Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Baumgardner, Pamela S., to Stohl, Mary Elizabeth and Jacob Wayne, 255 Briargate Drive, Colona; $170,000.

Samolitis, Jerome W., to Big River Investments LLC Series 1, Lots 13 & 14 in Block 10 of Reese Gardens Addition to the city of Green Rock, a subdivision in Sect. 10, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $9,000.

Clong, Scott D., to Nanninga, Jerry II, 1014 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; $30,000.

Bumphrey, Kyle J. and Williams, Danielle M., to Clong, Scott D., 246 W. College St., Kewanee; $200,000.

DeKezel, Thomas E. and Charlene R., to Jackson, Jon Allen and Cindy Jane, and Jones, William Perry and Shaina Rae, the south 110.27' of Lot 2 of D&H subdivision No. 2, a part of the west half of the southeast quarter of Sect. 20, Township 17N, Range 3E of the 4th Principal Meridian in the city of Geneseo; $25,000.

Pate, David M. and Tracy A., to Sisto, Mario and Tanya, 714 Wilbur St., Kewanee; $73,500.

Main, Peter E., to Main, Tyler K., the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Sect. 10 and also the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Sect. 10, all in Township 14N, Range 3E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $1,393,500.

Stage, Steven M. and Heather I., to Friedline, Ronald, 128 E. North St., Geneseo; $145,000.

U.S. Bank National Association and Maroon Plains Trust, to Smith, Angelina M. and Daniel G., 217 S. Main St., Cambridge; $57,000.

Pivovarnik, John, to Shoemaker, Payton G., 221 W. Main St., Geneseo; $153,000.

Kroll, Daniel L. and Nadine F., to Harned, Aaron S., 320 Oak St., Andover; $170,000.

Gernant, Gerald G., to Gernant, Harrison A. and Jennifer C., Lot 4 in Block 3 in Russell's Addition; $46,500.

Hanson, Janice M., to JS&KG Inc., 1032 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $40,000.

RBH Resources LLC, to Sanders, Shon and Gina, 216 6th St., Colona; $20,000.

Boston, Christine M/ Johnson, Christine M., to Dana, Gracie O., 806 Birch Place, Kewanee; $63,000.

Christopherson, Marcia J., to Greenwood, Diane Marie, 632 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $164,500.

Westefer, Gerald E. Jr., to Ehnle, Lindsay B., 209 E. College St., Kewanee; $3,000.

Thompson, Hanna M., to Lawler, Katelynn M., 419 N. Main St., Cambridge; $127,500.

Gripp, Guy and Gina/Walters, Gina and Childs, Gay, to Addis, John M. and Vanessa R., 204 S. East St., Annawan; $125,000.

Cooney, Robert W. and Allison F./ Farrell, Allison, to Hunzeker, Cole, and Fisher, Tarah, 618 Mineral Drive, Colona; $270,000.

Swift, Melissa and Larson, Andrew Christopher, to Knight, Ezra and Lisa, 905 Cypress Drive, Colona; $308,000.

Schnefke, John C. and Jennifer M., to Aliabadi, Abtin Akbari, and Miniter, Una Clare, 204 Lakeview Court, Colona; $260,000.

Downey, John V. and Diane M., to Thompson, Hanna M., 200 S. 3rd St., Cambridge; $80,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Lundquist, Jonathon and Jane E., Hillsdale, to Brooks, Brandon, Erie; 113.76-acre farm, Hillsdale; $1,061,830.

Trowbridge, Sonja K., Rock Island, to DeLoose, Michael L. and Lisa R., Moline; 950 40th St., Moline; $65,000.

Atkins, Frank H., East Moline, to Clemons, Shirley A., Rock Island; 2013 5th St., Rock Island; $20,000.

Guardian Tax IL, Omaha, Neb., to Schwigen, LLC, Andalusia; 65.35-acre lot, Andalusia; $304,900.

Butler, Elizabeth F.; Butler, Jeffry A.; Taylor, Marguerite; Villadolid, Michelle; Johnson, Mary Kathryn, to Whiteside, Michelle E. and Richard Wade, Muscatine; 119.40-acre farmland, Andalusia; $517,857.

Hartman, Catherine M., Rock Island, to Sow, Ahmed T., and Sylla, Fatoumata, Moline; 915 29th St. & 2817 10th Ave., Moline; $150,000.

Rock River Harmony Housing, New York, N.Y., to Rock River Essential Housing, Camden, N.J.; 900 Crampton Ave., Carbon Cliff, 116-unit apartment building; $11,348,030.

Anderson, Lindsey E., and Bitting, Nicholas R., Rock Island, to Hodge, Kevin A. and Abbey N., Milan; 3708 Woodland Circle, Milan; $500,000.

Garrison, Elizabeth J., trust, Port Byron, to McMaster, Nathan W., Coal Valley; 409 W. 16th Ave., Coal Valley; $135,000.

Jackson, Robert W., Davenport, to Anderson III, Gene, Moline; 3209 39th St., Moline; $236,000.

O'Neill, Curtis W., Moline, to O'Neill, Timothy A., Moline; 2401 16th Ave., Moline; $76,500.

Iulio, Di, trust, Rock Island, to Schadt, Joseph, and Zemba-Schadt, Anita, Rock Island; 8 Deer Run, Rock Island; $290,000.

Denato, Donald W., Rock Island, to Reynolds, Lisa A., Moline; 531 25th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Carizey, Juliette, Moline, to Garcia, Maria, Moline; 1581 30th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

Coe, Jonathan, Darlington, S.C., to Jackson, Jabari, Moline; 3715 77th St. Ct., Moline; $410,000.

Herr, Marcia A., trust, Cleveland, Ill., to Greuel, Austin and Michelle, East Moline; 1804 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $130,000.

Elliott, Carol E., Moline, to Miller, Glenn and Sandra, St. Petersburg, Fla.; 3046 4th St. #3, Moline; $87,000.

Gorecki, Virginia M., trust, Princeton, N.J., to Kelly, Bridget, Moline; 4713 19th Ave., Moline; $75,000.

Kelly, Bridget, Moline, to Rusk, Cara S. and Scott A., Moline; 4713 19th Ave., Moline; $196,000.

Richards, Randy L. and Dolores, Iowa City, to Pasteur, Eric, Rock Island; 1702 21st St., Rock Island; $231,500.

Dessert, Michael J., Moline, to Gutierrez, Jorge and Mara, Moline; 1103 3rd St. A, Moline; $150,000.

AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf, to MHB Homes, Eldridge; 3101 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Jimenez-Arroyo, Neftaly, Rock Island, to Arroyo, Carolina Jimenez, and Olea, Martin Gomez, East Moline; 1352 12th Ave., East Moline; $53,000.

Bentsen, Perry R. and Carol E., Rock Island, to Dickmann, Kai and Lindsey Jenay, Moline; 2116 14th St., Moline; $199,000.

Smith, Garvin B. and Shirley E., trust, Moline, to Runco, Nick, Moline; 2135 12th St., Moline; $150,000.

Tambaro, Betty S., Rock Island, to Wheatley, Miriam, and Gonzalez, Mateo, Rock Island; 1501 37th St., Rock Island; $155,000.

Hiner Co., Milan, to Redstone Woodfire Grill, Milan; 432 W. 1st Ave., Milan, bar/restaurant; $220,000.

Hoeg, Patricia, Moline, to Hoftender, Alan and Allison, Moline; 2821 and 2823 2nd St., Moline; $234,000.

Geigle, Elmer E., and Angela R., Longmont, Colo., to Noble, Debra and Roger A., Port Byron; 1202 Lakeview Drive, Port Byron; $425,000.

Sackfield, Dana A., estate, Silvis, to Johnson, JoEllen, Moline; 1219 49th St., Moline; $149,000.

Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to Covert, Mickey R., Moline; 2418 4th Ave., Moline; $79,000.

Clark, Michael J., Bettendorf, to Lopez, Claudia, Rock Island; 3847 28th Ave., Rock Island; $112,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Elliott, Dyllan, Rock Island; 1501 38th St., Rock Island; $155,250.

Barnat, Ronald W., trust, Davenport, to Chebuhar, John Edward, and Newell, Nancy, East Moline; 548 36th Ave., East Moline; $360,100.

1708 14th Avenue Moline Trust, Washington, D.C., to Turkey Hollow Properties, Taylor Ridge; 1708 14th Ave., Moline; $73,250.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to Fuentes, Daniel, Davenport; 708 7th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $8,000.

Godwin, John A., Jr., Moline, to Powers, Michelle, Moline; 1134 39th St., Moline; $104,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Wells, Nathan, Rock Island; 2361 39th St., Rock Island; $79,700.

Torres, Jose T., Moline, to Torres, Nicholas, Moline; 231 43rd St., Moline; $104,000.

SLMSB Properties, Rock Island, to Boyle, Sydney R., Rock Island; 3325 26th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

McKee, Shane and Michele, St. Louis, Mo., to Cool, Michael and Katelyn, Coal Valley; 704 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $275,000.

Fry, Adam and Bethany, Hampton, to Kallenberger, Patrick and Shonna, Silvis; 210 13th St., Silvis; $141,000.

Angelo, Marjorie L., New Boston, to Kirby, Jeremiah D., and Burroughs, Haley, East Moline; 2646 5th St. Ct., East Moline; $125,000.

Busch, Brian, Fulton, Ill., to Morris, Sydney, Rock Island; 2352 26th St., Rock Island; $145,000.

Morales, Guadalupe A., Moline, to Mac Homes, Bettendorf; 708 22nd St. A, Moline; $62,000.

Williams, Norma, Moline, to Pankey, Ashley and Ryan, Moline; 2377 28th St., Moline; $92,500.

Calsyn, Raymond J., Jr., Mineral, Ill., to Calsyn, Zachary, Milan; 1101 29th St., Moline; $85,000.

Huff, Mildred, estate, Milan, to Williams, Gloria J., Rock Island; 941 14th Ave., Rock Island; $84,000.

KDR Rocket Stop, Milan, to Roket Stop, Inc., Taylor Ridge; 13925 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, commercial building; $295,000.

Stark, Max M., Andalusia, to Stark, Angela L., Andalusia; 808 3rd St. E., Andalusia; $106,000.

Brautigam, Peter and Jordan, Iron, Minn., to Minor, Ashley and Austin, Milan; 320 14th Ave. E., Milan; $141,000.

Baker, Marilyn, East Moline, to Abarca, Julio, and Ayala, Themis, Moline; 2437 & 2443 6th Ave., Moline; $47,000.

Whiles, Dianne M., Bettendorf, to Neels, Michael L., Moline; 5349 32nd Ave., Moline, land/log only; $30,000.

Williams, Dawn C., Rock Island, to Flaugh Investment Properties, Coal Valley; 1229-1231 15th St., Rock Island; $140,000.

B&L Development at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to The Karen A. Girt Revocable Trust, East Moline; 134 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $239,900.

Gremmels, Patricia D., estate, Coal Valley, to Casique-Tinoco, Martha, Rock Island; 2914 9th St., Rock Island; $33,000.

Gowey, Steven D. and Julie L., Milan, to Anderson, Herbert R., Milan; 11718 6th St., Milan; $160,000.

Doyle, Gary L., Port Byron, to Simpkins, Jennifer M., and Stahl, Jason J., Port Byron; 29222 108th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $45,000.

Gryp, Betty J., trust, East Moline, to Garrett, John E. and Juliann, East Moline; 1223 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $144,000.

Bush, James, P., estate, Carbon Cliff, to Clemmons, Joyce B., trust, Coal Valley; 8414 49th St., Coal Valley; $179,000.

Hawkins, Jason, Cordova, to Sibley, Darry J., Davenport; 408 6th St. E., Milan; $108,000.

Whiles, Dianne M., Bettendorf, to Bain, Kevin, Illinois City; 3220 53rd St. A, Moline; $42,667.

Whiles, Dianne M., Bettendorf, to Bain, Keven, Illinois City; 1856 30th St., Moline; $22,333.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Yeater, Jason, East Moline; 3623 9th St., East Moline; $161,727.

McIntyre, Lane A. and Kierstyn J., Geneseo, to Cassidy, Payton, and O'Leary, Teffany, Rock Island; 1029 20th St., Rock Island; $120,000.

Sheil, Cynthia and David, East Moline, to Keeling, Kevin and Sarah, Moline; 409 17th Ave., Moline; $83,000.

Suess, Erma M., estate, Burnsville, Minn., to Paw, Tar, and Say, Moo L., Rock Island; 3617 31st Ave., Rock Island; $176,000.

Prochaska, Francis A. and Theresa M., Milan, to Gilly's Properties, Davenport; 1504 4th Ave., Rock Island, commercial building; $13,000.

B&L Development at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Brown, Sandra, East Moline; 167 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $229,900.

B&L Development at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Turner, Marcella, East Moline; 162 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $215,400.

Flynn, Matthew E. and Brenda Y., Moline, to Lule, Maria S., Moline; 507 20th Ave., Moline; $118,000.

B&L Development at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Covemaker, Steven and Jeri, East Moline; 163 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $209,900.

Ketelsen, Thomas R., trust, Davenport, to Smith, Megan, East Moline; 322 & 326 44th Ave., East Moline; $293,000.

Kramer, Terry N., Davenport, to Paez, Juan J., Coal Valley; 2 Hilltop Drive, Coal Valley; $234,000.

Manning, Norma L., LeClaire, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 2834 27th Ave., Rock Island; $101,500.

Irvine, Jerad R. and Brandy L., Moline, to Fishburn, Kyle, Cambridge; 1311 - 1315 16th St., Moline; $119,000.

No Place Like Om Shanti Property Management, Moline, to Zero Properties, Davenport; 4701 41st St., Moline, retail establishment/storage building; $200,000.

Shearer, Deanne L., Davenport, to Schaubroeck, James F., Rock Island; 2016 28th St., Rock Island; $172,500.

Bennett, Mary Ann, estate, Gilbert, Ariz., to Duarte, Mia, East Moline; 306 7th St., East Moline; $104,000.

Cornelius, Gordon B. and Cynthia A., trust, East Moline, to Anderson, Ryan, and Hamann, Olivia, Hampton; 411 10th Ave., Hampton; $173,000.

Hanger, Ronald R. and Karyn L., Moline, to Hawkes, Andrea M. and Angela K., Moline; 5225 11th Ave. B, Moline; $124,900.

VanOpdorp, Lee D. and Emily, Bettendorf, to Roumo, Christine, East Moline; 597 Forest Rd., East Moline; $355,600.

Beasley, Alyssa, Chillicothe, Ohio, to Huerta, Violeta Y. Contreras, Moline; 1703 10th St., Moline; $140,000.

Albrecht Properties, Davenport, to Bahen, Breanna, Moline; 3601 14th Ave., Moline; $190,000.

Etheridge, Susan, Moline, to PJ Real Estate, Rock Island; 2010 - 2012 12th St., Moline; $122,500.