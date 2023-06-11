Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hammons, Patrick M., to Gearhart, Jennica, 104 Front St., Galva; $33,000.

Gale, Kraig and Dawn, to Atkinson, Barbara S., 607 S. Center Ave., Galva; $45,000.

Miller, Eric C. and Karlee K., to Harkey, Chever and Covington, Cassidy S. Chappell, 230-240 Jessi Way, Woodhull; $160,000.

Dyer, Dewey R. and Mary Ann, to McIntyre, Lane A. and Kierstyn J., 225 E. Wells St., Geneseo; $155,000.

Smith, Patrick S. and Jennifer M., to Rashid, Kelli E., 604 E. Church St., Kewanee; $130,000.

Cook, Lee A., and McDermott, Rachel S., to Sanchez, Luis Paredes, and Paredes, Maria, 730 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $165,000.

Mahnesmith, Brandon and Christine, to Bennett, Joseph, 501 S.E. 2nd Ave., Galva; $63,000.

Leetz, Thomas R., to Atwell, Arthur B., 415 W. North St., Geneseo; $140,000.

Rodgers, Marian E./ Leonard, Marian E., to Wells, Timothy M. and Cynthia M., 949 S. Iowa St., Geneseo; $235,000.

Frsmith Farms 3, to DeShane, Abigail and Dylan, 29129 E. 2000 St., Prophetstown; $210,000.

Peck, Marvin R., to Kelly, Kim T. and Pamela S., 110 S. Olson St., Bishop Hill; $80,000.

Paxton, Brett M. and Stephanie A., to Porter, Mark, 110 N. Canal St., Annawan; $125,000.

McKinzey, Shelly Lee/ Rosenow, Shelly Lee, and McKenzey, Ryan, to Gustafson, Melissa L., 139 N. Vail St., Geneseo; $148,000.

Premier Insulation, to Hill, Jason and Krystin, 234 E. McClure St., Kewanee; $50,000.

Grabbe, William, Cheri/Sherri, to Hernblom, David W., 511 N.E. 1st St., Galva; $24,000.

Smith, David M. and Tracey A., to Russell, Christopher J. and Bridget A., 106 Berkley Ct., Geneseo; $220,000.

Dornfeld Limited Partnership, to Dornfeld, Erik, 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $285,000.

4 Auto Partners, to MOI Geneseo Prop FD LLC, 1041 & 1043 S. State St., Geneseo; $2,040,000.

Plotner, Patricia L., and Hessler, Connie, to Fletcher, Stephen M., 10.32 chains north of the stone in the center of Sect. 28, Township 14N, Range 4East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $83,000.

Crowe Auto Group LLC, to MOI Kewanee Prop CDJR LLC, 303 Tenney St., Kewanee; $1,016,000.

Dunn, Joshua M., and Dunn Property Management, to Dunn, Hailee, 16 Morgan Rd., Galva; $35,000.

Watson, James L. and Rubie S., to Scott, Stacy S., 1645 N. 500th Ave., New Windsor; $600,000.

Harned, Aaron Scott, to Maust, Debra J., Lots 8&9 in Block 8 of Reese Gardens, a subdivision in Sect. 10, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the city formerly known as Green Rock now a part of the city of Colona; $125,000.

Reynolds, David and Diana, to Stage, Steven M. and Heather I., 106 Pine Court, Colona; $240,000.

Alford, Lisa B., to Smith, Logan, 828 S. Washington St., Kewanee; $4,000.

Stoner, Barbara J., to Paredes, Edgar Torres, 809 Nelson Ave., Kewanee; $55,000.

Scott, Dennis L. and Deirdre, to Eastman, Paul D. II, 126 W. Cottage St., Kewanee; $72,500.

Packee, Charles D., to DGOGKewaneeIL10052022, 614 N. Main St., Kewanee; $31,000.

Henry County Harley Davidson, to DGOGKewaneeIL10052022, 608 N. Main St., Kewanee; $53,000.

Prasad, Gopal P., to Urquiza, Tamara, 103, 105, 107 & 109 S. Center St., Geneseo; $250,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hughes, Kirby L. and Jordan P., Moline, to Lopez, Anthony J. and Janet Gutierrez, Silvis; 1202 3rd St., Silvis; $115,000.

Maggio, Patricia J., trust, Taylor Ridge, to Miller, Michael and Diane, Moline; 2623 1st St. Ct., Moline; $226,000.

Heller, Donald M. and Alice M., trust, East Moline, to Ahlgren, Drew and Megan, East Moline; 18925 Hubbard Rd., East Moline; $250,000.

Smith, Nicholas J., Rock Island, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 950 40th St. Ct., Moline; $69,900.

Carrara Development, LeClaire, to Koellner Enterprises 3, Davenport; 111 4th St., Milan, commercial building, bar; $150,000.

Klein, Dakota and Ashley N., Moline, to Williams, Xavier E., East Moline; 3913 1st St., East Moline; $200,000.

Bowling, Robert and Karen, Moline, to Arana, Miguel, Moline; 2941 11th Ave. C, Moline; $99,500.

Elenista, Inc., Rock Island, to Radicle Venture, LLC, Rock Island; 1340 31st St., Rock Island; $240,000.

Longest, Michael, Colona, to Clark, Ramsey T., East Moline; 704 51st Ave., East Moline; $159,000.

DePorter, Judith C., trust, Geneseo, to DePorter, Stephen P. and Sandy A., Milan; 5512 162nd Ave., 31.74-acre farm, Milan; $375,000.

BankORION, Moline, to CIFOO1A, LLC, Davenport; 1708 11th Ave., Moline; $78,500.

Breuwet, John L. and James A., Rock Island, to Hendrickx, Steven and Lindsey, Moline; 4408 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.

Hiner, Gregory A., and Denise M., Milan, to Hiner, Brett M., and Megan K., Rock Island; 2160 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $45,000.

Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island, to Malone, Clarissa, Rockford, Ill.; 17122 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $27,000.

Tadkal, Ashish, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Slentz, Sherry, Moline; 5802 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $189,200.

Marana, Jeffrey T. and Megan E., Moline, to Pratt, Lindsey and Allen, Port Byron; 22702 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $379,000.

Gomez, Ezequiel, Rock Island, to Miller, Dannie E. and Kathy I, Rock Island; 2916 28th Ave., Rock Island; $143,000.

PMP Holdings, Mediapolis, Iowa, to RHS Hamilton, Morganville, N.J.; 2008 Deere Drive, Milan, Scooter's Coffee; $925,396.

Windmill Farm Investments, Milan, to Saigon Investments, Springfield, Ill.; 1231 11th Ave., Moline, 5-unit apartment building; $400,000.

Nelsen, Matthew D., and Nelsen, Michael E., Milan, trust, to Nelsen, Matthew D. and Melissa M., Milan; 11828 28th St. W., Milan; $250,000.

Hill, Kathleen M., Rock Island, to Mayo, Nicole, and Schadt, William, Milan; 827 W. 13th St., Milan; $113,000.

Nyongoro, Jafari, and Ndayriagije, Eugenie, Moline, to Heath, Jamie and Josh, Rock Island; 1236 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $120,000.

Bohall, Jordan, and Frost, Elise, Ellettsville, Ind., to The TSM 612 Trust, Woodridge, Ill.; 411 S. High St., Port Byron; $130,000.

Rosas, Isela, Moline, to Chastain, Katherine E., Silvis; 409 10th Ave., Silvis; $120,000.

DeCrane, Derek, and Ewert, Cassandra, Moline, to Jafari, Nyongogo, and Eugenie, Ndayiragije, Moline; 3414 32nd St., Moline; $260,000.

Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to Lewis-Bresnahan, Tyler, Moline; 1920 14th St., Moline; $174,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Paw, Shay, Rock Island; 1711 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $189,900.

Lindauer, Thomas D., Moline, to Whitley, Moneesha R., Moline; 4907 52nd Ave., Moline; $180,000.

Van Norman, Belva E., trust, Moline, to Whitcanack, Autumn, Moline; 904 19th Ave., Moline; $125,000.

Clevenger Holdings, Florence, Ariz., to HDK Holdings, LeClaire; 3702, 3704 & 3708 14th Ave., Rock Island; $450,000.

Cockerill, Michael and Sandra, Winston Salem, N.C., to Cockerill, Ryan, East Moline; 3639 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $200,000.

Cooley, Charles and Meghan, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1154 39th St., Rock Island; $134,000.

Fiame, Joan P., Chicago, to Zakosek, Michael and Pamela, Rock Island; 110 19th St., #303, Rock Island; $107,500.

Kessler, Kayleen A., trust, Moline, to Perez, Tara, Rock Island; 2 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $227,500.

Bland, Robert A., Rock Island, to Drummond, Frederick, Rock Island; 848 25th St., Rock Island; $121,750.

Illinois Wildlife Federation, Edwardsville, Ill., to McMillan, Michael, Illinois City; rural Rock Island, vacant land, Rock Island; $50,000.

Wren, Joseph Carl, and Hummel, Julia M., Moline, to Beckley, Kyle, and Stankevitz, Nicole, Port Byron; 310 Cherry St., Port Byron; $255,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Booker, Amelia E., and Myres, Jacob L., East Moline; 304 N. 20th St., East Moline; $96,000.

Mizeur, Michael A. and Sandra J., Rock Island, to Egert, Savanah, Moline; 512 25th Ave., Moline; $129,900.

Gonzalez, Dario M., Jr., estate, Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1214 3rd St. A, Moline; $73,000.

Barnett, Melissa C., East Moline, to Simmons, Brian D., Moline; 1901 S. Shore Drive, Moline, land/lot only; $16,000.

Eagle-Frink, Nita, Rock Island, to Burrow, Timothy A. and Jessica M., Ankeny, Iowa; 2401 30th St., Rock Island; $174,900.

Duffield, Kendall T., Chester, W.V., to Lindauer, Thomas, Moline; 3716 16th Ave., Moline; $243,000.

River City Investment Group, Eldridge, to Wade, Christine, Milan; 508 30th Ave. W., Milan; $142,000.

Berryman, Valerie L., Chatham, Ill, to Williams, Sala, Rock Island; 1847 8th St., Rock Island; $18,552.

Neidig, Penny Lee, Talbott, Tenn., to Kroeger, Benjamin and Kayla, Moline; 1829 31st St., Moline; $94,000.

Newton, Deanna, East Moline, to Solis, Joseph, East Moline; 1157 48th Ave., East Moline; $92,000.

Mason, Pamela A., and Gibson, Cynthia L., White Salmon, Wash., to Cosley, Molly, Rock Island; 4543 25th Ave., Rock Island; $185,000.

QCA Holdings, Bettendorf, to Dowd, Cameron and Stephanie, Aledo; 501-03 16th Ave., Moline; $88,150.

Garlock Family Revocable Trust, Davenport, to Builta, Kevin P. and Denise E., Rock Island; 1726 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $146,000.

Yordy, David A., and Jakielski, Kathy J., Rock Island, to Buranek, Joe, Rock Island; 4515 41st Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $232,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Rock Island; 1435 26th Ave., Moline; $119,000.

Roseman, Elizabeth M., Rock Island, to McMahon, Sarah, Moline; 2120 12th St., Moline; $170,000.

Powell, Linda K., trust, Moline, to Gorashy, Samah E., and Mohmed, Faisal, East Moline; 3546 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $128,000.

Kress-Jordan, Amy J. and Thomas B., Dubuque, to Clark, Alyssen, and Baker, Erik, East Moline; 19100 12th Ave. N., East Moline; $235,000.

Sheffey, Theresa L., Orion, to Martinez, Santos and Amy, Milan; 3019 118th Ave. W., Milan; $147,500.

Bartman, William and Mary, trust, Rock Island, to Brooks, Robert L., Rock Island; 3904 25th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $245,000.