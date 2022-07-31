Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for July 31, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Moisant, James L., to Smith, William and Michelle, 12 N.W. 4th St., Galva; $35,000.

Mason, Marilyn J., to Foster, Lloyd A. and Carmen M., 324 E. Wells St., Geneseo; $190,000.

Vorac, Nathan and Heidi, to Vyas, Ramchandra K., Lot 3 in Richmond Hill West 2nd Addition; $356,000.

Monson, Timothy M. and Christina S., to Crain, Darrick S. and Joan D., 536 Locust St., Andover; $160,000.

Perez, Angely E. and Meza, Jesus, to Jimenez, Francisco and Yesaris, Karla Duque, 905 Elmwood Ave., Kewanee; $8,000.

Green, John R., to Goede, Morgen LLC, 212 N.W. 1st St., Galva; $13,000.

Secrist, Eddie D. and Susan M., to Meyer, Cameron L., 213 S. Park St., Bishop Hill; $130,000.

Bloom, Frank Kevin and Heather, to Mercer, Nicholas, 16852 N. 400 Ave., Cambridge; $208,000.

Wells, Timothy M. and Cynthia M., to Kreiser, Matthew S. and Anna L., 15 Oak Grove Road, Geneseo; $305,000.

Monroe, Lee M., to Hamilton, Haley A., 230 Dwight St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Hier, Wendell R., to Porter, Kaitlyn, 521 East Street S., Kewanee; $117,000.

Vondra, Richard J. and Teri L., to Andersen, Michael James, 8 Oak Grove Road, Geneseo; $330,000.

Laue, Glenda J., to Blackhawk Foundation, 1.483 acres; $24,000.

Larson, Charles G. Sr., to Loitz, Burton; Burton J. Loitz Trust; Loitz, Wendy K.; Wendy K. Loitz Trust, the south half of the west half of the west half of the southwest quarter of Sect. 4, Township 17N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the township of Hanna; $260,000.

Swanson, Patricia, to Haars, Melissa S. and Andrew A.; Melissa S. Haars Trust, 12772 E. 400th St., Orion; $300,000.

Nye, Richard E. and Pamela W., to Beshears, Sheila, 8 Deer Hollow Drive, Coal Valley; $265,000.

Roberts, Lucas L., to Hare, Daniel D., and Willaert, Sydney J., 710 5th St., Colona; $168,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Arroyo, Advias Uriel Cruz, and Saguilan, Dania Illenny Mayren, Moline, to Dilly, Cassandra G., Moline; 1014 29th St., Moline; $132,900.

Heisley, Ruth, East Moline, to Hofmann, Regina, Moline; 3709 35th St. #1, Moline; $93,500.

Oehlke, Heather M., Hope Mills, N.C., to Quad Cities Properties, Port Byron; 1508 41st St., Rock Island; $52,600.

Yasoda, Inc., Bettendorf, to BBR Oil VAA, Iowa City; 609-689 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, shopping center; $7,956,605.

Powell, Rusty Allen, Hillsdale, to Eliasen, Donna, Rock Island; 908 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $57,900.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Stiles, Craig, Bettendorf; 2217 39th St., Rock Island; $57,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to MAC Homes, Bettendorf; 1327 15th St. A, Moline; $55,000.

DeClercq, Laura, Hillsdale, to Strobel, Joshua C., Port Byron; 9424 234th St. N., Port Byron; $173,000.

Wag's Auto Center, Rock Island, to Martin, John, Davenport; 2531 28th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Nahrgang, Larry and Janice, East Moline, to Mink, James and Connie, East Moline; 471 44th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $200,000.

Collison, Dwight E. and Janis A., Seminole, Fla., to Storm, Ronda, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 5A, East Moline; $58,500.

Guru Nanak Save More, Inc., Moline, to DGOGMILANIL10202021 LLC, West Plains, Mo.; 109 W. 3rd Ave., Milan, retail establishment; $460,000.

Dunn, Roger L. and Heidi, East Moline, to Sibley, Darry J., Davenport; 165 15th Ave., East Moline; $80,000.

Shay, Buddy J. and Mary Jo, trust, East Moline, to Johnson, Steven Ray and Katherine A., East Moline; 4712 9th St., East Moline; $162,000.

Martin, Cynthia M., East Moline, to Smith, Tenia R., Rock Island; 722 24th St., East Moline; $55,000.

Mason & Scott, P.C., Moline, to Edwards, Robert, Silvis; 844 15th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.

Wainwright Acres, Port Byron, to Brooks, Brandon, Erie; 24723 80th Ave. N., Port Byron, 130 acre farm; $1,170,000.

Wright Cutler, Suzanne M., trust, East Moline, to Johnson, Orian G., East Moline; 3409 Archer Drive, East Moline; $50,000.

Cutler, Leonard R., trust, East Moline, to Johnson, Orian G., East Moline; 3409 Archer Drive, East Moline; $50,000.

Conley, Maryjo, and Clark, Jeaninne L., Davenport, to Stohl, Benjamin R. and Donna K., Geneseo; 408 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $36,000.

Kasongo, Richard B., Galesburg, to Luvua, David L., Rock Island; 914 4th Ave., Rock Island; $3,000.

Grossman, Charles and Diana S., Warsaw, Ill., to Smith, Luke B., Rock Island; 1826 24th St., Rock Island; $114,900.

Jones Foundation Holdings, Sioux Falls, S.D., to Trip Portfolio, Minneapolis, Minn.; 2000 5th St., Rock Island; $2,400,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Southern Cross Properties, Sherrard; 2018 14th St., Moline; $69,809.

Village of Milan, Milan, to Subsero Illinois Grow RE, Birmingham, Mich.; Tech Drive, Milan; $275,000.

Myers, Allison A., Geneseo, to Lower, Lucas W., Moline; 3758 41st St., Moline; $225,000.

Roland, James A. and Leslie S., Moline, to MK Partners, Davenport; 5018 10th Ave., Moline; $110,000.

Sapato, Stephen A., Sebring, Fla., to Mercy Vineyard Church, Moline; 1801 10th St., Moline; $150,000.

Wyant, Susan J., Rock Island, to Coakley, Sage, and Schriner, Montana, Rock Island; 2129 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $119,500.

Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Verschore, Dylan M., Rock Island; 1212 22nd St., Rock Island; $163,000.

Sims, Raymond and Kimberly, Moline, to Jimenez, Nicole, Coal Valley; 131 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $150,000.

Hutson, Cecil E., estate, Rock Island, to Shuck, Stuart J. and Barbara J., Rock Island; 4002 27th Ave., Rock Island; $116,000.

Burrier, Whitley S. and Teri L., Moline, to Vanderlinden, Adam, Moline; 2541 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $130,000.

Lewis, Troy D. and Jamie S., trust, Moline, to Burrier, Whitley S. and Teri L., Moline; 2531 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $165,000.

RTR Family Holdings, Dublin, Ohio, to Wilkens, Patricia, Cordova; 509 2nd Ave. S., Cordova; $208,000.

Loveland, Rohan, Carrollton, Texas, to McCannon, Timothy and Richard, Colona; 552 31st St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $4,000.

Johnson, Scott M., Fitchburg, Wis., to Bermes Properties, Davenport; 4511 11th St. C, Moline; $118,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Orr, Megan L., Coal Valley; 2506 1st St., Coal Valley; $75,649.

Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton, to Rapp, Robert, Rock Island; 1830 43rd St., Rock Island; $109,000.

Koster, Allen, LeClaire, to Johnson, Norman and Julie, Rock Island; 5 Chippiannock Trail, Rock Island; $450,000.

Everett, Nancy A., trust, Moline, to Crabtree, Owen, Moline; 506 18th Ave., Moline; $142,500.

Lueders, Larry A. and Jennifer G., Oquawka, Ill., to Zeitler, Scott R. and Brooke P., Taylor Ridge; 11520 162nd Ave. W., Reynolds, land/lot only; $35,000.

Holcomb, Richard, Geneseo, to Whittaker, Tiffany, Silvis; 131 12th St., Silvis; $110,000.

Lassuy, John and Tina, Moline, to Leinart, Michael and Kayla, Moline; 3021 45th St., Moline; $540,000.

Gnatovich, John, Coal Valley, to LMJ Capital, Rock Island; 312 3rd St. W., Milan; $85,000.

Tomlin, Debra, Taylor Ridge, to Elliott, Davie, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $12,840.

ICC Realty, Rock Island, to Sherretts, Sandra, Moline; 2999 3rd St. #107, Moline; $155,000.

Hughes, Kenneth W. and Jessica B., Archer, Iowa, to Marquez, Constance C. and Leonor M., Silvis; 1357 10th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria, to James, Stephen, Moline; 3224 67th Ave., Moline; $100.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria, to James, Stephen, Moline; 3309 67th Ave., Moline; $15,000.

Differenced Living, East Moline, to Mojica, Silvestre, Rock Island; 1524 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $167,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Pool, Timothy Michael, Moline; 963 41st St., Moline; $90,000.

Dubrow, Jeffrey and Robin, Cumming, Ga., to Riexinger, Colin, Moline; 1730 10th St., Moline; $68,750.

KAT Development Group, Milan, to Johnson, Shawn C., Galesburg; 5710 136th Ave. Ct. W., Milan, land/lot only; $47,000.

McGee Family Trust, East Moline, to Wade, Nickolas J. and Rebecca L., Hillsdale; 29922 108th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $375,000.

Anderson, Paulette S., Port Byron, to Demers, Marc and Amy, East Moline; 3701 Morton Drive, East Moline; $125,000.

Vyncke Family LLC., Moline, to Coe, Jonathan, and Coe, Thomas, Meltrece, Moline; 3715 77th St. Ct., Moline; $390,000.

Mejia, Robert A. and Elizabeth R., Hampton, to Leftwich, Toria L., Moline; 2309 7th St., East Moline; $77,500.

Grasz, Wendell H. and C. Louise, trust, Silvis, to Ellis, Christian J., East Moline; 610 28th Ave., East Moline; $160,000.

Eh, Paw L., and Reistroffer, Mark, Phoenix, Ariz., to Pollock, Kenneth, Rock Island; 4073 28th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Head, Karl D., Moline, to Bainter, Ariel, and Pettit, James W., Moline; 408 32nd Ave., Moline; $83,500.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Baker, Jeremy, Rock Island; 2342 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $127,000.

Versluis, Patricia J., estate, Davenport, to Fischer, Paul J. and Nancy J., trust, Moline; 2645 1st St. Ct., Moline; $180,000.

QCPM, Moline, to Miller, Kristina, Rock Island; 4526 8th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.

Haar, Kelly J., trust, Saco, Maine, to Govig, Adam, Rock Island; 1316 9th St., Rock Island; $63,500.

Berman, Jack and Roberta, Darien, Ill., to Rigsby, Amelia, Moline; 3020 4th St. #11, Moline; $76,500.

Vroman, Thomas J. and Laurie, Port Byron, to Kroeger, Nicole, Hampton; 416 3rd Ave., Hampton; $67,000.

Swinburn, Brock G., East Moline, to Urban Revival, Rock Island; 1435 35th St., Rock Island; $120,000.

Find N Homes, Eldridge, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 314 29th Ave. W., Milan; $80,000.

Bridgeway Properties, Galesburg, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 3913 15th St. D, Moline; $70,000.

Danielson, Robert C., The Villages, Fla., to Loveless, Brad and Lisa, Rock Island; 2921 30th Ave., Rock Island; $250,000.

Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Wildermuth, Jennifer M., Moline; 2329 5th Ave., Moline; $75,500.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Bivens, Audrey, Rock Island; 1317 94th Ave. W., Rock Island; $130,000.

Hogeboom, David S. and Julie M., Trego, Wis., to Sanchez, Nathan, and Ybarra, Sarah, Coal Valley; 704 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $312,500.

Brooks, Matthew E. and Trisha M., Milan, to Gladkin, Katherine and Kelly, Davenport; vacant land, Milan; $24,000.

Grafton, Joel W. and Sonia D., trust, Orion, to Crosby, Jason R., Coal Valley; land/lot only, Orion; $25,000.

Garner, Karen M., Hampton, to Slyter Professional Holdings, Silvis; 914 1st Ave., Silvis, land/lot only; $6,500.

Camarillo, Karina, Moline, to Sloan, David, and Hicks, Sarah, Moline; 4608 50th St., Moline; $160,150.

Hamilton, Carol J., trust, Milan, to DeSmet, Margaret and Dennis, Moline; 1010 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $187,000.

Wilson, James R., and SENB Bank, LeClaire, to Jones, Sara C., Moline; 3101 26th St., Moline; $235,000.

Skiles, Richard and Lynette, Joy, Ill., to Hughes, Kyle P., Taylor Ridge; 13423 1715th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $110,000.

Jones, Sara C., Moline, to Tagtmeier, John M., Moline; 1104 29th St., Moline; $110,000.

Belcher III, Orville L., Bettendorf, to Harrington, Brennan, Port Byron; 1324 Blue Spruce Drive, Cordova, land/lot only; $13,000.

Heidenreich, Andrea, Stockton, Ill., to Gomez, Martin, Rock Island; 2116 12th Ave., Rock Island; $91,000.

Ryder, Joseph C., Moline, to Masias, Joshua R., Moline; 1541 13th Ave., Moline; $63,000.

Duckett, Harold and Brenda, Moline, to Baumgardner, Paul and Jessica, Moline; 915 36th St., Moline; $375,000.

Immesoete, Frederick, Moline, to McKee, Michael and Jamie, East Moline; 130 7th St., East Moline; $75,000.

Oltman, Gary, Mercer Island, Wash., to Stottler, Nick and Lauren, Hampton; Lot 4 Block 30, 1st St., Hampton, land/lot only; $13,500.

Garrett, Frank L., trust, Hillsdale, to Swanson, Robin L., LeClaire; 15515 34th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.

Carlson, Marilyn G., trust, Erie, to Ballard, Janice, Colona; 531 15th Ave., Silvis; $44,500.

Carver, K-La, Moline, to Gillette, Don, Moline; 2202 Barnard Ct., Moline; $132,000.

DeMoulin, Priscilla, Illinois City, to DeMoulin, Terry, Illinois City; 17400 99th Ave. W., Illinois City; $18,000.

DeLoose, John Michael, estate, Viola, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 525 W. 28th Ave., Milan; $75,511.

Romero-Montoya, Felipe Agustin, and Gallegos-Garcia, Lizbeth, Moline; 155 16th Ave., Moline; $83,000.

Ickes, Karen, Milan, to Bert, Dale, Moline; 713 25th Ave., Moline; $159,000.

Diericx, Taylor W. and Amanda D., Geneseo, to Bishop, Colton, and Spence, Mariah, Milan; 1614 113th Ave., Milan; $130,000.

Carr, Roger D. and Charmzell, Geneseo, to Iams, Nick and Jill, Hampton; 115 8th St., Hampton; $32,500.

Callahan, Daniel P., Geneva, Ill., to Zacher, Eric M. and Mary M., Moline; 2118 14th St., Moline; $157,000.

Smith, Marilyn D.S.D., Granite Shoals, Texas, to Schmulbach, Thomas and Janet, Moline; 2810 32nd Ave. Drive, Moline; $235,000.

Ammeter, Tammy L., Silvis, to Couchman, Michael D., Silvis; 260 8th St., Silvis; $118,000.

Bivens, Richard, Milan, to Lundeen, Austin, Moline; 911 51st St., Moline; $145,000.

Rocha, John, Geneseo, to Monroy, Isaias, East Moline; 726 23rd St., East Moline; $15,000.

Valentin, Dolores, Rock Island, to Hartwig, Ashley, Rock Island; 2459 18th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.

Vertrees, William M., and Whayoung, Shin, Fort Smith, Ark., to Christensen, Dana and Amy, Milan; 2120 129th Ave. Ct., Milan; $396,500.

Grafton, Joel W., trust, Orion, to Ayers, Corbin, Rock Island; land/lot only, Orion; $25,000.

Ehlert Fuller, Carolyn, and Fuller, Chester, Naples, Fla., to Almanza, Hector and Adriana, Milan; 11211 31st St. Drive W., Milan; $535,000.

Lopez, David, Robstown, Texas, to Farber, Leonard R. and Kim, Geneseo; 3058 9th St., East Moline; $150,000.

Peve, Michelle, Moline, to Deleo, Alexis A. and Brett M., Hampton; 605 12th Ave., Hampton; $150,000.

Verbeke, Thomas and Theresa, Taylor Ridge, to Bentley, Calif., Moline; 3718 11th Ave., Moline; $110,000.

Ryan, Donna S., trust, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Wilson, Megan J., Moline; 1615 40th St. Ct., Moline; $210,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Raccone, Stacey, Moline; 310 30th Ave. Ct., Unit 1, Moline; $61,500.