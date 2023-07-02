Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Maple Leaf Farms, to Wells, Luke A. and Margaret K., 836 Darnall Drive, Geneseo; $60,500.

Hines, Billie, to Parsons, David A. and Alexandra E., 903 8th St., Colona; $5,000.

Warner, Janice E., to Warner, Julie R., a tract of land located in a part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Sect. 15, Township 14N, Range 5E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $150,000.

Lococo, Tonya L.; Dean, Sheila M.; Sall, Leanna K., to Whelchel, Kylee R., 703 N.W. 4th Ave., Galva; $60,000.

DeReu, Alicia, to McCarthy, Patrick James; Kevin C.; Susan C., 1106 Madison Ave., Kewanee; $93,500.

Seeley, Christine R.; Chaffee, Tamara L.; Duane A. McCall Estate, to Claus, Sawyer, and DeVries, Echo, 33 Lilac Ct., Geneseo; $225,500.

Venema, Grant J. and Erica L., to PMP Holdings LLC, 936 & 1000 S. Oakwood, Geneseo; $325,000.

Price, Joan E., to Brown, Keegan, and Coziahr, Mackenzie K., 510 W. Locust St., Cambridge; $105,000.

Gorden, Donald R. Sr. and Linda R., to Drummond, Dawn and Pruitt, Christopher, 828 E. 4th St., Kewanee; $17,500.

Drummond, Christopher and Dawn/ Pruitt, Dawn, to EA Real Estate LLC, 828 E. 4th St., Kewanee; $3,500.

Glawe, Pamela F., to Johnson, Jessica Petty, 519 E. Walnut St., Geneseo; $142,000.

Rascher, Michael O. and Andrea M., to JWest LLC, Tract 2 of West First Addition, being a part of Block's 1 & 4 of Levi Higgin's Addition to the village of Orion; $13,000.

Carlson, Paul L., to Kay, Thomas A., and Ladewig, Melissa K., the east 72' of the south 50' of Lot 2 of Block 4 in Levi Higgins Addition to the town, now village of Orion; $28,500.

Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae, to Martinez, Josiah, 915 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; $63,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hawkins, Jason, Cordova, to Sibley, Darry J., Davenport; 408 6th St. E., Milan; $108,000.

Whiles, Dianne M., Bettendorf, to Bain, Kevin, Illinois City; 3220 53rd St. A, Moline; $42,667.

Whiles, Dianne M., Bettendorf, to Bain, Keven, Illinois City; 1856 30th St., Moline; $22,333.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Yeater, Jason, East Moline; 3623 9th St., East Moline; $161,727.

McIntyre, Lane A. and Kierstyn J., Geneseo, to Cassidy, Payton, and O'Leary, Teffany, Rock Island; 1029 20th St., Rock Island; $120,000.

Sheil, Cynthia and David, East Moline, to Keeling, Kevin and Sarah, Moline; 409 17th Ave., Moline; $83,000.

Suess, Erma M., estate, Burnsville, Minn., to Paw, Tar, and Say, Moo L., Rock Island; 3617 31st Ave., Rock Island; $176,000.

Prochaska, Francis A. and Theresa M., Milan, to Gilly's Properties, Davenport; 1504 4th Ave., Rock Island, commercial building; $13,000.

B&L Development at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Brown, Sandra, East Moline; 167 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $229,900.

B&L Development at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Turner, Marcella, East Moline; 162 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $215,400.

Flynn, Matthew E. and Brenda Y., Moline, to Lule, Maria S., Moline; 507 20th Ave., Moline; $118,000.

B&L Development at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Covemaker, Steven and Jeri, East Moline; 163 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $209,900.

Ketelsen, Thomas R., trust, Davenport, to Smith, Megan, East Moline; 322 & 326 44th Ave., East Moline; $293,000.

Kramer, Terry N., Davenport, to Paez, Juan J., Coal Valley; 2 Hilltop Drive, Coal Valley; $234,000.

Manning, Norma L., LeClaire, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 2834 27th Ave., Rock Island; $101,500.

Irvine, Jerad R. and Brandy L., Moline, to Fishburn, Kyle, Cambridge; 1311 - 1315 16th St., Moline; $119,000.

No Place Like Om Shanti Property Management, Moline, to Zero Properties, Davenport; 4701 41st St., Moline, retail establishment/storage building; $200,000.

Shearer, Deanne L., Davenport, to Schaubroeck, James F., Rock Island; 2016 28th St., Rock Island; $172,500.

Bennett, Mary Ann, estate, Gilbert, Ariz., to Duarte, Mia, East Moline; 306 7th St., East Moline; $104,000.

Cornelius, Gordon B. and Cynthia A., trust, East Moline, to Anderson, Ryan, and Hamann, Olivia, Hampton; 411 10th Ave., Hampton; $173,000.

Hanger, Ronald R. and Karyn L., Moline, to Hawkes, Andrea M. and Angela K., Moline; 5225 11th Ave. B, Moline; $124,900.

VanOpdorp, Lee D. and Emily, Bettendorf, to Roumo, Christine, East Moline; 597 Forest Rd., East Moline; $355,600.

Beasley, Alyssa, Chillicothe, Ohio, to Huerta, Violeta Y. Contreras, Moline; 1703 10th St., Moline; $140,000.

Albrecht Properties, Davenport, to Bahen, Breanna, Moline; 3601 14th Ave., Moline; $190,000.

Etheridge, Susan, Moline, to PJ Real Estate, Rock Island; 2010 - 2012 12th St., Moline; $122,500.

Qualls, Danny, Olathe, Kan., to Wiseman, Kimberly S., Coal Valley; 1518 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $289,000.

Marolf, Jennifer, New Windsor, to Hayes, Julien B., and Guzman, Alison, Moline; 1611 12th Ave., Moline; $161,000.

SGA Capital Holdings, Hamilton, Ga., to Murray, Jordan, East Moline; 225 N. 20th St., East Moline; $78,000.

Big River Investments, Silvis, to Bester, Darrell, Moline; 2128 3rd St., Moline; $147,000.

Peng, Siang, East Moline, to Dotou, Jonas, East Moline; 2161 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $100,000.

Arslanovic, Bahrija and Sebiha, Moline, to Arslanovic, Eldin, Moline; 310 30th Ave. Ct. #2, Moline; $70,000.

Hein, Deborah and Scott, Rock Island, to Hodge, Kevin A. and Abbey N., Milan; 3712 Woodland Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $20,000.

Purcell, Scott K., Milan, to Rockwell, Tayler G., East Moline; 1546 9th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.

Graves, Shaun J., and Victoria J., Moline, to Schulz, Robert, and Personette, Alicia, Moline; 2631 35th St., Moline; $335,000.

Boeye, Ellen B., trust, Bettendorf, to Fuhrmeister, Anthony and Laura, Moline; 3653 70th St. Ct., Moline; $359,900.

Mosley Family Revocable Trust, Bettendorf, to Perdue, Richard L. and Vivian A., East Moline; 329 44th Ave., East Moline; $328,000.

Hart, Lawrence L. and Nina J., trust, Milan, to Conway & Conway Properties, Morgan Hill, Calif.; 2716 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Good, Darrell G., estate, Holly Springs, N.C., to Bowman, Riley, Moline; 1838 2nd St., Moline; $89,000.

Patting, Matthew K., and Pettifer, Ann M., Taylor Ridge, to Kimball, Brandon, and Griffin, Hannah Kate, Illinois City; 13913 224th St. W., Illinois City; $250,000.

Helmick, Shirley L., East Moline, to Hagmeier, Rosalie, Port Byron; 500 1st Ave., Silvis; $55,000.

ROI Turnkey Properties, Jackson, Wyo., to Barbosa, Juan, Rock Island; 615 44th St., Rock Island; $129,900.

7-Eleven, Inc., Irving, Texas, to Robinaco, Rock Island; 1700 18th Ave., Rock Island, improved commercial building; $500,000.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windsor, Colo., to Morales, Alexander, East Moline; 235 20th St., East Moline; $81,500.

Barnes, Jeffrey, Raleigh, N.C., to Williams, Isaac, Rock Island; 2230 14th St., Rock Island; $182,000.

Alongi, Jennifer, Rock Island, to Jackson, Darrion and Aishia, Rock Island; 7 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $149,000.

Zentic, Tanika S., Moline, to Wilson, Jade', Moline; 1893 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $100,000.

Franklin, Brenda, Rock Island, to Trujillo-Mier, Balentin; 4217 14th St., Moline; $35,000.

Thodos, John S., East Moline, to TJ Investment Properties, Davenport; 703 11th Ave. B Ct., Unit #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, Silvis, 6-unit apartment building; $565,000.

Lowry, James T., Jr., Davenport, to Gulbransen, James, and Adams, Patricia C., Davenport; 401 & 413 9th St., Rock Island, plumbing commercial building; $60,000.

MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Porter, Renae M., Coal Valley; 1168 23rd St., Moline; $67,501.

Hernandez, Juan Sanchez, and Hernandez, Hugo, Davenport, to Christine, Minami, Rock Island; 1520 44th St., Rock Island; $173,000.

Timmerman, Kathleen J., estate, LeClaire, to Bustos, Robert L., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 8E, East Moline; $38,000.

PP Moline, Inc., Bettendorf, to BEN 99, Inc., Moline; 4910 22nd Ave., Moline, commercial building; $550,000.

DeVolder, Chuck and Jayne, trust, Coal Valley, to Blanchard, Tim J. and Karen A., Moline; 2422 18th Ave., Moline; $58,000.

Davis, Kendall L., Colona, to McCutcheon, Mark, Rock Island; 932 21st St., Rock Island; $85,000.

Reynolds, Lisa, Hampton, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 110 2nd Ave., Hampton; $15,000.

Edasity Rentals, Macomb, to Kar Properties, East Moline; 1500 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $59,000.

Estella Banks, trust, Macomb, Mich., to Banks, Brian, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; 1223 8th St., Rock Island; $25,000.

Stice, Donald and Betty, Taylor Ridge, to Pratner, Brandy, Taylor Ridge; 19902 159th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $360,000.

Chapin, Brenda L., Bell, Bobbi J., and Sanders, Cassie M., Princeton, Iowa, to Stearns, Joshua, Cordova; 702 Main Ave., Cordova; $140,000.

Staver, Patricia Mae, Davenport, to Foster, Timothy and Karen, Port Byron; 1303 N. High St., Port Byron; $315,000.

Spencer, Gary R., estate, Thomson, to Mahraun, Janine, Rapids City; 1408 1st Ave. A, Rapids City; $155,500.

McClintock Group, Davenport, to Arrellano, Adrian Cardenas, Bell Gardens, Calif.; 2915 7th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Ruhl, John G., Davenport, to Spyglass, LLC, Davenport; 7911 29th St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $148,750.

Palmialla, L.C., Davenport, to Spyglass, L.C., Davenport; 7911 29th St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $446,250.

Wildermuth, Richard A., Terlingua, Texas, to Wildermuth, Randy; Wildermuth, Melinda; Wildermuth, Cory; Wildermuth, Lisa, Port Byron; 46-acre farmland, East Moline; $322,000.

Cer, Sui, and Lin, Chan Thawng, Blue Island, Ill., to Russell, Alexis, East Moline; 2829 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $163,000.

Fried, Richard G., Sherrard, to Ramos & Ramos Properties, Moline; 1715 5th Ave., Moline; office space, commercial building; $200,000.

South Moline Township, Moline, to Keddie Properties, Moline; 2500 53rd St., Moline, land/lot only; $116,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trust, Titusville, Pa., to Rizek El Halal Properties, Davenport; 934 19th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Johnson, Robert E., East Moline, to Spence, Vivian, Rock Island; 1845 32nd St., Rock Island; $120,000.

Miller Real Estate Holdings, Silvis, to LEW Real Estate Holdings, Davenport; 1201 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff, warehouse; $350,000.

Jones, Charles J., Eldridge, to Riddles, Jimmie, Moline; 2929 26th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Leibovitz, Norman E., Colona, to Jacobsen, Ashley, East Moline; 1331 18th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.

Wright, Calvin L, trust, Sherrard, to Hafner, Leonard A., Moline; 4902 51st Ave., Moline; $151,500.

Leatherman, Susan C., trust, Las Vegas, Nev., to Epperly, Gina L., East Moline; 4841 6th St. Ct., Unit 14, East Moline; $282,500.

Johnson, Alvertha, Chicago, to Permes Properties, Davenport; 1015 18th Ave., Rock Island; $42,500.

Gluck, David L., Rock Island, to Skinner, David, Moline; 716 46th St., Rock Island; $35,000.

Fortner, Jonathan L., Sunrise Beach, Mo., to Herstedt, Sean, Moline; 800 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; $139,900.

Gorman, Arnold D., Colona, to Cook, Jolene K., Moline; 1006 40th St., Moline; $126,000.

Gueldenhaar, Shelly J., and Henson, William L., Rock Island; 3131 118th Ave. W., Milan; $232,900.

Quiet Capital, Bettendorf, to The Pete Norwood Family trust, Rogers, Ariz.; 217 29th Ave., East Moline; $71,500.

Moreno, Nicholas, Fort Worth, Texas, to Loomer, Kimberly Vess, Martinez, Ga.; 2651 12th St., Moline; $215,000.