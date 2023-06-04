Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Matney, Tina M., to Matney, Hunter T., 202 McKinley St., Hooppole; $62,000.

Smith, Todd M., to Conway, Braydin A., 911 Dewey Ave., Kewanee; $37,500.

Krampf, Kevin R. and Erica L., to Curran, Abbey, 508 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $325,000.

Nordstrom, Nancy, to KW Galva Properties, 512 N.E. 1st St., Galva; $17,000.

Carlson, Nelson W., to Good, Billie Ann, the north 66' of the east half of Lot 113 of the original town of Wethersfield; $73,000.

Sullivan, Mary Ann, to Krampf, Kevin R. and Erica L., Lot 6 of Block 1 of McKinley Place Addition to the city of Kewanee; $74,000.

Cargill, Thomas L., and Huynh, Mai Thi, to Purdum, John E. and Shannon L., Lot 1 in plat of McWhinney subdivision, being a part of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 6, Township 16 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $190,000.

Anderson, R. Douglas, and Anderson, M. Douglas, to Brake, Ivan E. and Karen D., 204 S.E. 1st Ave., Galva; $82,500.

Pratt, Glynda C./ Woolam, Glynda C., to Carlson, Nelson W., 309 W. 2nd St., Atkinson; $153,000.

Schefsky, Wayne C., to Kincaid, Brent T. and Amanda K., Lot 13 in Block 2 of George S. Wells' Addition to the town, now city of Geneseo; $37,000.

Kincaid, Brent T. and Amanda K., to Fitzgerald, Jeffery J. and Jill A., Lot 13 in Block 2 of George S. Wells' Addition to the town, now city of Geneseo; $55,000.

White, Timothy A., to White, Bette A. and David A., 424 and 418 E. 11th St., Kewanee; $12,000.

Huffman Land, to Stevens Veterinary Clinic, 2.5 acres, County Hwy. 5, Galva; $50,000.

Fernandez, Fernando and Paula Fernandez Estate, to Hanson, David L. Jr., 17102 E. 350th St., Orion; $230,000.

Sall, James P., Elia E., Chase M., to Pereda, Angel and Jose, 304 S.E. 3rd Ave., Galva; $45,.000.

Owens, Tracy A., to Laramore, Beverly J. and Beverly J. Laramore Revocable Trust, 410 S.W. 2nd Ave., Galva; $130,000.

Clemmons, Kenneth G. and Smith, Deborah E. Clemmons, to Wheeler, Deborah D., 849 S. Congress St., Geneseo; $173,000.

Russell, Christopher J. and Bridget A., to Reyburn, Andrew M. and Wayne, Lydia M., 602 Rock Point Rd., Colona; $284,500.

Norin, Jacob L. and Terry J., to Beal, Jacob Erik, 308 N. Poplar St., Cambridge; $100,000.

Schwerbrock, Charles F., to Pate, David M. and Tracy A., 738 Morton Ave., Kewanee; $125,000.

Foutch, Timothy G. and Lisa Thompson/ Thompson, Lisa Foutch, to Johnson, Jeffrey Scott and Kristi Renee, a parcel of land being a portion of the west half of the northwest quarter of Sect. 3, Township 16N, Range 1East of the 4th Principal Meridian; part of the northeast quarter, Sect. 4, Township 16N, Range 1East of the 4th Principal Meridian and Lots 1 & 2 of Foutch's 1st Addition, located in part of the west half of the northwest quarter of Sect. 3, Township 16N, Range 1East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $160,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hilburn Industries, Inc., East Moline, to Hilburn Trucking, Inc., East Moline; IL 508 Barstow Road, East Moline, commercial building, offices and working on trucks; $535,000.

Garcia, Ricardo, Moline, to Garcia, Ricardo Jaime, Rock Island; 4211 8th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.

Bugenhagen, Taylor Lea, and Thurston, Stephanie, Davenport, to Rosas, Stephanie, Davenport; 13809 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $136,900.

Leinonen, Terry H. and Florence M., Moline, to Mora, Israel, Moline; 1102 18th St., Moline; $107,500.

Albuquerque, L.C., Davenport, to CL Real Estate, Moline; 3606 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, retail establishment; $550,000.

Richards, Joan, Clemmons, N.C., to SDC Properties IL, Bettendorf; 512 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $67,000.

Derderian, Nancy M.; Derderian, Jeremy S., and Derderian, James D., Iowa City, to Pitra, Darren, Moline; 3332 7th St., Moline; $199,900.

Robison, Tad D. and Michelle R., Las Vegas, N.V., to Johnson, James M., and Iverson, Bailey M., Andalusia; 934 5th Ave. Drive W., Andalusia; $134,000.

Coopman Holdings, Moline, to Reason, Ross A. and Abigail L., Moline; 1176 26th St., Moline; $185,000.

Nelson, Jesyca R., estate, Moline, to Bowling, Jeremy, Rock Island; 1512 27th St., Rock Island; $89,900.

Porter, Steve L., and Hayden-Porter, Vanessa, Bettendorf, to Steward, Terry L., and Carlee, Sandra K., Moline; 5032 26th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $275,000.

Bank, Truist, Winston-Salem, N.C., to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 3702 15th Ave., Moline; $92,001.

Pitzen, William R. and Karla K., Blue Grass, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 1131 48th St., Moline; $85,000.

Culley Family Trust, Silvis, to Trujillo, Fernando, and Marquez, Abigail Carlos, Silvis; 1532 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $181,000.

Wiley, Danny, San Diego, Calif., to Cather, Michelle, East Moline; 1123 48th Ave., East Moline; $111,500.

Baker, Brandon and Amanda, Taylor Ridge, to Duyvejonck, Samantha, Rock Island; 2601 21st Ave., Rock Island; $122,000.

Foster, Todd A. and Heather R., Rock Island, to Zahner, Blake, Rock Island; 4216 30th St., Rock Island; $131,000.

Castaneda-Villalpando, Eric, Silvis, to Reta, Eliseo Castaneda, East Moline; 525 28th Ave., East Moline; $151,000.

Moore, Ryan, Rock Island, to Johansson, Christine, Rock Island; 2224 24th St., Rock Island; $190,000.

Connect 2 Holdings, Laguna Niguel, Calif., to Fitzgerald, Wylie Jay, Rock Island; 4503 9th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.

Youngblood, Michael and Teresa, Cherry Valley, Ill., to Fosbinder, Brian, East Moline; 3702 Hazelcrest Drive Ct., East Moline; $150,000.

Zabel, Janice K., Eldridge, to Milburn, Crystal, Silvis; 1247 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $162,000.

Lyons, Kelly Ann and Anthony, Waukee, Iowa, to Gardner, Cory and Kimberly, Moline; 5112 27th Ave., Moline; $171,000.

Cortezz, LLC, Northlake, Ill., to Marquez, Joel, Silvis; 233 7th St., Silvis; $33,500.

Merrihew, Rolf D., San Francisco, Calif., to Keeley Properties, Bettendorf; 1303 43rd St., Rock Island; $30,000.

Merrihew, Rolf D., San Francisco, Calif., to Keeley Properties, Bettendorf; 1217 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $50,000.

Willcamp Investments, Waco, Texas, to Simballa, Russell and Bethany, East Liverpool, Ohio; 3928 14th St., Moline; $25,000.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to Ben Moore Legacy Group, Gurnee, Ill.; 423 7th St., Rock Island; $30,000.

McCadden, Charles B. and Sheri, Annawan, to Ashpole, Alexandra and Michael, Port Byron; 2307 Wood Haven Lane, Port Byron; $365,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Bunch, Fernando J. and Stephanie L., Moline; 1186 26th St., Moline; $116,040.

Bunch, Fernando J. and Stephanie L., Bettendorf, to Anderson, Scott and Carly, Moline; 1186 26th St., Moline; $167,000.

Schultz, Danial R., Colona, to Avila Real Estate Investments, Moline; 565 28th Ave., East Moline; $88,000.

Shamsie, Candice, Coal Valley, to Knudson, Robert, Moline; 2405 23rd Ave. A, Moline; $299,900.

Heiman, Lou, Grimes, Iowa, to Herr, Barbara, Coal Valley; 310 E. 17th Ave., Coal Valley; $189,200.

Obleton, Joseph, Davenport, to BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill.; 1406 8th St., Rock Island; $24,500.

Heaton, Rollin A. and Margaret E., Taylor Ridge, to Cox, Corey J. and Brooke L., Illinois City; 18316 266th St. W., Illinois City; $269,000.

Hughes, Kirby L. and Jordan P., Moline, to Lopez, Anthony J. and Janet Gutierrez, Silvis; 1202 3rd St., Silvis; $115,000.

Maggio, Patricia J., trust, Taylor Ridge, to Miller, Michael and Diane, Moline; 2623 1st St. Ct., Moline; $226,000.

Heller, Donald M. and Alice M., trust, East Moline, to Ahlgren, Drew and Megan, East Moline; 18925 Hubbard Rd., East Moline; $250,000.

Smith, Nicholas J., Rock Island, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 950 40th St. Ct., Moline; $69,900.

Carrara Development, LeClaire, to Koellner Enterprises 3, Davenport; 111 4th St., Milan, commercial building, bar; $150,000.

Klein, Dakota and Ashley N., Moline, to Williams, Xavier E., East Moline; 3913 1st St., East Moline; $200,000.

Bowling, Robert and Karen, Moline, to Arana, Miguel, Moline; 2941 11th Ave. C, Moline; $99,500.

Elenista, Inc., Rock Island, to Radicle Venture, LLC, Rock Island; 1340 31st St., Rock Island; $240,000.