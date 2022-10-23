Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Oct. 23, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Nicholson, Tony M., to EZ Housing Concepts, 1315 3rd St., Orion; $130,000.

Jones, Esther Jean, to Croegaert, Charles E. and Kassandra J., 2 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $9,000.

Mennenga, Kendra, to Klick, Alton and Mariann, 103 Andrea Court, Cleveland; $237,000.

Bosch, Kody R. and Hayley R., to Rizzo, Thomas J., 21239 E. 900 St., Geneseo; $325,000.

Clementz, JoAnn, to Goffrier, Jeremy L., 401 E. 9th St., Kewanee; $76,500.

Blakey, Sharon J., to Ibarra, Angel F., and Delgado, Ofelia, 510 E. 1st St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Roberson, Shelby Jo, to Tello, Mauricio Barragan, 614 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $13,000.

Brown, Leonard R. and Cheryl E., to Garcia, Alexander, 202 N. Church St., Atkinson; $22,500.

Kemp, Timothy C. and Debra D., to Davis, Kathleen S., 26 N.W. 3rd St., Galva; $154,000.

Poff, Christina/Sussman, Christina, to Hendryx, Scott and Natalie, 325 W. Front St., Annawan; $26,500.

Plumley, Janice K., to Anderson, Andrew M., 305 N. School St., Atkinson; $32,000.

Rice, Thomas W. and Debra J., to Rice, Andrea K., 400 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $165,000.

Welsh, Angela K./Vanalsburg, Angela K., to Dowd, Gregory L. and Rebecca F., 616 4th St., Colona; $65,000.

Boston, Mitchell, to Owens, Chad J., and Lambert, Chelsey R., 825 N.E. 3rd St., Galva; $125,000.

Charlet, Kendra A., to Yelm, Terry W., 510 S.E. 1st Ave., Galva; $70,000.

Sweetwater Farms of Illinois, to Williams, Chaz, 1.48 acres at 15379 IL Hwy. 82, Geneseo; $205,000.

Carrasca, Rebecca C. and Ronald E., to Holmes, J'Hanna, 518 E. Division St., Kewanee; $80,000.

Hulting, Jane K., to Sullivan, Luke and Charlene, a part of the northwest quarter of Sect., 32, Township 14 N, Range 4 E of the 4th Principal Meridian and a part of the west half of Sect. 32, Township 14 N, Range 4 E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Galva; $1,685,000.

Prevatte, Jane, to McDonald, Jake, 114 S.E. 3rd St., Galva; $5,000.

DeWolfe, Betty L., to Mendoza, Felipe E. Garcia, 713 E. 8th St., Kewanee; $29,000.

Morse, Larry W., to Wagner, Adam A., 706 S.E. 6th St., Galva; $50,000.

McConaghy, Erin M.; Dowell, Erin; Dowell, Alexander J., to Hillis, Donald E., and Budelier, Nicole L., 105 11th Ave Court W, Orion; $312,000.

Galloway, Leonard P. and Crystal C., to Deaner, Joshua M. and Dawn, 23449 E. 750th St., Colona; $300,000.

Sydney, Joshua S. and Cherokee L., to Israel, Jyrel, 205 Roosevelt St., Kewanee; $4,000.

Corral, Jose and Luis, to Velazquez, Noel, 349 E. Mill St., Kewanee; $36,000.

Stiles, Steven D. and Jennifer A., to Rahn, Kevin K. and Donna J., 25434 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $475,000.

Staub, Frances E., to Carlson, Alexis M., 319 E. Center St., Cambridge; $66,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Sola Fide Management, Coal Valley; 1408 43rd St., Moline; $59,000.

Johnston, Corey R., and Coyle, Deborah J., Moline, to Dismer, Colin J., and VanSpeybroeck, Lauren E., Moline; 2500 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $243,500.

Maginn, Adrianne, Milan, to Rapp, Jeffery D., Rock Island; 505 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $73,000.

Skinner, David and Neva, Moline, to Sexton, Ronald, and Hubbard, Alice, Moline; 3619 26th St., Moline; $90,150.

Fratzke, Thomas A. and Tamara K., Milan, to Rummans, Kameron and Laura, Milan; 10609 35th St. W., Milan; $365,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Mejia-Caraballo, Margie, Rock Island; 1730 8th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,200.

Polzin, Sandra J., Rock Island, to Nimrick, Damon, and Van Daele, Nicole, Coal Valley; 210 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $192,000.

Shafer, Richard E., East Moline, to Leetz, Jacob A., Hampton; 427 3rd Ave. A., Hampton; $87,400.

Parks, Randall L. and Tammy, Unionville, Mo., to Bohannon, Samantha M., Colona; 206 Cliff Ct., Hampton; $98,000.

Clower, Michelle L., estate, East Moline, to Kelley, Christopher and Tamara, East Moline; 106 28th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.

Beeding, George L., Jr., Rock Island, to Barker, Darrell D., Bettendorf; 2319 31st Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.

Welch, Nathan, Colona, to Rasche, Cheryl, Moline; 2137 3rd St., Moline; $133,000.

McGehee, James Alex, East Moline, to Wolking-Tharp, Jennifer M., Andalusia; 917 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $7,500.

Rutledge, Helga A., East Norriton, Pa., to Abaya, Kodzo, and Bansah, Debora, East Moline; 501 47th Ave., East Moline; $235,000.

Favela, Adan M., Silvis, to Creen, Logan M., Silvis; 346 16th St., Silvis; $81,500.

Phillips-Otten, Elizabeth Jane, Coal Valley, to Milan Property, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $112,000.

Flannery, Derek, M., Pleasant Hill, Iowa, to Ranson, Anthony and Connie, Illinois City; 21705 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $191,000.

Chapman, Joanne L., estate, Carbon Cliff, to Weighall, Ricky, Golden, Colo.; 133 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $60,000.

Johnson, Steven R. and Katherine A., East Moline, to McManus, Cynthia, Port Byron; 21424 115th Ave. N., Port Byron; $180,000.

QC Land Development, Bettendorf, to Rose, Chad, and Allen, Joseph, Rock Island; 2739 7th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., to Shupe, John, Rock Island; 2815 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $22,500.

Atkins, J. Michael and Teresa K., trust, The Villages, Fla., to Moller, Eugene and Paula, Hampton; 320 1st Ave., Hampton; $425,000.

Terrazas, Ivan, Davenport, to Ruiz, Franciso, and Rivera, Margarita Calderon, 1515 10th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.

Thompson, Robert David and Christine M., Bagley, Wis., to Sparkman, Tracy and Ben, Rock Island; 2819 47th St. Ct., Rock Island; $335,000.

Laermans, John E., Port Byron, to Westbrook III, Charles Michael, Moline; 2374 31st St. A, Moline; $85,000.

Shemek, Flavian and Patricia, Coal Valley, to Wolfe, Ruth, Moline; 1307 3rd St. A, Moline; $96,000.

Hunter, Amy M., San Antonio, Texas, to Rossi, Bryan, Rock Island; 2125 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $134,900.

Crous, Kathryn, San Antonio, Texas, to Baez, Madalynn, Rock Island; 3313 24th St., Rock Island; $185,000.

Woepking, James V., Muscatine, to Laermans, John E., Port Byron; 3815 289th St. N., Hillsdale; $40,000.

Dixon, John E., East Moline, to Hallgren, Amanda L., Moline; 1142 46th St., Moline; $188,000.

Segura, Robert G. and Melinda L., East Moline, to Richter, Brian, East Moline; 104 Island Ave., East Moline; $50,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lansing, Mich., to McCann-Welch, Kathleen S., Rock Island; 1210 20th St., Rock Island; $62,000.

Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to Dunn, Adam, Rock Island; 594 20th Ave., Rock Island; $70,149.

Van Eislander, Mary Ann, Moline, to Cronk, Clifford J. and Melody, Moline; 2330 47th St., Moline; $75,000.

Or, Thla Tin, and Par, Simi, Indianapolis, Ind., to Ceu, Khuk, and Ling, Ngun, Silvis; 1517 13th St., Silvis; $170,000.

Schulte, Jason M. and Stephanie R., Rock Island, to Holder, Stephen and Abigail, Rock Island; 2706 29th Ave., Rock Island; $354,000.

Berry, Christine K., Pleasant Valley, Iowa, to KNF Properties QC, Monroe, N.C.; 1629 7th St., Rock Island; $54,500.

Ballard, Daniel J. and Jennifer, Woodhull, to Jacobs, Emily Ann, Moline; 1120 48th St., Moline; $135,000.

On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 1430 32nd St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Nesseler, Brett R. and Jennifer, Bettendorf, to Dyke, Justin J., Moline; 3609 38th St., Moline; $170,000.

Clark, Derek John and Rebekah, Eldridge, to Dosch, Matthew, Rock Island; 2103 28th St., Rock Island; $167,000.

South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, to Htee Sat Mat Ywa Karen Baptist Church, Rock Island, church; 1501 30th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Maynard, Debra A., Rock Island, to Maier, Courtney, Taylor Ridge; 10227 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $162,600.

Duncan, Joshua, and Ballegeer, Shannon P., Hillsdale, to Smith, Chevy, and Kruse, Camryn, Rapids City; 1002 18th St., Rapids City; $220,000.

Kitson, Lita R., Bloomingdale, Ga., to Matthews, John W., Jr., Coal Valley; 2701 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $350,000.

Gill, Nathan A. and Monica K., Hampton, to Fitzgerald-Wilcox, Teresa and Roxanne, Port Byron; 1812 28th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.

Maere, Brian F. and Diane, Moline, to Maere, Taylor; 4813 50th Ave., Moline; $138,000.

Denys, Tabitha L., East Moline, to Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton; 2218 8th St., Silvis; $66,000.

QC RES, LLC., Rock Island, to Lofty Holding 142 13th St., LLC., Miami, Fla.; 142 13th St., Silvis; $120,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Moore, Ryan, Rock Island; 805 48th Ave., Rock Island; $58,000.

Miller, Justin, Neponset, Ill., to Kirksey, Brandie, and Bailey-Porter, Joshua, Moline; 1427 10th St., Moline; $140,100.

Traub, Randy G. W. and Rebecca L., Pahrump, Nev., to Aguilar, Robert E. and Frances C., Moline; 3451 50th St., Moline; $295,000.

Lawson, Marybeth, Milan, to Almanza, Jaime, East Moline; 3569 4th St., East Moline; $175,000.

Gapinski, Douglas and Jennifer, Bruce, Wis., to Fuller, Drake and Autumn, Hillsdale; 218 Jackson St., Hilldale; $115,000.

Kruckenberg, Maria, Port Byron, to DeBlieck, Scott M., trust, Cordova; 23625 157th Ave. N., Cordova, 251.3 acre farm, $451,300.

Bengtson, Thomas E., Rock Island, to Bierbrauer, Dieter and Anna, Rock Island; 1045 22nd St., Rock Island; $59,265.

Gomez, Tina Marie, Rock Island, to Downey, Kris, Silvis; 318 10th St., Silvis; $105,000.

Dubrow, Jeffrey N. and Robin L., Cumming, Ga., to McCaulley, Grant O., Bettendorf; 1726 10th St., Moline; $62,900.

Fogde, Lois A., trust, Rock Island, to Swanson, Patricia, Moline; 3004 55th St. Drive, Moline; $190,000.

Ventris, Joseph and Dawn, Moline, to Torres, Jose, Moline; 1709 40th St. Ct., Moline; $188,000.

Alspach, Kendra, Marietta, G., to Manning, Shaylin, Rock Island; 808 42nd St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Berg, Sonia R. and Richard D., Coal Valley, to Lauer, Amanda, Moline; 2501 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $263,224.

Miekush, Jeremy R., Las Vegas, Nev., to Rivera, Alejandro, and Rivera Marceleno, Monica, Milan; 1209 5th St. W., Milan; $178,000.

Johnston, Gregory S. and Kathryn B.M., Bettendorf, to Park, Craig A., Moline; 3836 15th St., Moline; $82,200.

Wright, Joan, East Moline, to Munson, Jeremiah and Debbie, Moline; 5407 W. 6th Ave., Moline; $110,000.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Houston, Texas, to Sargeant, Charles, Orange, Calif.; 553 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $53,025.

Turczynski, Mark T., trust, North Fort Myers, Fla., to DMM Properties, Davenport; 2500 36th Ave., Moline; $275,000.

Gibson, Joshua W., East Moline, to Koenig, Philip, Moline; 3811 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $95,000.

Fowler, George Lewis, Illinois City, to Blanchard, Gary and Sandra, Illinois City; 170th Ave. W., Illinois City; $180,000.

Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Darwin, Aaron and Amy, Andalusia; Lot 31, Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $24,000.

Darwin, Aaron and Amy, Andalusia, to Schulte, Jason and Stephanie, Rock Island; Lot 31, Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $24,500.

City of Rock Island, to Marceleno, Ismael, Rock Island; 1411 11th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,058.

King, Ruth A., Williamsburg, Iowa, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 2619 39th Ave., Moline; $50,000.

Williams, Karolyn Jan, Walcott, to Cluff, Geraldine, Moline; 1309 9th St., Unit A., Moline; $49,600.

Shields, Patricia A., Rock Island, to Fratzke, Thomas and Tamara, Milan; 11021 17th St., Milan; $205,000.