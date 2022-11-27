Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Nov. 27, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Apex Construction Consultants, to city of Colona, 713 1st St., Colona; $95,000.

Herold, Elaine M., to Stohl, Benjamin R. and Donna K., a part of Lot 4 of Block 5 of Assessor's subdivision of south half of Lot 5 of Munson's First Addition to Geneseo; $62,000.

Hodgett, Diane M./Torre, Diane M. Della, to VanOpDorp, Michelle, 202 W. South St., Cambridge; $91,000.

Longville, Brett A., to Martinez, Jose and Teresa, 720 Junior Ave., Kewanee; $33,000.

Hood, Bryan J. and Brooke M., to Martinez, Jose and Teresa, 1300 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $53,000.

Dillon, Daniel P., to Morgan, Jamey M. and Kristin R., 516 S. 3rd St., Colona; $217,000.

Childs, Brian J. and Rachel A.; Childs, Bradley W. and Melissa A., to Blackert, Aaron D. and Nichole L., farmland, Hooppole; $645,000.

Egan, LeAnn, to Peterson, Laura and Harm, Scott, 723 N.W. 4th Ave., Galva; $100,000.

Prevatte, Jane C., to Koehl, Christian; Sornberger, James; Brown, Mackenzie, 217 S.E. 1st Ave., Galva; $73,500.

Sall, Laura J., and Sierra, Miguel A. Mejia, to Mejia, Miguel A. Sierra, 710 Pine St., Kewanee; $72,000.

Phillips, Charley V., to Viking Investments, 218 2nd St., Colona; $53,500.

Evans, Dale E.; Link, Mary J.; McCuistion, Janet L.; Evans, Alan D., to Todd, William and Joy, Lot 3 in Block 26 of Gould's Addition to the village of Cambridge; $12,000.

Taets, Daniel Eugene and Michelle Lee/ VanOpdorp, Michelle Lee, to Rohrig, Kailah and Brandon, 604 Briargate Drive, Colona; $505,000.

Holm, Jessica L./ Barnes, Jessica L.; Barnes, Brandon T., to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; $62,500.

Haun, Cari and Mark, to Gibson, Martin E., 101 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; $70,000.

Carlson, Aaron J.; Grant, Rachael J., to Douglass, Eric D., and Mannon, Samantha A., 12780 E. 2200 St., Atkinson; $280,000.

VanHyfte, Anthony P., and Doubler, Patricia L., to Mallum, David P. and Brianna L., 10330 U.S. Hwy 6, Geneseo; $337,000.

Paxston, Jeffrey S., to Paxston, Erica R., 112 S. State St., Atkinson; $93,500.

Douglass, Eric D. and Samantha, to Calabria, Andrew, 15237 E. 1700 St., Geneseo; $110,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Dhamotharan, Arunkumar, and Muthukrishnan, Priyadharshini, Cumming, Ga., to Lozano, Diego Becerril, Moline; 5339 34th Ave., Moline; $210,000.

Mier, Jeannette N., Milan, to Welvaert, Travis, and Maher, Shaley, Moline; 1938 11th St., Moline; $130,000.

Adams, Jane M. Rock Island, to Vanderwerff, Annaliese, Rock Island; 1622 18th Ave., #24, Rock Island; $60,000.

U.S. Bank National, Highlands Ranch, Colo., to Torres, Araceli, East Moline; 217 28th Ave., East Moline; $33,000.

Weaver, Marjorie A., Rock Island, to Mayfield, Annique, Rock Island; 4400 12th St., Rock Island; $113,700.

Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Perdue, Vivian and Richard, Moline; 7323 35th Ave., Moline; $361,141.

Pearson, Jerald L., estate, Davenport, to Henning, Michael G. and Chase H., Moline; 3206 11th Ave. C, Moline; $78,000.

Mercer, Yvonne Dianne, estate, Rock Island, to Morehart, Scott, Rock Island; 4418 11th St., East Moline; $60,000.

HMV, LLC., Rock Island, to LaCroix, Gary R. and Christine A., Fort Myers, Fla.; 30 Chippiannock Place, Rock Island; $30,000.

Cook, Corinne A., Moline, to Drish, Marlene A., trust, Moline; 2313 1st St. Ct., Moline; $195,000.

Aden, Helen T., trust, Moline, to Hull, Barbara Kelly, trust, Northfield, Ill.; 17 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $230,000.

Fraternal Junctions, Ltd., Sherrard, to House of Lam, LLC, Rock Island; 2115 4th Ave., Rock Island, club organization; $135,000.

Weikert, Frank J. and Tammy R., Taylor Ridge, to Woeber, Darren and Theresa, Andalusia; 39.88 acre of vacand land, Illinois City; $100,000.

Van De Casteele, Stephen Louis, estate, Port Byron, to Cox, Ashley, Carbon Cliff; 16720 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $15,000.

Hood, Michael, Hampton, to Fox, Dwayne, East Moline; land/lot only, East Moline; $6,000.

Padakis, Dennis G. trust, Rock Island, to Kilgore, Tommy, Rock Island; 3521 25th Ave., Rock Island; $161,500.

Rockette, Kinzley, Clinton, to William Brandel, LLC, Davenport; 1114 41st Ave., Rock Island; $28,000.

Kerezsi, Paula L., Solon, Iowa, to Hofer, Matthew and Katherine, Milan; 4802 115th Ave., Milan; $267,500.

Keller, Thomas L., Jr. and Stacey L., Rock Island, to Carius, Caleb, Rock Island; 3610 30th Ave., Rock Island; $181,000.

Ziegler, Derk and Mishelle, trust, Milan, to Starmark Custom Homes, DeWitt; 409 51st St., Moline; $99,500.

Elma, Erol, East Moline, to Buckwalter, Martyn and Lisa, East Moline; 4550 11th St., East Moline; $115,000.

Proctor, Joel L., Milan, to Schoolen, Ronald and Mary, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Milan; $25,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-000 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1111 15th St., Moline; $100,000.

Callahan, Colleen, Des Plaines, Ill., to Baumann, Karen, Hampton; 603 12th Ave., Hampton; $185,596.

LaCamera, James, New Windsor, to LeMaster, Hunter, Milan; 211 106th Ave. W., Milan; $55,000.

MidAmerican Energy Company, and Iowa Corporation, Davenport, to KVF Quad Corporation, East Moline; 10th Ave. and 13th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $1,000.

Williams, Deborah, Moline, to Windmill Farm Investments, Rock Island; 1124 40th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Carbajal, Alvino and Bethany N., Moline, to Mannon, Alan and Jacelyn, Moline; 3513 34th St., Moline; $185,000.

Jay Ambe 11 LLC, Gurnee, Ill., to Raam and Kush IL, LLC, Rock Island; 4711 and 4715 11th St., Rock Island, hotel/motel; $430,000.

Wilson II, James, Coal Valley, to Ash, Demetrius and Rachel, Coal Valley; 105 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $107,000.

AC Rooftops, LLC, Geneseo, to Rabow, LLC, Rock Island; 1520 10th Ave., Moline; $145,000.

KLK Properties, Milan, to DPV Investments, Bettendorf; 2408 11th Ave. B, Moline; $125,000.

Dempsey, Tamyra, Davenport, to Temmerman, Joan, Rock Island; 1634 18th Ave., Unit 1 & G-3, Rock Island; $30,000.

Merchie, Peggi, Rock Island, to Porembski, Layne, Moline; 3010 3rd St., Moline; $159,000.

Deblieck, Rick J. and Jill M., Silvis, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 625 25th Ave., East Moline; $130,000.

Arreguin, Raul, East Moline, to Corrick, Brittany, Moline; 1441 11th St. A, Moline; $87,500.

Stevens, Robert A. and Rebecca A., Buckeye, Ariz., to Derbyshire, Andrew, Moline; 3705 9th Ave., Moline; $275,000.

Williamsson, Charles M., Rock Island, to Beason, Adrienne Y., Rock Island; 7928 10thSt. W., Rock Island; $155,000.

Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., to Anderson, Jacob, Silvis; 621 17th Ave., Silvis; $275,633,98.

Johnson Bros Realty, Moline, to Brandmeyer, Dane M., Rock Island; 1850 23rrd St., Rock Island; $103,000.

Jones, Trena A., East Moline, to Hoegner, Jennifer, and Brumbelow, Charles, East Moline; 1905 5th St., East Moline; $149,900.

Drummond, Thomas H. and Alice F., Port Byron, to Kunde, Joshua A. and Chelsea D., Davenport; 5223 227th St. Ct. N., Port Byron; $37,500.

Stone, Robyn, Moline, to Gutierrez, Jose, Moline; 1812 12th St., Moline; $50,000.

Cumberworth Sr., Matthew A. and Rebecca J., Moline, to Hvitlok, Ryan, Moline; 3223 12th Ave., Moline; $215,500.

Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Thompson, Diane, Moline; 3505 72nd St. Ct., Moline; $369,742.

Rasche, Cheryl L., Moline, to Moline-Coal Valley School District #40, Moline; 1408 10th St., Moline; $97,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Hart, Rhonda, Rock Island; 806 7th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,002.50.

Downs, Jesse and Kaylin, Illinois City, to Mora, Mauricio, Moline; 416 46th St., Moline; $130,000.

Ewert, John K. and Colette L., Rock Island, to Maloney, Marie, Rock Island; 2529 21st Ave., Rock Island; $176,000.

Gerischer, Erik, Reynolds, to Sass, Paul and Shannon, Andalusia; 623 E. 5th Ave. Place, Andalusia; $160,000.

Schultz, Brandt, East Moline, to Ellis Renovations Inc., Silvis; 111 State St., Carbon Cliff; $48,500.

Ontiveros, Linda S., Moline, to Nemerguth, Patricia L., Moline; 2203 5th St., Moline; $215,000.

Biscontine, William Mark and Kathleen, Bradenton, Fla., to 3D Visionz, Inc., Davenport; 2001 29th St., Rock Island; $82,500.

Stigner, Heather L., South Bend, Ind., to Quicksilver Properties, East Moline; 850; 851; 1053 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $295,000.

Winter, Steven M., and Sandra S., East Moline, to Miller Real Estate Holdings, Silvis; Route 84, Carbon Cliff, warehouse/dog day care; $125,000.

Bateman, Gregory L., Rock Island, to Keller, Stacey L., Rock Island; 2615 26th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $230,000.

Morrison, Marilyn J., estate, Bettendorf, to Wolber, Nancy J., Rock Island; 2742 26th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.

Redmon, Jeffrey K. and Laura J., Milan, to Nelson, Amanda, East Moline; 745 21st Ave., East Moline; $205,000.

Gittings, Brain D., Gilbert, Ariz., to Kraklow, Mark, Moline; 5324 4th Ave. A, Moline, land/lot only; $20,000.

Butler, Steven R. and Jennelle E., Cambridge, to Hamann, Charles W., and VanOpdorp, Terrie, East Moline; 3805 178th St. N., East Moline; $248,000.

Harris, Katherine J., Moline, to Avila, Eric, Moline; 5405 11th Ave. A, Moline; $80,000.

Scott, Mark A, Moline, to Vasquez, Alfredo, East Moline; 1325 15th St. A, Moline; $22,000.

Engholm, Shawn, Colona, to Tapia, Thomas and Kristen, Moline; 1140 53rd St., Moline; $120,000.

Roberts, Kari R., Andalusia, to Bollinger, Cody, Milan; 12909 25th St. Ct., Milan; $325,000.

Tharp, Dale, Bettendorf, to Larson, Cameron D., Moline; 3510 36th St., Moline; $260,000.

JJO, LLC, Davenport, to M & W Properties, Coralville, Iowa; 1720-1722 River Drive & 325 19th St., Moline, office; $3,800,000.

JJO, LLC, Davenport, to M & W Properties, Coralville, Iowa; 1801 River Drive, Moline, office; $600,000.

Bleyaert, Sharon L., Rock Island, to Scott, Diane, Moline; 562 20th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Thompson, Diane M., Moline, to Smith, Terry and Karen, Moline; 7105 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $355,000.

Dieter, Charles A., trust, Huron, Ohio, to Gibney, Sean and Anna, East Moline; 4305 Cedar Brook Ct., East Moline; $355,000.

Albuquerque, L.C., Davenport, to Geifman Food Stores, Bettendorf; 3440-3450 38th Ave., Moline, office; $650,000.

Vivian, John D., and Fitzgerald, Nancy J., Moline, to Stiles, Todd, Moline; 4724 55th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $29,000.

Weis, Ronald J., trust, Minneapolis, Minn., to Wallgorski, Shawna, Moline; 528 32nd Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Steinke, Robert Joseph, Bettendorf, to Cantrill, Blake, and Keeter, Abigail C., East Moline; 1011 36thAve., East Moline; $195,000.

Nimrick, Damon R., Coal Valley, to Goff, Nathanial, Moline; 2212 4th St., Moline; $140,000.

JB Homes, LLC, Moline, to Dozal, Elia and Gladys, East Moline; 2506 18th St., Moline; $62,000.

Clark, Martin L., LeClaire, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1625 25th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

Candlelight Ridge, LLC, Davenport, to Hampsey, Jack B. and Gretchen, Milan; 3413, 3416, 3423 & 3503 W. 7th St. & 3423 Shadow Wood Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $10,000.

VDWT, LLC, Milan, to Thompson, Brooklyn and Caleb, Milan; 617 W. 8th Ave., Milan; $99,000.

Morrison, Patrick and Jami, Galesburg, to Martinez, Alejandro, Carbon Cliff; 114 1st St., Carbon Cliff; $74,000.

Morgan, Kristin R., Moline, to Metcalf, Destany R., Rock Island; 2218 15 1/2 St., Rock Island; $147,500.

Abbitt, Leah F., East Moline, to Noe, Linda K., Moline; 5102 25th Ave. Ct. #203, Moline; $71,000.

Lucas, Diane, Cambridge, to Stewart, James, Moline; 3203 4th St., Moline; $70,000.

Case, Ashley K., Davenport, to Akakpo, Akuvi C., East Moline; 174 15th Ave., East Moline; $103,000.

Maciolek, Rebecca, and Marin, Jennifer, Dallas, Texas, to Rogenski, Steven and Laurel, Moline; 2525 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $310,000.

Doyle, Stefanie M., Milan, to Horsman, Kathleena M., and Cory L., Rock Island; 516 19th Ave,. Rock Island; $59,000.

Kerr, Yvonne, Rock Island, to Ollie, Antione, College Park, Ga.; 1227 11th St., Rock Island; $34,000.

Stevenson, Ronald, Granger, Iowa, to Russell, Daniel, Coal Valley; 205 W. 28th Ave., Coal Valley; $307,000.

Lovewell, Patricia E., Taylor Ridge, to Lovewell, Jeffrey, Taylor Ridge; 9528 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $150,000.

Schmidt, David, Coal Valley, to Morelock, Lance, Moline; 124 W. 4th St., Coal Valley; $108,000.

Rapp, Eric, Drexel Hill, Pa, to Chapman, Lindsey D., Silvis; 127 8th St., Silvis; $86,500.

Farmer, Don F., trust, Illinois City, to Erenberger, Joseph, Davenport; lots vacant, East Moline; $30,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Parker, Brandon, Moline; 4803 44th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Davidson, Karen K., Moline, to Ohana Capital, Moline; 1804 24th Ave., Moline; $76,000.

Popelier, Marilyn, estate, Midlothian, Va., to Huyten, Tricia, Moline; 7615 36th Ave., Moline; $189,900.

Chipman, Anthony L. and Elizabeth A., Orion, to Berg, Christopher, Moline; 740 43rd St., Moline; $247,000.

Dowd, Gregory and Rebecca, Rock Island, to Martinez, Gabriel, Moline; 4725 11th St. A., Moline; $107,900.

Kulick, Eric and Olivia, Bettendorf, to Miller, Clayton J., Moline; 1813 18th Ave., Moline; $83,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Tollenaer, Michael H., Rock Island; 3308 12th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Salmonson, Bette Jo, estate, Moline, to DeDecker, Jeffrey, and Wildermuth, Emily, Milan; 232 Greenwood Ave., Silvis; $105,000.

Van Wie, Dean G., estate, Hiawatha, Iowa, to Swanson, Jeremy and Anika, Coal Valley; 4504 51st St., Moline; $85,000.

JJJB Properties, Owatonna, Minn., to Rowland, Leesha R., Moline; 3804 10th Ave. Ct. Moline; $101,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 518 17th St., Rapids City; $17,000.

Find N Homes, Eldridge, to Lofty Holding, Miami, Fla.; 4408 17th Ave., Rock Island; $64,000.

Kizer, Ty and Esmeralda, Silvis, to Carter, Angela, Silvis; 206 15th St., Silvis; $101,000.

Stephens, Michael, Davenport, to Soots, Kimberlyn M., East Moline; 740 39th Ave., East Moline; $105,000.

Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf, to Harris, Dennis Shawaun and Kristine Aprile, Rock Island; 2306 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $167,000.

Massie Family Trust, Milan, to Bendixen, Caleb M., and Paige M., Rock Island; 2351 39th St., Rock Island; $81,000.

Bennett, Pace R., and Sheley, Megan E., Moline, to Puckett, James P., Rock Island; 3518 24th Ave., Rock Island; $225,000.

Blondell Family Trust, Moline, to Turkey Hollow Properties, Taylor Ridge; 1200 36th Ave., Moline; $389,000.

Kahler, Karin R., estate, Hudson, Ill., to RTM ELM, LLC, Mount Pleasant; 2051 12th St., East Moline; $119,000.

Iams, Wendell, East Moline, to Clark, Carl E. and Sandra F., Moline; 2139 8th St., East Moline; $52,000.

Ecker, Daryl E. and Douglas G., Big Rock, Ill., to Hawk, Mark M. and Nancy A., Moline; 3308 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $112,500.

Schneiderheinze, Michelle N., Bloomington, to Ash, Demetrius and Rachel, Hampton; 626 1st Ave., Hampton; $65,000.

Oeth IV, Johnny and Jessica, Milan, to Northcutt, Angela, Milan; 2605 62nd Ave. W., Milan; $150,000.

Jett, Teresa S., estate, Rock Island, to Morales, Jonathan, Rock Island; 1834 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $10,000.

Lawhorn, Melissa A., and Westerfield, Steven, Denver, N.C., to Lund, Richard, Jr., Port Byron; 1702 Turkey Ridge Ct., Port Byron; $330,000.

DP Jackson Realty Holdings, Rapids City, to Ochoa, Andres, Moline; 3825 47th Ave., Moline; $155,000.