and Vuabe, Eksa, to Gradert, Corey R. and Jennifer L., 15377 E. 1900 St., Atkinson; $137,500.

Longman, Alvin C. and Margaret A., to Wolf, Daniel A., 40 acres in Lorraine Township; $135,000.

Albrecht, James E. Jr. and Mary Beth, to Ballard, Daniel J. and Jennifer R., 310 S. Division St., Woodhull; $220,000.

Wancket, Daniel V., to Keane Properties, 209 S. East St., Annawan; $67,500.

Ball, Patrick T. and Skye C., to Sturtewagen, Linda J. and Vernon F. and Vernon F. and Linda J. Sturtewagen Living Trust, 203 N. School St., Atkinson; $150,000.

Powell, Jessica/ Floming, Jessica, to Brody, Rachel, 828 N. Elm St., Kewanee; $52,000.

Peed, Jason A. and Lisa R., to Wager, Douglas D. and David D., and Wager Trust No. 1, 524 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $3,500.

James, Lois M. and Mark T., to Holtschult, Ashley, 915 Pleasant St., Kewanee; $48,000.

Clendenin, Luke and Amy, to Otto, Daniel and Allison, 141 S. Park Ave., Geneseo; $215,000.

Tarkington, Julia A., to Kuddes, Jeff, 804 W. Elk St., Geneseo; $133,000.

Stocklen, Stephen E. Jr., to Bermes Properties, 11787 U.S. Hwy. 150, Orion; $430,000.

Ruhl, Debra L., to Wager, Alexander, 218 S.E. 4th St., Galva; $60,000.

Bassford Construction, to Campbell, Breeann and Michael, 1 Skona Lake, Alpha; $355,000.

U.S. Bank, to Pena, Frederico, 301 S. Main St., Annawan; $57,000.

Wegener, Yvonne C., to Christian, Maria S., 716 Henry St., Kewanee; $65,000.

Puckett, Emmett E. and Mary R., to Duarte, Clemente, 223 E. Division St., Kewanee; $72,500.

Bretado, Mayra, to Rodriguez, Granillo Aurora Micaela, 805 N. Vine St., Kewanee; $17,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Drovesky, Steven E., estate, Cannon Falls, Minn., to Alvis, Dylan, Milan; 1628 116th Ave., Milan; $100,500.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Pendleton, Jason L., Milan; 405 W. 30th Ave., Milan; $166,000.

Kilheeney, Michael and Tiffany A., Moline, to Lampkin, Tyler Cameron, East Moline; 530 32nd Ave., East Moline; $195,000.

Jeffery, Rachel, Moline, to Jeffery, Jonathan, Moline; 168 16th Ave., Moline; $102,000.

Johnston, Brandon T., Sherrard, to Bower, Cody, Coal Valley; 1700 E. 6th St. A, Coal Valley; $374,000.

Vanspybrook, Richard, estate, Rock Island, to Mooney, Nathan, Rock Island; 3156 9th St., Rock Island; $63,500.

Schatz, Lillian, Carbon Cliff, to Schatz, Traci L., Rock Island; 3201 12th St., Rock Island; $105,000.

Bunch, Marcus O., Colona, to Hoover, Devin T., Moline; 825 54th St. B, Moline; $65,000.

Casanova, Jane H., Moline, to Hamilton, Katelyn, Moline; 2444 30th St., Moline; $185,000.

Seamus46, LLC, Moline, to Keddie Properties, Moline; 5611-5613 34th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Toum, Amanda, Andalusia, to Fincher, Brad, Rock Island; 3932 29th Ave., Rock Island; $218,000.

Westlake Properties, Glendale, Calif., to Appreciated Properties, Bettendorf; 3416 9th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to McNabb, Robert, Silvis; vacant lot, Milan; $24,500.

Bull, Gretchen, Morrison, to Larssen, Eric, Port Byron; 1010 Rosehill Rd., Port Byron; $185,000.

Koester, Larry, Milan, to May, Tommy, Port Byron; 2319 7th St., Moline; $62,000.

Reinbold, Jeana K., estate, Springfield, Ill., to May, Nicholas, Rock Island; 1808 7th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.

Singh, Harpreet, East Moline, to Kapo Realty, Hanover, Pa.; 1179 10th Ave. W., Milan; $140,000.

We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Nowatzke, Toni Dee and John Thomas, Jr., Moline; 419 50th St., Moline; $122,000.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windsor, Colo., to Nizigiyimana, Lea, Rock Island; 3405 9th St., Rock Island; $89,000.

Brown, Mary Ann, Moline, to Cruz, Fernando, and Gutierrez, Maria R., Moline; 1811 4th St., Moline; $14,000.

Romanowski Family Limited Partnership, Iowa City, to Grell Enterprises, Moline; 7017 John Deere Parkway, office, Moline; $900,000.

Van Ert, Larry A., family limited partnership, Moline, to Grell Enterprises, Moline; 7017 John Deere Parkway, office, Moline; $900,000.

Parsons, Richard C. and Janet K., Moline, to Camacho, Rachel M., Moline; 3505 56th St. Place, Moline; $350,000.

Foster, Lloyd D., Hillsdale, to Mueller, Andrew, Hillsdale; 545 Johnson St., Lot 17, Hillsdale, land/lot only; $12,500.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Makuch, Robert and Stacy, Moline; 1408 12th St., Moline; $45,000.

Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island, to Milas, Roberta, Rock Island; 2121 1st St. A., Moline; $275,000.

Nelson, Sheila, Rock Island, to Anderson, Larry, East Moline; 3417 40th St., Moline; $185,000.

Fancher, Christopher A., trust, Moline, to Anderson, Taylor, Rock Island; 2609 24th Ave., Rock Island; $130,500.

Graves, Sheila A., Moline, to Goveia, Andrea, Moline; 4514 48th St. A, Moline; $135,000.

Redman, Daniel; Redman, Joseph, and Redman, Joni, Moline, to Nino, Mia J., Rock Island; 2125 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $116,000.

KB Midwest Dialysis, Las Vegas, N.V., to MDC Coastal 28, San Diego, Calif.; 2623 17th St., Rock Island, medical building; $2,496,773.

Derbyshire, Andrew, Silvis, to Willey, Randy, Cordova; 610 4th St. S., Cordova; $220,000.

Gall, Kristen and Tyler, Moline, to Thompson, Laura C., Moline; 2949 9th St., Moline; $165,000.

Power, Tyler A. and Jackie M., Moline, to Warren, Dylan, Moline; 113 31st Ave., Moline; $210,000.

Mellinger, Gary L. and Sandra E., East Moline, to DeLoach, Alyssa, East Moline; 3346 4th St., East Moline; $142,000.

Wiech, Vernon J., Rock Island, to Lease, Connor, Rock Island; 1203-1205 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.

Strand, David, Stoughton, Wis., to Quintana, Rachel, Moline; 2434 4th St., Moline; $98,000.

Sanchez, Brenda, Moline, to Brimberg, Donald and Angleque, Rock Island; 2621 14th Ave., Rock Island; $137,900.

Chandler, Nancy J., Moline, to Gonzales-Salinas, Carissa, Moline; 2378 31st St., Moline; $77,500.

Raya, Raul, and Maria L., Moline, to Molina Maysonet, Alexander, Moline; 1607 12th St., Moline; $108,000.

Carter, Benjamin D., Matthews, N.C., to Mosley, John W., Jr., Moline; 2121 3rd St., Moline; $110,000.

U.S. Bank National Association, Pittsburgh, Pa., to Riexinger, Colin Michael, Rock Island; 1007 19th St., Rock Island; $40,100.

Watson, James B., trust, Bettendorf, to Gnatovich, John, Coal Valley; 1411 15th St., Moline; $125,000.

Peterson, Paul, Blaine, Minn., to Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf; 2306 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $97,500.

Mahieu, Mark and Susan E., Moline, to United Storage Association, Silvis; 1st Ave. & 54th St., Moline; $205,000.

McGinnis, Cole Samuel, and Johnson, Miranda, Rock Island, to Neppl, Sheila D., Rock Island; 3915 29th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

Jager, Gary, Andalusia, to Gall, Tyler and Kristen, Moline; 810 34th Ave., Moline; $310,000.

Deboever, Chavis M. and Corianne, Geneseo, to Grys, Kelseyanne, Rock Island; 8308 W. 8th St., Rock Island; $120,000.

Drake, Caleb and Stacie, Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Fineran, Patrick and Krissi, Rock Island; 1241 36th Ave., Rock Island; $213,000.

CRC of Iowa, Bettendorf, to Vahle, Heather J., Moline; 532 24th Ave., Moline; $136,000.

Munoz Villagomez, Jesis, and Munoz, Blance, Moline; 1727 10th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Garces, Joseph, Long Beach, Calif.; 1701 25th St., Rock Island; $199,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Vance, Nora, Moline; 1436 13th St., Moline; $62,400.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to SFR3-050, New York, N.Y.; 546 19th Ave. & 722 9th Ave., Rock Island; $391,000.

Dobson, Dale E., Burlington, Iowa, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 2217 39th St., Rock Island; $42,000.

Jensen, Tracy, Silvis, to Rangel, Rex and Maria D., Moline; 3633 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $128,500.

Forret, Bradley T. and Valentina M., Taylor Ridge, to Green, Amy, Milan; 7603 24th St., Milan; $107,000.

We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Dye, Jared and Sarah, Rock Island; 1552 41st St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Burrough, Christopher, and Shumaker Burrough, Jordan C., Silvis; 8 Berkshire Drive, Rock Island; $130,000.

Wait, Norman E., trust, Reynolds, to Clawson, Lloyd M. and Angela M., Reynolds; 604 W. Main St., Reynolds; $132,500.

Hull, Curtis J., Osco, to Golden, Dakota L., Silvis; 131 13th St., Silvis; $104,900.

Mayfield, Joachim, estate, Moline, to Hurtado-Zavala, Jesus, Moline; 1645 19th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Barnes, Danny Lee; Barnes, Dennis E., and Barnes, Larry Dean, East Moline, to Gomez, Adela, Silvis; 508 8th Ave., Silvis; $55,300.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 3220 16th Ave., Rock Island; $41,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 1405 25th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Thang, Thang, Indianapolis, Ind., to Zougio, Kodjogan A., East Moline; 2525 7th St., East Moline; $145,000.

Peters, Nancy J., trust, Southaven, Miss., to Jones, Trena A., and Casanova, Jeffrey P., East Moline; 451 31st Ave., East Moline; $195,359.

Campbell, John, estate, Huntington, Ind., to Resch, Wanda, Silvis; 433 10th St. A., Silvis; $80,000.

Dettman, Betty S., Henderson, Tenn., to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 321 9th St. E., Milan; $69,923.

Salazar, Tony and Andy, Minneapolis, Minn., to Graham, Gordon D. and Dianna L., Moline; 1313 17th St., Moline; $145,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Braswell, Suzanne, Moline; 2508 2nd St., Moline; $238,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1712 14th Ave., Moline; $68,000.

Reyes, Anthony, Davenport, to Darwin, Chelsea, Milan; 1241 32nd Ave. E., Milan; $315,000.

DeClerck, Joan A., trust, Peoria, to Terronez II, Raymond Alan, Moline; 1912 30th St., Moline; $149,000.

Tomlinson, Tyler J., Orion, to Barton, Chase, Milan; 692 Hillcrest Road, Milan; $157,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Bowman, Reese, Silvis; 327 28th Ave., East Moline; $53,900.

Hebbeln, Paul D. and Angela, Cordova, to Wages, Jordan Alexandra and Timmy Dean, Coal Valley; 1523 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $320,000.

Rapp, Eric, Drexel Hill, Pa., to Bradley, Ryan, Moline; 2424 4th Ave., Moline; $77,500.

Glass, Raenette E., trust, Moline, to Glass, Amy L. and Robert B., Moline; 4829 50th Ave., Moline; $145,000.