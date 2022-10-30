Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Oct. 30, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Thompson, Jeffrey B. and Kathlyn L., to Krone, Katherine, and Sward, Tyler, 619 7th St., Colona; $144,000.

Woodward, Ryan William, to McMan, Matthew H. and Trista M., 8211 N. 180th Ave., Geneseo; $295,000.

McMan, Matthew H. and Trista M./England, Trista M., to Allshouse, Jeremy, Lot 19 in Greenwood subdivision unit 1, a subdivision of the village of Colona; $135,000.

Redeed LLC, to McClintic, Todd D. and Todd McClintic Revocable Trust, 117 S. Center Ave., Galva; $22,000.

Hier, Dan Michael and David Brent; Dixon, Karen Hier, to Reeves, Conrad A. and Christine A., 25028 N. 200th Ave., Galva; $229,000.

Murphy, Scott W. and Peteann T., to Yelm, Lynn, 215 N.E. 7th St., Galva; $67,000.

Lane, Alexander J. and Jeffrey E., to VanDeVelde, John M. and Susan D., farmland, Galva; $118,000.

Wittland, to Swed, Anthony M., 427 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; $250,000.

Anseeuw, Reggie M., to J.T. Hirsch, West D Street, Alpha; $28,000.

Carpenter, Nathan Ted and Hazel L., to Switzer, Justin Dale and April D., 136 Rustic Lake Drive, Colona; $269,000.

Hoppe, Gerald S. and Sommer C., to Kustush, Cynthia M. and Elaine P., 3457 N. 1600th Ave., Orion; $343,000.

Smith, Tamera J., to Russ, Patricia and Melvin, 415 N.W. 11th St., Galva; $139,000.

Stone, Nathan D., to White, Joyce, 108 N. 3rd St., Cambridge; $93,500.

Deaner, Joshua M. and Dawn, to Miller, Christopher and Angela J., 601 Rock Point Road, Colona; $280,000.

Morse, Mariah D. and Joshua T., to Roos, Michael and Lisa, 35 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $157,000.

Smith, Janis E. and Edley A. Hamer Estate, to Cropp, Josiah John, and Murray, Lauren Elizabeth, 204 Causemaker Drive, Atkinson; $160,000.

Holt, Michael E. and Kathleen M., to Keith, John, 461 E. 4th Ave., Woodhull; $210,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Zerull, Robert and Lindsay, Viola, to Connealy, Shantrice A., Milan; 14422 Hwy 67, Milan; $283,000.

Martin, Raymond A., Holland, Mich., to Dominquez, Alejandra, Milan; 11119 22nd St., Milan; $175,000.

Schmidt, David, Coal Valley, to Schmidt, Gage, Coal Valley; 124 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $157,000.

Nesseler, Jacqueline, R., Moline, to Diaz, Alexander William, Rock Island; 1848 8th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Fairlawn Properties, Coal Valley, to Kress, Tyler and Stacey, Moline; 413 6th St., Moline; $69,900.

Allison, Duane L., estate, Rock Island, to Johnson, Chad and Kristen, East Moline; 3407 12th St., East Moline; $178,000.

Shaffner, Lorraine L., Virginia Beach, Va., to Jacques, Micha, and Garza, Angela, Rapids City, Ill.; 1502 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $226,000.

Lukens, Darrel W. and Sharon A., Colona, to Bermes Properties Incorporated, Bettendorf; 300 1st St., Hampton; $50,000.

Black, Eric M. and Jessica, Milan, to Rebolloso, Felipe, Rock Island; 3320 21st Ave., Rock Island; $183,500.

Eberts, Bruce W., Milan, to Bishop, Mark H., and Malloy, Erin R., Milan; vacant land, Milan; $20,000.

Kizer, David and Sybil, Charlotte, N.C., to Ventris, Joseph and Dawn, Moline; 1706 40th St. Ct., Moline; $235,000.

McCune, Laurie, Moline, to Hing, Ding, Moline; 5204 11th Ave. A, Moline; $127,000.

Hser, Hsa Si, Rock Island, to Kim, Monica, Rock Island; 4067 28th Ave., Rock Island; $92,700.

Alsamarai, Jamal Naji, Davenport, to Thomas, Christine, Rock Island; 14 Wilderness Ct., Rock Island; $360,000.

Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to Eddleman, Ray, Moline; 3037 56th St., Moline; $200,000.

Ruark, Katherine, Winter Park, Fla., to Manning, Dustin P., Moline; 2608 47th St., Moline; $154,900.

Dennis, Phillip W., Rock Island, to Devine, Mary J., Rock Island; 1113 45th St., Rock Island; $142,000.

Harris, Danielle Janea; Harris, Alex; Harris, Francis Scott, and Harris, Deborah, Littleton, Colo., to Hartman, Laura, Moline; 3606 44th St., Moline; $250,000.

Verstraete Family Joint Tenancy Trust, Surprise, Ariz., to Crumley, Lori, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Apt. 11D, East Moline; $139,000.

Mathews, John W. and Sheila G., Coal Valley, to Coffey, Brenda and Tyler, Moline; 125 18th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $190,000.

Thawn, Joseph Cinza, and Cing, Vung Zam, Moline, to Tucker, Travis L., Moline; 4124 10th Ave., Moline; $124,900.

Martinez, Anthony, Jr. and Sherry L., East Moline, to Carroll, Alexander, and Nache, Fina, East Moline; 2631 1st St., East Moline; $200,000.

Jeffers, Victoria, Rock Island, to Barrios, Pamela M., Milan; 2607 116th Ave. W., Milan; $209,500.

Holst, Hazel, Buckley, Wash., to Young, Jacklyn, Milan; 301 12th Ave. W., Milan; $172,500.

Booth, Brett, Florissant, Mo., to Traylor, Garrett, Rock Island; 2529 19th Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.

Si, Pah, Milan, to Schipper, Marlee, Rock Island; 3120 12th St., Rock Island; $103,000.

Today Property Holdings, Saco, Maine, to Calderon, Claudia, Moline; 516 24th Ave., Moline; $115,000.

Right Way Enterprises, Sherrard, to Milan, LLC, Sycamore, Ill.; 418 & 421 W. 1st Ave., Milan, self-storage unit; $900,000.

Lage, Daniel F., estate, Orion, to Mama and Papa, LLC, Moline; 545 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $81,727.

Christensen, Erika L., Rock Island, to Model P. Inc., Rock Island; 2957 13th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Villagomez, Jose and Teresa, Moline, to Trujillo, Guadalupe, and Rivera, Alicia, Moline; 2409 4th Ave., Moline; $43,000.

Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Vagabond Holdings, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands; 525 21st St., Rock Island; $15,777.

Jasper, Victoria F., trust, Moline, to Hartman, Taylor, and Galbraith, Doug, Milan; 8210 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $260,000.

Riley, Joseph P. and Susan J., Moline, to Upchurch, Ernest, and Vesey, Charity, East Moline; 467 31st Ave., East Moline; $175,000.

Kerschieter, Keith, Rapids City, to Leenerts, Rick, Moline; 2026 9th St., Moline; $115,000.

Spalding, Robert S., Taylor Ridge, to Blaylock, Richard, Moline; 1915 W. 2nd St., Milan; $80,000.

Coulson, Dorothy E., estate, Andalusia, to Verbeke Family Trust, Moline; 3035 55th St. Drive, Moline; $175,000.

Smith, Timothy G. and Lindi Victoria, Geneseo, to Gomez-Lopez, Melissa, Milan; 507 W. 29th Ave., Milan; $128,000.

Stark, Garry A., and Gosa, Jona K., Port Byron, to Sturtz, Stephen, and Nicholas, Mia, Carbon Cliff; 307 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $165,000.

Stone, Gary and Christina, Milan, to Vazquez, Alejandra Chavez, Milan; 312 W. 28th Ave., Milan; $129,471.

Samuelson, Kurt D. and Julie C., Taylor Ridge, to Samuelson, Brandt, Rock Island; 2409 40th St., Rock Island; $175,000.

Dowd, Gregory and Rebecca, Rock Island, to Newsom, Jack and Julie, Monroe, La.; 2225 127th Ave., Milan, 2-acre land/lot only; $75,000.

Olson, Katherine E., Moline, to Olson, Riley A., Silvis; 629 15th St., Silvis; $110,000.

Svetlick, Nancy L., Davenport, to Svetlick, Michael, Silvis; 601 4th Ave., Silvis; $120,000.

Snow, Benjamin, Altoona, Ga., to Ross, Malik, East Moline; 111 21st St., East Moline; $63,000.

Norin, Ronald E. and Murtie D., Rock Island, to Hall, Jill A., Rock Island; 2001 35th St., Rock Island; $85,000.

Wieland, Jeffrey H. and Cynthia, trust, Moline, to Harris, Jeremy, and Cross-Harris, Laina, Coal Valley; 2709 W. 2nd St. Ct., Coal Valley; $245,000.

Larson, William P., Rock Island, to Anderson, Todd E. and Kelley A., Rock Island; 1512 25th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

DeLille, Robert A., Moline, to DeVoss, Madison, Moline; 2605 9th St., Moline; $110,000.

Wrigleyville Enterprises, Davenport, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 3913 15th St. D., Moline; $77,000.

Silvis Ace Properties, Davenport, to The Haversian Canal Systems, Bettendorf; 985 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, retail establishment, $1,700,000.

Rogers, Kenneth W., Jr. and Kristina B., Port Byron, to Hancock, Kara, Moline; 1613 20th Ave., Moline; $123,000.

Lin, Shawn, and Chen, Ken, Chicago, to Diagne, Mohamadou, East Moline; 1027 21st Ave., East Moline; $115,000.

Turner, Donald M., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Oeth, Jessica L. and Johnny IV, Milan; 11419 6th St., Milan; $220,000.

Benjamin, Mindi L. and Zak E., Colona, to Chow, John Chou, Milan; 5014 109th Ave., Milan; $353,000.

Bisakusaku, Helen M., Northlake, Texas, to Harrell, Simon J. and Cockler, East Moline; 2938 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $200,000.

Briberg, Ken, Dubuque, to Adirondack R.E., Moline; 5219 26th Ave. A Court, Unit 3, Moline; $40,000.

Barr, Molly, Silvis, to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 2721 15th St., Moline; $115,000.

DeBaillie, Martin E. and Lori Ann, Geneseo, to DeBaillie, Cal M., Moline; 4239 16th Ave., Moline; $54,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Salehzai, Abdul Saboor, New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada; 1208 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; $28,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Salehzai, Abdul Saboor, New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada; 541 24th St., Rock Island; $36,900.

McDonnell, Roy, East Moline, to Summers, Jeremy, Silvis; 236 14th St., Silvis; $45,000.

Jaster, John, Davenport, to Brown, Michelle, Moline; 1200 52nd St. Drive #5, Moline; $250,000.

Garcia, Gema, Moline, to Morales, Michael A., and Garcia-Rosendo, Bema, Moline; 1147 24th St., Moline; $99,500.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Olvera II, Michael A., East Moline; 1523 36th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $642.

Eves, Michael K. and Martha, Davenport, to Boyer, Jacob T., Silvis; 1810 15th St., Silvis; $130,000.

Hancks, Gabriel W., Moline, to Vernon, Luke, Bettendorf; 2408 3rd St., Moline; $117,000.

Bordner, Carol I., Washington Crossing, Pa., to DeJaegher, Jacob, East Moline; 2138 18th St., East Moline; $180,000.

Wade, Lyle D., trust, Bettendorf, to Kerschieter, Keith, Rapids City; 309 12th St., Rapids City; $160,000.

Hodges, Robert L., Geneseo, to French, Wayne Herbert, Moline; 5311 38th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Whiting, Heather M., Port Byron, to Alguire, Cody, Hampton; 501 9th Ave. Ct., Hampton; $207,500.

Pegasus 62, Rock Island, to Bland, Robert A., Sr., and Tipton, Michelle N., Rock Island; 3630 15th St., Rock Island; $183,000.

Lang, Doris L., trust, Moline, to Marr, Jacob M., East Moline; 2645 7th St., East Moline; $113,000.

Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 606 23rd St., Rock Island; $8,000.

Gay, Ronald, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 1403 13th Ave., Rock Island; $6,000.

Gay, Ronald, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 824 11th Ave., Rock Island; $6,000.

Clark, Laurie L., Rock Island, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1415 45th Ave., Rock Island; $33,500.

Carr, Jette, Deerfield Beach, Fla., to DeCap, Dalton, Moline; 5341 32nd Ave., Moline; $115,000.

Burden, Larry Matthew, Coal Valley, to Toh, Ahr, and Htoo, Kaw, Rock Island; 2113 21st St., Rock Island; $200,000.

Fuller, John M. and Erica M., Clearwater, Fla., to Craig, John Christopher, and Huang, Keng-Liang, Rock Island; 1617 24th St., Rock Island; $105,000.

Whitmer, Patrick and Angela D., Davenport, to Hampsey, Jack and Gretchen, Milan; 3504 W. 7th St., Milan; $370,000.

Girot, Amber A., Port Byron, to Thomas, Scott Jr., Hillsdale; 303 Monroe St., Hillsdale; $122,000.

Find N Homes, Eldridge, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 2360 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $45,000.

J&K Housing, Moline, to J&T Rentals, Moline; 2424—2434 13th St., Silvis, land/lot only; $180,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Dolling, Alan R., Camarillo, Calif.; 1802 4th St., Moline; $85,000.

Molina, Mercedes M., estate, Moline, to Raya, Gustavo and Lisa M., Moline; 346 1st St., Moline; $40,000.

Ambrozi, Terry L.; Long, Anthony R., and Mutka, Tammy E., Milan, to Mahieu, Jeff A., Moline; 1313 9th St., Unit B-C, Moline; $107,000.

Gebert, Lynda, trust, Galesburg, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1400—1402 15th Ave., Rock Island; $109,000.

Harris, Jeremy M., and Cross-Harris, Laina M., Coal Valley, to Smith, Andrew, and Bogguess, Laura, Rock Island; 2343 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $160,000.

Dream Real Estate Investment, LLC, Moline, to Arp, Robert, Washington, Utah; 321 E. 9th St., Milan; $136,000.

Clark, Rebecca L., Davenport, to Durham, Carl B., Jr. and Charlotte J., Rock Island; 502 12th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Schave, Willeane A., estate, Pekin, Ill., to Reyna, Juan, East Moline; 250 17th Ave., East Moline; $37,000.

Helling, Zachary E., Moline, to Settles, Jessica Nicole, Moline; 3810 26th St., Moline; $70,000.

Livermore, Nanci, Moline, to Connors, Robert and Sandra, East Moline; 3949 3rd St. A. Ct., East Moline; $230,239.

Smith, Christian O., Moline, to Gillispie, Logan James, Moline; 1640 27th Ave., Moline; $127,000.

Dietz, Jessica M., Bettendorf, to Wischnak, Brian and Kathy, Rock Island; 1416 35th St., Rock Island; $179,900.

Friant, Shane and Jill, Dixon, Ill., to Rogers, Robert and Kari, Port Byron; 21221 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $455,000.

Jones, Hailey and Spencer, Davenport, to Johnson, Elisabeth A., Moline; 2519 13th St., Moline; $192,500.

Clark, Ruth, Moline, to TBK Bank, Bettendorf; 4205 7th St., East Moline; $110,000.

Barr, Gerald A. and Ellen J., Moline, to Barr, Jacob, Moline; 3002 44th St., Moline; $203,000.

Gauley, Robert and Williams, Milan, to Jones, Breanna, Milan; 2905 W. 3rd St., Milan; $122,000.

King, Anthony W. and Amy Jo, East Moline, to DeClercq, Todd E., trust, Hillsdale; 26121 80th Ave., N., Port Byron, land/lot only; $36,000.

Parker, James L., East Moline, to Gebert, Lynda L., trust, Galesburg; 15411 River Rd., East Moline; $100,000.

Gonzalez, Manuel G., Silvis, to Little, Ike D., Moline; 911 17th Ave., East Moline; $72,500.

Scott, Emily and Christopher, Milan, to Sanders, Brian, Milan; 209 17th St. E., Milan; $100,000.

Gabriel, Nancy A., Moline, to Salter, Michael, Bettendorf; 2824 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, retail commercial building; $110,000.

Wiegand, Lori S., Davenport, to Riexinger, Colin, Rock Island; 1700 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $138,000.