Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Nov. 13, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Rodseth, Jillian C./ Hefner, Jillian C. and Rodseth, Heath, to Kilstrom, Andy J., 350 E. Church St., Kewanee; $50,000.

Ware, Tricia M./ Seei, Tricia M., to VanDeVoorde, Daniel L. and Mary Jane; Daniel L. and Mary Jane VanDeVoorde Living Trust, 82 Cedar Court, Geneseo; $315,000.

Hoppe, Gerald S. and Sommer C., to Kustush, Cynthia M. and Elaine P., 3457 N. 1600 Ave., Orion; $343,000.

DeShane, Roxie A., to Tumey, Ryan Thomas and Kristi Jo, 3316 N. 1600 Ave., Orion; $400,000.

Lewis, Carol A. and Jason L., to Francis, Jason M. and Megan M., 12 Bay Hill Drive, Coal Valley; $585,000.

Northwest Bank and Trust Co., to Henson, Mark and Sandra, fractional block 13 in the village of Colona; $10,000.

Beuseling, Nathan G., to Ague, Kenneth and Kaitlyn, 612 S. 3rd St., Colona; $144,000.

Robinson, Jeffrey G. and Michelle T., to Nolen, Jeremy Roy and Meagan Pamela, 11620 W. County Road, Orion; $82,500.

Kleckner, Adrianna M., to Tellier, Robert P. and Rebout, Brenda J., 503 S. Main St., Annawan; $119,000.

Carton, James E., to Carton, Ted J. and Jeanne M., 15926 E. 1900 St., Atkinson; $51,000.

Patch, John L. and Amy L., to Peach Glass Inc., 118 E. College St., Kewanee; $100,000.

Goodrum, Wendy; Alexander, Heidi; Berlin, Denise, to Grabbe, Donald W., 29546 N. 750 Ave., Kewanee; $118,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Livermore, Nanci, Moline, to Connors, Robert and Sandra, East Moline; 3949 3rd St. A. Ct., East Moline; $230,239.

Smith, Christian O., Moline, to Gillispie, Logan James, Moline; 1640 27th Ave., Moline; $127,000.

Dietz, Jessica M., Bettendorf, to Wischnak, Brian and Kathy, Rock Island; 1416 35th St., Rock Island; $179,900.

Friant, Shane and Jill, Dixon, Ill., to Rogers, Robert and Kari, Port Byron; 21221 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $455,000.

Jones, Hailey and Spencer, Davenport, to Johnson, Elisabeth A., Moline; 2519 13th St., Moline; $192,500.

Clark, Ruth, Moline, to TBK Bank, Bettendorf; 4205 7th St., East Moline; $110,000.

Barr, Gerald A. and Ellen J., Moline, to Barr, Jacob, Moline; 3002 44th St., Moline; $203,000.

Gauley, Robert and Williams, Milan, to Jones, Breanna, Milan; 2905 W. 3rd St., Milan; $122,000.

King, Anthony W. and Amy Jo, East Moline, to DeClercq, Todd E., trust, Hillsdale; 26121 80th Ave., N., Port Byron, land/lot only; $36,000.

Parker, James L., East Moline, to Gebert, Lynda L., trust, Galesburg; 15411 River Rd., East Moline; $100,000.

Gonzalez, Manuel G., Silvis, to Little, Ike D., Moline; 911 17th Ave., East Moline; $72,500.

Scott, Emily and Christopher, Milan, to Sanders, Brian, Milan; 209 17th St. E., Milan; $100,000.

Gabriel, Nancy A., Moline, to Salter, Michael, Bettendorf; 2824 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, retail commercial building; $110,000.

Wiegand, Lori S., Davenport, to Riexinger, Colin, Rock Island; 1700 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $138,000.

Geifman Food Stores, Bettendorf, to Caprealty 22 Moline, Franklin, Tenn.; 3401 & 3560 5th Ave., East Moline, industrial building; $5,900,000.

Pulley, Kathleen, trust, Milan, to Hamerlinck Land & Cattle, LLC, Milan; 40 acres farmland, Milan; $250,000.

Alvin, Curtis and Tammy, Milan, to Hamerlinck Land & Cattle, LLC, Milan; 40 acres farmland, Milan; $250,000.

Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island, to Roman, Danielle and Andrew, Rock Island; 4007 35th St., Rock Island; $195,000.

Raisbeck, Ralph, estate, Milan, to Raisbeck, Gregory J. and Jill M., Milan; 3206 143rd Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $100,000.

Eddy, Kevin J., estate, Moline, to Houston, Braden L. and Adeline G., Moline; 1008 22nd St., Moline; $67,500.

Haynie, Kenneth E., East Moline, to Haynie, Darby D., Moline; 846 27th St., Moline; $119,500.

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to Clay, Kelli, East Moline; 1316 10th Ave., East Moline; $42,500.

Sierra, Andrew and Jodi, Coal Valley, to Wright, Michael J., Moline; 2627 44th St. Ct., Moline; $221,000.

Sheldon, Sara A., Chicago, to Sheldon, Gregory J., Orion; 12701 117th St., Orion; $260,000.

Lensing, Heidi L. and Christopher L. Moline, to Meegan, Amanda, and Walker, Jason, Moline; 3420 52nd St., Moline; $249,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Muhoza, Alexis, Silvis; 159 5th St., Silvis; $45,000.

Hass, Randy, Eldridge, to Magarotto, Sara Maria, Hampton; 318 1st Ave., Hampton; $284,000.

880 Property Acquistion, Blue Springs, Mo., to Smith, Courtney R., East Moline; 220 30th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.

Tanghe, Jessica A., Davenport, to Motcho, Komi, East Moline; 3019 18th St., East Moline; $230,000.

Stange-Crotty, Leslie M., Coal Valley, to Meyer, Michael, Jr., Moline; 1755 34th St., Moline; $185,000.

Mettee, Pamela April, estate, Palm Coast, Fla., to Troche, Juventino, Rock Island; 2216 41st St., Rock Island; $22,000.

Hartog, Terrance M. and Bonnie L., Rock Island, to Edwards, Robert Thomas and Alena Rae, Milan; 235 E. 12th Ave., Milan; $45,000.

Wlaskolich, Barbara A. and Michael J., Moline, to Tenney, Karen L., Moline; 1328 19th Ave., Moline; $171,100.

Winthurst, Shirley, estate, Bettendorf, to Barr, Marshall L., East Moline; 198 Summit St., East Moline; $30,000.

Baumann, Cheryl. A., Moline, to Baumann, Erik J., Rock Island; 1520 43rd St., Rock Island; $18,000.

DDH Holdings, Port Byron, to Rhodes, Benjamin D., Silvis; 149 4th St., Silvis; $59,000.

Morgan, Sarah N., Wilmington, N.C., to Morgan, Jonas S. and Andrea L., East Moline; 4409 3rd St. A, East Moline; $170,000.

The Hamerlinck Family Trust, Hot Springs, Ariz., to Medinger, Jamie, Rock Island; 1927 88th Ave. W., Rock Island; $235,000.

Parkhurst, Charles, Moline, to Acosta, Flor Lorena Marquez, and Carlos, Edgardo, Silvis; 136 12th St., Silvis; $65,000.

B.M. Bagby, East Moline, to Power, Tyler and Jackie, Milan; 11264 31st St. Drive W., Milan; $475,597,56.

Harris, Phyllis, Moline, to Harris, James, Moline; 2346 33rd St., Moline; $128,750.

Giannetti, Mary H., and Giannetti-Snyder, Angela, Sabula, Iowa, to Batson, John A., Jr., and McNellis, Wendy, Moline; 4719 47th St., Moline; $65,000.

Stevers, Shawn C., Annawan, to Telou, Atchobo, and Karan, Assinam, East Moline; 2848 7th St., East Moline; $159,900.

Patton Family Trust, Moline, to Lucas, Rebecca, Moline; 571 48th St., Moline; $160,000.

Oceanside50Five, Moline, to Wheeler, Terri, and Hener-Wallerich, Benjamin, Milan; 734 W. 12th St., Milan; $100,000.

Baumunk, Hanna J., Rock Island, to Hernandez, Jesus M., Moline; 2009 14th St., Moline; $127,000.

Cornmesser, Bruce L. and Connie S., Moline, to Schutt, Sabrina, Moline; 1410 43rd St., Moline; $77,200.

Mayes, Larry L. and Michel A., Davenport, to Brandon, Cameron, Rock Island; 2368 11th St., Rock Island; $56,000.

American Bank & Trust, Davenport, to Rosas, Miguel, Bettendorf; 2335 45th St., Rock Island; $77,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Ramm, Danielle, Milan; 7500 25th St., Milan; $121,000.

American Bank & Trust, Davenport, to Rosas, Miguel, Bettendorf; 1637 12th St., Rock Island; $17,000.

McCaw, Raymond and Crystal, Oswego, Ill., to Barbosa, Raul, Silvis; 1820 12th St., Silvis; $250,000.

Feuerbach, Kevin L. and Cynthia L., East Moline, to Carrier, Jeff and Beth, Taylor Ridge; 7421 106th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $362,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1540 20th Ave., Moline; $55,000.

Keeney, Melinda, Silvis, to Godfrey, John and Tammy, Silvis; 1110 4th Ave., Silvis; $144,900.

Beuselinck, Ryan J., and Anderson, Haley L., Andalusia, to McKinley, Thomas Drake, Rock Island; 2450 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $99,000.

Lee, Robert, Rock Island, to Anderson, Leo C. and Jenna, Rock Island; 2617 34th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $130,000.

Willits, Erica, Moline, to Daggett, Robert and Betty, East Moline; 2938 Archer Drive, East Moline; $115,000.

QC Land Development, Bettendorf, to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 1140 40th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Smith, Gregg L. and Marsha, Kalona, Iowa, to 3215 8th Ave. Property, LLC, Santa Barbara, Calif.; 3215 8th Ave., Rock Island; $93,500.

Wingert, Brad W., Warner Robins, Ga., to Dvorak, Robert and Karrie, Hampton; 305 8th Ave., Hampton; $255,000.

Fredenburg, Joshua C., Rockton, Ill., to Temple, Laura, Moline; 2951 15th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Lauglin, Shelly, Wood Dale, Ill., to Schmitt, Danielle, Rock Island; 4414 9th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Robinson, Tracey L., Silvis, to Duncan, Ricardo J., Silvis; 140 14th St., Silvis; $90,000.

Roberts, Janis L., Geneseo, to Butcher, Robert, Moline; 2717 29th St., Moline; $150,000.

Bolden, Yancy S. and Jill A., Rock Island, to Wardell, William D., Rock Island; 2529—2531 7th Ave., Rock Island; $67,000.

Anderson, Justin L. and Stacy, Rock Island, to Underwood, Paige, East Moline; 119 29th Ave., East Moline; $84,900.

Lundt Family Partners, Coal Valley, to East Moline 1300, LLC, 11111 Santa Monica Blvd STE 800, Los Angeles, Calif.; 1300 19th St. East Moline; industrial building; $8,750,000.

Knorrek, Brandon J., Eldridge, to Rodgers, Brianna, Moline; 903 37th St., Moline; $150,000.

Brown Town Investments, Moline, to McLaughlin, Patrick, Moline; 1107 37th St. Ct., Moline; $103,120.

United Storge Association, East Moline, to SROA 3913 17th ST. IL, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 3913 17th St., East Moline; $170,000.

Crampton III, John M. and Susan M., trust, Hampton, to SROA 3913 17th St. IL, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 3913 17th St., East Moline, storage units; $170,000.

United Storage Association, Inc., East Moline, to SROA 3919 17th St. IL, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 3919 17th St., East Moline, storage units; $860,000.

Taheny, Michael P. and Bridget N., Rock Island, to Chapman, Kyle M., and Beckham, Alayna A., Moline; 2036 14th St., Moline; $153,000.

Wilson, Cindy K., Rock Island, to Lelonek, Beverly, Rock Island; 3212 37th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

Hutchins, Watson and Beverly, Moline, to Powell, Brianna and Randall, Moline; 1750 12th Ave., Moline; $137,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Tran, Victor, Wilmington, Del.; 1819 17th St., Rock Island; $69,900.

Hoogerwerf, Betty J., Sun City, Ariz., to Hayes, Daniel and Amy, Rock Island; 2736 47th St., Ct.; $266,000.

Say, Ler, and Paw, Tha Ya, to St. Clair, Brian, Moline; 412 19th Ave., Moline; $110,000.

T.C. Homes, Schaumburg, Ill., to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 1404 32nd St., Rock Island; $65,000.

Rowe, Stephen V. and Sara J., Oro Valley, Ariz., to Halverson, Troy and Dawn, Moline; 1715 56th St. Ct., Moline; $425,000.

Land, Mary Lou, Moline, to Carbajal, Alvino and Bethany, Moline; 3501 53rd St., Moline; $262,000.

Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Porter Development Group, Bettendorf; vacant land, Silvis; $190,000.

Zirzow, David and Debbie, Yuma, Ariz., to Shafer, Richard, East Moline; 3516 3rd St. B., East Moline; $130,000.

Kovar, Richard and Kathy, Itasca, Ill., to Rye, Joshua and Tanya, Rock Island; 1812 17th St. #14, Rock Island; $48,900.

We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Clark, Betty, East Moline; 1609 39th Ave., East Moline; $96,600.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Patterson, William, Milan; 7704 25th St. E., Milan; $117,900.

Hammer, Michael, Rock Island, to Taheny, Bridget N., Rock Island; 1607 20th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

Yuknis, Matthew, East Moline, to Scott, Michelle L., Rock Island; 1858 41st St. Rock Island; $155,000.

Aronova, Polina Leonidovna, trust, Bettendorf, to Nelson, Scott A. and Monica, Hampton; 18 Villa Drive, Hampton; $385,000.

Mercado, Antonio and Elizabeth, Moline, to Hodge, Justin, East Moline; 723 22nd St., East Moline; $98,900.

Foster, James R. and Marie M., East Moline, to Plack, Riley E., Moline; 4813 11th Ave. A, Moline; $140,247.

Perdue, Richard L. and Vivian A., Moline, to Suliman, Salaheldin and Nadia, Moline; 3406 76th St., Moline; $340,000.

United Storage Association, East Moline, to SROA 3701 19th St. IL, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 3701 19th St., East Moline, storage units; $1,135,000.

Crampton III, John M. and Susan, trust, Hampton, to SROA 3701 19th St. IL, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 3701 19th St., East Moline, storage units; $1,135,000.

Moline Mortgage, Lincolnshire, Ill., to Moline Apartments, LLC, Chicago; 1215 24th St. Place, Moline, 42-unit apartment building; $2,600,000.

Swanson, Kenneth, Eldridge, to Lee, Lacey, Bettendorf; 7319 106th Ave., Coal Valley; $373,000.

Prather, Cheryl L., trust, Rock Island, to Ruberg, Joel S. and Jamie, Rock Island; 2725 27th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Seidl, Darlene C., trust, Riverton, Ill., to Beuselinck, Ryan Joseph and Haley Lane, Andalusia; 533 8th St. W., Andalusia; $158,000.

Schafer, Sarah and Jacob, Mansfield, Miss., to Jaros, Darren D., and Kimberly M., Milan; 208 12th Ave. W., Milan; $78,000.

Hopper, Taylor L, Coal Valley, to McClanahan, Andrew, Rock Island; 8901 19th St. W., Rock Island; $200,000.

Kandel, Sandip, Davenport, to Acharya, Raghu, Bettendorf; 228 6th Ave. E., Andalusia, land/lot only; $65,000.

Acharya, Raghu, Bettendorf, to Turkey Hollow Properties, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Andalusia; $57,000.

Smith, Chevy V., Port Byron, to Sersig, Heather, Silvis; 1125 1st St., Silvis; $122,000.

Gunneman, Jordan, and Gunneman-Fernandez, Maribel, Davenport, to Ruiz, Guadalupe Garcia, East Moline; 941 36th Ave., East Moline; $105,000.

Jacobs, Catherine, Rock Falls, to Anderson, Wilder Burke, and Jacobs, Rolanda, Moline; 1635 27th Ave., Moline; $92,000.

Allers, Harry and Christine E., Colona, to Sierra, Andrew and Jodi, Coal Valley; 1508 W. 5th St., Coal Valley; $305,000.

Appreciated Properties, Bettendorf, to Yudis, Regetta and Braden, Rock Island; 1208 25th St., Rock Island; $127,400.

Mulder, Thomas J. and Susan G., Moline, to Hutchins, Taylor, and Albright, Mikah, Moline; 3814 15th St. C, Moline; $154,000.

Parker, Ronald L. and Marlene A., Moline, to Crotty, Kathryn and Leslie, Coal Valley; 1718 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $229,900.

Klinefelter, Clifton C. and Kathy A., San Marcos, Texas, to Lambur Ponce Perez, Alice G., Silvis; 1529 12th St., Silvis; $180,000.

American National Properties, Woodmere, N.Y., to Govea, Socorro and Veronica, East Moline; 183 Island Ave., East Moline; $34,900.

Miller, Sr, Donald L. and Betty L., trust, Omaha, Neb., to Millers, Donald L., Jr., and Wessling, Lisa J., Hampton; 1202 6th St., Hampton; $115,000.

Aguilera, Jose Luis Duran, and Vargas, Josefina, Moline, to Diaz, Maria, Moline; 307 5th Ave., Moline; $42,000.

Rodell, Joanne C., estate, Moline, to Dodd, Travis, Moline; 527 20th Ave., Moline; $104,000.

Daeron, LLC, Milan, to Astemborski, Jody B., Silvis; 1125 22nd Ave., Silvis; $195,000.

Bruce III, Robert A., estate, Carlisle, Iowa, to H2 Props, Davenport; 120 20th St., East Moline; $55,000.

Bend Land Development Company Phase I, LLC, Davenport, to CTL Property Management, East Moline; vacant lot, East Moline, retail establishment; $250,000.

Collins, Joseph B., Jacksonville, Fla., to Mohrfeld, Braeden R., Moline; 2823 8th Ave., Moline; $161,000.

Westmorland, John W. and Annette M., Davenport, to Mercado, Elizabeth C. and Antonio, Moline; 3505 35th St., Moline; $215,000.

Pancholi, Karishma S., trust, Bettendorf, to Singh, Baljinder, Bettendorf; 3805 35th Ave., Moline; $182,000.