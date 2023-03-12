Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Drinkall, Kevin D., to Drinkall, Joshua, Lot 9 of Block 2 in the Sunnyside Addition to the city of Kewanee; $12,000.

Dilenbeck, Ann, to VerHeecke, Richard C., 80 acres in Edford Township, $325,500.

Tellier, Robert P., to Pedroza, Eduardo David Benitez, 114 E. 9th St., Kewanee; $52,000.

Betz, Janice L./Allen, Janice, to Golnick, Brandee and James, 11871 State Hwy. 78, Kewanee; $125,000.

Krause, Steven L. and Teresa A., to Krause, Steven L. Jr. and Angela M., 12420 Co. Hwy. 5, Geneseo; $40,500.

Gerber, Jeffrey A. and Katrina M., to Gerber, Gary F. and Laura E., 26328 Eilers Rd., Prophetstown; $180,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Grems, Benjamin MJ, Geneseo, to Grems, Noah, Milan; 521 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $173,000.

Minch, David and Andrea, Bluffton, Ohio, to Arafat, Yasin, Moline; 1836 31st St., Moline; $72,000.

Thompson, Robert W., Bettendorf, to Ernat, Arthur J. and Mary L., Milan; 127 W. 4th St. and vacant lot, Milan, tavern; $70,000.

Davis, Chad E. and Jenni L., Hampton, to Leininger, Jeanne, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; 24 Villa Drive, Hampton; $520,000.

Lukowicz Little Explorers, Bettendorf, to MFK 2021 Real Estate, Davenport; 644 Crosstown Ave., East Moline, day care commercial building; $267,000.

Neasi, Randall A., trust, Hot Springs, Ariz., to Soto, Linda, Moline; 2601 74th St. and 4612 26th Ave., Moline; $190,000.

Carlson, Hollis E. and Joyce E., Avon Lake, Ohio, to Vang, Va Pheng, Rock Island; 3727 44th St., Rock Island; $200,000.

Vermeulen, Elise, Clinton, to Hoffeditz, Daniel L. and Patricia A., Rock Island; 4513 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $109,900.

Medina, Jose E., estate, Algonquin, Ill., to D.E. Lewis-Bey Properties, Moline; 5429 4th Ave., Moline; $55,000.

Braaten, Terry, Menomonee Falls, Wis., to Aboytes, Ericka, Moline; 7 Vale Ct., Moline; $245,000.

KGRD Green Bay, LLC, Bettendorf, to CAPREALTY 22-Moline 2, LLC, Franklin, Tenn.; vacant land, East Moline; $225,000.

White, Evelyn R., West Branch, Iowa, to White, Chris, Rock Island; 4004 17th St., Rock Island; $225,000.

Lien, Chester G. and Margaret H., Macomb, Ill., to Housby, Dennis J., Taylor Ridge; 9909 132nd St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $333,000.

Coder, Audrey L., Coal Valley, to Wilson, Robert, East Moline; 3715 9th St., East Moline; $137,500.

Esparza, Jesse S., Moline, to Williams, Andrew J., Rock Island; 4300 26th Ave., Rock Island; $170,000.

Feliksiak, Andrew, Mount Pleasant, Wis., to King, Rodger, Rock Island; 1432 34th Ave., Rock Island; $180,000.

Priest, Austin L. and Kristin M., Pittsfield, Ill., to Keimig, Marcus, and Schiltz, Natalie, Silvis; 1009 29th Ave., Silvis; $234,000.

Kump, Alan W., Rock Island, to McMeen, Lawrence, Spring Hill, Fla.; 4538 15th Ave., Rock Island; $71,500.

Herrlein, Daniel, Capron, Ill., to Benz, Jack R., East Moline; 4116 180th St. N., East Moline; $190,000.

Kubik, Edward J., trust, Rock Island, to Estes, Shane D., Jr., Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave., #301, Rock Island; $125,000.

Ware, Damon Lamar and Connie Dacoco, Davenport, to Sanchez, Jaime, Rock Island; 581 20th Ave., Rock Island; $109,500.

Escuen, Ranulfo Franco, and Velasco, Virginia, Rock Island, to Ross, Malik, Davenport; 1125 10th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

River Valley Turf, Geneseo, to Knudtson Potato Farms, Geneseo; Hillsdale, land/lot only; $590,000.

Baum, Mollee and Michael S., Sherrard, to Spellerberg, Tamara K., Milan; 11622 28th St. W., Milan; $143,500.

Wilder, Patrick, trust, Eldridge, to QC Quality Construction, Moline; 554 30th Ave., East Moline; $61,500.

Bujold, Grant D., Aledo, to Wilson, Jesse A., Taylor Ridge; 14622 79th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $351,700.

Monaghan Trust, West Des Moines, Iowa, to TB Wilco Investments, Greenville, Ill.; 531 31st Ave., Rock Island, warehouse; $285,000.

Frost, Jacob, Moline, to Frost, Erika, Moline; 2346 30th St., Moline; $110,000.

Jones, Kevin, estate, Bremerton, Wash., to Galvin, Pamela D., Rock Island; 211 38th St., Moline; $40,000.

Zydeco Investments, Cedar Rapids, to Vander Vending, Inc., Bettendorf; 3407 78th Ave. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $700,000.

Lincoln, Randal and June, Rock Island, to Bermes Properties, Davenport; 3350 30th St., Rock Island; $80,000.

Hai, Pervez, Northbrook, Ill., to Silvermax Properties, Moline; 318 5t St. Ct., Silvis; $105,000.

Strafford, Myrna K., trust, Moline, to Red Stone Acquisitions, East Moline; 2716 16th St. & 2718 16th St., Moline; $65,000.

Garza, Angela L., and Jacques, Micah, Rapids City, to Miranda, Christina E., Moline; 714 19th Ave., Moline; $99,900.

Jobert Investments, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; Parcel 1: 712 24th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel II: 2517 8th St., Rock Island; Parcel II: 516 18th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel IV: 509 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; Parcel V: 500 19th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel VI: 3425 11th St., Rock Island; Parcel VII: 405 18 1/2 Rock Island; Parcel VIII: 410 19th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel IX: 1904 9th St., Rock Island; Parcel X: 926 24th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel XI: 1533 12th St., Rock Island; $529,000.

Halley, Billy D., Ottuma, Iowa, to Lard, John, Rock Island; 911 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $64,000.

White, Charles E., Moline, to White, Charles E., Moline; 2411 27th St., Moline; $107,500.

Shackelford, Wanda, Moline, to Rangel, Leslie L., and Villagomez, Ramon, Rock Island; 1414 42nd St., Rock Island; $90,900.

Johnson, Michael, Milan, to Lyons, Stephen, Moline; 3220 6th St., Moline; $169,500.

Ready, Set, Go! Investing, LLC, Knoxville, Tenn., to Schwarz, Austin, Eldridge; 2426 3rd Ave., East Moline; $106,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to REAL Coastal UP Fund 1, Columbus, Ohio; 1041 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; $125,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to REAL Coastal UP Fund 1, Columbs, Ohio; 1360 12th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.

Ryco Limited Company, Bettendorf, to Cabrera, Carlos, Davenport; 1035 17th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $4,000.

Hillyer, Gary, Rock Island, to Advantage RE Enterprise, Milan; 1858 3rd St., Moline; $70,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, Rock Island, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 822 15th St., Rock Island; $20,000.

Pohl, Janice F., Moline, to Moline, Anthony, Silvis; 258 8th St., Silvis; $85,000.

Evans, Lois J., Milan, to Wetteland, Seth, Milan; 11100 Ridgewood Road, Milan; $160,000.

Godoy, Jose A. and Maria G., East Moline, to Calderon, Luis A., East Moline; 1331-1333 10th Ave., East Moline; $50,000.

DeShane, Adam, Coal Valley, to Van Herzeele, Teresa L., Atkinson; 2526 18th Ave. A, Moline; $90,000.

Courtney, Ronald F. and Naomi A., Round Rock, Texas, to Frederiksen, Bob and Nancy, Moline; 831 7th St. Ct., Moline; $285,000.

Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Cangil Properties, Carbon Cliff; 115 State St., Carbon Cliff; $35,000.

Lemaster, Sandy and Ken, Moline, to Frost, Jacob, Moline; 1171 26th St. A, Moline; $127,500.

Nalevanko Enterprises, Milan, to P&G Real Estate Investments, Milan; 6.83-area vacant land, Milan; $230,000.

Steen, Delmar B., Colona, to Winterbottom, John, East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $5,000.

DEA Partners, Moline, to Esquire Lodge, Rock Island; 427 7th Ave., Rock Island, not-for-profit organization; $69,170.12.

Smith, Kevin M., estate, Moline, to Mlasi, Masoka, East Moline; 579 31st Ave., East Moline; $114,900.

Ringstaff, Wesley W., and Linda A., Sherrard, to Smith, Lori L., Rock Island; 2356 11th St., Rock Island; $69,000.

Kennedy, Doris L., estate, Des Moines, to E& E Estates, Sherrard; 4909 107th Ave., Milan; $91,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to McGinnis, James, Milan; 1012 W. 7th St., Milan; $132,000.

Adirondack RE, Moline, to Aten, Tyler Leo, Moline; 5219 26th A Ct. Unit 3, Moline; $89,000.

Alliant Tax Credit Fund, Woodland Hills, Calif., to Gorman Holdings, Oregon, Wis.; 1001 16th St., Moline, 60-unit apartment building; $2,107,379.

Burns, Larry, East Moline, to Layer, Benjamin, Moline; 3209 Archer Drive, East Moline; $72,000.

Layer, Benjamin, Moline, to Vyncke, Nicholas, East Moline; 3209 Archer Drive, East Moline; $71,000.

Kismetrentals, LLC, Muscatine, to Torres, Lilinna Aline, Moline; 2312 48th St., Moline; $82,000.

Miller, Ruth I., trust, Bettendorf, to Ross, Andrew W., and Slutz-Ross, Kimberly, Rock Island; 1821 21st St., Rock Island; $175,000.

Carter, Leslie Marie, Coal Valley, to MaD Productions, Moline; 2903 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, retail establishment; $300,000.

Praet, Kay F., Milan, to VaLeu, Brenna and Kylar, Milan; 11414 6th St., Milan; $225,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to K & S Rentals, East Moline; 509 12th St., Silvis; $185,000.

Shemek, Ryan F. ad Jacquie A., Milan, to Hughes, Jennifer J., Rock Island; 1829 31st St., Rock Island; $105,900.

Lovaas, Brian and Evette, Davenport, to Graham-Sullivan, Martha L., Rock Island; 3704 30th Ave., Unit 2, Rock Island; $135,000.

Elliott Apartments, Rock Island, to Fisher Construction, Rock Island; 608 42nd St.; 616 42nd St.; 620 42nd St.; 626 42nd St.; 630 42nd St.; 635 41st St.; 634 42nd St., 615 41st St.; all in Rock Island; $844,000.

Parmentier, Debra L., Moline, to DeVore, Douglas David, Moline; 423 49th St., Moline; $76,500.

Gonzalez, Jesusita L., East Moline, to Alonso, Adrian, and Perez, Alma, Silvis; 127 9th St., Silvis; $30,000.

Fillman, Dale K., Colona, to Weaver, Michael, Bradenton, Fla.; 2312 11th St., Silvis; $120,900.

Jackson, Daniel A., trust, Rapids City, to Dombrowski, Gregory J. and Corey L., Hampton; 124 9th St., Hampton; $387,500.

Ketz, Gloria L., Silvis, to Snyder, Mitchell, Moline; 4836 47th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Jacobsen, Emily A., Kirkwood, Mo., to Capper, Lauren M., Rock Island; 2530 19th Ave., Rock Island; $148,000.

Jenkins, Rochelle Y., East Moline, to Calderon, Sergio, East Moline; 2020 8th Ave., East Moline; $70,000.

Berhenke, David J., estate, Hampton, to Sherman, Daniel and Dawn, East Moline; 3601 188th St. Ct. N., East Moline; $510,000.

QC RES, LLC, Rock Island, to Spilger, Christopher, Milan; 1206 W. 5th St., Milan; $196,500.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to US Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, Louisville, Ky.; vacant land, Rock Island, sanitary sewer easement; $3,000.

Blomquist, MaryLane Neubauer, trust, Geneseo, to Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff; vacant land, Carbon Cliff; $24,000.

Snyder, Ray and Kelly, Charlotte, Iowa, to Ruiz, Beatriz Adriana Tapia, Moline; 4741 39th St., Moline; $80,000.

McClary, Anna Marie Christine, Indianapolis, Ind., to Parson, William R. and Angela K., East Moline; 2421 Twin Oaks Ct., East Moline; $199,000.

Pekofske, Thomas, Marrison, Ill., to Moreland, Tegan J., Rock Island; 1622 18th Ave., Unit 23, Rock Island; $55,000.

Better Neighbors Properties, Moline, to Fletcher, Stacey, Moline; 820 7th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Madel, LLC, Bettendorf, to Pathibhara, LLC, Bettendorf; 121 6th Ave. E., Andalusia; $870,000.

Flynn, Margaret P., estate, Moline, to Flynn, Thomas P., trust, Rock Island; 2202 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $69,000.

SCF RC Funding IV, Princeton, N.J., to Exp Wash RE Portfolio Owner I, LLC, New York, N.Y., 4310 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island, car wash; $4,432,462.61.

SCF RC Funding IV, Princeton, N.J., to Exp Wash RE Portfolio Owner I, LLC, New York, N.Y., 3800 38th Ave., Moline, car wash; $2,913,987.66.

Farmer, Ashley, Davenport, to Gomez, Marco, Rock Island; 2923 9th St., Rock Island; $73,000.

Haber, Doris T., trust, Blairsville, Ga., to Macksey, Christopher M., Silvis; 435 10th St. A., Silvis; $87,000.

Almanza, Jose, and Cisneros, Maria, Moline, to Rodriguez, Jesus, and Rivera, Hugo, Moline; 340 9th St., Moline; $88,000.

B & B QCA Rentals, East Moline, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 2840 11 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $79,900.

Wynn, Christopher L. and Gina M., trust, Andalusia, to Shadle, Leah, Andalusia; 939 8th St. E., Andalusia; $445,000.

Hughes, Jordan Parrish, Moline, to Malone, Gavin and Caitlin, Hillsdale; 29508 34th Ave. N., Hilldale; $345,000.

Ferkel, Ryan J., Rock Island, to Doering, Austin B., Moline; 1548 40th Ave., Moline; $124,000.

Ross, Kimberly and Andrew, Rock Island, to Allison, Bailey, Rock Island; 2629 32nd St., Rock Island; $129,900.

Perino, Sarah A., Cape Coral, Fla., to Trevor, Jennifer, Moline; 3405 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $105,000.

Kerr, Ruth Ann, Moline, to Leutwyle, Sue E., Rock Island; 2220 45th St., Rock Island; $118,000.