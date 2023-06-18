Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Holcomb, Richard L., to Fetzner, Kathleen M. and Jake L., 26322 Ridge Road, Geneseo; $193,000.

Osborne, Daniel C., to Anderson, Eve M., 610 N. West St., Kewanee; $1,000.

Corgan, Jesse M. and Katrina L., to Reynolds, Jace, 429 E. Palace Row, Geneseo; $80,000.

Branham, Michael S. and Julianne, to Ryder, Blayze Nathanel, 110 S. State St., Atkinson; $60,000.

Sigwalt, Glenn R. and Janet K., to Good, Rebecca Jean, 424 N. Vail St., Geneseo; $73,000.

Bates, Roger E. and Vicki, to Evans, Trinity, 509 N.W. 3rd Ave., Galva; $102,000.

Winchester, Michael J. and Veronica L., to Plowman, Duane Allen, and Pfeiffer, Tina Kay, 1 Pine Crest Court, Colona; $130,000.

McKinley, John F. and Donna R., to Akers, Kevin and Jody, 325 E. Park St., Geneseo; $120,000.

Golnick, James A. and Brandee L., to McAdory, Kenneth D., 308 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; $94,000.

Chapman, John W. and Susan M., to Fowler, Steven D. and Vickie L., 504 S. Main St., Annawan; $165,000.

Wells, Eric M. and Mia L., to Decker, Jacob D. and Abigail H., 818 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo; $370,000.

Reschke, Jordan and Madelyn/Youngers, Madelyn, to Currie, Brandon M. and Rebecca A., 131 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $250,000.

Confair, Billy L., to Pereda, Jose, 221 Tenney St., Kewanee; $37,000.

LNBGR Inc., to MOI Kewanee GM Prop LLC, 1511 Railroad Ave., Kewanee; 504 N. East St., Kewanee; 505 Tenney St. S., Kewanee; $835,000.

Wells, Marc J., to Confair, Billy, 819 Elmwood Ave., Kewanee; $33,000.

Cleary, Diane, to Hopping, Theodore B. and Theodore B. Hopping Revocable Living Trust, 15 Morgan Rd., Galva; $25,000.

Dunn Property Management LLC and Dunn, Joshua M., to Dunn, Justin and Tiffany, 603 N. Center Ave., Galva; $25,000.

Greene, Sean T., to Greene, Samantha C., 124 Houle Ave., Kewanee; $98,000.

Warner, Julie R., to Warner, Joseph D., Lot 9 in Block 1 Kirley, Fisher and Huckins subdivision in the city of Kewanee; $24,000.

Mannon, Frank C., to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 500 N. Grove St., Kewanee; $18,000.

Dexter, Adam L. and Julia M./Hovey, Julia M., to Schmidt, Shane T. and Kristy L., 319 S.E. 6th Ave., Galva; $161,500.

Preston, Chelsie/Echelberger, Chelsie R., to Russell, Ryan, and Corkill, Sophia, 1017 14th Ave. B, Orion; $177.000.

Ehnle, Paul R. and Cheryl A., to Oswald, Matthew J. and Maria L., rural route, Kewanee; $1,092,500.

Diamond, Donald E. Jr., to Flaherty, Jeremy, 333 6th St., Andover; $10,000.

Moore, Jason M. and Tabatha L., to Coronel, Joaquin, 537 Beach St. S, Kewanee; $126,500.

Friedline, Ron, to Pivovarnik, John David, 16381 E. 900th St., Osco; $215,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Epperson, Gerald and Thelma, trust, Yuma, Ariz., to Carleton, Nicholas, Rock Island; 8119 10th St. W., Rock Island; $185,000.

On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 1531 32nd St., Rock Island; $70,000.

On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 1501 25th St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Andrew, Nicole, and Phillips, John Jr., Rock Island, to Frazen, Erica Denise, and Bissell-Eastin, Andrew Travis, Rock Island; 2621 31st Ave., Rock Island; $187,500.

Collier, Carl U., Moline, estate, to Soltau, Benjamin, and Walling, Rebecca, Rock Island; 2331 7th St., Rock Island; $73,000.

Blair, Elizabeth M., Silvis, to Carr, Blaze D., Moline; 3213 54th St. Ct., Moline; $171,000.

Beaston, Eugene D., estate, Moline, to Jones, Steve, East Moline; 2602 18th St., East Moline; $20,000.

Hoffeditz, Sherrie, Rock Island, to Johnson, Matthew, Taylor Ridge; 9425 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $125,000.

House Flippers, Davenport, to Monkus, Richard S., Moline; 4209 15th St., Moline; $82,000.

Fosbinder, Sandra L., Rock Island, to Hoffeditz, Sherrie, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 6C, Rock Island; $90,000.

Mendoza Estate, Rock Island, to Mendoza, Steven, Dixon; 537 39th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

Mark McManus Deveopment Corp., Bettendorf, to Moon, Vernon and Stacey, trust, Port Byron; 10 Frontier Court, Rapids City; $135,000.

Tennant, Aaron T., trust, Davenport, to McMillin, Stephanie, Moline; 3204 30th St. Ct., Moline; $198,000.

Alexander, Ruth M., estate, Rock Island, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1102 3rd St. East, Milan; $28,000.

Taylor, Marshall, Sewanee, Tenn., to Donyo, Essi, Moline; 2707 & 2709 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley, land/lot only; $23,000.

Apsarton, Angeline, New York, to My N.O.B.O. Investments, Moline; 801 12th Ave., Rock Island; $53,000.

Lister, Jacob, and Hafner, Jennifer, Moline, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 3929 32nd Ave., Moline; $145,000.

Fischer, Paul J. and Nancy J., trust, Moline, to Johnson, Victoria, Moline; 409 29th Ave. Drive, Moline; $171,000.

Pratt, Brenda S., Moline, to Bergthold, Eric D. and Stephanie L., Taylor Ridge; 9128 147th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $440,000.

Fulton, Elmer, Moline, to Bluewood Investments, Moline; 4213 15th St., Moline, land/lot only; $6,000.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Davenport, Iowa, Incorp., Davenport, to McAdam, Randolph, Milan; 218 17th St. E., Milan; $125,000.

Lloyd, Raya, Aledo, to Spivey, Jerry and Cheryle L., Sherrard; 15015 190th Ave. W., Reynolds; $380,000.

Young, Heather L. and Joshua L., Davenport, to Villalpando, Julio and Olivia, Moline; 2900 27th Ave. A, Moline; $395,000.

On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 1301 44th St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Masias, Laura E., Moline, to DeCrane, Derek, Moline; 5201 8th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Anderson Global Investments, Rock Island, to Ludrof, Jeff Alan, Jr., Davenport; 816 & 818 42nd St., Rock Island, 2-unit apartment building; $95,000.

Anderson Global Investments, Rock Island, to Ludrof, Jeff Alan, Jr., Davenport; 820 & 822 42nd St., Rock Island; 2-unit apartment building; $95,000.

Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Ode, Michael E., Jr., and Bilbruck, Violet R., East Moline; 3202 Archer Drive, East Moline; $93,000.

Tracy Export, Inc., East Dubuque, to Barkow, Klinton J. and Heather M., trust, Clintonville, Wis.; 41.56-acres undeveloped land, Illinois City; $200,000.

Johnson, Marie L., trust, Franklin, Tenn., to Cross, Jon R. and Wanda K., trust, Moline; 4412 River Drive, Unit 401, Moline; $380,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Luther Branch, East Moline; 520 17th Ave., East Moline; $83,500.

Grennan, Adam, Geneva, Ill., to AMS Health, Rock Island; 2423 11th St., Rock Island; $16,000.

Gopal Krishnaswamy, trust, Moline, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 3710 76th St. Ct., Moline; $237,000.

Strieder, Brett, Overland Park, Kans., to Keegan, Mike and Julie, Silvis; 1202 17th Ave., Silvis; $200,000.

Johnson, Victoria, Moline, to Darby, Chance, Moline; 831 19th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

BankORION, Moline, to Fry, Jeremiah W., Rock Island; 1533 10th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.

Whiteside, Michelle E.; Whiteside, Richard Wade; Butler, Jeffry A.; Taylor, Marguerite; Villadolid, Michelle; Johnson, Mary Kathryn, Muscatine, Iowa, to Midpoint Equity, Milan; 124.39-area farmland, Andalusia; $1,163,047.

Flosi, Carole R., Rock Island, to Massarolo, Christian, Moline; 901 40th St. Ct., Moline; $124,000.

Killian, Carol, Rock Island, to Kelley, Triston Anthony and Rachael Frances Jayne, Rock Island; 811 20th St., Rock Island; $141,500.

Birkel, George J., Elizabeth, Ill., to Raya, Jessica, Moline; 1808 53rd St., Moline; $70,000.

Mohr Holdings, Bettendorf, to Brown, Matthew, Chicago; 3535 Prairie Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $15,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Walden, Amina, Rock Island; 1025 44th St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Gray, Glenn, Milan, to Lincoln, Nicholas, Milan; 11810 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; $87,050.

Mitchell, Stacy J., Anoka, Minn., to Wah, Hser, and Mu, Ta, Rock Island; 1719 8th St., Rock Island; $63,000.

Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan, to Munoz, Cristal, Rock Island; 1602 39th St., Rock Island; $142,500.

Hierseman, David W., Frisco, Texas, to Striking Properties, Davenport; 1832 1st St., East Moline; $25,000.

DeTombe, Stephen C. and Kimberley, Trinidad, Colo., to Parrone, Vincent, and Madel, Kate, Taylor Ridge; 9223 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $450,000.

Myers, Brent A., Woodinville, Wash., to Lopez, Julian, Rock Island; 1438 35th Ave., Rock Island; $219,900.

Heller, Eric A., Denver, Colo., to Dugan, Terrence E. and Judith L., East Moline; 3007 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $195,000.

Wear, Kelsey, Hillsdale, Ill., to Benge, John R. and Jennifer; and Benge, Madison, and Orman, Kale, East Moline; 1004 37th Ave., East Moline; $163,000.

Vesey, Winona, Houston, Texas, to Keeley Properties, Bettendorf; 2019 & 2025 21st St., Rock Island, 6-unit apartment building; $390,000.

Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island, to Roberts, Nick, East Moline; 1208 E. 3rd St., Milan; $10,000.

Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island, to Roberts, Nick, East Moline; 1225 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $10,000.

Lopez-Duran, Jose Raul, Davenport, to Garcia, Edgar, Moline; 1531 11th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.

Matherly, Kurt T., Milan, to Ferkel, Ryan Joshua, Milan; 8218 47th St., Milan; $258,000.

Cheap Lands, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., to Garcia, Nikolai, Concord, Calif.; 1123 3rd St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $978.

Whiteside, Michelle E.; Whiteside, Richard Wade; Butler, Jeffry A.; Taylor, Marguerite; Villadolid, Michelle; Johnson, Mary Kathryn, Muscatine, Iowa, to Brandt Holdings, Milan; 39.82-acre farmland, Milan; $372,317.

Sivill, Paul D., Rock Island, to Hatfield, Angela, Milan; 10815 Knoxville Road, Milan; $235,000.

Crab II, an Illinois general partnership, Moline, to First Racquet Quad Cities, Moline; 1528 47th Ave., Moline, office building; $130,000.

Lund, Ronald J., Moline, to Cage & Properties, Moline; 1129 11th St., Moline; $50,000.

Whiteside, Michelle E.; Whiteside, Richard Wade; Butler, Jeffry A.; Taylor, Marguerite; Villadolid, Michelle; Johnson, Mary Kathryn, Muscatine, Iowa, to Langman Construction, Rock Island; 31.55-acre farmland, Andalusia; $205,075.

Rumler, Darren and Amber, Moline, to DeBisschop, Leo, Silvis; 1621 11th St., Silvis; $222,000.

Spates, Timothy J., North Port, Fla., to Guevara, Oscar Abid, Rock Island; 7 Watch Hill Rd., Rock Island; $170,000.

Wassell, Tara G., Moline, to Hutchinson, Keeghan Elizabeth, Moline; 4702 11th Ave. B, Moline; $115,000.

Nelson, Kaleb S. and Katelyn T., Peoria, Ill., to Koku, Yawo Akpee Dzidula Eklu, and Koku, Latre Sibi Pamela Lawson Epse Eklu, Silvis; 1625 11th St., Silvis; $236,000.

Sosa, Rodrigo, and Shawna D., Moline, to Bowman, Reece, Silvis; 1160 23rd St., Moline; $66,000.

Brooks, Robert, Rock Island, to Harvey, Josie, and Lamaack, Kristin K., Moline; 2915 24th Ave. A, Moline; $240,000.

Williams, Karolyn Jan, trust, Walcott, to Fiala, Hal, Moline; 1309 9th St., Apt. C, Moline; $66,000.

Elliott, Durwin R., estate, Rock Island, to Sedam, Kristofer M., Milan; 2401 63rd Ave. W., Milan; $25,000.

Dugan, Terrence E. and Judith L., trust, East Moline, to Corgan, Jesse and Katrina, Silvis; 601 2nd Ave. C, Silvis; $252,500.

Lohse, Lyle E., trust, Silvis, to Lohse, Daniel L., Silvis; 608 12th St., Silvis; $80,000.

Hutchinson, Robert H. and Linda R., Schaumburg, Ill., to Blasdell, Jade and Kerek, Moline; 926 24th St., Moline; $165,000.

City of East Moline, East Moline, to Living Lands & Waters, East Moline; 101 Beacon Harbor Parkway, East Moline, commercial building, public center; $49,600.

Thomas, Chad, and Smith, Dillon, Rock Island, to Buckman, Desiree, Moline; 1506 28th St., Rock Island; $148,000.

Battin, Frank, East Moline, to Battin, Braeden F., East Moline; 2617 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $100,000.

Corey, Martin E. and Nancy J., East Moline, to No Whammies, LLC, East Moline; vacant lot, East Moline; $12,000.

Melody, Karla K., East Moline, to Almanza, Rosa M., and Puente, Gerardo Morales, East Moline; 308 30th Ave., East Moline; $103,900.

Hullett, Leanne, Rock Island, to Gaskins, Shawn and Crystal, Rock Island; 1412 20th St., Rock Island; $153,500.

Smith, Karen L., Moline, to Rumler, Amber, Moline; 3418 51st St., Moline; $215,000.