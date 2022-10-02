Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Oct. 2, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kernes, Steven P. and Josie M., to Lee, Joseph D., 418 E. South St., Geneseo; $85,000.

Briggs, David and Susan, to Rusk, Ryley S., 250 E. 6th St., Woodhull; $105,000.

Mercer, Terry J. Jr., to Mercer, Kerinda S., 426 E. 2250 St., Galva; $95,000.

Pritchard, Hugh A. and Walters, Job L., to Verscheure, Jay R., 308 W. Henry St., Atkinson; $8,500.

Mercer, Terry J. and Kerinda S., to Forrest, Amanda M., 329 E. College St., Kewanee; $165,000.

Sanudo, Matthew R., to Jensen, Jennifer, 820 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $47,000.

Moffitt, Bette A., to Burns '09 LLC, 409 S. Center St., Geneseo; $80,000.

Conley, Timothy; Wall, Shawn; Lori Conley Estate, to Swearingen, Nathan Thomas and Casandra Lynn, 620 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $50,000.

DeClerk, Theresa L., to Allen, Elixabeth, Bruce and Robin L., 702 N Tremont St., Kewanee; $58,000.

Watters, Bradley A. and Melody, to Edmunds, Alexis C., and Patterson, Richard A. Jr., 5 Shady Beach, Geneseo; $82,500.

Allen, Jason D.; Allen, Marsha Jo Samuelson; Raes, Nancy J. Allen, to Greenlief Enterprises, 16004 Hwy. 150, Orion; $75,000.

Graves, Patricia A., Steven S., Julie A., to Wise, Kyle T., 611 E. Main St., Geneseo; $125,000.

Fuller, Kristen E., Mary E., to Bermudez, Alfonso, the east 50 feet of Block 9 of Block 2 of Roseview Addition to the town, now city of Kewanee; $16,000.

Salz, Brian; Sopiars, Jennifer; Salz, Mickee A. Estate, to Salz, Brian, 921 N. Tremont St., Kewanee; $55,000.

Thompson, William R. Jr. and Judith J., to Aman, Kimberly A., and Sanudo, Matthew R.H., 218 West Street South, Kewanee; $148,500.

Chayer, George, to Pyle, Christopher and Bonnie, 1004 Harrison St., Kewanee; $27,000.

Camey, David L. Jr., to Durkin, Tina, 426 E. Mill St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Illinois Heritage Properties, to Iron Vac Truck Sales, 1105 S.E. 2nd St., Galva and 800 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; $195,000.

Koehler, Andrew W., and Garrett, Adam, to Parish, Luke, 1610 Cambridge Road, Kewanee; $23,000.

Rahn, Kevin K. and Donna J., to Rahn, Jacob and Jade, 25434 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $153,500.

Sallo, Justin M. and Traci, to Pyle, Brady A. and Elizabeth M., 303 W. Court St., Cambridge; $92,000.

Seei, Curtis R.; Yoder, Brett A.; Bockhouse, Donna K., Ronald C. Seei Revocable Living Trust, to Taghon, Michael G. and Sandra J., Lot 5 of Bluff Road Estates re-subdivision, a re-subdivision of Lots 2-4 and an eliminated street in a part of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the city of Geneseo; $66,000.

Wesner, Erika L./ Kempf, Erika L.; Wesner, Douglas R., to Littlejohn, Brandon S., 509 S. Henry St., Geneseo; $160,000.

All Steamed Up Coffee, to Rascher, Michael O. and Andrea M., 104 N. East St., Cambridge; $95,000.

Jones, Chance and Alyssa, to Rasmussen, Mark, 803 N.W. 3rd Ave., Galva; $32,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Morton Drive Partners, Silvis, to Avenue Plaza, Silvis; 1211 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, retail establishment; $1,600,000.

Beaver, Scott A. and Cheryl V., Maynard, Iowa, to Nelson, Broderic, and Strom, Jenna, Moline; 419 42nd St., Moline; $105,000.

Vanderlinden, Adam Keane, Moline, to Ferreyra, Kevin, Moline; 1900 31st St. A, Moline; $100,000.

Belman, Michael J. and Melissa C., Moline, to Dean, James and Kathy, Rock Island; 2112 32nd St., Rock Island; $178,000.

Massie, Stephen L., Denver, Colo., to Ketelsen, Lennis J., Moline; 940 17th St., Unit 2, Moline; $55,900.

Swift, Gary C. and Vickie A., trust, East Moline, to Parkinson, Mark L., trust, Moline; 2304 & 2306 10th St., East Moline; $80,000.

Behm, Roger L., estate, Geneseo, to Griffith, Larry and Patricia Ann, Port Byron; 714 N. Main St., Port Byron; $170,000.

Bain, Mary Jo, Davenport, to Nelson, Bruce A., Silvis; 335 8th St., Silvis; $70,000.

Tschappat, Duane, Illinois City, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 4422-4424 16th Ave., Rock Island; $89,000.

Underwood, Bobby W. and Petre D., Moline, to Wise, Jennifer Christine, East Moline; 2620 7th St., East Moline; $140,000.

Requet, David A. and Lynda C., Milan, to Fletcher, Stacey, Rock Island; 34 Wildwood Drive, Rock Island; $379,900.

Johnson, Donna R., East Moline, to Land, Mary, Moline; 1026 Arbor Drive, Moline; $197,000.

Kany, Michael, Aledo, to Manning, Rick L. and Flora A., East Moline; 102 Brakeshoe Ct., East Moline; $51,900.

Halverson, Joanne R., trust, to Apple Valley, Minn., to Lindberg, David P., trust, Coal Valley; 10429 110th Ave., Coal Valley; $158,000.

Angel, Audra, Winston-Salem, N.C., to Bambauer, Hunter, Coal Valley; 143 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $130,000.

Madison, Susan F., Illinois City, to Hartwick, Kyle J., Andalusia; 708 3rd St. E., Andalusia; $147,500.

Skoglund, Evelyn, Coal Valley, to Riley, Joseph, Moline; 5228 11th Ave. B, Moline; $120,000.

Huyten, William C., Colona, to Huyten, William and Nancy, Coal Valley; 5021 81st Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $219,000.

Harris, Shawn and Rachel E., Geneseo, to Hammond, Liam, Dunedin, Fla.; 2228 25th Ave. & 2215 25th Ave., Rock Island; $230,000.

Reeh, Michael R., Rock Island, to Wallace, Chris L., Rock Island; 4018 29th Ave., Rock Island; $168,000.

Peterson, Mavis, Moline, to Darland, Jessica, Moline; 4734 20th Ave., Moline; $174,900.

Christensen, Ruth C., estate, Coal Valley, to Kiefer, Steven and Sheree, East Moline; 1231 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $189,900.

Ford, Jordan M. and Kayla, Bettendorf, to Postel, Caleb, Coal Valley; 106 W. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $117,500.

Stokeld, Sylvia Diane, Denver, Colo., to Biles, Telacy, Moline; 1100 10th St., Moline; $415,000.

Nehlsen, Louella A. and Daryl W., Davenport, to Taber, Hannah, Rock Island; 1628 36th St., Rock Island; $92,000.

Quintanilla, Dante, Taylor Ridge, to Samuelson, Kurt and Julie, Taylor Ridge; 8303 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $275,000.

Stoneking, Patrick E., Illinois City, to Atwood, Kevin L., Taylor Ridge; 6401 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $208,000.

Williams, Antonio and Dolores, Moline, to Miller, Danielle M., Moline; 1025 14th Ave., Moline; $139,000.

Jensen, Dell W., Jr. and Jill E., Davenport, to Jackson, John, Rock Island; 3620 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $275,000.

Kearns, Luke and Jennifer, Hillsdale, to Wiedner, John E., East Moline; 553 29th Ave., East Moline; $240,000.

Gillman, Derek and Hannah, Moline, to Petersen, Ryan and Charlene, East Moline; 2140 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $105,000.

Stewart, Jessie, Wheatland, Iowa, to Hartmann, Jonathan, Milan; 6208 21st St. W., Milan; $95,000.

Schmedt, Jason H., Atlanta, Ga., to Jamison, Chantae M., Coal Valley; 1100 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $290,000.

Butcher, Robert L., Moline, to Coakley, Piper, Coal Valley; 112 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $137,000.

Klockau, Christopher, Milan, to JAD Properties, Milan; 604 W. 9th Ave., Milan; $85,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Diercks, Eric J. and Emily R., Moline, 1830-1836 26th Ave., Moline; $170,500.

Naert, Shane R., Moline, to Enani, Diane K., Moline; 3069 4th St., Apt. 4, Moline; $69,000.

Auction Flippers, Frisco, Texas, to Shah, Nisarg, Mission Viejo, Calif.; vacant land, Silvis; $310.

Templeton, David Alan, Chicago, to Lewis, Jennifer M, East Moline; 436-440 17th Ave., East Moline; $86,000.

Wykle, Russell A., Milan, to RSI Properties, Rock Island; 2600 5th St., Rock Island; $539,318.

Shelton, Jerome, J., Wheaton, Ill., to Cummings, Connor T., Rock Island; 3111 8th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Peterson, Alec I., Milan, to Pearson, John P., Moline; 4610 51st St., Moline; $200,000.

Lundgren, Roger E. and Linda M., trust, Moline, to Reid, Len and Angela, Milan; 8214 85th Ct. W., Milan; $341,000.

DJ Props, Rock Falls, Ill., to Perez, Bryana Marie, Moline; 627 16th Ave., East Moline; $56,000.

Bequeaith, Mark E. and Sheri A., East Moline, to Voyles, Carl L. and Tammy L., Milan; 8101 85th St. Ct. W., Milan; $256,200.

Silverthoarne Development, DeKalb, Ill., to Boser, Jack, Silvis; 606 17th Ave., Silvis; $343,358.

Young, Eric and Michele, Orion, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1832 12th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

J&T Rentals, Moline, to ASA Investments, Bettendorf; 1249 48th Ave. #13, East Moline; $65,000.

McWhorter, Douglas R., and Nehlsen, Nancy J., Moline; 6728 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $300,000.

Griffith, Mary Claire, Moline, to Adanbounou, Kokutse Anani, and Abissant, Akossiwa Akoka, Moline; 1801 37th St. Ct., Moline; $185,000.

Rohm, Dolores M., San Rafael, Calif., to Miftari, Fekrije, Silvis; 905 25th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $225,000.

Romeo, Jay, Rock Island, to Sawyer, Jean E., Rock Island; 31 Berkshire Drive, Rock Island; $132,000.

Bartrom, Joyce V., East Moline, to Klocke, Andrew, Moline; 2640 8th St., Moline; $161,000.

Fiscus, Allan J., estate, Moline, to Tanji, Aziz, East Moline; 3343 56th St., Moline; $337,000.

Redding, Daniel D. and Laura M., Gibson City, Ill., to Glasnovich, Jake and Jessica, and Glasnovich, Halley L., Rock Island; 3711 32nd St., Rock Island; $140,000.

Kale, Mildred M., East Moline, to Herberg, Nick, Rock Island; 2316 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.

Schroeder, Robert H. and Kenneth J., Jr., Rock Island, to Paw, Shar Keelar, Rock Island; 533 20th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.

Blair, Michael William, Geneseo, to Hagens, Ruth Ann, Hillsdale, Ill.; 28526 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $68,500.

Hartleben, Barry R. and Cean L., Laguna Vista, Texas, to Hernandez, Jesus and Julie, Rock Island; 3419 36th St., Rock Island; $241,000.

MidAmerican Energy Company, and Iowa Corporation, Davenport, to Veber, Craig S. and Deborah J., Moline; 1414 14th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $5,000.

Six, Lennie and Jill, Lyndon, Ill., to Ziegler, David C. and Nicole R., East Moline; 2007 9th St. Ct., East Moline; $199,000.

Dail, Zachary and Lisa, Moline, to Neff, Kailey E., Moline; 2548 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $210,500.

Petit, Janet A., Rock Island, to Alford, Cendy, Rock Island; 828 12th St. & 826 12th St., Rock Island; $30,000.

Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to Stockwell, Joel and Jessica, Rock Island; 250 30th Ave., East Moline; $49,500.

2628 6th Trust, Ada, Mich., to Roland, Natalie, and Mickeal, Victor, East Moline; 2628 6th St., East Moline; $145,000.

Land, Julie A., estate, Las Vegas, N.V., to Kedio, Mustafa, and Basher, Samira Osman, Silvis; 1405 11th St., Silvis; $188,000.

Miller, Nathan D. and Katy M., Bettendorf, to Meythaler, Amanda J., Milan; 3523 Prairie Ct., Milan; $350,000.

Johnson, Erik, estate, LeClaire, to Gountandi, Nimonika, Moline; 3409 34th Ave., Moline; $150,000.

SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Muhammad, Ahmad, Hazel Crest, Ill.; 1424 2nd St. E., Milan; $5,000.

King, Martin Paul, Taylor Ridge, to Svetlick, Nancy, Moline; 3724 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $87,500.

Hernandez, Jesus H. and Julie R., Rock Island, to Sierrar Jajia, Rosa Elena, Moline; 820 17th Ave., Moline; $84,900.

Handelman, Joshua David, Moline, to Flores, Carmen, Rock Island; 1503 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $35,000.

Syler, Kristy D., Rock Island, to Cacari, Juan Cristobal, Moline; 534 37th St., Moline; $95,000.

Oceanside50five, Moline, to Lambert, Michael C., Rock Island; 2907 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $102,000.

Schram, Charlene, Marion, Ill., to Covemaker, Thomas J., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 2F, East Moline; $94,900.

Varallo, Jean M., Moline, to Vargas, Michelle A., Moline; 5130 7th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Graham, Frances A., Florissant, Mo., to Averill, Brittany and Joseph, Rock Island; 1008 79th Ave. W., Rock Island; $100,000.

Bohnsack, Joel and Anne, Taylor Ridge, to Sippy, Hannah, Taylor Ridge; 6820 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $189,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to DeLewisBey Properties, Moline; 629 13th St., East Moline; $25,000.

J & T Rentals, Moline, to USA No. 3, Inc., East Moline; 2424 - 2434 13th St., Silvis; $216,000.

Schott, Steven D., Moline, to Rivera, Victor A., and Garcia, Maria, Rock Island; 1410 44th St., Rock Island, land/lot/garage; $15,000.

Perino, Sarah, Cape Coral, Fla., to Nanninga, Jeremy, Moline; 3403 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $152,000.

Loveland, Haley; Schnier-Loveland, Jordan, and Schnier-Loveland, Joshua, Illinois City, to Gibbs, Melvin K. and Linda D., Andalusia; 11908 198th St., Illinois City, 5 acres farm; $20,000.

Loose, Leon D., Bettendorf, to Johnson, Steven L. and Jacqueline A., Silvis; 1430 19th Ave., Silvis; $135,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Chung, Kenneth, Las Vegas, N.V.; 4327 7th Ave., Rock Island; $124,500.

Morgan, Mark A. and Kim R., Braselton, Ga., to Duncan, Joshua and Shannon, Hillsdale; 27809 Route 2 N., Hillsdale; $365,000.

Larson, Christopher and Stacey, Metamora, Ill., to Burden, Larry, Coal Valley; 2803 W. 2nd St. A, Coal Valley; $415,000.

Goldstein, Daniel H., and Goldstein, Ronald N., Colorado Springs, Colo., to SKV Holdings, Moline; 2201 5th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Warner, Leonard E., Carbon Cliff, to Erdman, Darrell, Carbon Cliff; 114 3rd St., Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $13,000.

Nicola, Daniel, estate, Rock Island, to Malette, Joseph, and Hoover, Rick, Rock Island; 1014 24th Ave., Rock Island; $43,500.

Wagner, Deborah Marie, East Moline, to Schnipkoweit, Joed, Davenport; 3810 11th Ave., Moline; $93,000.

Cadwallader, Benjamin D. and Lindsey L., Sneads Ferry, N.C., to Gladwin, Nicholas, Milan; 11619 6th St., Milan; $285,000.

Htoo, Saw, and Tial, Hniang, Rock Island, to Cederoth Properties Inc., Coal Valley; 2407 48th St., Moline; $64,000.

Jefferson, Matthew, Silvis, to Hennings-Simpson, Caleb, East Moline; 716 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $123,000.

Sukach, Beverly J., estate, Viola, to Smith, Elizabeth, Moline; 1115 25th Ave., Moline; $200,500.

Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Felli, Rejoice, and Kangni, Kankoe, East Moline; 2613 8th Ave., East Moline; $99,000.

Garr, Larry and Joselyn, Sioux Falls, S.D., to Mumma, Steven Henry, Andalusia; 602 5th Ave. Drive W., Andalusia; $273,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Hartshorn, Holly, Milan; 1606 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $145,000.

Fussell, Marvin, Grad Rapids, Mich., to Heller, Michael, Port Byron; 701 N. High St., Port Byron; $120,000.

Brower, Brady K. and Meredith M., Marion, Ind., to Williams, Antonio M. and Dolores Y., Moline; 5111 34th Ave., Moline; $314,555.

Diedrich, William Henry, trust, Rock Island, to Verstraete, Gerald R. and Sharon D., Moline; 2807 4th St., Moline; $169,900.

Suman, Marie, Las Vegas, Nev., to Youngers, Douglas E., and Skocz, Amanda, Milan; 7703 25th St., Milan; $68,000.

Geenen, David A. and Sonya, Decorah, Iowa, to Gange, Samantha, Rock Island; 1852 41st St., Rock Island; $167,000.

Cattrell, Rachel I., estate, Grant City, Mo., to Payden, William C. and Lisa J., Moline; 1621 40th St. Ct., Moline; $190,000.

Duncan, Dorothea A., trust, Marion, Iowa, to Lees, Jennifer, Moline; 5215 34th Ave., Moline; $225,000.

Fry, Jason, Sturgis, Mich., to Oaks, Logan, Moline; 2325 30th St., Moline; $144,500.

Suiter, Colin J. and Katharine A., Long Grove, Iowa, to Fields, James, Rock Island; 2507 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $101,600.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Drage, Jon, Coral Gables, Fla.; 4315 11th St., Rock Island; $37,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-080, New York, N.Y.; 421 12th Ave., Silvis; $45,000.

Christian, Edwin and Brenda, East Moline, to Colin-Mondragon, Erick, and Hernandez, Esmeralda, East Moline; 251 30th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.

Newkirk Living Trust, Gravois Mills, Mo., to Cupp, Kenneth and Jennifer, Rock Island; 2307 35th Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.