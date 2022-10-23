Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Oct. 23, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Nicholson, Tony M., to EZ Housing Concepts, 1315 3rd St., Orion; $130,000.
Jones, Esther Jean, to Croegaert, Charles E. and Kassandra J., 2 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $9,000.
Mennenga, Kendra, to Klick, Alton and Mariann, 103 Andrea Court, Cleveland; $237,000.
Bosch, Kody R. and Hayley R., to Rizzo, Thomas J., 21239 E. 900 St., Geneseo; $325,000.
Clementz, JoAnn, to Goffrier, Jeremy L., 401 E. 9th St., Kewanee; $76,500.
Blakey, Sharon J., to Ibarra, Angel F., and Delgado, Ofelia, 510 E. 1st St., Kewanee; $35,000.
Roberson, Shelby Jo, to Tello, Mauricio Barragan, 614 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $13,000.
Brown, Leonard R. and Cheryl E., to Garcia, Alexander, 202 N. Church St., Atkinson; $22,500.
Kemp, Timothy C. and Debra D., to Davis, Kathleen S., 26 N.W. 3rd St., Galva; $154,000.
Poff, Christina/Sussman, Christina, to Hendryx, Scott and Natalie, 325 W. Front St., Annawan; $26,500.
Plumley, Janice K., to Anderson, Andrew M., 305 N. School St., Atkinson; $32,000.
Rice, Thomas W. and Debra J., to Rice, Andrea K., 400 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $165,000.
Welsh, Angela K./Vanalsburg, Angela K., to Dowd, Gregory L. and Rebecca F., 616 4th St., Colona; $65,000.
Boston, Mitchell, to Owens, Chad J., and Lambert, Chelsey R., 825 N.E. 3rd St., Galva; $125,000.
Charlet, Kendra A., to Yelm, Terry W., 510 S.E. 1st Ave., Galva; $70,000.
Sweetwater Farms of Illinois, to Williams, Chaz, 1.48 acres at 15379 IL Hwy. 82, Geneseo; $205,000.
Carrasca, Rebecca C. and Ronald E., to Holmes, J'Hanna, 518 E. Division St., Kewanee; $80,000.
Hulting, Jane K., to Sullivan, Luke and Charlene, a part of the northwest quarter of Sect., 32, Township 14 N, Range 4 E of the 4th Principal Meridian and a part of the west half of Sect. 32, Township 14 N, Range 4 E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Galva; $1,685,000.
Prevatte, Jane, to McDonald, Jake, 114 S.E. 3rd St., Galva; $5,000.
DeWolfe, Betty L., to Mendoza, Felipe E. Garcia, 713 E. 8th St., Kewanee; $29,000.
Morse, Larry W., to Wagner, Adam A., 706 S.E. 6th St., Galva; $50,000.
McConaghy, Erin M.; Dowell, Erin; Dowell, Alexander J., to Hillis, Donald E., and Budelier, Nicole L., 105 11th Ave Court W, Orion; $312,000.
Galloway, Leonard P. and Crystal C., to Deaner, Joshua M. and Dawn, 23449 E. 750th St., Colona; $300,000.
Sydney, Joshua S. and Cherokee L., to Israel, Jyrel, 205 Roosevelt St., Kewanee; $4,000.
Corral, Jose and Luis, to Velazquez, Noel, 349 E. Mill St., Kewanee; $36,000.
Stiles, Steven D. and Jennifer A., to Rahn, Kevin K. and Donna J., 25434 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $475,000.
Staub, Frances E., to Carlson, Alexis M., 319 E. Center St., Cambridge; $66,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Sola Fide Management, Coal Valley; 1408 43rd St., Moline; $59,000.
Johnston, Corey R., and Coyle, Deborah J., Moline, to Dismer, Colin J., and VanSpeybroeck, Lauren E., Moline; 2500 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $243,500.
Maginn, Adrianne, Milan, to Rapp, Jeffery D., Rock Island; 505 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $73,000.
Skinner, David and Neva, Moline, to Sexton, Ronald, and Hubbard, Alice, Moline; 3619 26th St., Moline; $90,150.
Fratzke, Thomas A. and Tamara K., Milan, to Rummans, Kameron and Laura, Milan; 10609 35th St. W., Milan; $365,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Mejia-Caraballo, Margie, Rock Island; 1730 8th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,200.
Polzin, Sandra J., Rock Island, to Nimrick, Damon, and Van Daele, Nicole, Coal Valley; 210 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $192,000.
Shafer, Richard E., East Moline, to Leetz, Jacob A., Hampton; 427 3rd Ave. A., Hampton; $87,400.
Parks, Randall L. and Tammy, Unionville, Mo., to Bohannon, Samantha M., Colona; 206 Cliff Ct., Hampton; $98,000.
Clower, Michelle L., estate, East Moline, to Kelley, Christopher and Tamara, East Moline; 106 28th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.
Beeding, George L., Jr., Rock Island, to Barker, Darrell D., Bettendorf; 2319 31st Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.
Welch, Nathan, Colona, to Rasche, Cheryl, Moline; 2137 3rd St., Moline; $133,000.
McGehee, James Alex, East Moline, to Wolking-Tharp, Jennifer M., Andalusia; 917 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $7,500.
Rutledge, Helga A., East Norriton, Pa., to Abaya, Kodzo, and Bansah, Debora, East Moline; 501 47th Ave., East Moline; $235,000.
Favela, Adan M., Silvis, to Creen, Logan M., Silvis; 346 16th St., Silvis; $81,500.
Phillips-Otten, Elizabeth Jane, Coal Valley, to Milan Property, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $112,000.
Flannery, Derek, M., Pleasant Hill, Iowa, to Ranson, Anthony and Connie, Illinois City; 21705 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $191,000.
Chapman, Joanne L., estate, Carbon Cliff, to Weighall, Ricky, Golden, Colo.; 133 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $60,000.
Johnson, Steven R. and Katherine A., East Moline, to McManus, Cynthia, Port Byron; 21424 115th Ave. N., Port Byron; $180,000.
QC Land Development, Bettendorf, to Rose, Chad, and Allen, Joseph, Rock Island; 2739 7th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., to Shupe, John, Rock Island; 2815 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $22,500.
Atkins, J. Michael and Teresa K., trust, The Villages, Fla., to Moller, Eugene and Paula, Hampton; 320 1st Ave., Hampton; $425,000.
Terrazas, Ivan, Davenport, to Ruiz, Franciso, and Rivera, Margarita Calderon, 1515 10th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.
Thompson, Robert David and Christine M., Bagley, Wis., to Sparkman, Tracy and Ben, Rock Island; 2819 47th St. Ct., Rock Island; $335,000.
Laermans, John E., Port Byron, to Westbrook III, Charles Michael, Moline; 2374 31st St. A, Moline; $85,000.
Shemek, Flavian and Patricia, Coal Valley, to Wolfe, Ruth, Moline; 1307 3rd St. A, Moline; $96,000.
Hunter, Amy M., San Antonio, Texas, to Rossi, Bryan, Rock Island; 2125 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $134,900.
Crous, Kathryn, San Antonio, Texas, to Baez, Madalynn, Rock Island; 3313 24th St., Rock Island; $185,000.
Woepking, James V., Muscatine, to Laermans, John E., Port Byron; 3815 289th St. N., Hillsdale; $40,000.
Dixon, John E., East Moline, to Hallgren, Amanda L., Moline; 1142 46th St., Moline; $188,000.
Segura, Robert G. and Melinda L., East Moline, to Richter, Brian, East Moline; 104 Island Ave., East Moline; $50,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lansing, Mich., to McCann-Welch, Kathleen S., Rock Island; 1210 20th St., Rock Island; $62,000.
Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to Dunn, Adam, Rock Island; 594 20th Ave., Rock Island; $70,149.
Van Eislander, Mary Ann, Moline, to Cronk, Clifford J. and Melody, Moline; 2330 47th St., Moline; $75,000.
Or, Thla Tin, and Par, Simi, Indianapolis, Ind., to Ceu, Khuk, and Ling, Ngun, Silvis; 1517 13th St., Silvis; $170,000.
Schulte, Jason M. and Stephanie R., Rock Island, to Holder, Stephen and Abigail, Rock Island; 2706 29th Ave., Rock Island; $354,000.
Berry, Christine K., Pleasant Valley, Iowa, to KNF Properties QC, Monroe, N.C.; 1629 7th St., Rock Island; $54,500.
Ballard, Daniel J. and Jennifer, Woodhull, to Jacobs, Emily Ann, Moline; 1120 48th St., Moline; $135,000.
On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Sicoli, Brad, Eagan, Minn.; 1430 32nd St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Nesseler, Brett R. and Jennifer, Bettendorf, to Dyke, Justin J., Moline; 3609 38th St., Moline; $170,000.
Clark, Derek John and Rebekah, Eldridge, to Dosch, Matthew, Rock Island; 2103 28th St., Rock Island; $167,000.
South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, to Htee Sat Mat Ywa Karen Baptist Church, Rock Island, church; 1501 30th St., Rock Island; $180,000.
Maynard, Debra A., Rock Island, to Maier, Courtney, Taylor Ridge; 10227 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $162,600.
Duncan, Joshua, and Ballegeer, Shannon P., Hillsdale, to Smith, Chevy, and Kruse, Camryn, Rapids City; 1002 18th St., Rapids City; $220,000.
Kitson, Lita R., Bloomingdale, Ga., to Matthews, John W., Jr., Coal Valley; 2701 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $350,000.
Gill, Nathan A. and Monica K., Hampton, to Fitzgerald-Wilcox, Teresa and Roxanne, Port Byron; 1812 28th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.
Gomez, Tina Marie, Rock Island, to Downey, Kris, Silvis; 318 10th St., Silvis; $105,000.
Dubrow, Jeffrey N. and Robin L., Cumming, Ga., to McCaulley, Grant O., Bettendorf; 1726 10th St., Moline; $62,900.
Fogde, Lois A., trust, Rock Island, to Swanson, Patricia, Moline; 3004 55th St. Drive, Moline; $190,000.
Ventris, Joseph and Dawn, Moline, to Torres, Jose, Moline; 1709 40th St. Ct., Moline; $188,000.
Alspach, Kendra, Marietta, G., to Manning, Shaylin, Rock Island; 808 42nd St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Berg, Sonia R. and Richard D., Coal Valley, to Lauer, Amanda, Moline; 2501 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $263,224.
Miekush, Jeremy R., Las Vegas, Nev., to Rivera, Alejandro, and Rivera Marceleno, Monica, Milan; 1209 5th St. W., Milan; $178,000.
Johnston, Gregory S. and Kathryn B.M., Bettendorf, to Park, Craig A., Moline; 3836 15th St., Moline; $82,200.
Wright, Joan, East Moline, to Munson, Jeremiah and Debbie, Moline; 5407 W. 6th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Houston, Texas, to Sargeant, Charles, Orange, Calif.; 553 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $53,025.
Turczynski, Mark T., trust, North Fort Myers, Fla., to DMM Properties, Davenport; 2500 36th Ave., Moline; $275,000.
Gibson, Joshua W., East Moline, to Koenig, Philip, Moline; 3811 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $95,000.
Fowler, George Lewis, Illinois City, to Blanchard, Gary and Sandra, Illinois City; 170th Ave. W., Illinois City; $180,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Darwin, Aaron and Amy, Andalusia; Lot 31, Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $24,000.
Darwin, Aaron and Amy, Andalusia, to Schulte, Jason and Stephanie, Rock Island; Lot 31, Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $24,500.
City of Rock Island, to Marceleno, Ismael, Rock Island; 1411 11th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,058.
King, Ruth A., Williamsburg, Iowa, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 2619 39th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Williams, Karolyn Jan, Walcott, to Cluff, Geraldine, Moline; 1309 9th St., Unit A., Moline; $49,600.
Shields, Patricia A., Rock Island, to Fratzke, Thomas and Tamara, Milan; 11021 17th St., Milan; $205,000.