Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Oct. 9, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Anderson, Kelly M., to Mahnesmith, James, and Jeffries, Valery, 702 Harbour St., Kewanee; $16,000.

Cernovich, Randy L. and Jacqueline F., to Duytschaver, Michael, Lot 9 of Block 3 of Doye's subdivision of Lot 16 of Lot 6 of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 32, Township 15 N, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the city of Kewanee; $8,000.

Ague, Rebecca M. Dale and Mark A., to Stockwell, Alexander D., and Kirkbride, Jordan R., 23633 High St., Colona; $220,000.

Anders, Patti L., and Wells, Susan J., to Coons, Rylan C., 219 N. Main St., Cambridge; $113,000.

Dewey, Andrew D. and Christine P., to Hackman, Clayton, 833 S. Iowa St., Geneseo; $240,000.

Peoples National Bank of Cambridge and BankORION, to Western Illinois Title Company, 201 N. Prospect St., Cambridge; $85,000.

Hansen, Brian M., and Fox, Abbie, to Pitsoulakis, Elefterios and Georgjean L., 302 E. Main St., Geneseo; $310,000.

Thompson, Chris A. and Tobi M., to Borg, Kymberly and Douglas, 410 N. Main St., Cambridge; $103,500.

Franzen, Jacob and Sara Beth, to Abotsi, Udelphonse, 105 Spruce Drive, Colona; $200,000.

Gordon, Corey D. and Jennifer L., to Sellers, Paul E. and Kami, 514 6th St., Andover; $150,000.

Reynolds, Cheyenne, to Carr, William L. and William L. Carr Revocable Trust, 206 N. Depot St., Annawan; $46,000.

Arzola, Tyler Hawkins and Shannon L., to Smyth, Rachel A., 725 McKinley Ave., Kewanee; $76,000.

Fitzgerrel, Paul L. and Jeanette E., to DeSmit Rentals, 807 May St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Stephens, Robert L. and Nelda L. and Johns, Denise L., to Underwood, Susan J., and Remond, Dennis D., 314 Oak St., Andover; $134,000.

Logsdon, Jered Wayne, and Corral, Silvia Meza, to Westefer, Gerald and Angela, 1600 Lake St., Kewanee; $28,000.

Skinner, Jonathan L. and Brianne E., to Bomleny, Jeff, 512 Heritage Drive, Atkinson; $400,000.

Salter, Ronald and Barbara, to Meschke, Michael T. and Jackelyn R., 13A Oakington Drive, Geneseo; $625,000.

VanKerrebroeck, Robert and Janet S., to Capuson, Patrick L., 108 Whispering Creek Lane, Geneseo; $730,000.

Rathjen, Ricki, to Rathjen, Renee Patricia Lynne, and Amyx, Allison Marie, 929 Birchwood Drive, Colona; $169,000.

Wirt, Alex and Breanna, and Wirt, Lori A. and Richard W. Jr., to Nissen, Margo E., 23047 N. High St., Colona; $135,500.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, to Osborn, Jacob William, 506 N. State St., Geneseo; $96,500.

Copeland, Shirley M., to Ziegler, Elizabeth, 1054 Melodie Lane, Colona; $200,000.

Dolielsager, Cherri L., to Rusk, Gregory M., 601 East Street South, Kewanee; $75,000.

Smith, William R. and Kathy A., to Smith, Jacob W. and Sara J., 27283 E. 2400 St., Prophetstown; $650,000.

Paxton, Patricia S., to DeSmit, Ashley E. and Robert A., 821 Harrison St., Kewanee; $34,000.

VanOteghen, Anita M., to Ware, Betty A. and Tricia M., 529 E. Main St., Geneseo; $160,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Schott, Steven D., Moline, to Rivera, Victor A., and Garcia, Maria, Rock Island; 1410 44th St., Rock Island, land/lot/garage; $15,000.

Perino, Sarah, Cape Coral, Fla., to Nanninga, Jeremy, Moline; 3403 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $152,000.

Loveland, Haley; Schnier-Loveland, Jordan, and Schnier-Loveland, Joshua, Illinois City, to Gibbs, Melvin K. and Linda D., Andalusia; 11908 198th St., Illinois City, 5 acres farm; $20,000.

Loose, Leon D., Bettendorf, to Johnson, Steven L. and Jacqueline A., Silvis; 1430 19th Ave., Silvis; $135,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Chung, Kenneth, Las Vegas, N.V.; 4327 7th Ave., Rock Island; $124,500.

Morgan, Mark A. and Kim R., Braselton, Ga., to Duncan, Joshua and Shannon, Hillsdale; 27809 Route 2 N., Hillsdale; $365,000.

Larson, Christopher and Stacey, Metamora, Ill., to Burden, Larry, Coal Valley; 2803 W. 2nd St. A, Coal Valley; $415,000.

Goldstein, Daniel H., and Goldstein, Ronald N., Colorado Springs, Colo., to SKV Holdings, Moline; 2201 5th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Warner, Leonard E., Carbon Cliff, to Erdman, Darrell, Carbon Cliff; 114 3rd St., Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $13,000.

Nicola, Daniel, estate, Rock Island, to Malette, Joseph, and Hoover, Rick, Rock Island; 1014 24th Ave., Rock Island; $43,500.

Wagner, Deborah Marie, East Moline, to Schnipkoweit, Joed, Davenport; 3810 11th Ave., Moline; $93,000.

Cadwallader, Benjamin D. and Lindsey L., Sneads Ferry, N.C., to Gladwin, Nicholas, Milan; 11619 6th St., Milan; $285,000.

Htoo, Saw, and Tial, Hniang, Rock Island, to Cederoth Properties Inc., Coal Valley; 2407 48th St., Moline; $64,000.

Jefferson, Matthew, Silvis, to Hennings-Simpson, Caleb, East Moline; 716 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $123,000.

Sukach, Beverly J., estate, Viola, to Smith, Elizabeth, Moline; 1115 25th Ave., Moline; $200,500.

Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Felli, Rejoice, and Kangni, Kankoe, East Moline; 2613 8th Ave., East Moline; $99,000.

Garr, Larry and Joselyn, Sioux Falls, S.D., to Mumma, Steven Henry, Andalusia; 602 5th Ave. Drive W., Andalusia; $273,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Hartshorn, Holly, Milan; 1606 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $145,000.

Fussell, Marvin, Grad Rapids, Mich., to Heller, Michael, Port Byron; 701 N. High St., Port Byron; $120,000.

Brower, Brady K. and Meredith M., Marion, Ind., to Williams, Antonio M. and Dolores Y., Moline; 5111 34th Ave., Moline; $314,555.

Diedrich, William Henry, trust, Rock Island, to Verstraete, Gerald R. and Sharon D., Moline; 2807 4th St., Moline; $169,900.

Suman, Marie, Las Vegas, Nev., to Youngers, Douglas E., and Skocz, Amanda, Milan; 7703 25th St., Milan; $68,000.

Geenen, David A. and Sonya, Decorah, Iowa, to Gange, Samantha, Rock Island; 1852 41st St., Rock Island; $167,000.

Cattrell, Rachel I., estate, Grant City, Mo., to Payden, William C. and Lisa J., Moline; 1621 40th St. Ct., Moline; $190,000.

Duncan, Dorothea A., trust, Marion, Iowa, to Lees, Jennifer, Moline; 5215 34th Ave., Moline; $225,000.

Fry, Jason, Sturgis, Mich., to Oaks, Logan, Moline; 2325 30th St., Moline; $144,500.

Suiter, Colin J. and Katharine A., Long Grove, Iowa, to Fields, James, Rock Island; 2507 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $101,600.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Drage, Jon, Coral Gables, Fla.; 4315 11th St., Rock Island; $37,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-080, New York, N.Y.; 421 12th Ave., Silvis; $45,000.

Christian, Edwin and Brenda, East Moline, to Colin-Mondragon, Erick, and Hernandez, Esmeralda, East Moline; 251 30th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.

Newkirk Living Trust, Gravois Mills, Mo., to Cupp, Kenneth and Jennifer, Rock Island; 2307 35th Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.

Higgins, Richard E., Rock Island, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 2550 26th St., Rock Island; $62,930.

Lee, Daniel G. and Beverly A., trust, Moline, to Jinez, Esmeralda, and Kizer, Ty, Silvis; 505 10th St., Silvis; $200,000.

DePron II, Kenneth C., Rock Island, to Brown, Reese, Rock Island; 3811 35th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Henry, Adrian and Stephanie, Silvis, to Ferguson, Amanda, Moline; 5121 7th Ave., Moline; $174,000.

Wickwire Living Trust, Moline, to Haubenstein, Shawn P., Moline; 3505 26th Ave. A, Moline; $285,000.

Kelley Properties, Rock Island, to G & N Properties, Moline; 1523 6th St., Rock Island; $10,000.

Pennymac Loan Services, Moorpark, Calif., to Weeks, Bradley and Julie, New Boston; 326 6th St. W., Andalusia; $88,000.

Saheed, Ahamed, and Sattar, Fatima, Bolingbrook, Ill., to Reddy, Philip, Moline; 1119 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $187,500.

Gustafson, Robert P., New Liberty, to Wall, Calvin, East Moline; 2122 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $121,900.

Edmunds-McManus, trust, Rock Island, to Fitzoo Properties, Moline; 2804 24th St., Unit 1 and 2800 24th St., Rock Island; $105,000.

White, Charles E., trust, Moline, to Selking, Bruce and Lynn, Wapello, Iowa; 8.3 acres of timber ground in Prairie Township, Rock Island; $31,000.

Houseman, Michael R. and Barbara L., North Liberty, to Dalmasso, Mary M., Silvis; 1344 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $364,900.

Kincaid, Sanda J., trust, Downers Grove, Ill., to Park, Gary L. and Margaret L., trust, Moline; 3021 55th St. Drive, Moline; $218,000.

Smith, Tenia, Rock Island, to Carlson, Nancy, Bettendorf; 1416 32nd St., Rock Island; $91,000.

Hullon, Jasbir and Kundip, Moline, to L & E, LLC, Rock Island; 1907 16th St., Silvis; $150,000.

Batista, Clemente Juan and Kayla Marie, Lugoff, S.C., to Colon, Jose A., Moline; 2608 38th Ave., Moline; $125,000.

Martinez, Selma, Jblm, Wash., to Reed, Richard, Silvis; 1013 11th St., Silvis; $119,000.

Mortgage Clearing Corporation, Tulsa, Okla., to Montgomery-Wildermuth, Carly J., Rock Island; 1025 45th St., Rock Island; $64,900.

OHP 5, LLC., Davenport, to Martel, Max M., Rock Island; 1408 16th Ave., Rock Island; $33,500.

Jasper, David C. and Mary F., Cordova, to Robison, Andrew C. and Chelsey A., Cordova; 18906 River Road N., Cordova; $825,000.

Kaczor, Joseph V. and Deborah, Bettendorf, to Castaneda, Francisco, Milan; 16529 13th St., Milan; $434,000.

Roberts, Joseph and Suwan, Cincinnati, Ohio, to Murphy, Jamie and Zachary, Port Byron; 1001 6th Ave. Ct., Port Byron; $320,000.

Huntley, Michael, Rock Island, to Huntley, Amanda, Rock Island; 2314 37th St., Rock Island; $133,210.

Huntley, Amanda, Rock Island, to Huntley, Dominic, Rock Island; 2314 37th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

Maddalozzo, Victor R. and Tina Marie, Milan, to Long, Aaron, Rock Island; 8103 10th St. W., Rock Island; $105,000.

Griffin, Richard O., estate, Rock Island, to Girot, Amber, Port Byron; 822 N. Main St., Port Byron; $220,000.

Fineran, Patrick J. and Krissi L., Rock Island, to Jordan, Tangee M., Moline; 2311 18th Ave. A, Moline; $154,900.

Gomez, Sylvia M., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Wlaskolich, Michael, Moline; 861 7th St. Ct., Moline; $300,000.

Jensen, Patrick J., and Cox, Debra M., Moline, to Mascari, Sharon M., Moline; 3566 56th St. Place, Moline; $187,500.

Garcia, Frederick A., estate, Silvis, to Anast-Schneider, Tyler, Silvis; 306 17th St., Silvis; $80,500.

DeSmet, Dennis and Margaret, Moline, to Christensen, Dean, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 10A, Rock Island; $129,500.

Classic Renews, Blue Grass, to Pittington, Michele, Moline; 2926 25th Ave. A, Moline; $296,000.

Rutledge, Robert, estate, Davenport, to Rutledge, Sean Thomas, Moline; 257 46th St., Moline; $3,858.

Ponce, Nicholas and Kilie, Coal Valley, to Murphy, Blake, Moline; 4408 51st St., Moline; $124,000.

HM Real Estate, Coal Valley, to Juhl, George P. and Sandra L., Moline; 3707 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $87,000.

Raya, Antonio and Rosa, Moline, to Angeles, Jose Lucas Hernandez, and Salas, Petra, Moline; 312 17th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Talab, Saeed Ajideh, Moline, to Byers, Kayla, East Moline; 3412 2nd St., East Moline; $117,000.

Proksch, Diana K., Viola, to Hartmann Homerun Properties, Milan; 222 W. 4th St., Milan, apartment and barber shop; $305,000.

City of Rock Island, to Buckman, Desiree, and Smith, Randall, Rock Island; 820 21st St., Rock Island; $778.

Duvall, Joseph M., Davenport, to Juarez, Emmanuel, and Tapia, Marissa Ann, Moline; 2325 25th St., Moline; $145,000.

Meier, Deborah L., East Moline, to Southern Cross Properties, Sherrard; 1820 40th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Wilson, Bobby L., Moline, to Grezik, Michele, Moline; 5111 8th Ave., Moline; $175,000.

Schmuck, Kyle, and Dewey, Elizabeth, Geneseo, to Nettles, Franck, Moline; 2611 15th St., Moline; $130,000.

Lister, Marietta, Moline, to Mulder, Thomas, Moline; 1006 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $199,900.

Camlin, Angie, Rock Island, to Delgadillo Rico, Virgilio Roberto, Moline; 1824 4th St., Moline; $105,000.

Craig, Kameryn A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Marsoun, Beth, Rock Island; 1631 35th St., Rock Island; $147,000.

Copperline Properties, Eldridge, to Coarsey, Dylan, Moline; 5434 10th Ave., Moline; $92,500.

Irwin, Scott A., Moline, to Hester, Vicki R., Moline; 5316 30th Ave., Moline; $102,000.

Schafer, Richard and Christine, Rock Island, to Callahan, Miranda, and Kamin, Samuel, New York, N.Y.; 2809 12th Ave., Unit 801, Rock Island; $148,500.

Coakley, Nancy J., trust, Columbus, N.C., to Mielke, Amber and Wesley, Moline; 1909 33rd St., Moline; $125,000.

Walker, Leslie, Rock Island, to Udehn, Crystal, Moline; 1845 15th St., Moline; $178,000.

Marshall, Shawn, Rock Island, to Depron, Kenneth, Rock Island; 2731 28th Ave., Rock Island; $274,000.

Bank of America, Plano, Texas, to Hughes, Jennifer Jean, Rock Island; 3626 38th St., Rock Island; $53,200.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Michel, Ndihiyabandi, Rock Island; 1044 - 1046 14th St., Rock Island; $3,311.

Morgan, Margaret, estate, Wilton, Iowa, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 4403 12th St., Rock Island; $31,200.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Sola Fide Management, Coal Valley; 1408 43rd St., Moline; $59,000.

Johnston, Corey R., and Coyle, Deborah J., Moline, to Dismer, Colin J., and VanSpeybroeck, Lauren E., Moline; 2500 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $243,500.

Maginn, Adrianne, Milan, to Rapp, Jeffery D., Rock Island; 505 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $73,000.

Skinner, David and Neva, Moline, to Sexton, Ronald, and Hubbard, Alice, Moline; 3619 26th St., Moline; $90,150.

Fratzke, Thomas A. and Tamara K., Milan, to Rummans, Kameron and Laura, Milan; 10609 35th St. W., Milan; $365,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Mejia-Caraballo, Margie, Rock Island; 1730 8th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,200.

Polzin, Sandra J., Rock Island, to Nimrick, Damon, and Van Daele, Nicole, Coal Valley; 210 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $192,000.

Shafer, Richard E., East Moline, to Leetz, Jacob A., Hampton; 427 3rd Ave. A., Hampton; $87,400.

Parks, Randall L. and Tammy, Unionville, Mo., to Bohannon, Samantha M., Colona; 206 Cliff Ct., Hampton; $98,000.