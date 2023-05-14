Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Schefsky, Wayne C. and Paula, to Miller, Anthony, 229 S. Stewart St., Geneseo; $116,000.

Norin, Jacob L. and Terry J., to Martens, Carl Bruce Jr., 13303 E. 1500 St., Cambridge; $220,000.

Palmer Farms, to Carlson, Mark S. and Julie A., 55 acres on Co. Hwy. 19, Section 28, Andover Township; $819,500.

Performance Realty Homes, to Rodriguez, Adan, and Schlenker, Kayla, 627 Beach St. South, Kewanee; $135,000.

Dobereiner, Lemoine Kevin, to Mack, Craig A. and Kathryn A., 205 2nd St., Colona; $54,000.

Gil, Luis Torres; Torres, Juana, to Clara, Lucia Jimenez, and Saldivar, Nicholas Cardoso, Lot 2 East of Lyles Replot of Block 7 of Blish's Addition to the town, now city of Kewanee; $35,000.

Nordstrom, Richard, to Leo Pata Holdings, 404 S.E. 4th St., Galva; $20,000.

Westefer, Gerald E. Sr. and Constance S., to Westefer, Lisa D. and Brockton G., 321 E. Mill St., Kewanee; $17,500.

Williams, Kelli S./ Lambin, Kelli S., to Bermes Properties Inc., 105 S. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $44,000.

BankUnited, to Carrington Mortgage Services and Norco Properties, 319 6th St., Colona; $70,000.

Poshard, Drew R., to Cinnamyl Ladys Ventures, 200 E. 9th Ave., Colona; $132,500.

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association, to McDowell, Lori, 1004 Division St., Orion; $128,000.

Henderson, Terry G. and Mary Kay, to TJMJ Investments, Lot 1 in Vogler's subdivision of a part of the east half of Block 12 of a subdivision of Outlots 5 & 6 of J.T. Pierce's Addition to the city of Geneseo; $148,000.

Bolme, Richard T. and Donna M., to TJMJ Investments LLC, 218 S. Vail St., Geneseo; $177,500.

DeBackere, Richard D., to DeBackere, Erik N., 306 N. Main St., Cambridge; $37,000.

Thomas, Bradley A. and Lori M., to Ford, Eric D., 6076 Dayton Corners B St., Colona; $215,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Boruff, Drue Ellen, Illinois City, to Boruff, Stanley A. and Karle S., Illinois City; 206th St. W., Buffalo Prairie, Ill., land/lot only; $5,000.

Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff, to Grueber, Paul L., Carbon Cliff; 805 Foret Mansur, Carbon Cliff; $6,650.

Coon, Clifford J., estate, Moline, to Lopez, Job C. and Guadalupe, Moline; 3147 11th Ave. C, Moline; $45,000.

Coon, Betty D., Moline, to Lopez, Job C. and Guadalupe, Moline; 3147 11th Ave. C, Moline; $45,000.

Schultz, James, Orlando, to Parker, Andre, Rock Island; 1226 16th St., Rock Island; $65,000.

Sunny River Properties, Moline, to Herndon, Roland, Plain City, Ohio; 2415 7th Ave., Moline; $87,000.

Landmark Investments, Edina, Minn., to Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline; 1401 9th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Villarreal, Maria A., trust, East Moline, to Ogden, Erin E., Moline; 3046 4th St., Apt. 1, Moline; $87,000.

Peh, Tah, Rock Island, to Moo, Eh, Rock Island; 4310 26th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.

Sab Rentals, Milan, to Quality Control Restoration, Rock Island; 1523 1st Ave. E., Milan, storage units; $240,000.

Schefsky, Zachary D. and Hannah, Eldridge, to Mowery, Elexus L., and DeLaRosa, Hunter Allan, Silvis; 641 5th St., Silvis; $204,900.

Ogden, Patricia, Colona, to Sedjro, Adjovi, East Moline; 3216 2nd St., East Moline; $150,000.

ELAD Holdings, Royalton, Minn., to Craven, Anthony M., and Hoff, Robert J., Jr., East Moline; 1324 9th Ave., East Moline; $91,800.

McNeal, Dayzon J., and Tucker-Green, McKenzie J., Silvis; 445 26th Ave., East Moline; $185,000.

Auction Flippers, Heath, Texas, to U.S. Prime Land, Tampa, Fla.; 1031 15th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $700.

Brown, Jacquelyn E. and David H., East Moline, to Tounas, Efthemia, Moline; 7319 35th Ave., Moline; $302,000.

Highsmith, Jacqualine E., Silvis, to Marriott Family Revocable Trust, Silvis; 2320 13th St., Silvis; $220,000.

Quilty, Gregory L., Hillsdale, to Flaugh Investment Properties, Coal Valley; 2412-2414 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $102,500.

DeBuysere, Gary C. and Charlotte K., trust, Hillsdale, to Nevins, Todd and Linda, Hillsdale; 518 Jackson St., Hillsdale; $67,500.

Grevas, Theodore J. and Katherine P., Bettendorf, to Andmor, Rock Island; 211-215 17th St., Rock Island, retail establishment; $130,000.

Leone, David, Eldridge, to Welte, Thomas, Moline; 4616 47th St., Moline; $164,500.

Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia, to Otting, Trafton, and Ryckaert, Alexis, Andalusia; 334 7th St. W., Andalusia; $179,000.

The Johnson-Schneider Living Trust, Mahomet, Ill., to Hickenbottom, Heather, East Moline; 1113 48th Ave., East Moline; $103,500.

Soliz, Sylvia, Rock Island, to Moreno, Laura, East Moline; 136 Hero St., Silvis, retail establishment; $100,000.

Hart, Lawrence L. and Nina J., trust, Rock Island, to Sab Rentals, Milan; 1300 & 1301 102nd Ave. W. and 1305 101st. Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; $240,000.

Curtis, A. Eleanor, trust, Reynolds, to Gress, Bradley T., Reynolds; vacant land, 26.67-acre vacant land, Reynolds; $80,000.

Finch, Chadwick E. and Jessica A., Moline, to Crutchfield-Miller, Markedra, East Moline; 3207 12th St., East Moline; $130,000.

Hillyer, Kevin J., Moline, to Hawkins, McKinley, Moline; 4320 16th St., Moline; $152,000.

Wingert, Michael T., Port Charlotte, Fla., to Thurman, Marisa, Hillsdale; 25809 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $92,000.

Wear, Earl and Catherine T., Rock Island, to Warren, William, and Hay, Ellen, Moline; 2306 1st St. Ct., Unit 3, Moline; $188,000.

Netlles, Jimmie Jr., estate, Davenport, to T.I.G. Properties, Davenport; 621 9th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $20,000.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to T.I.G. Properties, Davenport; 929 6th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $30,000.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to T.I.G. Properties, Davenport; 1401 8th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $23,000.

Charlson, Christine E. and Margaret, Warren, Pa., to Miller, Nicole, Moline; 3707 15th St. D, Moline; $120,000.

BankORION, Moline, to Pushetonequa, Monicca and Clinton, Rock Island; 2125 10th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Ewing, Thomas H., estate, Andalusia, to Kerres, Cole M. and Abbey J., Taylor Ridge; 9112 114th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $155,000.

Muller, Gregory A., Walcott, to Trunnell, Blake, Moline; 1801 32nd St., Moline; $115,500.

Townsley, Virginia L., Ga., to Rowland, Zachary M., Rock Island; 8808 19th St. W., Rock Island; $171,500.

LaBuda, Kathy, trust, Antloch, Ill., to Better Neighbors Properties, Moline; 305 14th St., Silvis; $107,500.

Chevaller, Suzanne R., Keaau, Hawaii, to Klein, Ashley N. and Dakota J., Moline; 1102 34th St. Ct., Moline; $280,000.

Kristof, Arron L. and Zelinda G., Port Byron, to Parsons, Robert W., East Moline; 178 15th Ave., East Moline; $119,000.

Banaszek Family Trust, Galena, Ill., to Howard, Abigail and Randall, East Moline; 2552 7th St., East Moline; $190,000.

Arnold, Michael and Angela, Hamilton, Ga., to Ashpaugh, Cody M. and Taylor R., Moline; 1425 11th St. A, Moline; $100,000.

Moton, John, Davenport, to Cerda, Isaac, Colona; 3015 2nd St., East Moline; $40,700.

Misfeldt, Melvin L., estate, Port Byron, to Ortiz, Chelsea, Cordova; 14826 150th St. N., Cordova; $117,000.

Brown, Alyssa, Seaton, Ill., to Doberstein, Fred, Milan; 432 5th St. E., Milan; $85,000.

Reynolds Investors, Milan, to TJP Holding Company, Bettendorf; 1.07-acre land/lot only, Milan; $80,000.