Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Minati, Vera, to Kemp, David S. and Kathryn A., 476 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley; $230,000.

Office Express Accounting & Payroll, to FITZCO Properties LLC, 512 1st Ave., Colona; $225,000.

Ingels, Roger W. and Nancy Jane, to Bumann, Danielle M., 313 N.W. 1st St., Galva; $21,000.

Serres, Gene R., to Cochran, Katie, 503 N.W. 1st St., Galva; $165,000.

Turpin, JoAnn and Marion W., to Ruff, Michael Joseph; Michael Joseph Ruff Declaration of Trust; Ruff, Shondra L.; Shondra L. Ruff Declaration of Trust, 904 U.S. Hwy. 6 East, Geneseo; $367,000.

Laub, Thomas R. and Paula L., to Lindbom, Ronald L. and Dianne L., 21783 N. 650th Ave., Kewanee; $80,000.

Ruggles, James A., to Forthem Developing LLC, 236 E. 2nd St., Geneseo; $83,000.

Fehlman, Bruce, to Cam and Kathy Campbell Family Limited Partnership, 28010 N. 2630 Ave., Prophetstown; $718,500.

Ince, Gunner B., to Lang, Jacob T., 1043 W. Mill St., Kewanee; $85,000.

Allensworth, David W., to BMW Props LLC, the north half of Lot 14 in Leggett's subdivision of Block 20 of Blish's Addition to the city of Kewanee; $17,500.

Sorenson, James O., to Heep, Michael O. and Tabitha A., 403 Westview Drive, Atkinson; $173,000.

Mathis, Crystal A.; DeShane, Sherry G./ Whitsell, Sherry G.; Adams, Penny S./ Whitsell, Penny S., to DeShane, Timothy and Sherry, 107 East B St., Alpha; $60,000.

Construction Group, to Johnson, Carol A., Darrin L., Sean A., 202 N. Division St., Geneseo; $265,000.

Charlet, Angela M., to Holton, Gage, and Murfin, Sydney, 10593 E. 2400th St., Kewanee; $279,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Dailey, Andrew J., estate, Moline, to Ketner, Jeremiah, and Nakano, Hitomi, Moline; 2512 12th St., Moline; $149,900.

Lawrence, Sandra M., estate, Bettendorf, to Yerkey, Sean, Moline; 1901 25th St., Moline; $109,900.

Atkinson, Bradley and Jessie L., Bettendorf, to Hindman, Mallory, Moline; 802 27th Ave., Moline; $171,000.

Polak, Stephanie Marie, Davenport, to Sutter, Lindsey, and Jackson, McKee, Moline; 2911 13th Ave., Moline; $178,000.

Ekin, Erma D., Moline, to Fox, Jayson, and Vasquez, Marcela, Moline; 1929 32nd St., Moline; $134,000.

Hau, Lian, Rock Island, to Ruiz, Matthew, Rock Island; 2245 31st St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Haigwood, Belinda Dianne, trust, Moline, to Schwartz, Christine A., Moline; 1109 37th St. Ct., Moline; $125,000.

Carr, Eleanor P., trust, East Moline, to White, Jerry Lee, East Moline; 2906 2nd St., East Moline; $130,000.

Farmer, Don F., trust, Rock Island, to Berg, Grant A., and Stevenson, Bobbi Jo, Rock Island; 3500 24th St., Rock Island; $205,000.

Husidic, Esmeralda, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Strauch, David A., Moline; 5231 26th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $71,000.

Hiler, Edith, Norwalk, Ohio, to Alhamdan, Ali, and Ebrahimi, Huda, Rock Island; 2552 35th Ave., Rock Island; $196,000.

Nimmick, Dale, estate, Cordova, to Suiter, Carol D., and Nimmick, Walter D., Solon, Iowa; 19924 266th St. N., Cordova; $254,900.

Beltway Capital, Hunt Valley, M.D., to West, James A., Moline; 1718 13th Ave., Moline; $65,129.

Collings, Charles C., Newton, Iowa, Collier, Kyle, East Moline; 3013 4th St. A, East Moline; $164,900.

Nelson, Zane, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 2444 21st Ave., Rock Island; $69,000.

Bollinger, Margaret, estate, Silvis, to Myers, Jack, East Moline; 2704 7th St., East Moline; $154,075.

Zeglin, Lee M., and Sarah J., Milan, to Perez, Joseph A., estate trust, Milan; Zeglin, Lee M. and Sarah J., Milan; 5812 136th Ave. Ct., Milan, 1.68-acre land/lot only; $26,000.

Ziegler, Mary and Lawrence, East Moline, to Flores, Rachael, Moline; 5125 9th Ave., Moline; $52,000.

Sigler, Beverly E., Eldridge, to Olberts, Gregg and Jeanna, Moline; 4811 36th Ave. Drive, Moline; $245,000.

The Village at Deer Meadows 2, Moline, to Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline; 1111 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $30,000.

Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline, to Lewis, Jason; Lewis, Carol, and Wagle, John, Silvis; 1111 33rd Ave. Circle, Moline; $500,600.

Fisher, Pamela Sue, Silvis, to Brown, Davona, Hampton; 728 10th Ave. Ct., Hampton; $329,999.

Silvia, Amanda R., Alexis, Ill., to Houston, Lisa Aleen, Milan; 11529 18th St., Milan; $114,500.

Stacy, Larry and Deborah, Moline, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 3147 18th Ave., Moline; $95,000.

Truitt, Richard, Rock Island, to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 1823 7th St., Rock Island; $10,000.

Baldwin, Timothy P., Moline, to Kruckenberg, Katherine A., trust, Port Byron; 8205 239th St. N, Port Byron, 11.891-acre farm; $174,854.95.

Linscott, Todd M., Rock Island, to WFI Commercial, Milan; 2801-2803 15th Ave., Rock Island, 7-unit apartment building; $105,000.

Hu, Ral, and Hnem, Fung, Fairview, Mo., to Advantage RI Enterprises, Milan; 4420 18th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Marmon, Pamela, M., Bettendorf, to Johnson, Dylan Marcus, and Wadsworth, Logan, Moline; 708 N. High St., Port Byron; $68,000.

FortuneX, LLC, Bettendorf, to Mora Holdings, Rock Island; 2416 4th Ave., Moline; $24,000.

Frederiksen, Robert E., and Nancy A., Moline, to Harbour, Russell, and Gallardo, Tabitha, Moline; 1002 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $235,000.

Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Edina, Minn., to Black Tie Properties, Moline; 345 14th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

King, Betty Lou, trust, Dallas, Texas, to Ebenroth, James and Valerie, Port Byron; 1703 Elm Shore Drive, Port Byron; $100,000.

Ross, Alicia L., Moline, to Pequeno, Paul, Sarina, Rock Island; 1815 40th St., Rock Island; $125,000.

McGinnis, Kenneth M., Rock Island, to McGonigle, Gary D., Milan; 808 N. Ave., Milan; $50,000.

Conway, Cynthia Ann, North Fort Myers, Fla., to Wolfla, Kathy A., Fernandina Beach, Fla.; 1125 48th Ave., East Moline; $112,900.

Cook, Travis, Eldridge, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2205 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $50,000.

The Plant Equipment Company, Rock Island, to Brothers Rocktown, LLC, Rock Island; 2509 5th Ave., Rock Island, commercial building; $265,000.

Frieden, Jordan, Joy, Ill., to Roylance, Jordan and Kiana, Illinois City; 13409 311th St. W., Illinois City; $335,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Torres, Araceli, East Moline; 235 15th Ave., East Moline; $57,500.

Brown, Davona M., Hampton, to Lopez, Cruz, Hampton; 120 3rd Ave., Hampton; $169,000.

Boudreau, Jacqueline L., estate, New Windsor, to McDanel, Michael and Mary L., Silvis; 307 Cliff Drive, Silvis; $65,000.

McMullen, Taylor, East Moline, to Moore II, Charles D., Coal Valley; 102 E. 3rd Ave., Coal Valley; $100,000.

Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Aldridge, Travon, Rock Island; 1834 39th St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Hoffeditz, Daniel L. and Patricia A., Rock Island, to Herrera, Pedro, Rock Island; 2325 45th St., Rock Island; $153,000.

Patton, Frederick P., Moline, to Rimkus, Nathan E., Littleton, Colo.; 16809 IL Route 84 N., East Moline; $40,000.

JJ Nagol, LLC, Galesburg, to Maha Kaxmi Krupa, Inc., Monticello, Ill.; 2120 53rd St., Moline; $310,000.

Hoyt, Ruth A., estate, Rock Island, to Aurelio, Eliah, Reynolds; 505 West Perryton St., Reynolds; $154,000.

McCarthy, Jack Thomas, Moline, to Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island; 2610 4th St., Moline; $84,000.

Sedam, Bryan K., Rock Island, to Xtreme Properties, Port Byron; 117 10th St., Silvis, warehouse; $102,221.

Nelson, Anna F., Moline, to Nelson, Betsy Kathleen, Moline; 901 54th St. B, Moline; $80,000.

Oceanside50Five Holdings, Moline, to BMG Investments, Rock Island; 1415 18th Ave., East Moline; $108,175.

Anders, Jerry, estate, Livonia, Mich., to Simmer, Austin and Abigail, Rock Island; 2821 38th Ave., Rock Island; $117,000.

Peterson, Craig, Taylor Ridge, to Grace, Thomas, East Moline; 4030 4th St. A, East Moline; $355,000.

Firme, Marc L., trust, Lake Placid, Fla., to Hansen Farms, Inc., Taylor Ridge; 34.78-acre farmland, Andalusia Township, Rock Island County; $243,460.

OPP Realty, Moline, to Roots Home Buyers, Rock Island; 1225 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; 1208 E. 3rd St., Milan; 17122 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $26,000.

Prusator, Robert L. and Eileen, Princeton, to Graflund, Linda L., Moline; 3033 55th St. Drive, Moline; $200,000.

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Kelly, Mike, Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit F, East Moline; $65,000.

753 14th St, Moline, trust, Washington, D.C., to QC Investments, Milan; 753 14th St., Moline; $56,000.

Polenske, H. Scott & Kristy L., Port Byron, to Howard, James and Terena, Port Byron; 905 18th St., Port Byron; $179,000.

Palen, Skyler T. and Brittnee T., Davenport, to Hanson, Jonathan, Moline; 923 33rd Ave., Moline; $189,500.

Lofgren, Alina and Mark, Hillsdale, to Bostic, Kayla and Zachary, East Moline; 17221 40th Ave. Ct. N., East Moline; $199,000.

Kimbel, Virginia, trust, Bettendorf, to Gazzano, Lee and Lorraine, East Moline; 17711 Rt. 84 N., East Moline; $599,000.

Klein, Spencer J., Colona, to Ortega, Jorge Jimenez, Silvis; 1206 3rd St., Silvis; $90,000.