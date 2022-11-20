Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Nov. 20, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kutsunis, Katherine A., to Graham, Jonathan and Laura, 1020 Kadel Drive, Geneseo; $339,000.

Interial, Tracy J.; Horrie, Melissa R.; Swedeen, R. Barry; Kendall, Stacey S.; Hoelzel, Kacey M.; Pridemore, Krystal K., to Willer, Kaden, 15 S.W. 6th St., Galva; $60,000.

Wehrspann, Neil M., to Mercer, James A. and Angie M., the east 60 feet of the north 150 feet of Lot 10 of the subdivision of the north half of Lot 12 in Sect. 16, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $102,000.

DeShane, Michael and Stacee, to Klauer, Kadie, 106 Henry Drive, Orion; $157,500.

Robinson, S. Jason; Stanley J.; Julie M., to Dozard, Dustin J. and Samantha Rae, 525 W. North St., Geneseo; $205,000.

Junior, Corey, and Thompson, Corlin, to VanHyfte, Anthony P. and Patricia L., and Moore, William A. and Nancy D., Lot 1, except the east 40' of even width of Lot 1, of the final plat of Heritage subdivision, a resubdivision of part of Lots 5-8 in Block 30 in the town, now village of Atkinson; $154,000.

Schrantz, Joseph R., to Jon C. Jagers Revocable Living Trust, 1020 W. 6th St. & 1020 W. 7th St., Kewanee; $8,000.

Turnbull, Virginia A., to Evans, Paula D., 535 Beach St. South, Kewanee; $157,500.

Prada, Michael A. and Stefani E., to Palar, Bryce A. and Jennifer M., 31 Timber Ridge Drive, Coal Valley; $355,000.

Virtue Farms, to Longeville, Blake A., East 2720th St., Kewanee; $111,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Land, Mary Lou, Moline, to Carbajal, Alvino and Bethany, Moline; 3501 53rd St., Moline; $262,000.

Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Porter Development Group, Bettendorf; vacant land, Silvis; $190,000.

Zirzow, David and Debbie, Yuma, Ariz., to Shafer, Richard, East Moline; 3516 3rd St. B., East Moline; $130,000.

Kovar, Richard and Kathy, Itasca, Ill., to Rye, Joshua and Tanya, Rock Island; 1812 17th St. #14, Rock Island; $48,900.

We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Clark, Betty, East Moline; 1609 39th Ave., East Moline; $96,600.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Patterson, William, Milan; 7704 25th St. E., Milan; $117,900.

Hammer, Michael, Rock Island, to Taheny, Bridget N., Rock Island; 1607 20th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

Yuknis, Matthew, East Moline, to Scott, Michelle L., Rock Island; 1858 41st St. Rock Island; $155,000.

Aronova, Polina Leonidovna, trust, Bettendorf, to Nelson, Scott A. and Monica, Hampton; 18 Villa Drive, Hampton; $385,000.

Mercado, Antonio and Elizabeth, Moline, to Hodge, Justin, East Moline; 723 22nd St., East Moline; $98,900.

Foster, James R. and Marie M., East Moline, to Plack, Riley E., Moline; 4813 11th Ave. A, Moline; $140,247.

Perdue, Richard L. and Vivian A., Moline, to Suliman, Salaheldin and Nadia, Moline; 3406 76th St., Moline; $340,000.

United Storage Association, East Moline, to SROA 3701 19th St. IL, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 3701 19th St., East Moline, storage units; $1,135,000.

Crampton III, John M. and Susan, trust, Hampton, to SROA 3701 19th St. IL, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 3701 19th St., East Moline, storage units; $1,135,000.

Moline Mortgage, Lincolnshire, Ill., to Moline Apartments, LLC, Chicago; 1215 24th St. Place, Moline, 42-unit apartment building; $2,600,000.

Swanson, Kenneth, Eldridge, to Lee, Lacey, Bettendorf; 7319 106th Ave., Coal Valley; $373,000.

Prather, Cheryl L., trust, Rock Island, to Ruberg, Joel S. and Jamie, Rock Island; 2725 27th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Seidl, Darlene C., trust, Riverton, Ill., to Beuselinck, Ryan Joseph and Haley Lane, Andalusia; 533 8th St. W., Andalusia; $158,000.

Schafer, Sarah and Jacob, Mansfield, Miss., to Jaros, Darren D., and Kimberly M., Milan; 208 12th Ave. W., Milan; $78,000.

Hopper, Taylor L, Coal Valley, to McClanahan, Andrew, Rock Island; 8901 19th St. W., Rock Island; $200,000.

Kandel, Sandip, Davenport, to Acharya, Raghu, Bettendorf; 228 6th Ave. E., Andalusia, land/lot only; $65,000.

Acharya, Raghu, Bettendorf, to Turkey Hollow Properties, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Andalusia; $57,000.

Smith, Chevy V., Port Byron, to Sersig, Heather, Silvis; 1125 1st St., Silvis; $122,000.

Gunneman, Jordan, and Gunneman-Fernandez, Maribel, Davenport, to Ruiz, Guadalupe Garcia, East Moline; 941 36th Ave., East Moline; $105,000.

Jacobs, Catherine, Rock Falls, to Anderson, Wilder Burke, and Jacobs, Rolanda, Moline; 1635 27th Ave., Moline; $92,000.

Allers, Harry and Christine E., Colona, to Sierra, Andrew and Jodi, Coal Valley; 1508 W. 5th St., Coal Valley; $305,000.

Appreciated Properties, Bettendorf, to Yudis, Regetta and Braden, Rock Island; 1208 25th St., Rock Island; $127,400.

Mulder, Thomas J. and Susan G., Moline, to Hutchins, Taylor, and Albright, Mikah, Moline; 3814 15th St. C, Moline; $154,000.

Parker, Ronald L. and Marlene A., Moline, to Crotty, Kathryn and Leslie, Coal Valley; 1718 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $229,900.

Klinefelter, Clifton C. and Kathy A., San Marcos, Texas, to Lambur Ponce Perez, Alice G., Silvis; 1529 12th St., Silvis; $180,000.

American National Properties, Woodmere, N.Y., to Govea, Socorro and Veronica, East Moline; 183 Island Ave., East Moline; $34,900.

Miller, Sr, Donald L. and Betty L., trust, Omaha, Neb., to Millers, Donald L., Jr., and Wessling, Lisa J., Hampton; 1202 6th St., Hampton; $115,000.

Aguilera, Jose Luis Duran, and Vargas, Josefina, Moline, to Diaz, Maria, Moline; 307 5th Ave., Moline; $42,000.

Rodell, Joanne C., estate, Moline, to Dodd, Travis, Moline; 527 20th Ave., Moline; $104,000.

Daeron, LLC, Milan, to Astemborski, Jody B., Silvis; 1125 22nd Ave., Silvis; $195,000.

Bruce III, Robert A., estate, Carlisle, Iowa, to H2 Props, Davenport; 120 20th St., East Moline; $55,000.

Bend Land Development Company Phase I, LLC, Davenport, to CTL Property Management, East Moline; vacant lot, East Moline, retail establishment; $250,000.

Collins, Joseph B., Jacksonville, Fla., to Mohrfeld, Braeden R., Moline; 2823 8th Ave., Moline; $161,000.

Westmorland, John W. and Annette M., Davenport, to Mercado, Elizabeth C. and Antonio, Moline; 3505 35th St., Moline; $215,000.

Pancholi, Karishma S., trust, Bettendorf, to Singh, Baljinder, Bettendorf; 3805 35th Ave., Moline; $182,000.

Smith, George S. and Nicholas H., Port Byron, to Allison, Teresa L., East Moline; 586 32nd Ave., East Moline; $150,000.

OHP 1, L.C., Davenport, to CJ Capital Partners, Chicago; 1517 10th St., Rock Island; $20,000.

Schmid, Calvin T. and Miriam L., Edwards, Ill., to Hoag, Cameron, Moline; 1847 10th St., Moline; $148,000.

Watson, Heather E., Davenport, to Sorby, Kevin M. and Gina, Bettendorf; 2135 8th St., East Moline; $104,500.

Huyten, Tricia E., Moline, to Vought, Debra J., and Blick, Mina, Carbon Cliff; 129 4th St., Carbon Cliff; $125,000.

Ortiz, Amy P., Moline, to Kaurr, Gurleu, Davenport; 1700 3rd Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.

Behadili, Ashwaq Al, Des Plaines, Ill., to Smith, Tracie, Moline; 728 19th Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Haight, Robert and Juanita, Kalona, Iowa, to Degryse, Nicole; 2925 11th Ave. B, Moline; $115,000.

Sparkman, Tracy C. and Benjamin R., Rock Island, to Harding, Robert T., East Moline; 3616 34th Ave., Rock Island; $172,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Vanderheyden, Justin A. and Paige N., Moline; 3902 15th St. B, Moline; $132,000.

Quint Family Trust, Moline, to Adirondack RE, LLC, Moline; 3022 55th St. Drive, Moline; $148,000.

Cobb, Kendra L., and Percak-Dennett, George W., Taylor Ridge, to Ohlsen, Carolyn M., Moline; 2803 17th St., Moline; $120,000.

Lindy, Linda C., Rock Island, to Coil, Zachary J., Davenport; 1715 3rd St., Moline; $92,000.

Chilla, Michael and Sandra, East Moline, to Gomez Sanchez, Juan Manuel, Moline; 1835 24th Ave., Moline; $89,000.

Euring, Bertha, trust, Dallas, Ga., to Jozefiak, Nicole, Rock Island; 1212 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $225,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Koob, Richard and Grace, Silvis; 2324 13th St., Silvis; $249,900.

Prusa, Beverly J., Rock Island, to Green, Troy E. and Laura M., Sherrard; 2401 176th Ave., 17320 27th St., Sherrard; $139,000.

Stegemann, Allen and Doris, Moline, to Tchekoukou, Kokou, East Moline; 647 31st Ave., East Moline; $155,000.

Norling Lisa Rediske, Minnetonka, Minn., to O'Connell, Christina Marie and Zachary David, Moline; 2022 15th St., Moline; $123,000.

Broadway Presbyterian Church of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Rock Island Bible Church, Rock Island; 710 - 713 23rd St., Rock Island, church; $2,700.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1424 19th Ave., Moline; $52,900.

VanWatermeulen, Jamie, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Anderson, Justin, Rock Island; 4010 27th Ave., Rock Island; $173,000.

Hart, Ruth E., Bettendorf, to Mier, Marcelino and Michaele, Milan; 114 12th Ave. W.; Milan; $125,000.

Ray, Charles and Julie, Cordova, to Williams, Mark, Port Byron; 199 IL Rt. 84 N., Cordova, restaurant; $50,000.

Suh, Sara J., Chicago, to Arreguin, Raul, East Moline; 523 16th Ave. & 350-352 23rd Ave., East Moline; $30,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to MAC Homes, Bettendorf; 1540 13th Ave., Moline; $51,900.

Gordon, Grant G., Rock Island, to Sullivan, John, Rock Island; 3802 45th St. Ct., Rock Island; $290,000.

Auction Flippers, Frisco, Texas, to Shinju, LLC, Horn Lake, Miss.; 2016 9th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $340.

Sparbel, Glenn A., Coal Valley, to Fitzwater, Jacob D., Moline; 6612 34th St. Ct., Moline; $87,900.

Nelson, Shirlee J. Barta, Marion, Iowa, to Flack, Bradley and Karen, East Moline; 3300 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $255,000.

Kilbride, Thomas L. and Mary J., Moline, to Bryant, Anne and Jay, Rock Island; 2305 12th St., Rock Island; $305,000.

Broessel, Bryan and Debra, Milan, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 805 4th Ave. E., Milan; $12,000.

Stanley, Judith L., Winter Garden, Fla., to Bowling, Karen, Moline; 3910 10th Ave., Moline; $82,000.

DeVore, Doug, East Moline, to Htoo, Saw, East Moline; 503 17th Ave., East Moline; $123,000.

Fisher, David R., McKinney, Texas, to POSRM Holdings, Davenport; 418-420 30th Ave., Moline; $140,000.

Blaser, Albert D., Coal Valley, to Hopper, Tayor L., Lopez, Marrisa E., Coal Valley; 2502 1st St., Coal Valley; $90,000.

Turner, Gregory N., and Yost, Tarece V., Coal Valley, to Bjork, Eric M., Moline; 539 28th Ave., Moline; $150,000.

Cruikshank, Eric M. and Stephanie Y., Moline, to Bisgard, Lauren, and Eberlin, Gordon, Moline; 927 25th St., Moline; $160,000.

Millcreek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Andrews, Michael S. and Jami L., East Moline; 1608 Jondre Drive, Milan; $21,500.

Isaacson, Dale R., Riverton, Wyo., to Celada, Alexander, Moline; 5439 7th Ave., Moline; $75,000.

Gasper, Ivy L., trust, Davenport, to McKinkie, Michele D., Moline; 414 29th Ave. Drive, Unit 5E, Moline; $164,000.

Crossroads Christian Center/New Life Fellowship, Moline, to Bunting, Terry and Ann, Silvis, vacant land; $37,300.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Larson, Lisa, Rock Island; 2012 11th St., Rock Island; $38,400.

Lewis, Ryan A., Dubuque, to Raygoza, Oscar, East Moline; 940 39th Ave., East Moline; $118,000.

Hammond, Dee Diana, Riverside, Calif., to Crouse, Dennis, East Moline; 2516 7th St., East Moline; $84,900.

Patrick, Theresa A., Minocqua, Wis., to Bennett, Pace and Megan, Moline; 2636 12th St., Moline; $269,000.

Bik, Hoi, Bowling Green, Ky., to Dahoui, Kossi, and Dahoui, Paulette Zihoue, East Moline; 325 23rd St., East Moline; $115,000.

Nino, Richard, Hampton, to Madrigal, Rogello, East Moline; 910 17th Ave., East Moline, storage unit; $10,000.

Jones, Betty L., East Moline, to Rahman, Hamidur, and Kulsum, Umme, East Moline; 622 31st Ave., East Moline; $155,000.

Smith, James F., trust, Moline, to Soliz/Holmes, trust, Clinton; 4102 8th Ave., Moline; $48,500.

Monson, Melvin, estate, Hampton, to Columbia, Anthony, Hampton; 521 2nd Ave., Hampton; $105,000.

Fields, Marilyn J., trust, Eldridge, to Johnson, Uavera and Timothy, Rock Island; 1516 33rd St., Rock Island; $125,000.

Johnson, Nadine, estate, Taylor Ridge, to Wright, Hannah E., Rock Island; 13804 137th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $81,000.

Camfield, Timothy K. and Rose A., Coal Valley, to DeShane, Adam N., Coal Valley; 109 W. 4th St., Coal Valley; $85,000.

Beadel, Loree, Moline, to Macioleck, Alexa, Moline; 3714 19th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

McColl, Larry D., Moline, to Phillips, John D. and Lisa G., Coal Valley; 9108 86th Ave., Coal Valley; $60,000.

New Life Fellowship Assembly of God, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2317 19th St., Moline; $43,900.

McColl, Larry D., Moline, to Shurtz, Eric, and Brandenburg, Anne, Moline; 3227 53rd St. B, Moline; $60,000.

Garner, Howard, estate, Moline, to Nino, Maria, Moline; 119 14th St., Silvis; $65,000.

Koester, Gail, Rock Island, to Brereton, Scott D. and Amber D., Milan; 212 E. 4th St., Milan; $30,000.

Wilsey, Gloria A., trust, Milan, to Moore, Ryan, Rock Island; 808 48th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $100.

T.R. Carlson Properties, East Moline, to Guedje, Kossi, Moline; 2335-2337 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $120,000.

Wehr Management, Blue Grass, to Wehr, Jacob, Bettendorf; 1342 32nd St., Rock Island; $97,850.

Ahuja, Deepak and Cheryl Faidley, Davenport, to Smith, Dillon and Mary, Rock Island; 4516 41st Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $375,000.

O'Brien, Thomas J., Moline, to Beadel, Loree, Moline; 1104 37th St. Ct., Moline; $89,000.

ACDC Investments, Moline, to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 645 21st Ave., East Moline, 4-unit apartment building; $159,900.

Rivera, Terese M., Moline, to Segura, Michael, Moline; 1851 34th St., Moline; $124,400.

Hollars, Samuel and Kayla, Davenport, to Roberts, Kaycee, Milan; 695 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $161,000.

VanWye, Eric D. and Alina J., Davenport, to Rangel, Joe and Ladislada, Port Byron; 22102 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $305,000.

Zeigler, Aaron Timothy and Courtney M., Peoria, to Perez, Eric and Sarah, Rock Island; 2804 29th Ave., Rock Island; $244,000.

Anderson, Ashley M., Plain City, Ohio, to Merchie, Peggi, Rock Island; 2225 31st St., Rock Island; $143,000.

Dhamotharan, Arunkumar, and Muthukrishnan, Priyadharshini, Cumming, Ga., to Lozano, Diego Becerril, Moline; 5339 34th Ave., Moline; $210,000.

Mier, Jeannette N., Milan, to Welvaert, Travis, and Maher, Shaley, Moline; 1938 11th St., Moline; $130,000.

Adams, Jane M. Rock Island, to Vanderwerff, Annaliese, Rock Island; 1622 18th Ave., #24, Rock Island; $60,000.

U.S. Bank National, Highlands Ranch, Colo., to Torres, Araceli, East Moline; 217 28th Ave., East Moline; $33,000.

Weaver, Marjorie A., Rock Island, to Mayfield, Annique, Rock Island; 4400 12th St., Rock Island; $113,700.

Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Perdue, Vivian and Richard, Moline; 7323 35th Ave., Moline; $361,141.

Pearson, Jerald L., estate, Davenport, to Henning, Michael G. and Chase H., Moline; 3206 11th Ave. C, Moline; $78,000.

Mercer, Yvonne Dianne, estate, Rock Island, to Morehart, Scott, Rock Island; 4418 11th St., East Moline; $60,000.

HMV, LLC., Rock Island, to LaCroix, Gary R. and Christine A., Fort Myers, Fla.; 30 Chippiannock Place, Rock Island; $30,000.

Cook, Corinne A., Moline, to Drish, Marlene A., trust, Moline; 2313 1st St. Ct., Moline; $195,000.

Aden, Helen T., trust, Moline, to Hull, Barbara Kelly, trust, Northfield, Ill.; 17 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $230,000.

Fraternal Junctions, Ltd., Sherrard, to House of Lam, LLC, Rock Island; 2115 4th Ave., Rock Island, club organization; $135,000.

Weikert, Frank J. and Tammy R., Taylor Ridge, to Woeber, Darren and Theresa, Andalusia; 39.88 acre of vacand land, Illinois City; $100,000.

Van De Casteele, Stephen Louis, estate, Port Byron, to Cox, Ashley, Carbon Cliff; 16720 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $15,000.

Hood, Michael, Hampton, to Fox, Dwayne, East Moline; land/lot only, East Moline; $6,000.

Padakis, Dennis G. trust, Rock Island, to Kilgore, Tommy, Rock Island; 3521 25th Ave., Rock Island; $161,500.

Rockette, Kinzley, Clinton, to William Brandel, LLC, Davenport; 1114 41st Ave., Rock Island; $28,000.

Kerezsi, Paula L., Solon, Iowa, to Hofer, Matthew and Katherine, Milan; 4802 115th Ave., Milan; $267,500.

Keller, Thomas L., Jr. and Stacey L., Rock Island, to Carius, Caleb, Rock Island; 3610 30th Ave., Rock Island; $181,000.

Ziegler, Derk and Mishelle, trust, Milan, to Starmark Custom Homes, DeWitt; 409 51st St., Moline; $99,500.

Elma, Erol, East Moline, to Buckwalter, Martyn and Lisa, East Moline; 4550 11th St., East Moline; $115,000.

Proctor, Joel L., Milan, to Schoolen, Ronald and Mary, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Milan; $25,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-000 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1111 15th St., Moline; $100,000.

Callahan, Colleen, Des Plaines, Ill., to Baumann, Karen, Hampton; 603 12th Ave., Hampton; $185,596.