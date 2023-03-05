Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Taber, Tonya L., to Warkins, Timothy A. and Julie A., 21929 Moens Rd., Atkinson; $81,500.

Lang, Lynn A., to Underwood, Tiffany J., 708 12th Ave., Orion; $174,500.

Arnold, Joseph S. and Sheila, to Mueller, David and Lindsey, 22665 E. 1720th St., Geneseo; $640,000.

Landis, Kenneth E.; Arlene, Michael E., to Nordstrom, Nancy A., 811 E. Division St., Galva; $86,500.

Gochee, Jon R., and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Nguyen, Toan, Lot 7 in Glenwood Acres; $100,000.

Swanson, Mitchell D. and Dawn M., to Gunter, Richard Laurence and Jennifer L., 1737 N. 900th Ave., Lynn Center; $580,000.

Adams, Joshua R. and Elizabeth A./ Uhrich, Elizabeth A., to Larson, Bret and Heather, 1023 14th Ave. A, Orion; $252,000.

Smith, Ryne and Payten, to Thompson, Valerie A., 324 W. Locust St., Cambridge; $144,000.

Brants, Robert L. and Charlene R., to Clementz, Stanley and Ashley, 202 W. Center St., Atkinson; $15,000.

Osborn, Jacob W., to Sturtewagen, Jared A., 510 E. Locust St., Geneseo; $285,000.

Schroeder, Chad, to Frevert, Michelle L., Lots 12-32 of Shady Beach subdivision #2; $125,000.

Panicucci, Anthony and Jenna E., to Emmert, Jennah N., 403 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $136,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Paw, Ter, and Ler Say, Moo, Rock Island, to Calderon, Elmer Fuentes, and Fuentes, Nancy, Rock Island; 1819 45th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Harris, Holly M., Moline, to Otten, Matthew and Courtney, Carbon Cliff; 109 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $70,000.

Keller, Jim P., Winthrop, Iowa, to Rohrer, Cathy, Moline; 1441 34th St., Moline; $79,000.

SBD Property Acquistions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Voss, Anthony, Rock Island; 2705 25th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Pool, Zachary A. and Crystal M., Illinois City, to Prine, Jerry L., Jr., and Prine, Charles G., Milan; 209 East 2nd Ave., Milan; $135,000.

Clark, Stephen, Streamwood, Ill., to McMillan, Elina, Geneseo; 930 17th St., #15, Moline; $56,000.

US Bank Trust National Association, Farmington, Mich., to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1857 35th St., Rock Island; $34,900.

Bierman, Patricia, LeClaire, to Guzman, Alfredo, Rock Island; 2506 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Albrecht, Robert F. and Shirley J., trust, Rock Island, to Moore, Matthew and Brooke, Rock Island; 3108 35th St., Rock Island; $210,000.

Crabtree, Jerrilyn, Silvis, to Freeman, Trevaughn, Carbon Cliff; 223 Cherry Court, Carbon Cliff; $129,500.

Loftus, Steven A., Davenport, to Adams, Brian, Rock Island; 139 16th St., Unit #3, Rock Island; $85,500.

Doud, James W. and Mary Jo, trust, Florence, Ky., to Schock, William and Aweont, Silvis; 1000 16th St. Ct., Silvis; $273,000.

Norin, Kyle M. and Elizabeth, Colona, to Hutchinson, Timothy, Oshkosh, Wis.; 513 40th St., East Moline; $130,000.

Williamson, Voniciles L., Rock Island, to Tovar, Yolanda, East Moline; 1335 17th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,000.

Williamson, Voniciles L., Rock Island, to Bey, Darrell Lewis, Moline; land/lot only, East Moline; $10,000.

Lopeman, Richard L., Jr., East Moline, to Moore, Sandra, Milan; 718 9th St. W., Milan; $86,900.

Hemm, Lois P., estate, Milan, to Alvarez, Jose and Ana, Moline; 425 41st St., Moline; $37,500.

Lesage, Richard P., trust, Orion, to Valdes, Maria Del Carmen Ortega, and Castillo, Alberto Zamudio, Moline; 1730 12th St., Moline; $90,000.

Erickson, Larry E., Amelia, Ohio, to Roberts, Nickolas A., East Moline; 4319 8th St., East Moline; $132,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Hill, Jerry L, Silvis; 2410 13th St., Silvis; $253,500.

Boggs, Donald E. and Kathy M., Colona, to Horton, Alexx, Coal Valley; 140 1st St., Coal Valley; $124,975.

Gehlken, William D., Moline, to Pool, Zachary A. and Crystal, Illinois City; 17418 Brights Ct., Illinois City; $195,000.

Eggerichs, Allan L. and Christina J., Walcott, to Gutierrez, Oscar, Moline; 4620 47th St., Moline; $153,400.

Scherbring, Twyla Fran, Moline, to Funderburk, Melissa, Moline; 2435 23rd Ave. B., Moline; $135,000.

Hansen, Dora Jean; Hansen, David R.; Rosecrans, Jamie, and Campbell, Angela, Silvis; 2600 43rd St., Moline; $55,000.

Leavy, John J. and Marianne R., trust, San Diego, Calif., to McGinnis, Nancy L., Moline; 1932 12th St., Moline; $67,000.

Bentley, Robert, East Moline, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 2332 53rd St., Moline, salon retail establishment; $110,000.

Woeber, Darren M. and Theresa S., Andalusia, to Watznauer, Jay and Angela, Taylor Ridge; 7.65-acre vacant land, Andalusia, $35,000.

Moneymaker, Michael and Jody, Moline, to The Cage and Properties, Moline; 409 37th St., Moline; $45,000.

Lough, Donna Sue, Rock Island, to DeClerck, Derek, Rock Island; 3448 15th St., Rock Island; $260,000.

Brower Holdings, Marion, Ind., to Investments by L & E, Rock Island; 3100 3108 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, store fronts and apartments; $1,350,000.

Cantrell, Florence A., trust, East Moline, to Xtreme Properties, Port Byron; 135 2nd St., Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $17,500.

Wojcinski, Karl, Moline, to Carillo, Roberto, Moline; 328 Railroad Ave., Moline; $32,000.

Muir Pass, LLC, San Diego, Calif., to Watson, Alexis, and Johnson, Doris, Rock Island; 3403 14th Ave., Rock Island; $34,000.

Adamson, Jeffrey L. and Joan M., Moline, to Beeler, Michael, Moline; 3306 13th Ave. Ct., Moline; $232,000.

Kidangayll, Sebastian and Sherin, Bettendorf, to Piang, Lal, Silvis; 1809 13th St., Silvis; $204,000.

E&E Estates, Sherrard, to Robinson, Leslie, Rock Island; 4401 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.

Hitchcock, Michelle, Davenport, to Nunn, Yolanda, Milan; 921 10th Ave. W., Milan; $112,000.

Kiel, Brian R. and Dixie, Moline, to Mitchell, Ramont M., Silvis; 262 8th St., Silvis; $180,000.

Taylor, Robyn, Silvis, to Needham, Zoe, Silvis; 810 12th St., Silvis; $141,000.

Murray, Kathleen, Coal Valley, to Kuriger, John, Taylor Ridge; 10419 133rd St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $99,000.

Vermast, Alphonse and Jennifer, Coal Valley, to Chana, Jasdeep, Davenport; 514 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $100,000.

Viviani, Jack A., and Martin, Eric B., trust, Bettendorf, to Pellegrini, Vincent A., trust, Moline; 1014 27th Ave. Ct., Moline; $375,000.

Wendt IV, Earl L., Moline, to Hansen, Mary A., Moline; 3907 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $160,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Slusser, Carolyn, Moline; 3045 4th St. #2, Moline; $62,500.

Schweickhardt, Randy and Karen, Milan, to Wadham, Robert E., Milan; 7521 25th St., Milan; $80,000.

Elliott, Elmer, estate, Cambridge, to Coe Venture Group, Gurnee, Ill.; 919 35th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia, to Williams, Christian, Reynolds; 210 Edgington St., Reynolds; $129,000.

Ingram, Eloise, Roseburg, Ore., to Vavrosky, Tanya F., Milan; 1622 W. 3rd St. Ct., Milan; $150,000.

Gant, C. Eileen, Silvis, to Vos, Elyse A., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 12F, East Moline; $71,000.

Woller, Fred, Rock Island, to Lough, Donna, and Reier, Timothy, Rock Island; 1240 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $342,500.

Pieper, Hillary D., and Erb, John K., Jr., Moline, to Haberman, Hannah, Moline; 3421 15th St., Moline; $207,000.

Tacey, Jeanette A., Jensen Beach, Fla., to Jackson, Katie N., Rock Island; 2217 26th St. & 2219 26th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Hierseman, Wayne R., trust, Frisco, Texas, to Strickland, Robert and Dena, East Moline; 1830 1st St., East Moline; $6,500.

Gilbraith, Haley, Cordova, to Htoo, Jackson, and Win, Laylay Paw, Rock Island; 3218 36th Ave., Rock Island; $165,000.

Powell, Sherry L., Taylor Ridge, to Erickson, David W. and Tamera A.; Erickson, Bradley T. and Sarah M., and Erickson, Nicholas W. and Kelsey J., Milan, 120-acre farm, Milan; $1,320,000.

Cox, Laid C., Delray Beach, Fla., to Alexander, Hanna J., and Stern, Mathew, Rock Island; 1310 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Coder, Beverly McNeal, Hampton, to Nelson, Mary Jane, estate, Ozone Park, N.Y.; 107 21st St., East Moline; $55,875.

Nelson, Mary Jane, estate, Ozone Park, N.Y., to Coder, Beverly McNeal, Hampton; 1.94-acres vacant land, Hampton; $55,875.

Foster, Steven E., trust, Sterling, Ill., to Armer, Lynda Renee, Hampton; 26 Villa Drive, Hampton; $357,500.

Foster, Jackie L., trust, Sterling, Ill., to Armer, Lynda Renee, Hampton; 26 Villa Drive, Hampton; $357,500.

Gilliland, Michael A. and Stacey M., Rock Island, to Nipper, William E., Jr., and Willett, Dawn M., Milan; 1239 1st St. E., Milan; $82,500.

Montalbo, Cayetano V., Jr., and Mikos, Myra G., trust, Whitewater, Wis., to Kloppenborg, Teffany L. and Brad, Hillsdale; 29529 34th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $150,000.

B.M. Babby, Inc., East Moline, to Taylor, Robyn, Silvis; 2408 13th St., Silvis; $249,900.

Hudson, Dustin and Jennifer, Palmyra, Mo., to Schmick, Matthew Douglas, Rock Island; 4300 25th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

U.S. Bank Trust National, Dallas, Texas, to Cedeno, Roberto M., Bronx, N.Y.; 1009 11th Ave., Rock Island; $24,500.

Cabral, Terri A., Milan, to Ochoa, Malaky B., Moline; 1006 38th St., Moline; $88,000.

Stone, Ethel M., estate, Moline, to Schram, Carl R., Jr. and Audra L., East Moline; 351 22nd St., East Moline; $61,000.

Mang, Thla, and Sung, Sui N., Moline, to Mizeur, Michael and Sandra, Rock Island; 706 79th Ave. W., Rock Island; $140,000.

Vallejo, Chad and Melanie, Coal Valley, to Agbossou, Anita and Site, East Moline; 3802 Morton Drive, East Moline; $200,000.

Ventris, Kayla and Gregory, Moline, to Campton, Kelly Warner, Moline; 1108 25th St., Moline; $129,900.

Buffington, Robert E., Makanda, Ill., to Fritz, Anthony and Trisha, New Port Richey, Fla.; vacant land, Moline; $13,500.

Erickson, Dawn, and Carpenter, Virginia Lee, Moline, to Gonzalez, Kira, East Moline; 4715 50th Ave., Moline; $69,000.

Freeborn, Ian and Rita, East Moline, to Raygoza, Mayra Deharo, Silvis; 617 8th St., Silvis; $25,000.

RBH Resources, Colona, to Mortell, Jenni, Silvis; 1026 12th St., Silvis; $127,200.

Carrillo, Mary R., estate, Moline, to Johnson, Cameron B., Moline; 4618 48th St. A, Moline; $120,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Anderson, Shannon Lerhee, Temecula, Calif.; 1220 22nd St., Rock Island; $35,087.

Sefania, Joseph, and Luminatha, Bukuru, Rock Island, to Ndayishimiye, Pascasie; Nizigiyimana, Evangeline, and Bigirindavyi, Secilia, Rock Island; 3517 25th Ave., Rock Island; $180,000.

Sederquist Farms, Orion, to Jones, Bryan E. and Shelly K., Milan; 1315 176th Ave. W., Milan; $133,000.

Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia, to York, Joseph A., Davenport; 710 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $165,000.

Tacker, Jennifer M., Davenport, to Chappell, Misty, Rock Island; 3300 25th Ave., Rock Island; $165,100.

Wadsworth, Logan, Davenport, to ROI Turnkey Properties, Rock Island; 2439 8th Ave., Rock Island; $86,500.

Brown, Whitney R. and Scott M., Milan, to Blair, Josef D.; Blair, Victoria L., and Blair, Douglas J., Rock Island; 1719 28th St., Rock Island; $79,900.

Congrove, Andrea K., Moline, to SFR3-080, New York, N.Y.; 1123 14th St., Moline; $50,000.

Bartenhagen & Rogers Investment Properties, Muscatine, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 913 12th Ave., Rock Island; $17,500.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to Dowd, Clayton, Yukon, Okla.; 913 12th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.

Kropf, Noland L., Davenport, to Terronez, Cristal G., Moline; 2800 25th Ave. A, Moline; $269,999.

Chapman, Karen L., St. Petersburg, Fla., to Arnold, Melissa A., Moline; 1557 31st Ave., Moline; $110,000.

Kahala Pacific, Inc., Woodland Hills, Calif., to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 4640-4650 38th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $432,000.

WBW Investors, Leander, Texas, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 1228 3rd Ave. & 314 13th St., Rock Island; $330,000.

Bishop, Russell W., estate, Moline, to Woodland, Julie, trust, Moline; 2534 28th St., Moline; $143,200.

Hunt, Steven C. and Wendy G., Valrico, Fla., to Vitas, Bogdan, Jr. and Janet L., Moline; 1100 13th St., Moline; $365,365.

Whispering Oaks Investments, Moline, to Dial, William and Alvina, Moline; 4040 36th Ave., Unit 1, Moline; $353,000.

Bassford Construction, Moline, to Harp, Lois, Rock Island; 2511 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $122,500.

Trexler, Elizabeth L., trust, Fuquay-Varina, N.C., to Greg and Diane Boruff Farms, LLC, Davenport; 190th Ave. W., Illinois City, 7.29-acre farm; $76,140.

Larson, David P., trust, Sherrard, to Moon, Vernon G. and Stacey A., Port Byron; 238th St. W., Illinois City, 8.69-acre land/lot only; $89,600.

Owl Creek Properties, Bettendorf, to JPTP, Rock Island; 1118 37th St., Rock Island; $111,500.

Ndabishuriya, Simon, and Nichemezwe, Diane, Rock Island, to Terrell, Latonya and Ricky, Rock Island; 2202 15th St., Rock Island; $94,000.

Bruggeman, John, estate, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Davenport; 1520 44th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Ewert, Patricia, estate, Rock Island, to Mattson, Michael C., Rock Island; 2218 32nd St., Rock Island; $125,000.

Kottmer, Joseph, estate, Colona, to Kharisma Property, Moline; 1022 42nd St., Moline; $116,000.

Allison, Tyler J. and Hannah, Rock Island, to Carstens, Kyle R., Rock Island; 3052 35th Ave., Rock Island; $170,000.

Minard, Dorothy L., Moline, to Godwin, John A., Jr., Moline; 226 33rd Ave., Moline; $111,000.

Hampsey, Jack B. and Gretchen A., Milan, to Allison, Tyler, Rock Island; 3817 45th St. Ct., Rock Island; $299,000.

Wood, Lois I., estate, Moline, to Congrove, Andrea K., Moline; 1614 10th St., Moline; $81,000.

Vernon, Luke and Summer L., Bettendorf, to Cortes, Jose and Maria, Moline; 2408 3rd St., Moline; $165,000.

Lamon, Barbara J., Port Byron, to Raney, Daniel T. and Vicki M., Moline; 3745 40th St. Ct., Moline; $140,000.

Ross, Fred J. and Helen M., trust, East Moline, to Huerta, Marco and Martha, Hampton; 314 8th Ave., Hampton; $249,500.

Horton, Bryan L., East Moline, to Gates, Zachary J., East Moline; 621 4th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.

Bancroft, Terry, Moline, to Wheatley, Denise, Moline; 5220 26th Ave. A Ct. #23, Moline; $143,000.

Hogren, Jamie and Tammy, Reynolds, to Nimmers, Leroy Devaughn, Rock Island; 2014 33rd St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Heritage Wesleyan Church/Great Lakes Region of Wesleyan Church, Rock Island, to City of Moline, Moline; 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, office building; $3,100,000.

Redd, Vernon Y., Chicago, to Cole, Duncan, Rock Island; 1312 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $2,500.

Hird, Kevin P. and Leslie P., Rock Island, to Moore, Robin, Rock Island; 3309 33rd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $270,000.

Parr, William D., estate, Geneseo, to Osborn, Robert A., Rock Island; 2410 47th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.

Edwards, Richard Allen and Lori Danette, Moline, to Carlos, Victor Marquez, East Moline; 829 17th Ave., Moline; $80,000.

Johnston, Jasen A., Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1329 7th Ave., Moline; $107,000.

Williams, Michael K. and Debra A., Bettendorf, to Washington, Darion, Rock Island; 2507 19th Ave., Rock Island; $127,000.

Gas and Electric Credit Union, Rock Island, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 5407 11th Ave. A., Moline; $118,750.

Wright, Cynthia J., Moline, to Miller Real Estate Holdings, Silvis; 14914 Coaltown Rd., East Moline, 17.25-acre farm; $430,000.

615 44th St. Trust, Downington, Pa., to ROI Turnkey Properties, Orem, Utah; 615 44th St., Rock Island; $64,000.

430 South 30th Ave., LLC, Lincolnwood, Ill., to Knox, Zachary A. and Angel M., East Moline; 430 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $2,000.

Peterson, Martha K., Cordova, to Deshong, Sonia, and Fritch, Jade J., Rising Sun, Ind.; 702 N. High St., Port Byron; $138,000.

Bark, James D. and Angela M., Bettendorf, to Bawden, Lawrence Robert, Cordova; 1206 3rd St. S., Cordova; $174,900.

Curtis, Melvin L. and A. Eleanor, trust, Reynolds, to Gress, Bradley T., trust, Reynolds; 26.66-acre vacant land, Reynolds; $80,000.

O'Connor, Marty L., estate, Leawood, Kans., to Mora Holdings, Rock Island; 1610 12th Ave., Moline; $39,000.