Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Jones, Chance M. and Alyssa, to Carroll, John W., 1214 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Johnson, Beverly Lanette, to Jones, Miles and Ann, 16 Oakington Drive, Geneseo; $307,000.

Vavrosky, Troy L., to Bingaman, Michael S. and Amber, 24789 Hazelwood West Rd., Geneseo; $285,000.

Guthrie, Mark J. and Carol, to Celus, Jason R. and Tammy C., farmland, Annawan; $1,328,500.

Pinter, Robert W. and Debra Dee Ann, to Masterson, Michael and Andrea, 17 Mary Lane Ct., Geneseo; $25,000.

Miller, Edith P., to Heppner, Richard A. and Tia R., 548 N. Aldrich St., Geneseo; $185,000.

Sparks, Charles Ed Jr. and Sherry T., to Sullivan, Felissa Renay, 1001 W. Division St., Kewanee; $70,000.

Gleason, Donald R., to Mapes, Linda A., 236 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $150,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Fillman, Dale K., Colona, to Weaver, Michael, Bradenton, Fla.; 2312 11th St., Silvis; $120,900.

Jackson, Daniel A., trust, Rapids City, to Dombrowski, Gregory J. and Corey L., Hampton; 124 9th St., Hampton; $387,500.

Ketz, Gloria L., Silvis, to Snyder, Mitchell, Moline; 4836 47th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Jacobsen, Emily A., Kirkwood, Mo., to Capper, Lauren M., Rock Island; 2530 19th Ave., Rock Island; $148,000.

Jenkins, Rochelle Y., East Moline, to Calderon, Sergio, East Moline; 2020 8th Ave., East Moline; $70,000.

Berhenke, David J., estate, Hampton, to Sherman, Daniel and Dawn, East Moline; 3601 188th St. Ct. N., East Moline; $510,000.

QC RES, LLC, Rock Island, to Spilger, Christopher, Milan; 1206 W. 5th St., Milan; $196,500.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to US Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, Louisville, Ky.; vacant land, Rock Island, sanitary sewer easement; $3,000.

Blomquist, MaryLane Neubauer, trust, Geneseo, to Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff; vacant land, Carbon Cliff; $24,000.

Snyder, Ray and Kelly, Charlotte, Iowa, to Ruiz, Beatriz Adriana Tapia, Moline; 4741 39th St., Moline; $80,000.

McClary, Anna Marie Christine, Indianapolis, Ind., to Parson, William R. and Angela K., East Moline; 2421 Twin Oaks Ct., East Moline; $199,000.

Pekofske, Thomas, Marrison, Ill., to Moreland, Tegan J., Rock Island; 1622 18th Ave., Unit 23, Rock Island; $55,000.

Better Neighbors Properties, Moline, to Fletcher, Stacey, Moline; 820 7th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Madel, LLC, Bettendorf, to Pathibhara, LLC, Bettendorf; 121 6th Ave. E., Andalusia; $870,000.

Flynn, Margaret P., estate, Moline, to Flynn, Thomas P., trust, Rock Island; 2202 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $69,000.

SCF RC Funding IV, Princeton, N.J., to Exp Wash RE Portfolio Owner I, LLC, New York, N.Y., 4310 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island, car wash; $4,432,462.61.

SCF RC Funding IV, Princeton, N.J., to Exp Wash RE Portfolio Owner I, LLC, New York, N.Y., 3800 38th Ave., Moline, car wash; $2,913,987.66.

Farmer, Ashley, Davenport, to Gomez, Marco, Rock Island; 2923 9th St., Rock Island; $73,000.

Haber, Doris T., trust, Blairsville, Ga., to Macksey, Christopher M., Silvis; 435 10th St. A., Silvis; $87,000.

Almanza, Jose, and Cisneros, Maria, Moline, to Rodriguez, Jesus, and Rivera, Hugo, Moline; 340 9th St., Moline; $88,000.

B & B QCA Rentals, East Moline, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 2840 11 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $79,900.

Wynn, Christopher L. and Gina M., trust, Andalusia, to Shadle, Leah, Andalusia; 939 8th St. E., Andalusia; $445,000.

Hughes, Jordan Parrish, Moline, to Malone, Gavin and Caitlin, Hillsdale; 29508 34th Ave. N., Hilldale; $345,000.

Ferkel, Ryan J., Rock Island, to Doering, Austin B., Moline; 1548 40th Ave., Moline; $124,000.

Ross, Kimberly and Andrew, Rock Island, to Allison, Bailey, Rock Island; 2629 32nd St., Rock Island; $129,900.

Perino, Sarah A., Cape Coral, Fla., to Trevor, Jennifer, Moline; 3405 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $105,000.

Kerr, Ruth Ann, Moline, to Leutwyle, Sue E., Rock Island; 2220 45th St., Rock Island; $118,000.

Yanez, Jose Luis, Rock Island, to Arreguin, Raul, East Moline; 2207 17th St., Rock Island; $43,000.

Seek Holdings Group, Palm Springs, Calif., to JPTP, Moline; 2925 13th Ave. & 2927 13th Ave., Rock Island; $48,500.

J & K Housing, Moline, to J & T Rental, Moline; 2323 - 2420 13th St., Silvis, land/lot only; $504,000.

J & T Rental, Moline, to U.S.A. No. 3, Inc. East Moline; 2323 - 2420 13th St., Silvis, land/lot only; $504,000.

Butler, Marilyn, trust, Heyworth, Ill., to SCQC Building Company, Davenport; 66.97-acre farm, Joslin; $364,987.

Furniss, Betty and Jay, Muscatine, to Rodriquez, Juvencio Villalpando, East Moline; 3533 3rd St. C., East Moline; $123,000.

Kalb, Gregory D. and Rita L., Silvis, to Perez, Bertran, East Moline; 120 7th St., East Moline; $50,000.

Simpkins, Clayton, M., Port Byron, to Verschoore, Cade, Milan; 11603 18th St., Milan; $113,000.

Glass Peak Properties, Fayetteville, N.C., to McGee, Sr., Kevin, Davenport; 2518 7th Ave., Rock Island; $9,500.

Glass Peak Properties, Fayetteville, N.C., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1242 37th St., Rock Island; $16,000.

Hedman, Carol K., trust, Moline, to Hedman, James V., Moline; 3601 34th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Pankey, Ryan and Ashley, Moline, to Wilges, Daly, Silvis; 1513 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $220,000.

Collings, Charles Christopher, Newton, Iowa, to Simpson, Jamie and Charles, East Moline; 3009 4th St. A, East Moline; $122,500.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Moline, to HOMES35, Moline; 338 6th St., Moline, office building; $225,000.

Toppco, LTD, East Moline, to Memento Mori, LLC, Hillsdale; 510 Main St., Hillsdale; $35,000.

Hauser, Nathaniel A., Moline, to Gilbert, David, and Burns, Brandi, Rapids City; 910 16th St., Rapids City; $159,500.

Chai Lifeline Children's Fund, Lakeland, N.J., to Brown, Kevin, Severance, Colo.; 8 parcels, vacant lot, Rock Island; $11,000.

Aunan, Brock and Brett, Davenport, to Aunan, Brock, Davenport; 1812 40th St., Rock Island; $25,450.

Jernigan, James E. and Elizabeth A., Holly Springs, N.C., to Vollman, Brant and Colleen, Coal Valley; 3 Crestview Drive, Coal Valley; $197,000.

Rosas, Miguel A., Bettendorf, to Rowell, Eli and Betsy, Moline; 3801 10th Ave., Moline; $113,000.

Chouinard, Gary E. and Jeanette R., Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Moline; 1613 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $160,000.

Tornquist, Ryan M., Orion, to Abozarra, Ammar, and Hamaazee, Lobna, East Moline; 603 40th Ave., East Moline; $212,000.

Pregracke, Gary B. and Kathleen A., East Moline, to Shaw, Rodney, East Moline; 16705 Rt. 84 N., East Moline; $115,000.

Ruiz, Juan De La Cruz, Silvis, to Cuellar, Juan, Rock Island; 511 8th Ave., Silvis; $5,000.

Newrez, LLC, Greenville, S.C., to ACE Investment Group, Jackson, N.J.; 532 24th Ave., Rock Island; $26,000.

ACE Investment Group, Jackson, N.J., to SFR3-050, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 532 24th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Kruse, Howard S. and Anita R., Cordova, to The Christopher Belser Trust, Port Byron; 18120 River Road N., Cordova; $145,000.

Johnson Bros Realty, Moline, to Rubalcava, Alfredo, Moline; 1819 15th St., Moline; $127,500.

Blomquist, Marylane N., Geneseo, to Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff; 305 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $12,500.

Ehrhardt, Stephen P., Rock Island, to Anderson, Brandon, Rock Island; 2318 20th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Woodland, Julie, Moline, to Hutton, Jessica and Jonathan, Moline; 2814 25th Ave. A, Moline; $250,500.

Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard, to Hardt, Corey, Coal Valley; vacant land, Milan; $80,000.

Colbrese, Adam P. and Janet A., Sarasota, Fla., to Zugarramurdi, Phillip and Anne Maria, Hampton; 1107 4th St., Hampton; $140,000.

Meyer, Larry W. and Linda S., Coal Valley, to Ellis, Joshua, East Moline; 476 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $150,000.

Lerschen-Cassatt, Susan M., and Cassatt, Robert E., Jr., Blue Grass, to Severtsgaard, Cody, Milan; 8228 78th Ave. W., Milan; $194,900.

Soliz, Joyce L., Muscatine, to Dillon II, Robert L., East Moline; 2212 7 1/2 St. Ct., East Moline; $94,900.

Vollman, Brant, Rock Island, to Cox, Lorenzo David, Rock Island; 709 20th St., Rock Island; $190,000.

Nelson, Mary M., estate, Rock Island, to Maira, Fitina, and Siwachu, Amina, Rock Island; 3208 13th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.

Beiser, Christopher, trust, Port Byron, to Kruse, Howard S., and Anita R., Cordova; 18520 River Road North, Cordova; $370,000.

Fox, Helen L., estate, Silvis, to Deskovich, Kelly, Rock Island; 2035 33rd St., Rock Island; $130,000.

McDevitt, Sue P., trust, Rock Island, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 2508 25th St. #A., Rock Island, office; $59,500.

Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 1533 39th St., Rock Island; $101,900.

Rose, Roine E. and Steven G., East Moline, to Pruiett, Bruce E., Jr. and Donna Y., Moline; 3510 26th Ave. B, Moline; $199,000.

Daugherty, Angela Marie, and Childs, Ted M., Rock Island, to Sullivan, William, Rock Island; 2123 24th St., Rock Island; $91,700.

Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff, to Holmes, Daniel E., and Soliz-Holmes, Stella, Clinton; 701 Rebecca Pl., Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $9,500.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windsor, Colo., to Mac Homes IL, Bettendorf; 3627 5th Ave., Moline; $60,000.

Fredrick, Justin, DeWitt, to Goodrich, Greg, Moline; 2105 4th St., Moline; $152,000.

Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard, to Advantage Re Enterprises, Milan; 6.63-acre vacant land, Milan; $70,000.

Lord, Adam T., Cambridge, to Ventris, Kayla and Gregory, Moline; 3215 7th St., Moline; 185,000.

Arnold, Michael and Angela, Hamilton, Ga., to Bileddo, Stephan and Madlyn, Moline; 2515 7th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Vanhyning, Thelma B., trust, Moline, to Parmentier, Michael A., Moline; 4717 11th Ave. B., Moline; $65,000.

BankOrion, Orion, to Cederoth Properties, Moline; 3305 56th St., Moline; $152,000.

Hanna, Steven W., Moline, to Haines, Ashlee L., Munos, Daniel R., East Moline; 313 - 315 17th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.

Sargeant, Megan J. and Rebecca S., Kansas City, Mo., to Whan, Samuel and Aleah, Moline; 3208 9th St., Moline; $279,000.

Evers, Marilyn J., trust, Moline, to Columbia Acquisitions, Columbia, Ill.; 2015 265th St. N., 161.41-acre farm and conservation, Hillsdale; $1,219,465.

Cherevko, Ludmilla, Moline, to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 1602 39th St., Rock Island; $70,000.

NDC Corporate Equity Fund VII, Cleveland, Ohio, to Heritage Woods of Moline Supportive Living LP, Bourbonnais, Ill.; 5500 46th Ave. Drive, Moline, 120-unit apartment building; $822,000.

Lage, Margaret D., Preemption, to Gelaude, Madelynn A., Rock Island; 4217 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.

Crail, Rea W., estate, Las Vegas, N.V., to Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra, Moline; 4519 50th St., Moline; $88,500.

EZ Housing Concepts, Hampton, to Harris, Carrie, Moline; 1841 5th St., Moline; $84,900.

Wright, Todd L. and Tamara L., Aledo, to Mittman, Sarah K., Moline; 5009 50th St., Moline; $169,900.

Calsyn, Raymond J., Jr., Mineral, Ill., to Marquiez-Carlos, Javier, and Marquez, Alexis, Moline; 722 17th Ave., Moline; $65,500.

Blankenship, David A., Rock Island, to Zayas, Danielle and Coty, Coal Valley; 8313 55th St., Coal Valley; $215,000.

Plak, Deanna, Milan, to Swanson, Craig A. and Celica M., Moline; 431 50th St., Moline, land/lot only; $4,000.

C J Real Estate Investment, LeClaire, to Stopoulos, John, East Moline; 635 15th Ave., East Moline, restaurant; $140,000.

Ogden, Patricia, East Moline, to Ejjrefi, Khalid, Moline; 3225 2nd St., East Moline; $55,500.

Nelson, Kaleb S., Silvis, to PBT Investments, Yorkville, Ill.; 320 17th Ave., Moline; $50,000.