Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for July 3, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hamraev, Ihtiyor, to Norville, Kevin A. and Jennifer Amy, 630 Green River St., Colona; $80,000.

Bryner, Breanne R. and Quentin N., to Puckett, Emmett E., 108 W. South St., Annawan; $175,000.

Edwards, Kathleen M., to Beazer, Brendan James, 10251 Wolf Road, Geneseo; $211,500.

Peach, Angelia M., to Schraeder, Paul R., and Clementz, Amanda R., 906 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $155,000.

VanDusen, Dale R. and Helen L., to Blair, Kyle G. and Taylor E., 16 Pine Tree Road, Kewanee; $208,000.

Johnson, Chad, to Hernandez, Ramiro, 11050 Nash Road, Kewanee; $35,000.

Nordstrom, Michael B., to Crowell, Kent D. and Karen R., 807 W. 4th St., Kewanee; $2,000.

Dunn, Joshua M., to Bates, Justin R., 514 E. Division St., Galva; $3,000.

JK Mickley Properties, to Carton, Mathew A., Whitney G., Jeanne M., 17.13 acres East 1900 St., Atkinson; $160,000.

Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., to DeCap, Emily, 410 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $170,000.

Alford, Cendy M., to VanWynsberghe, Lonnie R., 313 Main St., Hooppole; $122,000.

Johnson Rentals of Geneseo, to Werner Investment Properties, 706 Gooseberry Drive, Geneseo and 110 Brown St., Geneseo; $645,500.

Carrington, Dan R. and Sue E., to Eljune Properties, 118 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; $55,000.

Pritchard, Sharon L.; Sturtewagen, Linda J.; DeDecker, Sue A., to Reiling, Darrell K. and Pamela, 248.21 acres in Atkinson and Cornwall Township; $5,083,000.

Damron, Patrick and Leisa, to the Downtown Eatery & Bakery, 206 N. Tremont St., Kewanee; $140,000.

Sawyer, Joseph T., to Mercer, Terry Jr. and Laura, 703 N.W. 3rd Ave., Galva; $60,000.

Peterson, Wayne W. and Theresa A., to Verscheure, Jay R., 204 W. Center St., Atkinson; $32,500.

Paxton, Timothy J., to Slusser, Julia S., 1113 Roseview, Kewanee; $20,000.

Brandt, Rae/Taylor, Rae and Jason, to Clark, Nancy, 309 E. South St., Cambridge; $85,000.

Meredith, Timothy S. and Jill N., to Marx, Samuel and Madison 209 Linden Drive, Colona; $265,000.

Sheddan, Ryan S. and Dawn H., to Sutherland, Derek J. and Sabrina L., 8 Timberlane Drive, Geneseo; $273,000.

Kempf, Erika L./ Wesner, Erika L. and Douglas R., to Littlejohn, Brandon S., 509 S. Henry St., Geneseo; $160,000.

Pratt, David K. and Paula E., to Medley, Dwight, 1116 West Court, Colona; $131,500.

Great Southern Bank, to Hamerlinck, Thomas and Tamela, the east 186 feet of Lot 1 of Nye's Addition to the village of Cambridge; $100,000.

Talbert, Jerry E. and Adrian, to Marxen, Cole E. and Baily, 216 E. Pearl St., Geneseo; $190,000.

Samolitis, Jerome, to Qualls, Linda and Dennis, 813 7th St., Colona; $1,500.

Peruski, Zachary J. and Samantha N./ Noble, Samantha N., to Claus, Christopher S. and Heather, 233 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $205,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wildemuth, Cynthia, Prophetstown, to Padakis, Dennis, Rock Island; 3011 21st Ave., Rock Island; $112,900.

Bank of America, Greensboro, N.C., to Flores, Carmen, Rock Island; 39 Wildwood Drive., Rock Island; $300,000.

Sleck Properties, Davenport, to Vance, Raymond L., East Moline; 643 32nd Ave., East Moline; $126,900.

Silva, Manual and Robert, East Moline, to Helmer, Blake and Alyssa, Milan; 214 8th St. E., Milan; $98,500.

Pythian Castle Corporation, Milan, to Scottish Rite Cathedral Association of Moline, East Moline; 401 E. 2nd Ave. and 409 E. 2nd Ave., Milan, hair salon/storage units; $300,000.

Pena II, Frank Jerome, estate, Phoenix, Ariz., to Pena, Jason A., Illinois City; 17118 78th Ave. W., Illinois City; $24,000.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to DeBaillie, Martin E. and Lori Ann, Geneseo; 4239 16th Ave., Moline; $58,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Smith, Kaleb, Orion; 2416 7th Ave., Moline; $74,900.

Plunkett, Ryan, Rock Island, to Highfill, Kristen, Rock Island; 4525 14th Ave., Rock Island; $138,500.

Bostick, Carolyn, Madison, Wis., to PLMP Properties, Davenport; 417 37th St., Moline; $43,000.

Dingeldein Properties, Rock Island, to TAG Holdings, Davenport; 2225-2227 3rd Ave., Rock Island, office building; $400,000.

Liedtke, Richard E. and Michelle L., Coal Valley, to Slininger, Daniel Lamar, Coal Valley; 12027 Niabi Zoo Rd., Coal Valley; $272,000.

Oppenheimer, Jeff, East Moline, to Stone, Ryan, La Mesa, Calif.; 917-919 18th Ave., East Moline; $88,000.

Graves, Larry J., Jr., Moline, to Graves, Nathan James and Jessica Leanne, Moline; 2923 13th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

FTC Tower Co, Kingstree, S.C., to Vertical Bridge Development, Boca Raton, Fla.; 3220 124th Ave. W., Illinois City, leasehold for Cellular Tower; $245,225.

Mossage, Derrick, Rock Island, to Arif, Mohammed, Rock Island; 1705-1707 32nd St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $8,500.

Rapp, Eric, Drexel Hill, Pa., to Gillett, Penny and Mahala Lynn, Rock Island; 1201 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; $73,500.

Jones, Jason D., Milan, to JPTP, Moline; 1800 14th Ave., Moline; $103,900.

Patino, Sergio and Griselda, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 1832 16th Ave., Moline; $75,000.

Patino, Sergio and Griselda, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 728 18th Ave. A, Moline; $100,000.

Fennesy, Kenneth J. and Rosalind, trust, Coal Valley, to JPTP, Moline; 1528 28th St., Rock Island; $85,500.

Goldstein, Daniel H. and Therese A., Colorado Springs, Colo., to Stephens, Charles, and Marsh, Rojeanna, Moline; 1818 56th St. Ct., Moline; $342,000.

Pro Properties, Bettendorf, to Hurry, Taylor, Rock Island; 1519 44th St., Rock Island; $93,000.

Dismer, Marshall W. and Alexandra C., Moline, to Mountain West IRA, Inc., Boise, Idaho; 1839 31st St., Rock Island; $95,500.

Massey, Joanne M., Urbana, Ohio, to Pate, Andrew and Chelsey, Illinois City; 12205 235th St. W., Illinois City, land/lot only; $5,000.

Reid, Roger L., Canton, Mo., to Thompson, Stephen M., Moline; 2803 32nd Ave. Drive, Moline; $177,000.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Irvine, Calif., to JPTP, Moline; 4014 4th St., Rock Island; $24,000.

Smith, Angela M., Moline, to Adams, Michael, Milan; 5114 109th Ave., Milan; $217,000.

Nelson, Ian A. and Heather, Fredericksburg, Va., to Rhoods, Jessica, Rock Island; 1915 23rd St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Eastburg, George, Galesburg, to Dismer, Marshall, Moline; 2944 8th St., Moline; $211,000.

Patterson, Jeffery, Moline, to Fore, Taylor, Moline; 4911 35th Ave., Moline; $242,500.

Raun, Paul R., Moline, to Sodeman, Douglas J., East Moline; 1603 2nd St., East Moline; $12,500.

Lincoln, Jacob R. and Jamie L., Silvis, to Laweh, Tathaynaw; Htoo, Eh Dee Way, and Yoe, Pah, Rock Island; 3225 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $230,000.

Ehmen, Helen, estate, Taylor Ridge, to Fersch, Ronald and Cynthia Lynn, Andalusia; 500 5th Ave. Drive W., Andalusia; $160,000.

VonGillern, Thomas L., Rock Island, to Terrell, Joe and Brenda, Colona; vacant land, Rock Island; $40,000.

Ramos, Rudolph V. and Jacqueline A., East Moline, to Newberry, Terry L., Jr. and Marcella, Silvis; 2432 4th Ave., Moline; $55,000.

Shelton-Tuthill, Barbara Jean, Moline, to CBB Enterprises, Eldridge; 564 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $78,280.

Larssen, Colby T., Coal Valley, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 7500 25th St., Milan; $30,000.

Pereda, Alberto, Kewanee, to Nichols, James, Moline; 1501 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $80,000.

Carrera, Andrea L., Moline, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 1408 43rd St., Moline; $44,000.

DeClercq, Todd E., trust, Hillsdale, to Brown, Christopher J., Hillsdale; 29717 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale; $310,000.

Brinkmeier, Brent A & Nicole A., Port Byron, to Scott, Brandon P., and Clow, Emily Jo, Port Byron; 510 N. High St., Port Byron; $150,000.

Stone, Larry and Piper, Taylor Ridge, to Almanza, Adam, and Wilson, Sharon M., Moline; 3529 34th St., Moline; $300,000.

Nesseler, Kristin J. and Richard B., Port Byron, to Schuldt, Keegan Allen, East Moline; 483 31st Ave., East Moline; $166,000.

Pentecom Property, Palestine, Texas, to Hotchkiss, Hunter, Moline; 922 42nd St., Moline; $122,000.

Koeller Family Trust, Moline, to Harbison, Roger, Moline; 5213 37th Ave. Ct., Moline; $295,000.

Marlow, Gatlin and Alison, Roseville, Ill., to Kettering, Jame and Shandolyn, Moline; 1028 13th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Martin, Kayla, Milan; 108 2nd Ave. E., Milan; $107,500.

Geiger, Serene J. and Robert L., Rock Island, to Kilheeney, Michael and Tiffany, Moline; 1616 40th St. Ct., Moline; $239,923.

Applequist, Marlo, Hanover Park, Ill., to Applequist, Nicole Jean and Mary Jo, Rock Island; 4419 7th Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.

Olson, John R. and Sandra J., Coal Valley, to Parsons, Richard C. and Janet K., Moline; 3140 45th St., Moline; $198,500.

Cazarrubis, Atanacia Perez, East Moline, to Harris, Shawn Douglas, Moline; 1255 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; $83,000.

Bruce III, Robert A., estate, Carlisle, Iowa, to Yang, Debra, Davenport; 3023 Ave. of the Cities, Moline; $54,000.

Farr, Cody, Woodhull, to Beghtol, Debra, Coal Valley; 2309 E. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $85,500.

Berry, Janna Christine and Matthew Marshall, Bettendorf, to Washam, Ian Allen, Moline; 2533 28th St., Moline; $304,000.

Benhart, Jacob P., Norwell, Mass., to Bockenstedt, Carley Michelle, Coal Valley; 12720 69th Ave, Coal Valley; $250,600.

Van Tieghem, Marilyn J., trust, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1837 33rd St., Moline; $40,000.

Cordes, David L., and Pattschull, Bryan W., Rock Island, to Payton, Zachary A., and Quick, Ayala J., Rock Island; 824 20th St., Rock Island; $2,500.

Blais, Jimmie, East Moline, to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1926 3rd St., East Moline; $17,000.

Rolax, Louisa A., Davenport, to Schwoebel, Brent, Rock Island; 2345 26th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Yoke, Jacob, Davenport, to Berget, Barbara and Scott, Milan; 8400 79th Ave. W., Milan; $214,900.

Veryzer, Sean C. and Penny L., Geneseo, to Schwigen, Chase, Andalusia; 1.61 acre vacant lot, Andalusia; $40,000.

Schwigen, Chase and Kristina, Andalusia, to Vroman, William J. and Laurie, Andalusia; vacant lot, Andalusia; $4,000.

Shehorn, Kendal Keith, estate, to Mohror, Lucas M., Illinois City; 12929 252nd St. W., Illinois City; $141,000.

Karn, Michael Raymond and Dee, Cambridge, to Cullen, Porschia, East Moline; 4110 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $135,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Perez, Johana, Rock Island; 1435 15th Ave., Rock Island; $92,000.

Klak, Rose E., estate, Geneseo, to Downing, Daniel and Sherri, Rock Island; 1309 43rd St., Rock Island; $95,000.

Almanza, Adam, Rock Island, to Wheeler Works, Moline; 2161 18th St., East Moline; $121,000.

Ziegler, Joseph E., Rock Island, to Krause, Laila K., Rock Island; 3122 25th Ave., Rock Island; $165,000.

Priceless Properties, Geneseo, to JAD Properties, Milan; 11600 14th St. W., Milan; $550,000.

Crusader Coating & Arms, Viola, to Spicer, Toby A. and Shelley, Coal Valley; 402 W. 4th Ave., Coal Valley; $275,000.

