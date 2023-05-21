Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hai, Pervez, to Sovey, Anthony K. and Melissa J., 401 E. Henry St., Cambridge; $20,500.

Windy, David, to DeGerengel, Daryl, E. 2150 St., Geneseo; $500,000.

Newman, Brenda D., to Simmons, Timothy D. and Lori A., 519 Warren St., Colona; $132,000.

McFarland, Stephen L. and Mary F., to Knoeferl, Kane C., 511 13th Ave. A, Orion; $30,000.

Hammons, Patrick M., to Newman, Benjamin, 510 S.E. 2nd St., Galva; $20,000.

Smith, William M., to Bishop Hill Investments, 401 Green St., Kewanee; $72,000.

Duran, Juan J. and Ana I., to Ackerson, Lester R., the west 135' of Lot 9 of Whiffen's subdivision of Lot 13 of Cook's subdivision of the west half of the east half of the southeast quarter of Sect. 28, Township 15N, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $10,000.

Countryman, Troy, to Sieghartner, Robert, 153.83 acres in Western Township, Orion, $1,539,000.

Litton, Charyse R., to Wilcoxen, Colt R., 557 N. Division St., Woodhull; $83,000.

VanRaalte, Rita L., to Brieser, Wyatt S. and Hannah L., 17151 E. 1600 St., Geneseo; $115,000.

Nash, Richard, to Lindquist, Bryant D., 118 S.W. 10th Ave., Galva; $25,000.

Kupferschmid, Samuel J. and Ashton, to Anderson, Brandon, 8387 N. 680th Ave., Cambridge; $309,000.

Underwood, Susan J., to Capps, Denise M., 403 E. Illinois St., Cambridge; $125,000.

Jamison, Joseph L. and Phyllis H., to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 106 Goodrich St., Kewanee; $25,000.

Peterson, Andrew J., and Peterson, Haley A. Ralph, to Acree, Chad David and Jennifer Lynn, 411 Swank St., Galva; $220,000.

Kelly, Christina J., to DeSutter, Randall and Suzanne, 5498 S. County Road, Alpha; $80,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Moton, John, Davenport, to Cerda, Isaac, Colona; 3015 2nd St., East Moline; $40,700.

Misfeldt, Melvin L., estate, Port Byron, to Ortiz, Chelsea, Cordova; 14826 150th St. N., Cordova; $117,000.

Brown, Alyssa, Seaton, Ill., to Doberstein, Fred, Milan; 432 5th St. E., Milan; $85,000.

Reynolds Investors, Milan, to TJP Holding Company, Bettendorf; 1.07-acre land/lot only, Milan; $80,000.

Brown, Darice M. and Michael, Davenport, to Davis, Ilse East Moline; 725 - 721 23rd St., East Moline; $135,000.

The Bank of New York Mellon, Greenville, S.C., to Beam, James Christopher, Milan; 546 31st St., Rock Island; $32,500.

Wyckoff, Jay L. and Sandra M., Clearwater, Fla., to Skiles, Bryce R. and Alexis, Milan; 11827 6th St., Milan; $260,000.

Reason, Ross A. and Abigail L., Moline, to Kharisma Property, Moline; 1008 38th St., Moline; $105,000.

Bowers, Charles W., Eugene, Ore., to Lemke, Jerome G. and Judith A., Rock Island; 3514 31st Ave., Rock Island; $177,501.

Burke, Terry R., trust, Moline, to Huene, Jonathan, Moline; 5617 32nd Ave. Ct., Molne; $175,000.

Cobb, Steven, Gladstone, Mo., to We Buy House QC, Rock Island; 3610 19th Ave., Moline; $40,000.

Kellenberger, William D. and Mary L., trust, Bettendorf, to Kimble, Damarquis, Moline; 4205 36th Ave., Unit 4207, Moline; $195,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Boone II, James, Moline; 2419 44th St., Moline; $135,000.

T.C. Homes, Schaumburg, Ill., to Lutz, Lacey, Rock Island; 3427 15th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.

West, Gary W. and Misty R., Port Byron, to Lawrence, Jeremy F., Port Byron; 23411 95th Ave. N., Port Byron; $148,000.

Garard, Bryan W., Geneseo, to Garard, Joseph A., Silvis; 158 5th St., Silvis; $40,000.

Strayer Home Improvement, Rock Island, to Orr, Lovie, Rock Island; 2608 6 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $81,000.

Zheng, Chang Hui, and Dong, Hone Xian, Silvis, to Sellon, Johnathan R., Jr., Silvis; 411 15th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Bowman, Kenneth E., estate, Moline, to Drake, Austin, Moline; 2330 15th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Schwigen, LLC, Andalusia, to R & J Morgan, LLC, Milan; vacant lots, Andalusia; $57,500.

Bierman, Timothy J., Moline, to Summage, Redell K., and McDowell, Terry R., Davenport; 1216 16th St., Rock Island; $86,000.

Bradley, Eric F., Rock Island, to Terry, Redrick, Rock Island; 1023 20th St., Rock Island; $121,300.

Hartman, Brett E., Louisville, K.Y., to Engnell, Matthew, and Guidebeck, Kylie, East Moline; 3431 3rd St. A, East Moline; $151,000.

Speed, Jeff A. and Dawn M., Cordova, to Roffman, Derrick and Heather, Moline; 414 45th St., Moline; $144,900.

Johnson, Donald, Rock Island, to Bey-Buie and Sons, Bettendorf; 1011 4th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $3,000.

Diaz, Aaron, Davenport, to Schriner, James D., Jr., Rock Island; 1517 25th St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Wiersema, Toby L. and Angela S., Tellico Plains, Tenn., to Varela, Angelica L. Villalba, Silvis; 1713 1st Ave., Silvis; $80,000.

Martin, Marcus Wayne, Colona, to Avalos, Joy, Moline, 4513 22nd Ave., Moline; $122,000.

Kelley, Ryan M., Davenport, to Barker, Brandon, Moline; 331 16th Ave., Moline; $136,900.

MMTL Investments, Minneapolis, Minn., to Readus, Sherita, Rock Island; 934 22nd St., Rock Island; $93,000.

MHB Homes, Eldridge, to Blake, Michele R., and Hamilton, David, East Moline; 4356 10th St., East Moline; $84,325.

Munay Holdings, Milan, to Honsa Acquisition, Mundelein, Ill.; 1300 11th St. W., Milan, industrial building; $615,000.

Sivertsen, Dwight A., trust, Moline, to Sivertsen, Andrew and Amy, Moline; 4401 17th Ave., Moline; $355,000.

Sivertsen, Andrew and Amy, Moline, to Ebener, Danny R., Davenport; 1204 24th Ave., Moline; $299,000.

Grunewald, Thomas J., Moline, to Grunewald, Cory and Dena, Moline; 4425 6th Ave. & 510 45th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Grunewald, Cory and Dena, Moline, to Holdings, Mora, Rock Island; 4425 6th Ave. & 510 45th St., Rock Island; $47,000.

Meyers, Gary L. and Gail J., Altona, Ill., to Smith, Jacob, Moline; 937 25th St., Moline; $142,500.

Traman II, George E., Moline, to Fernandez, Elizabeth, Rock Island; 308 14th Ave. E., Milan; $24,000.

Gooch, Katherine L., estate, Moline, to Spain, Sandra, Coal Valley; 4701 11th St. A, Moline; $129,900.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Davis, Shonna, Rock Island; 940 23rd St., Rock Island; $92,900.

Bussert, Michael T. and Anjanette L., Port Byron, to P & P 84, Cordova; 199 Rt. 84, Cordova, restaurant; $160,000.

VanAckers, Bettendorf, to Beeding, LLC, East Moline; 2401 (2403) 16th St. & 1536 24th Ave., Moline, restaurant; $215,000.

Morrison, Eugene W., Milan, to Thorndyke, Joshua, Rock Island; 20628 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City, land/lot only; $50,000.

Almquist, Beatrice L., trust, Cambridge, to Kennedy, Michael J. & Cynthia S., Moline; 3415 53rd St., Moline; $174,735.

Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Milan, to Dyal, Bobby G., Jr. and Gail P., Rock Island; 1611 33rd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $197,500.

Stecker, Robert G. and Ann P., Bettendorf, to Terronez, Nicole, and Nunn, Blake, Rock Island; 2416 35th Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.

Global Investors III, Rock Island, to Wireless Propco, White Plains, N.Y.; 4101 John Deere Rd., Moline, easement for cell tower; $335,280.

Global Investors III, Rock Island, to GRT QC Properties, Bettendorf; 4101 John Deere Road, Moline, office; $1,200,000.

Nelsen, Matthew and Melissa, Milan, to Baker Revocable Trust, Milan; 3015 118th Ave. W., Milan; $174,900.

WestInvest, Iowa City, to 4301 Building, LLC, Davenport; 4301 44th Ave., Moline, retail establishment; $1,600,000.

Rugagaza, Gikundiro Eric, Rock Island, to Matayabo, Aaron, Rock Island; 1712 5th St., Rock Island; $38,000.

Grewe, Rachel Nicole, Davenport, to Zbaracki, Rosina, Moline; 1836 33rd St., Moline; $134,999.

Daneclan III L.P., Davenport, to Darrell S. Turner Diversified Investments, Moline; 1200 - 1210 5th Ave., Moline; $151,500.