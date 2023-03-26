Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Slusser, Julia S. and Paul L., to Hardee, James and Jennifer, 17197 IL Hwy. 81, Cambridge; $155,000.

Gudat, Tyler, to Reay, Imagin Denise, 334 Perkins St., Kewanee; $67,000.

Wittmeyer, Christopher M., to Romero, Antonio, Lots 3 & 4 of Block 7 of Burlington View Addition to the city of Kewanee; $55,000.

Kluever, Murlin A., to Stubbs, Roger L., 832 S. Congress St., Geneseo; $143,000.

Saint John Investment, to Phabhu Holding, 510 11th Ave., Orion; $275,000.

Paxton, Joseph P., to Thies, Travis, farmland, Kewanee; $320,000.

Welsh, Darlene, to Hill, Karl V., 328 5th Ave., Kewanee; $45,000.

Perry, Matthew R. and Wassell, Angel D., to Currie, Jerryn, 705 McKinley Ave., Kewanee; $75,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

RACOM Corporation, Marshalltown, Iowa, to BLM-RACOM Properties, Marshalltown, Iowa; 4871-4873 41st St., Moline, office/retail space; warehouse; $925,000.

Gragg, Stephenson and Karen M., trust, Bettendorf, to Blumer, Brendan, Cedar Rapids; 3120 27th St. Drive, Moline; $520,000.

Weis, John P., trust, Davenport, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 717 25th St., Moline; $50,000.

Grudzinski, Douglas J. and Vicki L., trust, Apache Junction, Ariz., to McGinty, Daniel L. and Renee S., LeClaire; 4111 4th Ave. B, East Moline; $75,000.

McGinty, Daniel L. and Renee S., LeClaire, to Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island; 4111 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $25,000.

Bible Holiness Church, Milan, to Pete Norwood Family Trust, Rogers, Ariz.; 336 31st Ave., East Moline; $89,000.

Grayceland Rei Series, LLC, Coal Valley, to Vitran Properties, Warren, Mich.; 2206 5th St. Rear, Rock Island, land/lot only; $30,000.

Parchert, Darren, Andalusia, to Keith, William R., Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Andalusia; $5,000.

Genac, Cheryl L., Moline, to Bailey, Lydia, Moline; 2137 15th St. A, Moline; $120,000.

Petrick, Carl and Angela, East Moline, to Friel, Ann, East Moline; 1800 7th St. 3C, East Moline; $58,000.

Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to Sunderbruch, Quinn, Milan; 25 Suburban Heights, Milan; $110,000.

Store Capital Corporation, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ivory Reit, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 4610 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, automotive repair and maintenance building; $410,000.

Store Capital Corporation, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ivory Reit, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 690 Mill St., Rock Island, machinery, equipment & Supply building; $9,270,000.

Cobblestone Milan, LLC, Andalusia, to Haven At Parkway, LLC, Dallas, Texas; 1911 & 1921 Cobblestone Lane, Milan, 48-unit apartment building; $3,950,000.

DeWitte, Karen M., Lakeland, Fla., to Winkel, Angela R., Moline; 1171 24th St., Moline; $105,000.

Walker, Joel J. and Rae Ellen C., Cedar Rapids, to Whicher, Candace and Joshua, Rock Island; 1505 37th St., Rock Island; $174,900.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 602 13th Ave., Rock Island; $21,500.

Murphy, Betty J., Orion, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 436 12th St., Silvis; $70,000.

Muerhoff, Tammy L., Moline, to Baker, Katie A., Moline; 4115 18th Ave., Moline; $175,500.

Hvitlok, Ryan Clark and Kelly A., Moline, to Baldwin, James Osieris, Moline; 1515 34th St., Moline; $112,500.

Kearns, Luke A. and Jennifer, Linton, Ind., to Chanthavong, Soulinha and Ashley, Port Byron; 2203 Timber Ridge Rd., Port Byron; $380,000.

Pysson, Chad L. and Amanda, Woodhull, to Thang, David, Moline; 2426 31st St., Moline; $106,000.

Moore, Bradley J. and Patricia A., Yorktown, Va., to Martin, Jordyn, Rock Island; 2525 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.

Rath, Jeffrey A. and Caralee D., Moline, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 807 19th Ave., Moline; $43,500.

5 & 15 TC, Davenport, to K2 Towers III, Chagrin Falls, Ohio; 501 15th St., Moline, commercial building; $20,000.

Wilson, Donna M., Rock Island, to Wilson, Joseph M., Rock Island; 3815 26th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Real Estate Rehab Associates, Rapids City, to Prichard, Nicholas, Rock Island; 1529 42nd St., Rock Island; $112,000.

Arrington, Wilma F., estate, Panama City, Fla., to Jones, William N., Rock Island; 1120 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $59,900.

Vazquez, Jose, Davenport, to Farmer, Xavier, Rock Island; 915 14th St., Rock Island; $95,000.

Duran, Gonzelo J., estate, Coal Valley, to Castillo, Tomas Miranda, and Caballero, Guadalupe J. Fillo, Moline; 616 44th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

Schmid, Margaret E., trust, Moline, to Stoll, Scott B., and Morago, Carmen Jimenez, Moline; 3657 70th St. Ct., Moline; $350,000.

Patch, Jessica, South English, Iowa, to United Storage Association, East Moline; 521 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $65,000.

Mittman, Sarah K. and Aaron J., Moline, to Ceballos, Veronica A., and Tovar, Jose Juan, Moline; 4218 18th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Barbosa, Raul, Jr. and Maria Luz, Silvis, to Velasco, Magdalena, Moline; 2509 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $145,000.

Brooks, Mark Alan, East Moline, to Brooks, Jessica L., East Moline; 702 21st Ave., East Moline; $54,000.

Callahan, Matthew D. and Rebekah Anne, Flower Mound, Texas, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 3720 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Baylor, Amy, Rock Island, to Guerrevo, Fidel, Moline; 4434 10th Ave., Rock Island; $44,000.

Hernandez, Juan Sanchez, Davenport, to Kilker, Sokhom, East Moline; 1438 18th St., East Moline; $149,000.

Rauch, Kitty W., Taylor Ridge, to Hernandez, Alysia S., Rock Island; 826 22nd Ave., East Moline; $137,000.

Rogers, Darlene, East Moline, to Jones, Norma, East Moline; 1180 45th Ave., East Moline; $129,900.

Bocox, Benjamin P. and Jamie L, Moline, to Quad Cities Properties, Port Byron; 2920 4th St. A, East Moline; $35,000.

Gonzalez, Manuel G., Silvis, to Hunter, Mitchell L., Silvis; 321 8th St., Silvis; $107,900.

Kettelkamp, P. Gail, trust, Porter, Texas, to Prieto, Debra Lynne, East Moline; 15306 River Road, East Moline; $45,000.

Colbrese, Michael, Viola, to Assaf, Ibtissam, East Moline; 1249 48th Ave., Unit #23, East Moline; $72,000.

SB3 Real Estate Rentals, Windser, Colo., to Expedition Equity, Rock Island; 2607 24th Ave., Rock Island; $61,000.

Lechmaier, Barbara, Milan, to Owen, Brandon and Jolee, East Moline; 606 40th St., East Moline; $60,000.

Schneekloth, Estela G., Rock Island, to Trevino, Mariela, Moline; 1421 14th St., Moline; $115,000.

McFarland, Jeffrey L. and Kevin D., Rapids City, to Beedlow, Melodie, and Anderson, Ryan R., Mesa, Texas; 431 45th St., Moline; $46,000.

Kouris, Thomas; Kouris, Andreas, and Kouris, Chris, Moline, to McGowan, Deborah, Moline; 428 46th St., Moline; $124,000.

Smith, Lorraine A., Rock Island, to JPTP, Moline; 3524 12th Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.

Cunningham, Rita Lee, Silvis, to Tharp, Dale, East Moline; 4647 9th St., East Moline; $102,500.

Pizano, Roberto and Shirley, Port Byron, to Pizano, Anna Marie L., Hampton; 1400 8th St. Ct., Hampton; $110,000.

Hemmen Properties, Bettendorf, to Midpoint Equity, Rock Island; 3807 16th St., Moline; $105,000.

Meeker, Alex and Abbigail, Port Byron, to Payden, Richard William, Port Byron; 21520 42nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $360,000.

Inman, Steven, Moline, to McCarthy, Shawn, Rock Island; 2343 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $105,000.

DeSchepper, B. Joan, estate, Streator, Ill., to Schulz, Pamela, Moline; 402 29th Ave. Drive, Unit 7 B, Moline; $145,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Petroff, Joseph R., East Moline; 1026 13th St., East Moline; $72,000.

Hatle, Joshua and Kirsten, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Slayden, Trenton and Abagail, Taylor Ridge; 8211 88th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $276,500.

Estes, Tate Z., Colona, to Scott, Garrett, Silvis; 715 11th Ave. B Ct., Silvis; $127,900.

Lawrence, Rachel A., Geneseo, to Polito, Jacob, Milan; 402 30th Ave. W., Milan; $129,900.

Strafford, Dorma D., Bonfield, Ill., to Hillsdale Investments, Coal Valley; rural route, 56.14-acre farm, Hillsdale, Ill.; $391,151.80.