Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Oct. 16, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Fonger, Brian K. and Ginger, to Jones, Rebecca and Richard L., 549 Warren St., Colona; $35,000.

White House Estates, to Atkinson Estates MHC, 109 S. Pearl St., Atkinson; $595,000.

Sparkman, Cynthia G., to Tornquist, Angela and Ryan, 1400 6th Street A, Orion; $375,000.

Fuoco, Jason T. and Katherine A., to Kernes, Steven Patrick and Josie, 26 Timber Lane, Geneseo; $220,000.

Watson, Kirk H. Jr. and Marie D., to Stevens, Lisa K., 904 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $52,000.

Moline Holdings, to Greenhagen, Jody, 1112 Cambridge Rd., Kewanee; $32,000.

Salisbury, Jeramy R. and Angela S., to Pointer, Gordon M., 26864 N. 830th Ave., Kewanee; $70,000.

DeBord, James L. and Margaret A., to Fulton, Loretta Z. and William K., 830 Sunset Drive, Kewanee; $170,000.

Rucker, Ryan and Mallery, Cheyenne, to Fleming, Ian J., 1012 E. 10th St., Kewanee; $58,000.

Borkgren, Nicholas R. and Molly, to Carlson, Mark S. and Julie A., 9958 Co. Hwy. 19, Cambridge; $245,000.

Thompson, Alexander C. and Owen J., to Butler, Steven, 219 S. East St., Cambridge; $145,000.

Doddroe, Patrick C., to Mojica, Adriana, and Whitcher, Adam R., 8858 E. 2700 St., Kewanee; $157,500.

Alexander, Danny L., and Nash, James H., to Galloway, Leonard P. and Crystal C., 830 Neptune St., Geneseo; $200,500.

DeBord, James L. and Margaret A., to DeBord, Jon A. and Emily S., 354 and 356 Front St., Galva; $70,000.

Lewis, Danny C. and Larry S., to Gilbraith, Richard J., Scott A. and Brenda S.; Claeys, Debbie L.; Buyssee, Kathy M.; McNeil, Cynthia M., a tract of land located in a part of the east half of Sect. 25, Township 17N, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County; $20,500.

Anderson, Ronald E., Robert N. Jr., Gabriel L., and Johnson, Amy L., to Doxsee, Dale A., Lot 3 in Block 4 of Wells Addition to Cambridge; $80,000.

Schmedt, David H., to Carlson, Mark S. and Julie A., 7109 E. 870th St., Cambridge; $275,000.

Akers, Ryan J. and Jessica P., to ES2 Real Estate Holdings, 303 E. Henry St., Atkinson; $125,000.

Adam, Jamie M. and Jenni, to Rice, Brandon and Abigail, 631 N. Meadow St.,. Geneseo; $95,000.

Schneider, William L. and Rose Ann, to Dowell, Alexander J. and Erin M., 5312 N. 1700th Ave., Orion; $365,000.

Beert, Brian B. and Heidi L., to Akers, Ryan, 519 S. Center St., Geneseo; $230,000.

Nelson, Morgan E., to Price, Benjamin M., and Nelson, Danielle C., 201 S.E. 4th St., Galva; $100,000.

Lavine, Abby C., to Webster, Shawn, 1016 10th Ave., Orion; $165,000.

Alvarez, Josefina, and Retana, Efrain, to Baele, Wendy, and VanDamme, Jerry A. Jr., 1217 Western Ave., Kewanee; $31,000.

Sterling, Jeremy L. and Nicole M., to Robinson, Jerald L. and Roberta, 812 N.W. 5th Ave., Galva; $86,000.

Lopez, Evelyn, to Gutierrez, Ruben, 203 N. Tremont St., Kewanee; $19,000.

Stern, Carole A., to Rosebeck, Allan C., 207 N Main St., Annawan; $73,500.

Silva, Janet, to Johnson, Dillon and Ashley, 327 5th Ave., Kewanee; $37,000.

Grice, John William, to Heath, Sonia E., 335 Hollis St., Kewanee; $75,000.

Akers, Wendell D. and C. Helen, to Robinson, Stanley J. and Julie M., 13 Timber Lane, Geneseo; $255,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Smith, Tenia, Rock Island, to Carlson, Nancy, Bettendorf; 1416 32nd St., Rock Island; $91,000.

Hullon, Jasbir and Kundip, Moline, to L & E, LLC, Rock Island; 1907 16th St., Silvis; $150,000.

Batista, Clemente Juan and Kayla Marie, Lugoff, S.C., to Colon, Jose A., Moline; 2608 38th Ave., Moline; $125,000.

Martinez, Selma, Jblm, Wash., to Reed, Richard, Silvis; 1013 11th St., Silvis; $119,000.

Mortgage Clearing Corporation, Tulsa, Okla., to Montgomery-Wildermuth, Carly J., Rock Island; 1025 45th St., Rock Island; $64,900.

OHP 5, LLC., Davenport, to Martel, Max M., Rock Island; 1408 16th Ave., Rock Island; $33,500.

Jasper, David C. and Mary F., Cordova, to Robison, Andrew C. and Chelsey A., Cordova; 18906 River Road N., Cordova; $825,000.

Kaczor, Joseph V. and Deborah, Bettendorf, to Castaneda, Francisco, Milan; 16529 13th St., Milan; $434,000.

Roberts, Joseph and Suwan, Cincinnati, Ohio, to Murphy, Jamie and Zachary, Port Byron; 1001 6th Ave. Ct., Port Byron; $320,000.

Huntley, Michael, Rock Island, to Huntley, Amanda, Rock Island; 2314 37th St., Rock Island; $133,210.

Huntley, Amanda, Rock Island, to Huntley, Dominic, Rock Island; 2314 37th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

Maddalozzo, Victor R. and Tina Marie, Milan, to Long, Aaron, Rock Island; 8103 10th St. W., Rock Island; $105,000.

Griffin, Richard O., estate, Rock Island, to Girot, Amber, Port Byron; 822 N. Main St., Port Byron; $220,000.

Fineran, Patrick J. and Krissi L., Rock Island, to Jordan, Tangee M., Moline; 2311 18th Ave. A, Moline; $154,900.

Gomez, Sylvia M., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Wlaskolich, Michael, Moline; 861 7th St. Ct., Moline; $300,000.

Jensen, Patrick J., and Cox, Debra M., Moline, to Mascari, Sharon M., Moline; 3566 56th St. Place, Moline; $187,500.

Garcia, Frederick A., estate, Silvis, to Anast-Schneider, Tyler, Silvis; 306 17th St., Silvis; $80,500.

DeSmet, Dennis and Margaret, Moline, to Christensen, Dean, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 10A, Rock Island; $129,500.

Classic Renews, Blue Grass, to Pittington, Michele, Moline; 2926 25th Ave. A, Moline; $296,000.

Rutledge, Robert, estate, Davenport, to Rutledge, Sean Thomas, Moline; 257 46th St., Moline; $3,858.

Ponce, Nicholas and Kilie, Coal Valley, to Murphy, Blake, Moline; 4408 51st St., Moline; $124,000.

HM Real Estate, Coal Valley, to Juhl, George P. and Sandra L., Moline; 3707 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $87,000.

Raya, Antonio and Rosa, Moline, to Angeles, Jose Lucas Hernandez, and Salas, Petra, Moline; 312 17th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Talab, Saeed Ajideh, Moline, to Byers, Kayla, East Moline; 3412 2nd St., East Moline; $117,000.

Proksch, Diana K., Viola, to Hartmann Homerun Properties, Milan; 222 W. 4th St., Milan, apartment and barber shop; $305,000.

City of Rock Island, to Buckman, Desiree, and Smith, Randall, Rock Island; 820 21st St., Rock Island; $778.

Duvall, Joseph M., Davenport, to Juarez, Emmanuel, and Tapia, Marissa Ann, Moline; 2325 25th St., Moline; $145,000.

Meier, Deborah L., East Moline, to Southern Cross Properties, Sherrard; 1820 40th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Wilson, Bobby L., Moline, to Grezik, Michele, Moline; 5111 8th Ave., Moline; $175,000.

Schmuck, Kyle, and Dewey, Elizabeth, Geneseo, to Nettles, Franck, Moline; 2611 15th St., Moline; $130,000.

Lister, Marietta, Moline, to Mulder, Thomas, Moline; 1006 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $199,900.

Camlin, Angie, Rock Island, to Delgadillo Rico, Virgilio Roberto, Moline; 1824 4th St., Moline; $105,000.

Craig, Kameryn A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Marsoun, Beth, Rock Island; 1631 35th St., Rock Island; $147,000.

Copperline Properties, Eldridge, to Coarsey, Dylan, Moline; 5434 10th Ave., Moline; $92,500.

Irwin, Scott A., Moline, to Hester, Vicki R., Moline; 5316 30th Ave., Moline; $102,000.

Schafer, Richard and Christine, Rock Island, to Callahan, Miranda, and Kamin, Samuel, New York, N.Y.; 2809 12th Ave., Unit 801, Rock Island; $148,500.

Coakley, Nancy J., trust, Columbus, N.C., to Mielke, Amber and Wesley, Moline; 1909 33rd St., Moline; $125,000.

Walker, Leslie, Rock Island, to Udehn, Crystal, Moline; 1845 15th St., Moline; $178,000.

Marshall, Shawn, Rock Island, to Depron, Kenneth, Rock Island; 2731 28th Ave., Rock Island; $274,000.

Bank of America, Plano, Texas, to Hughes, Jennifer Jean, Rock Island; 3626 38th St., Rock Island; $53,200.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Michel, Ndihiyabandi, Rock Island; 1044 - 1046 14th St., Rock Island; $3,311.

Morgan, Margaret, estate, Wilton, Iowa, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 4403 12th St., Rock Island; $31,200.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Sola Fide Management, Coal Valley; 1408 43rd St., Moline; $59,000.

Johnston, Corey R., and Coyle, Deborah J., Moline, to Dismer, Colin J., and VanSpeybroeck, Lauren E., Moline; 2500 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $243,500.

Maginn, Adrianne, Milan, to Rapp, Jeffery D., Rock Island; 505 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $73,000.

Skinner, David and Neva, Moline, to Sexton, Ronald, and Hubbard, Alice, Moline; 3619 26th St., Moline; $90,150.

Fratzke, Thomas A. and Tamara K., Milan, to Rummans, Kameron and Laura, Milan; 10609 35th St. W., Milan; $365,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Mejia-Caraballo, Margie, Rock Island; 1730 8th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,200.

Polzin, Sandra J., Rock Island, to Nimrick, Damon, and Van Daele, Nicole, Coal Valley; 210 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $192,000.

Shafer, Richard E., East Moline, to Leetz, Jacob A., Hampton; 427 3rd Ave. A., Hampton; $87,400.

Parks, Randall L. and Tammy, Unionville, Mo., to Bohannon, Samantha M., Colona; 206 Cliff Ct., Hampton; $98,000.

Clower, Michelle L., estate, East Moline, to Kelley, Christopher and Tamara, East Moline; 106 28th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.

Beeding, George L., Jr., Rock Island, to Barker, Darrell D., Bettendorf; 2319 31st Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.

Welch, Nathan, Colona, to Rasche, Cheryl, Moline; 2137 3rd St., Moline; $133,000.

McGehee, James Alex, East Moline, to Wolking-Tharp, Jennifer M., Andalusia; 917 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $7,500.

Rutledge, Helga A., East Norriton, Pa., to Abaya, Kodzo, and Bansah, Debora, East Moline; 501 47th Ave., East Moline; $235,000.

Favela, Adan M., Silvis, to Creen, Logan M., Silvis; 346 16th St., Silvis; $81,500.

Phillips-Otten, Elizabeth Jane, Coal Valley, to Milan Property, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $112,000.

Flannery, Derek, M., Pleasant Hill, Iowa, to Ranson, Anthony and Connie, Illinois City; 21705 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $191,000.

Chapman, Joanne L., estate, Carbon Cliff, to Weighall, Ricky, Golden, Colo.; 133 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $60,000.

Johnson, Steven R. and Katherine A., East Moline, to McManus, Cynthia, Port Byron; 21424 115th Ave. N., Port Byron; $180,000.

QC Land Development, Bettendorf, to Rose, Chad, and Allen, Joseph, Rock Island; 2739 7th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., to Shupe, John, Rock Island; 2815 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $22,500.

Atkins, J. Michael and Teresa K., trust, The Villages, Fla., to Moller, Eugene and Paula, Hampton; 320 1st Ave., Hampton; $425,000.

Terrazas, Ivan, Davenport, to Ruiz, Franciso, and Rivera, Margarita Calderon, 1515 10th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.

Thompson, Robert David and Christine M., Bagley, Wis., to Sparkman, Tracy and Ben, Rock Island; 2819 47th St. Ct., Rock Island; $335,000.

Laermans, John E., Port Byron, to Westbrook III, Charles Michael, Moline; 2374 31st St. A, Moline; $85,000.

Shemek, Flavian and Patricia, Coal Valley, to Wolfe, Ruth, Moline; 1307 3rd St. A, Moline; $96,000.

Hunter, Amy M., San Antonio, Texas, to Rossi, Bryan, Rock Island; 2125 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $134,900.

Crous, Kathryn, San Antonio, Texas, to Baez, Madalynn, Rock Island; 3313 24th St., Rock Island; $185,000.

Woepking, James V., Muscatine, to Laermans, John E., Port Byron; 3815 289th St. N., Hillsdale; $40,000.

Dixon, John E., East Moline, to Hallgren, Amanda L., Moline; 1142 46th St., Moline; $188,000.

Segura, Robert G. and Melinda L., East Moline, to Richter, Brian, East Moline; 104 Island Ave., East Moline; $50,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lansing, Mich., to McCann-Welch, Kathleen S., Rock Island; 1210 20th St., Rock Island; $62,000.

Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to Dunn, Adam, Rock Island; 594 20th Ave., Rock Island; $70,149.

Van Eislander, Mary Ann, Moline, to Cronk, Clifford J. and Melody, Moline; 2330 47th St., Moline; $75,000.

Or, Thla Tin, and Par, Simi, Indianapolis, Ind., to Ceu, Khuk, and Ling, Ngun, Silvis; 1517 13th St., Silvis; $170,000.

Schulte, Jason M. and Stephanie R., Rock Island, to Holder, Stephen and Abigail, Rock Island; 2706 29th Ave., Rock Island; $354,000.

Berry, Christine K., Pleasant Valley, Iowa, to KNF Properties QC, Monroe, N.C.; 1629 7th St., Rock Island; $54,500.

Ballard, Daniel J. and Jennifer, Woodhull, to Jacobs, Emily Ann, Moline; 1120 48th St., Moline; $135,000.

On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 1430 32nd St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Nesseler, Brett R. and Jennifer, Bettendorf, to Dyke, Justin J., Moline; 3609 38th St., Moline; $170,000.

Clark, Derek John and Rebekah, Eldridge, to Dosch, Matthew, Rock Island; 2103 28th St., Rock Island; $167,000.

South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, to Htee Sat Mat Ywa Karen Baptist Church, Rock Island, church; 1501 30th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Maynard, Debra A., Rock Island, to Maier, Courtney, Taylor Ridge; 10227 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $162,600.

Duncan, Joshua, and Ballegeer, Shannon P., Hillsdale, to Smith, Chevy, and Kruse, Camryn, Rapids City; 1002 18th St., Rapids City; $220,000.

Kitson, Lita R., Bloomingdale, Ga., to Matthews, John W., Jr., Coal Valley; 2701 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $350,000.

Gill, Nathan A. and Monica K., Hampton, to Fitzgerald-Wilcox, Teresa and Roxanne, Port Byron; 1812 28th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.

Allen, Sheila J., Phoenix, Ariz., to Hollett, Dustin and Kathleen, Rock Island; 2204 16th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Bruce III, Robert A. estate, Carlisle, Iowa, to Larrison, Nikki, and Hergert, Jason, East Moline;2533 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $54,000.

Law, Clinton R. and Erin, Bettendorf, to Handley, Stuart, Rock Island; 3609 17th St., Rock Island; $230,000.

Maere, Brian F. and Diane, Moline, to Maere, Taylor; 4813 50th Ave., Moline; $138,000.

Denys, Tabitha L., East Moline, to Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton; 2218 8th St., Silvis; $66,000.

QC RES, LLC., Rock Island, to Lofty Holding 142 13th St., LLC., Miami, Fla.; 142 13th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Moore, Ryan, Rock Island; 805 48th Ave., Rock Island; $58,000.